The Gender Wage Gap Can Add up to $1.6 Million in Lost Retirement Savings for Women

The gender wage gap costs women $1.6 million in potential retirement savings over the course of their careers, according to a recent report by the Center for American Progress (CAP), a progressive think tank.

Throughout the course of a 40-year career, a full-time working woman misses out on $417,400 of potential earnings due to the fact that women are paid less than men. According to the latest government data, a woman working full-time earns about 83 cents for every dollar that men earn.

If 100% of those lost earnings had been invested throughout the course of a woman's career, she could earn more than $1 million in retirement savings, assuming an annual return of 6%. That would result in a retirement income of $65,000 a year, not including other savings earmarked for retirement, according to CAP.

But even narrowing the gap by a fraction would make a difference. CAP found that investing just 20% of lost wages could generate $323,000. And investing 50% of those losses could earn more than $807,000.

The gender wage gap contributes to lower Social Security benefits, putting a further dent in women's retirement security. Social Security benefits are based on a person's earnings in their 35 highest-earning years, leading the average woman to receive less than her male counterpart. According to the latest data from the Social Security Administration, the average annual benefits in 2019 for men and women ages 65 and older were $17,374 and $13,505, respectively. That’s a 22% gap.

Moreover, women tend to live longer than men. That can mean women have a longer time to go through a smaller nest egg. And health care costs, a major aspect of retirement income planning, may be higher for women. According to the latest data from Fidelity Investments, a single 65-year-old female is projected to spend $157,000 in lifetime health care costs, while her male counterpart is projected to pay $143,000.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Online Financial Advisors are ready to provide you with quality economic planning and investment management. Have your finances undergone a big change? An advisor can put crucial information within your reach for better financial health. Click below today! Get Started

Race and the gender wage gap

Women of color face an even starker pay gap with white male workers. CAP’s report indicates that Black women miss out on $976,800 in potential earnings because of the gender wage gap. For Hispanic women, that figure is $1,156,440.

The CAP report notes that had 100% of the lost earnings due to the wage gap been invested throughout a 40-year career, Black and Hispanic women would accumulate around $3.8 million and $4.5 million, respectively.

Systemic inequities require solutions on a societal level. On an individual level, workers can do their best with what they have. Tax advantaged accounts like IRAs and workplace benefits like 401(k)s can help you invest in your retirement while enjoying some tax breaks. And if you're asking for a raise, this script can help.

Newsletter Retire with Money Retire With Money brings the latest retirement news, insights, and advice to your inbox. Elizabeth O'Brien has covered retirement for more than 10 years. Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up Newsletter Subscribe successful! You will now receive Money's Retire with Money newsletter at Reply anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to a spam or promotions folder. If you don't see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

More from Money

Young Women Today Start Investing Nearly a Decade Sooner Than Older Generations

Women Make the Most Money in These States

Best Cash Back Credit Cards