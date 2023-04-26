Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
25 Internships That Pay $7,000 a Month or Higher

By: Pete Grieve
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Published: Apr 26, 2023 3 min read
Intern Woman working on her computer
Getty images

The highest-paid interns will rake in more than $9,000 per month this summer, which would amount to a six-figure salary for a full-time job.

Tech companies are offering the bulk of the most lucrative positions. A new report from Glassdoor found that 16 of the 25 highest-paying internships are in tech.

The list is topped by Stripe, an online payment company based in San Francisco, where interns earn an average of $9,064 per month. Tech giants including Nvidia ($8,280), Meta ($8,160) and Amazon ($7,809) accompanied Stripe in the top 10.

“While the tech industry, among others, has taken recent hits with layoffs, this list offers hope for those hoping to at least get their foot in the door through an internship,” the report said.

Top 25 highest-paying internships

Outside of tech companies, usual suspects like consulting firms and investment banks also ranked in the top 25 for intern pay.

Interns at the upper-end of the list make more than $50 per hour — assuming a standard 40-hour workweek — which is more than double the average intern pay of $24.63 per hour.

Even at the bottom of the top 25, college interns still make more than $40 per hour on average. For comparison, the average hourly wage for U.S. private sector workers was $33.18 in March.

Below are the highest-paying internships in 2023, according to Glassdoor’s analysis of U.S.-based interns’ self-reported wages from March 1, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023, at companies for which there’s sufficient data.

  1. Stripe: $9,064 per month, on average
  2. Roblox: $9,017
  3. Nvidia: $8,280
  4. Coinbase: $8,206
  5. Meta: $8,160
  6. Capital One: $8,050
  7. Credit Suisse: $7,947
  8. Bain & Company: $7,873
  9. Amazon: $7,809
  10. EY-Parthenon: $7,651
  11. TikTok: $7,619
  12. Adobe: $7,568
  13. Snap: $7,520
  14. HubSpot: $7,477
  15. Splunk: $7,375
  16. LinkedIn: $7,360
  17. Twitter: $7,290
  18. BlackRock: $7,270
  19. J.P. Morgan: $7,188
  20. McKinsey & Company: $7,170
  21. Uber: $7,090
  22. Citi: $7,025
  23. ServiceNow: $6,989
  24. Rivian: $6,988
  25. Microsoft: $6,934

