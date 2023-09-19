More Homebuyers Are Canceling Sales at the Last Minute

Today's home prices and mortgage rates are just too high for many potential homebuyers to handle. In fact, the costs are so steep that tens of thousands of buyers with signed contracts are now getting cold feet and canceling their purchases.

New data from real estate company Redfin shows homebuyers are calling off their deals when the finish line is within view. In August, 15.7% of Americans with home-purchase agreements canceled their contracts before finalization, up from 14.3% a year ago. Prior to the pandemic, the home sale cancellation rate generally hovered at around 12% to 13%.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad The first step to a new home is putting in the work and finding out how much you can afford Mortgage Experts at Quicken Loans (NMLS #3030) are available to get you started on your home-buying journey with solid advice and priceless information. To find out more, click on your state today. Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas View Rates

Home sales falling through

In total, some 60,000 home-purchase agreements were canceled in August, according to Redfin — roughly 1 in 7 pending sales for that month.

The frequency of cancellations has been growing through the year, coming close to the nearly 17% of cancellations seen in October 2022 (when mortgage rates were also around 7%). Real estate pros have noticed the change; one Redfin real estate agent quoted in the report said they had seen more cancellations in the last six months "than I’ve seen at any point during my 24 years of working in real estate."

What's to blame? According to Redfin, potential buyers are most likely backing out because they're realizing that they're signing themselves up for too expensive a commitment. When buyers see that last stack of papers, with their mortgage rate and monthly payments next to the home's sales price and all of the other house expenses they're signing up for, it's their last chance to bail. And apparently that's exactly what many would-be buyers are deciding to do.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Buy your new home with more convenience and less hassle A Mortgage Expert at Quicken Loans (NMLS #3030) can lend you a hand for a smoother process. Your dream home is possible. Click below to make it happen. View Rates

Why there are still few homes for sale

Mortgage rates are trending at above 7% — a full 4 points higher than those in August 2020. That's what's largely being being pointed to as the reason for a low supply of homes for sale, and it's a big factor in the elevated state of home prices too.

Many homeowners who might be inclined to sell are instead staying out of the market because their current mortgage features low pandemic-era rates, and they know that buying a new home would likely involve a new mortgage with rates that are two or even three times higher. Thus, a standoff ensues: Plenty of potential sellers don't want to sell, and those who do choose to list their properties often have the leverage to hike their prices because there isn't much competition. (Whether or not homebuyers will actually pay up is, evidently, another matter entirely.)

Ultimately, pending home sales have decreased by over 18% year over year. While demand has stabilized, according to Redfin, it is now below pre-pandemic levels. Still, as the report shows, pending sales don't necessarily mean that sellers are closing deals.

The Redfin report says that last-minute "sticker shock" is making many buyers back out of their deals. For that trend to change, mortgage rates will need to fall, thus improving the situation for both buyers and sellers. Inventory will also need to increase — be that through existing home sales or an increase in new home construction — in order to make sellers more competitive (read: lower their list prices).

Newsletter Money Moves Every Saturday, Money dives deep into the world of real estate, offering a fresh take on the latest housing news for homeowners, buyers and daydreamers alike. By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up

More from Money:

This Surprise Expense Is Likely to Upend Your Budget in Retirement (Hint: It's Not Health Care)

3 Signs You’re Too Casual About Debt

9 Best Home Equity Loans of 2023

SHOW HIDE Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad View Rates Imagine finally owning your dream home — Quicken Loans (NMLS #3030) can help!

Rates are subject to change. All information provided here is accurate as of the publish date.