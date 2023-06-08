Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Here's Why Home Shoppers Are Second-Guessing Their Plans to Buy in the Next Year

By: Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Published: Jun 08, 2023 2 min read
Photo illustration of a house for sale
Money; Getty Images
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Prospective homebuyers aren’t feeling very confident about purchasing a home in a market plagued by inflation and high mortgage rates, according to new research.

A survey from Realtor.com and research firm Censuswide found that while the majority of home shoppers still hope to make a purchase in the next year, they’re also second-guessing their plans due to a variety of market conditions.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Saving money is a smart move. Saving before applying for a mortgage is even smarter.
Setting money aside in a savings account puts your dream of a new home within reach. To open an account, click on your state now.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Open an Account Today

What's hurting homebuyer confidence

Only 7% of surveyed home shoppers say they aren't thinking twice about purchasing a house in the next year. Here are the market conditions causing prospective buyers to second-guess their plans to purchase homes, according to Realtor.com's survey:

  1. Inflation (51%)
  2. Rising interest rates (48%)
  3. Rising home prices (46%)
  4. A potential recession (37%)
  5. U.S. politics (32%)
  6. Rising gas prices (31%)
  7. Geo-political unrest (22%)

Keep in mind

The real estate market hasn’t been leaning in home shoppers’ favor lately. One recent survey shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans looking to purchase a home are putting their plans aside until mortgage rates drop.

But Realtor.com says changing market dynamics could help shoppers to achieve their homeownership goals. The real estate resource site says that in May, home prices grew at the slowest rate in Realtor.com's records dating back to 2016, increasing by .9% year-over-year.

What’s more, listed homes are staying on the market longer before selling, and home price growth is expected to continue cooling, according to Realtor.com. These factors should give buyers a bit of an advantage in a challenging market.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Take the first step toward better credit today
Lexington Law leverages its three decades of industry experience to work on your behalf. Don’t let bad credit weigh you down. Click below and get started now.
View Plans

More from Money:

Devoting 30% of Your Income to Rent Is Becoming the Norm in the U.S.

9 Best Home Equity Loans of June 2023

As Home Prices Fall, These 5 Cities Are Offering Buyers Big Savings

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Imagine finally owning your dream home — Quicken Loans (NMLS #3030) can help!
View Rates