H&R Block Tax Software

H&R Block is an easy-to-use program for tax filers that offers premium services, including online self-service tax preparation and full-service tax preparation (you drop off your tax forms at an H&R Block location, and they take care of it).

H&R Block software is designed for people with less complex filing situations who want to manage their taxes independently. You don't need tax expertise or training to use it and can expect a simple, guided experience in filing your taxes. Read on to learn more about H&R Block’s tax filing options.

Best for Multiple Ways to File

H&R Block makes our list of the best tax software because it makes filing taxes easy by offering multiple ways to file:

Do-it-yourself online with H&R Block Online

Online Assist (additional help from a tax professional)

Full service from a tax professional

Downloadable software for your computer

Pros Both online and in-person tax prep are available

Multiple add-on options

Free file includes free state filing Cons No live phone or chat tech support with free file

Pricer than some competitors

Audit support is free only for customers of desktop software

Pros explained

H&R Block is one of the market's most well-known tax preparation companies due to the benefits we cover below.

Both online and in-person tax prep

H&R Block offers online and in-person tax prep, which is a significant benefit. If you start filing your tax return online only to realize that it’s more complex than you’d thought, you can turn to H&R Block’s in-person help to finish the return.

Additionally, you can add the company’s Worry-Free Audit Support option, which includes in-person audit representation and IRS communication.

Multiple add-on options

H&R Block's Online Assist program gives filers unlimited access to tax-filing professionals. Although the add-on is expensive, it ensures that users receive the right answers from qualified people.

Different upgrades include:

Unlimited access to get answers to your tax questions

Turn your tax filing over to a professional

Hybrid of online and in-person tax services

Free file includes free state filing

If you’re looking for how to file taxes for free, you can try theH&R Block free file option.

Free file includes free state filing, too. This package is designed for people with less complex filing situations which include taxpayers who have:

W-2 income

Social Security income

Unemployment income

Kids and rent

Student loan interest

Anybody with more complex situations, such as investments or child and dependent care expenses, will need to upgrade to a paid level. This includes filers with:

Itemized deductions

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)

Dependent care expenses

Real estate taxes and home mortgage interest

Stocks, bonds and other investment income to report (Schedule D)

Cryptocurrency sales to report

Rental income and deductions to claim

Small business expenses to claim

Business deductions and asset depreciation

Cons explained

Alongside H&R Block’s pros come some downsides to the tax preparation provider.

No live phone or chat tech support with free file

When using the free file option at H&R Block, you don’t get access to live support while completing your taxes. To get personalized online support, you'll need to pay for the Online Assist option, which provides virtual live assistance and screen sharing. However, using Online Assist doesn't guarantee you'll get help from a CPA — instead, the assistant could be a non-CPA who's received training from H&R Block.

Pricier than some competitors

Another downside is that some of the company’s services cost more than its main competitors. This is especially true for the company's many add-ons, which can cause costs to rack up quickly. For example, live tax help from a tax expert for the Deluxe package starts at $115. However, TaxAct, another tax filing platform, offers comparable tax help with all its packages free of cost.

Audit support is free only for customers of desktop software

While H&R Block online provides resources to help you through an IRS audit, it only provides free access to tax professionals for customers who purchased and successfully filed their individual income tax return (federal or state) with H&R Block desktop software.

You can purchase assistance, such as in-person audit representation or assistance in responding to IRS inquiries, for a separate cost.

H&R Block Tax Online Software Offerings

H&R Block has four main offerings, all of which include the following four guarantees:

Maximum Refund Guarantee: If you find a bigger refund somewhere else, your tax prep is free

Audit Support Guarantee: Provides help with understanding how to respond if you get an IRS or other tax notice

Accuracy Guarantee: If H&R block software issues cause an error in your tax return, the company will reimburse you for any resulting penalties and interest up to $10,000

No Surprise Guarantee: Transparent pricing, transparent process, free audit assistance and free midyear tax check-in

If you need to find out how to file back taxes, the online program won't do that for you. Instead, you'll need H&R Block's software or an in-person visit at one of their offices or look into other ways to file back taxes.

Basic- Free File

H&R Block’s basic online plan is called the Free Online plan. It includes the following features:

Import your W-2s directly from select payroll companies

Switch from another tax preparation provider using the last year's return

Claim the child tax credit if you have qualifying children

Get the earned income credit (EIC)

Import information by taking a picture of your W-2

Get real-time refund results with the H&R Block refund tracker

File your state tax return

H&R Block’s Basic software download for desktop differs from the online plan. The Basic software plan includes the following:

Single or married returns

Returns for people with children

Five federal e-files

Audit support

Import the prior year's tax return from TurboTax

Deluxe + State

The Deluxe Online plan provides everything you get with the Basic plan, plus more features, such as access to live phone or chat tech support. It also includes the following:

Live chat or phone support

Help with complex tax situations like HSAs, mortgage interest and real estate taxes

Organize contract, freelance, gig work or other self-employed income

Switch from another tax return provider

Real-time refund tracker

Storage of your tax documents for up to six years

State tax return for $45

The Deluxe + State software download for desktop use includes these features:

Single or married returns

Returns for people with children

Five federal e-files

Investment reporting

Ability to maximize deductions

Returns if you have investments

One state program included

Premium

H&R Block's Premium Online plan includes the Basic and Deluxe offerings, but also has additional features for investors and rental property owners. The plan includes:

Capital gains and stock sales reporting

Cryptocurrency sales reporting

Claim rental income and deductions

Get support for reporting royalties or income and expenses from real estate rentals

Switch from another tax return provider

Get H&R Block software support via live chat or phone call

Use calculators to determine numbers for home sales and gift and inheritance assets

The Premium software download for desktop includes the following features:

Single or married returns

Returns for people with children

Five federal e-files

Ability to maximize deductions

Returns if you have investments

One state program included

Returns if you own rental property

Returns if you're self-employed/1099

Premium & Business

H&R Block's Self-Employed Online plan has the features that self-employed people and small business owners need to file their tax returns. It includes the features below:

Reporting of profits and losses

Personalized guidance on your tax return

Customer support live via chat or phone

If you drive for Uber, the ability to import your Uber income directly from your Uber driver's account

Expense tracking for mileage, business expenses and receipts

The Premium & Business software download for desktop includes these features:

Single or married returns

Returns for people with children

Ability to maximize deductions

Returns if you have investments

One state program included

Returns if you own rental property

Returns if you're self-employed/1099

Returns if you own a business

H&R Block Tax Online Software Pricing

Sometimes you can find discounts with an H&R Block tax software coupon code, but in general, the pricing is as follows:

Free Online: $0 + $0 per state filed

Deluxe Online: $59 + $45 per state filed

Premium Online: $89 + $45 per state filed

Self-Employed Online: $119 + $45 per state filed

H&R Block Software pricing (which you download directly to your computer) is as follows:

Basic: $44.95, plus $39.95 each for the state program and $19.95 e-fileDeluxe and State: $69.96, includes first personal state program, fee for e-file is $19.95

Premium: $74.95, includes first personal state program, fee for e-file is $19.95

Premium & Business: $89.95, includes first personal state program, fee for e-file is $19.95

Booking an appointment with a tax professional starts at $85 plus an additional state fee.

H&R Block Tax Software Financial Stability

H&R Block has been in operation since 1955 and went public in 1962. It made $3.4 billion in revenues during the fiscal year 2021.

H&R Block Tax Software Accessibility

Availability

H&R Block has roughly 12,000 retail tax offices around the U.S. with varying hours.

Customer service via live chat is available Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. CST to 12 a.m. CST during tax season (mid-January to mid-April). The rest of the year, it’s available Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Phone support is available Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. CST, during tax season. The rest of the year, it's available Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Contact information

The H&R Block phone number for support is 1-800-472-5625. Visit the H&R Block login page and sign in to access chat support.

User experience

H&R Block’s user experience is seamless and easy to follow. It includes everything you need to do your taxes efficiently with accurate results. Additionally, the ability to switch between preparation methods (online and in-person) adds to the helpful user experience.

H&R Block Tax Software Customer Satisfaction

H&R Block has a 1.2 rating out of five on Trustpilot, 4.4 out of five on Capterra and 4.2 out of five on G2. Positive reviews frequently praise that the system is intuitive to use. Negative reviews often mention poor support with both the chat and phone options.

Below are some common tax questions and answers about H&R Block.

H&R Block Tax Software FAQ How does H&R Block tax preparation software work? chevron-down chevron-up After downloading the software to your computer, you follow a step-by-step process to enter your income, tax deductions and credits. Then you upload last year's tax return. What is H&R Block's Emerald Card? chevron-down chevron-up The Emerald Card is a reloadable prepaid debit card (Mastercard) that allows for direct deposit of your tax refund. It's how the company disburses the H&R Block refund advance and is typically available from the beginning of January to late February. As a loan, the refund advance requires approval, and you can wait to repay the loan until the IRS sends you your refund. Does H&R Block have a 'Where's My Refund' tool? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, H&R Block has a refund tracker tool, and you can look into how to track your tax refund , too, including with the IRS. Is H&R Block's tax filing services worth it? chevron-down chevron-up While H&R Block is pricier than other options on the market, we think it's worth it due to its ease of use and the multiple filing methods. At the least, you can use the free H&R Block tax calculator to understand how much you'll owe and go from there.

How We Evaluated H&R Block Tax Software

We evaluated H&R Block tax software by looking at each plan's features, the company's support hours, customer satisfaction and its maximum refund and accuracy guarantees.

Summary of Money's H&R Block Tax Software Review

H&R Block has been around for decades, giving it plenty of time to fine-tune the tax return process. It’s pricey, but it makes up for that by offering phone and chat support, an intuitive interface and guarantees of accuracy and receiving your maximum refund.

Getting ready to file your tax return? Here’s what you need to file taxes.

Although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. Prices are subject to change. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.