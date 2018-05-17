Home Depot and Lowe's Memorial Day 2018 Sales Already Started and the Deals Are Awesome

The arrival of Memorial Day sales marks the perfect time to score deals on items that'll help with outdoor projects and interior upgrades alike. But Home Depot and Lowe's aren't waiting until Memorial Day to launch their Memorial Day sales.

Both home improvement retailers have rolled out Memorial Day 2018 deals more than a week before the big holiday weekend is here. We've scoped out the sales for you, and here's a selection of the best deals right now—most of them featuring prices that are good at least through Memorial Day, Monday, May 28.

Barbecue Grills and Outdoor Furniture

• Take your pick of deals on grills and smokers at Home Depot, like the RiverGrille 29-inch charcoal grill and smoker for $99, down from $129 regularly.

• Lowe's has up to 20% off barbecue grills for its Memorial Day sale, including models from brands like Char-Broil, Weber, and Oklahoma Joe's.

• While most of the deals listed here are good through Memorial Day, the home improvement chains also have a few one-day flash sales. Home Depot, for instance, has a Hampton Bay wicker outdoor patio set on sale for $499 ($699 normally), and that price is good for today only.

Appliances and Power Equipment

• Home Depot's Memorial Day sale features deals of up to 40% off home appliances right now. For example, this LG 21.8-cubic-foot French door refrigerator is on sale for $1,198, or 40% off the regular price of $1,999.

• Lowe's is offering 40% off select appliances as well, like a Whirlpool high-efficiency top load washer for $699, which is 30% off the regular $999 price.

• Mowers and other outdoor power equipment are on sale too. At Home Depot, the Ryobi 16-inch battery-powered lawn mower is on sale for $199, down from $279 regularly. Lowe's is providing customers with a gift card worth up to $350 with the purchase of a John Deere tractor or ZTrak mower now through June 3.

• Also at Lowe's, the DeWalt 20-volt Max cordless drills is on sale for $99, down from $149 regularly.

Mulch and Garden Supplies

• It's the perfect time to stock up on mulch. Home Depot is charging as little as $2.50 per bag with two cubic feet of Earthgro mulch. These bags of mulch are normally priced at $3.66.

• Meanwhile, one-cubic-foot bags of Sta-Green flower and vegetable soil are on sale for $2.50 at Lowe's, nearly 40% off the regular price of $3.98.

Paint & Stains

• Home Depot shoppers get $40 off five-gallon buckets and $10 off one-gallon containers of select Behr, Glidden, and other paint and stain brands. The discount comes in the form of a rebate, for sales from May 17 to May 28.

