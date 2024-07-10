We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Career Advice
  2. Salaries and Wages

These States and Cities Just Increased Their Minimum Wage

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined July 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and News Editor at Money
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Jul 10, 2024 4 min read
Two hands holding multiple dollar bills on top of a colorful background
Money; Shutterstock

More than a dozen cities, two states and Washington, D.C., raised their minimum wages on July 1, the halfway point of the calendar year. The increases mean tens of millions of residents are now covered by stronger minimum wage laws.

Minimum wage laws are meant to improve living standards for low-income workers. Increases like these are always controversial, as employers typically argue that higher wage requirements make it harder to run a business.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour hasn’t gone up since July 24, 2009, which was nearly 15 years ago. But many U.S. cities, states and counties have their own minimum wage laws that supersede the national requirement. (For example, 22 states raised the minimum wage back in January.)

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
If you owe over $10,000 in debt, a Debt Relief Program may be able to help get you back on your feet more quickly.
Select your state to begin applying for Accredited's debt relief program.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

In some cases, the minimum wage went up last week due to increases in the cost of living. Many of these policies are tied to the fiscal year, which starts in most states on July 1. For example, San Francisco’s minimum wage increased from $18.07 to $18.67 per hour thanks to an automatic inflation adjustment.

In other jurisdictions, lawmakers passed legislation to increase wages. Nevada’s minimum wage increased 75 cents under a 2019 law that outlined increases over a five-year period. With the final hike now in effect, Nevada lawmakers will have to decide whether they’ll enact additional minimum wage increases in future years.

State minimum wage increases 2024

Most states have a minimum wage law that sets a standard above the federal minimum. Here's where the minimum wage went up on July 1.

  • Nevada: increased from $10.25 or $11.25 (depending on health benefits) to $12 per hour
  • Oregon: increased from $13.20 to $13.70 per hour ($14.70 or $15.95 per hour in certain areas)
  • Washington, D.C.: increased from $17 to $17.50 per hour

15 cities hiking the minimum wage

Here are 15 cities and two counties that increased their minimum wage on July 1, according to a roundup by human resources firm ADP:

  • Alameda City, California: $17 per hour
  • Berkeley, California: $18.67 per hour
  • Chicago: $16.20 per hour
  • Emeryville, California: $19.36 per hour
  • Fremont, California: $17.30 per hour
  • Los Angeles: $17.28 per hour
  • Los Angeles County: $17.27 per hour
  • Malibu, California: $17.27 per hour
  • Minneapolis: $15.57 per hour (for small employers)
  • Montgomery County, Maryland: $15.50 or $17.15 per hour
  • Milpitas, California: $17.70 per hour
  • Pasadena, California: $17.50 per hour
  • Renton, Washington: $18.29 or $20.29 per hour (depending on employer size)
  • San Francisco: $18.67 per hour
  • Santa Monica, California: $17.27 per hour
  • St. Paul, Minnesota: $12.25, $14 or $15.57 per hour (depending on employer size)
  • Tukwila, Washington: $19.29 per hour (for mid-size employers)
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Free, personalized evaluation

VISIT SITE

Recommended for unsecured debts above $20,000

  • Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance
  • Free, no-obligation evaluation
  • Low monthly payments with no upfront fees
  • A+ rating from the BBB
  • More than $18 billion in debt resolved
  • Helping people overcome debt since 2002

Fast and easy application process

VISIT SITE

Our #1 Choice: Free consultation, 100% Confidential

  • Fast and easy application process
  • No upfront fees
  • One-on-one evaluation with a debt coach
  • Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months
  • For people with $7,500 in unsecured debts and up
  • Rated A+ by Better Business Bureau
  • AFCC Accredited
  • Resolving debt since 2009

Serving customers with $15,000 of debt

VISIT SITE

Serving customers with $15,000 of debt and more

  • 100% free, no risk consultation
  • Significantly reduce your debt
  • No upfront enrollment fees
  • Get out of debt in 24-48 months!
  • Applying won’t affect your credit score
  • A+ Better Business Bureau rating
  • Building financial well-being since 2008

30+ years experience in financial services

VISIT SITE

Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 

  • 100% FREE initial consultation
  • Customized options to fit your needs
  • One affordable monthly program payment
  • 33+ years experience in financial services

Consolidation Loans Up to $100,000

VISIT SITE

Tailored for consumers with debt exceeding $10,000

  • Get a free quote
  • Flexible repayment terms with your budget in mind
  • Reviewing offers won't impact credit
  • Easy pre-approval process with instant decision
  • Trusted partner in debt solutions since 2020

More from Money:

Best Credit Cards of July 2024

1 Million More Workers Just Became Eligible for Overtime Pay

The 10 Most Affordable Cities for Renters, According to Harvard Researchers

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Having a great resume can help you get closer to your dream job
Get Started