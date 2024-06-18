We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Lifestyle
  2. Travel

You Can Now Renew Your Passport Online (but It Still Costs $130)

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined June 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and News Editor at Money
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Jun 18, 2024 4 min read
Photo Illustration of a laptop with multiple US passports, twenty dollar bills and cursors
Money; Getty Images

The State Department has opened a beta version of a new online system for U.S. passport renewal, which could simplify an onerous process that most Americans have been doing by mail.

Don't get too excited: The cost of renewing a passport — $130 — isn’t changing, and the online renewal option will only be available to a limited number of people each day. The plan is to monitor how the system is working for the next several months before a possible wider rollout.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Planning on taking a trip soon?
Make sure that your trip is covered with Travel Insurance. Click your state to get coverage.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Visit Site

"You may not be able to start your application on the day of your choice," an announcement, posted last week, reads. “The system will open for a limited midday Eastern Time window each day and will close once we reach our limit for the day.”

The spots have been opening around 1 p.m. But on Monday afternoon, the website to make an account was not loading, instead displaying an error message that Salesforce.com servers were temporarily unavailable. By 3 p.m., it said, "Thanks for visiting! Our daily window for Online Passport Renewal has now closed," urging folks to return another day and/or go the snail-mail route.

Eligibility for online passport renewal

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order for online passport renewal, which directed the State Department to create the system. The goal was to reduce the time it takes to print and mail documents and pay with a physical check.

A separate earlier attempt at an online renewal option came out a few years ago, but that program wound down in 2023. The system has been updated for this iteration, though the State Department didn't explain the specify the changes in the announcement.

There are a few rules to know for online passport renewal: You must be 25 or older, live in the U.S. and have a passport issued between 2009 and 2015 or “over 9 years but less than 15 years from the date you plan to submit your application.”

The online option is meant for people who can wait up to eight weeks for their renewal, officials said, as the option to expedite isn’t available online.

In 2021, passport renewal processing was delayed by over two months in some cases due to staffing issues and high demand. The department says the current passport processing time is lower now: six to eight weeks.

How to renew a passport online

To renew your passport online, you’ll need to visit the MyTravelGov website. The system will ask you to make an account and fill out information about your passport.

With the new system, you can upload a digital photo of yourself in .JPEG format, which should be easier than getting printed passport photos.

You can pay the $130 fee with a credit or debit card. Once your application is submitted, sign up for email updates.

The cost of a passport has been the same since December 2021. But travelers also applying for Global Entry, a service that gives certain people expedited clearance, will soon have to deal with higher fees. A $20 price hike will take effect on Oct. 1.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Digital Travel Insurance

View Rates
  • Cancel for any reason available
  • Includes emergency medical expenses
  • Quick claims & reimbursements in App with 24/7 support
  • Includes trip cancellation, baggage delay/loss, and flight delays

Largest selection of policies with Covid-19 coverage

View Rates
  • Largest selection of 100+ policies
  • Award-winning customer service with an A+ BBB rating
  • Reviewed by 47,691 customers with an average rating of 5 stars
  • Coverage for trip cancellation/interruption, travel delay, medical emergency & evacuation and pre-existing conditions

Quote, compare and buy in a few minutes

View Rates

Best Price Guarantee By Comparing Top Policies In A Single Platform

  • Buy online and get instant coverage by email
  • 24/7 emergency assistance worldwide
  • Policies from trusted providers
  • Over 100,000 verified customers with 5-star reviews and $3.5 billion in protected trip costs
  • Includes coverage from theft, trip cancellations, baggage loss and delay, medical expenses for hospital treatments

Pre-Existing Conditions coverage available

View Rates
  • 28 covered reasons for trip cancellation/trip interruption
  • Customizable standard & comprehensive coverages
  • Up to $1MM for emergency medical evacuation
  • Pre-existing conditions and cancel for any reason coverage available

'Cancel for any reason' policy available

View Rates
  • Coverage for trip cancelations, interruptions, medical emergencies, and more
  • Lost, stolen, damaged, or delayed baggage costs
  • 'Cancel for any reason' policy available
  • Travel Accident Insurance for non-US citizens

More from Money:

14 Best Travel Credit Cards of June 2024

Attention, Travelers: The Cost of Global Entry Is About to Increase

Best Places to Travel

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Enjoy your trip worry-free with the help of Travel Insurance
View Plans