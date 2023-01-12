Rent Is Finally Getting Cheaper — Especially in These 9 Cities

Although you probably shouldn't be holding your breath for significantly more affordable rents in 2023, here's a glimmer of good news: Some relief from unrelenting price increases is well underway.

It still costs renters 20% more to take out a new lease than it did three years ago, according to a report from the real estate listing site Redfin. But data shows rents continued cooling into December after many consecutive months of double-digit year-over-year increases, even in some of the hottest markets.

While that doesn’t mean renters should expect killer deals to surface in the new year, this month marked the smallest year-over-year increase in median asking rents (5%) since July 2021.

Economists at another listing site, Realtor.com, say that although they expect rental prices to continue climbing nationally, the trend of double-digit hikes is likely over. As of November, rentals in nine of the 50 largest cities in the U.S. have posted year-over-year declines, particularly in the Sun Belt, West and South.

December also brought about the seventh straight month of slowed rent growth, according to Redfin. Rents dropped 1.4% from November and 3.6% from their peak in August, when the national median asking rent was $2,053. Redfin’s latest rental market report puts the current U.S. median asking rent at $1,979.

These are the nine U.S. metros where rent prices are down compared to December 2021, according to Realtor.com.

Riverside, California

Median rent as of November: $2,071

Year-over-year change: -5.5% Las Vegas, Nevada

Median rent: $1,481

Year-over-year rent change: -4.9% Sacramento, California

Median rent: $1,838

Year-over-year rent change: -4.8% New Orleans, Louisiana

Median rent: $1,371

Year-over-year rent change: -2.8% Phoenix, Arizona

Median rent: $1,600

Year-over-year rent change: -2% Atlanta, Georgia

Median rent: $1,689

Year-over-year rent change: -1.8% Tampa, Florida

Median rent: $1,783

Year-over-year rent change: -1.8% Jacksonville, Florida

Median rent: $1,454

Year-over-year rent change: -0.8% Austin, Texas

Median rent: $1,656

Year-over-year rent change: -0.6%

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad A credit repair company could improve your chances of getting approved. Credit Repair companies, like Lexington Law, specialize in finding and helping you remove mistakes on your report to help you improve your credit. Get Started Today

More from Money:

Is It Better to Rent or Buy a House?

'Sloppy' Background Checks Are Preventing Renters From Securing Housing

Current Mortgage Rates Retreat Once Again