Need a Job? These Companies Are Hiring Nearly 400,000 Seasonal Workers

If you're looking for work for this fall or winter, you’re in luck: Major retailers are hiring for hundreds of thousands of open roles, and new features like instant online job offers are making it easy to get in the door.

Consumers are expected to spend a record amount of money online shopping this holiday season, and companies like Amazon and Target are preparing for the influx of demand by kicking off their seasonal hiring now.

If you need some extra cash to cover the rising costs of housing, food and other essentials, these short-term jobs may be an attractive option. They tend to be appealing for people in between permanent roles, but you may be able to pick up seasonal work as a second job, too. In September, 5.3% of people held multiple jobs, which is the highest amount since early 2008.

Overall, the hiring demand for holiday workers isn’t as strong now as it was a year or two ago, when the unemployment rate was under 4% and companies were short-staffed going into the busiest season. But there’s still several opportunities out there if you’re interested.

Here are some companies that are hiring:

Amazon

Amazon is hiring 250,000 workers this holiday season for roles that pay at least $18 per hour. The company says these jobs they be a stepping stone into a longer career.

Workers may get access to benefits including health care the day they start working as well as same-day pay. Roles involve fulfillment and transportation operation. There are full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs available.

Target

The mega-retailer is hiring 100,000 seasonal employees for its stores and supply centers, with pay starting between $15 and $24 an hour. Target has hired the same number of seasonal workers for several years running now. The company is also offering current employees additional shifts to meet the expected uptick in volume.

Looking for a longer-term gig? You're in luck: More than half of Target's seasonal employees get the opportunity to stick around after the holiday season.

Kohl's

Kohl's is recruiting seasonal hires for its 1,100 U.S. locations. The company is touting a "flexible schedule" and health and wellness benefits. Kohl's has not specified how many people it will hire.

Walmart

Unlike other retailers, Walmart has not made a seasonal hiring announcement for 2024. The company is offering additional hours to its workers, and additional staffing needs are being addressed on a store-by-store basis, according to multiple outlets. Workers can expect an average hourly wage of at least $17.50.

This is the second year in a row Walmart has not had a holiday hiring initiative.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works is seeking 30,000 seasonal associates for its 1,800 North America locations as well as 2,700 seasonal workers for distribution centers in Ohio. The roles include "part-time seasonal sales associates... and full-time merchandise handlers, merchandise processors, high lift operators and outbound loaders in its distribution centers," according to a news release. The company did not report a figure for how much these roles pay.

