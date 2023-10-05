The Government Is Coming After Social Security Overpayments

The federal agency that administers Social Security benefits is making new efforts to reclaim overpayments, and it may try to claw back money if you’ve been receiving too much.

In a statement Wednesday, the Social Security Administration (SSA) said it is assembling a team to review policies and procedures for overpayment.

Roughly 0.5% of Social Security payments are overpayments, according to the agency. Overpayments can either be the government’s fault or the result of a mistake by the beneficiary. Either way, the result is that beneficiaries owe money back to the government.

Government to track down Social Security overpayments

It is unclear how much money the government is trying to collect in Social Security overpayments. Officials denied that the agency is trying to collect $21 billion in Social Security overpayments, as some media reports suggested. "This figure was derived from the total amount of overpayments that have occurred over the history of the programs," the SSA explained. "Each person’s situation is unique, and the agency handles overpayments on a case-by-case basis."

The news of the overpayment review could be concerning for Social Security beneficiaries who are unsure if they are being paid the correct amount — or for anyone who suspects their checks are larger than they should be.

The SSA said the overpayment problem occurs "given the number of people the agency serves, the number of changes in their circumstances and the complexity of the program."

The SSA collected $4.7 billion in overpaid Social Security in 2022, per an inspector general report. (The agency notes that Social Security benefits total $1.4 trillion per year.)

Social Security benefits help supplement income in retirement for 70 million recipients. The annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) was 8.7% in 2023 based on high inflation, bringing benefits to about $1,700 per month on average. Another 3.2% increase in payments is expected for 2024, though that figure is not finalized.

What happens if you were paid too much in Social Security

If you've been overpaid, it's possible to get on a plan to repay the government gradually. However, according to KFF Health News, these plans are stressing the budgets of some affected beneficiaries as the agency is collecting from "poor, retired, and disabled people who have spent the money and are unable to repay it."

When someone is overpaid Social Security, years could pass before the issue is detected, and by that time the mistake may have amounted to tens of thousands of dollars, according to the health news publication.

The government is required by law to try to recover Social Security overpayments, officials said, but recovery can be waived in some scenarios.

You can file an appeal or make a request that the Social Security Administration not seek the money back. The agency also said it’s working to reduce overpayments in the future and make relief more accessible to overpaid beneficiaries seeking waivers.

