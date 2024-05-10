Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research may determine where and how companies appear. Learn more about how we make money.

  1. Retirement
  2. Social Security

Thousands of Social Security Recipients Will Soon Qualify for Bigger Payments

By: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and News Editor at Money
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Brad Tuttle, expert in Personal finance, shopping, consumer trends, and Senior Editor at Money
Brad Tuttle
Senior Editor | Joined January 2014
Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money with over 10 years’ experience covering a vast number of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, banking, and shopping and deals.
See full bio
Published: May 10, 2024 3 min read
Photo collage of an overhead view of people walking over multiple social security cards
Money; Getty Images

A change in government policy will help more Americans qualify for Social Security benefits — and increase payments for some existing recipients.

The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that it has published a final rule affecting its Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, which sends monthly checks to about 7.4 million Americans with limited resources who are disabled, blind or older than 65. The rule expands the agency's definition of a "public assistance household," opening it up to households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, informally known as food stamps.

SSI payments are based on income and resources; the more a person has, generally, the less they get paid. This adjustment is crucial because the government will now assume that an SSI candidate in a SNAP household isn't getting income from other people they live with — which may make them eligible for benefits or a bigger check.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Protect your retirement with a Reverse Mortgage
If you are over 62, a Reverse Mortgage from AAG (NMLS# 2285) can help you take care of expenses or even invest in things that will improve your quality of life. Click on your state to learn more.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Learn More

"The expanded definition will allow more people to qualify for SSI, increase some SSI recipients' payment amounts, and reduce reporting burdens for individuals living in public assistance households," according to a news release.

In addition, public assistance households will now be defined as those in which at least one person is getting (or has applied for) SSI and at least one person is receiving funds from another government income initiative. Before this change, everyone in a household had to be receiving public assistance in order to meet the requirements.

In summary, the agency is loosening a handful of restrictions for SSI, making it somewhat easier for a person in need to satisfy the conditions. An estimated 277,000 current SSI recipients will see higher payments, and 109,000 more people will qualify for SSI once the full impact of the rule has settled in 2033.

"By simplifying our policies and including an additional program geared towards low-income families, such as the SNAP, we are removing significant barriers to accessing SSI," Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley said in a statement. "These changes promote greater equity in our programs."

SSI has a smaller scope than the retiree benefit program Social Security is known for, but it's still a lifeline for millions. The average monthly SSI payment is about $698.

The public assistance household rule is set to take effect Sept. 30, as is a separate change expanding the SSI rental subsidy policy: another move intended "to help people access crucial benefits," O'Malley said.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
With a Reverse Mortgage, you can invest in your future starting today
Work with a licensed AAG (NMLS# 2285) representative today.
Learn More

More from Money:

5 Ways to Address Social Security's Funding Problems, According to Actuaries

A New Bill Aims to Fix Social Security by Eliminating Taxes on Benefits

Retirees Are Heading Back to Work, and It Could Affect Their Social Security Benefits

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Get the most out of your Reverse Mortgage with AAG (NMLS# 2285)
Learn More