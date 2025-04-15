USPS to Raise Stamp Prices — Again — This Summer

The cost of stamps is about to go up — again.

The U.S. Postal Service proposed a rate hike for its first-class Forever stamp in a notice filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission last week. The move, pending approval, would raise the price of Forever stamps from 73 cents to 78 cents — approximately a 6.8% increase — on July 13.

The USPS has raised prices on its Forever stamp 19 times since 2000 but insisted in a news release that they're still “among the most affordable in the world.” The latest price increase proposal would be the first to go into effect since July 2024, when the Forever stamp rose from 68 cents to 73 cents.

Taking a step back from tradition, stamp prices held steady in January after the agency credited earlier price hikes for boosting revenue and pinned hopes on cooling inflation to rein in costs. However, in the release, the Postal Service said that price increases are necessary to achieve “financial stability” and stay on track with its 10-year Delivering for America plan.

Assuming regulators approve the proposal, the upcoming changes would reflect just one of five planned price hikes slated through 2027.

Stamp prices on the rise (among other things)

Stamps aren’t the only thing facing a price increase at the USPS this year. Other proposed increases for postage include:

Postage for 1-ounce metered letters : 69 cents to 74 cents

: 69 cents to 74 cents Postage for domestic postcards : 56 cents to 62 cents

: 56 cents to 62 cents Postage for international postcards : $1.65 to $1.70

: $1.65 to $1.70 Postage for 1-ounce international letters : $1.64 to $1.70

: $1.64 to $1.70 Additional-ounce price for letters: 28 cents to 29 cents

But guess what? There’s one price reduction of 12% for postal insurance. Small wins are still wins.

What's next for the USPS?

The price proposal announcement comes at a particularly uncertain time for the Postal Service. In November, the agency reported a net loss of $9.5 billion for its 2024 fiscal year, up from a $6.5 billion net loss the year prior.

Former U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigned in March as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, suggested that the agency could be privatized (a move that has raised many questions surrounding legality). The USPS has functioned as an independent government organization since 1971.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Click below to begin applying to a Debt Relief program VISIT SITE Recommended for debts above $20,000 Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance

Free, no-obligation evaluation

Low monthly payments with no upfront fees

A+ rating from the BBB

$20 Billion+ debt resolved

Helping people overcome debt since 2002 VISIT SITE Free consultation, 100% Confidential Fast and easy application process

No upfront fees

One-on-one evaluation with a debt coach

Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months

For people with $7,500 in unsecured debts and up

Rated A+ by Better Business Bureau

AFCC Accredited

Resolving debt since 2009 VISIT SITE Serving customers with $15,000 of debt and more 100% free, no risk consultation

Significantly reduce your debt

No upfront enrollment fees

Get out of debt in 24-48 months!

Applying won’t affect your credit score

A+ Better Business Bureau rating

Building financial well-being since 2008 VISIT SITE Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 100% FREE initial consultation

Customized options to fit your needs

One affordable monthly program payment

33+ years experience in financial services

More from Money:

Why Buying a Bunch of Stamps Won't Save the USPS

Trump's Tariffs Could Increase Gas Prices Soon

'No Place to Hide': Where and When Trump's Tariffs Will Hit Your Wallet