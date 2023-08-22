When traveling, you want to make sure your investment is protected and you're covered in the event of an emergency. If you've spent a good deal of money on prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses or want the peace of mind that comes from having emergency medical coverage during your trip, consider getting travel insurance from one of the best travel insurance providers.

While not among our top picks, Tin Leg has made a name for itself in the travel insurance industry as a reliable and reputable company. In this Tin Leg travel insurance review, we’ll break down its plans and pricing and examine customer feedback to help you decide whether it's the right travel insurance option for you.

Tin Leg travel insurance pros and cons

Pros Extensive coverage options

Emergency assistance available 24/7

Offers coverage for sports activities and equipment Cons Limited baggage loss coverage

Limited rental car coverage

Pros explained

Extensive coverage options

Tin Leg offers a wide range of coverage options to suit different types of travelers. Customers can choose from nine plan tiers covering everything from basic travel mishaps to sports activities, concierge services and even identity theft protection.

Emergency assistance available 24/7

All of Tin Leg’s travel insurance plans include emergency assistance services available 24/7 anywhere in the world. You can get support for a variety of medical and travel emergencies, whether you experience an injury or illness, need to be evacuated for medical reasons, your luggage is lost or delayed, or you need to return home early due to an emergency.

Tin Leg agents can coordinate the return of your rental vehicle, help you communicate with doctors and family members back home, arrange transportation and medical companion services, provide translation support and help you replace lost prescriptions.

Offers coverage for sports activities and equipment

Seven of Tin Leg's plans include limited coverage for sports activities, provided you're not participating in a professional sporting event, flying an aircraft or mountain climbing with specialized equipment such as pick-axes, anchors and carabiners. Sports equipment loss is also included in all plans, with the exception of the Tin Leg Basic.

Cons explained

Limited baggage loss coverage

The company’s maximum baggage loss coverage is $2,500 on the Silver plan and $1,000 on the Adventure plan. All Tin Leg’s other plans only cover up to $500 (either per person or per policy), which is well below the maximum other competitors offer for lost baggage and personal effects.

Limited rental car coverage

If you need rental car coverage on your upcoming trip, you'll have very few options with Tin Leg. This optional coverage, which can reimburse you for expenses related to the theft or damage of a rental vehicle, is available for purchase only with the high-tier Luxury plan.

Tin Leg travel insurance plans

Tin Leg boasts an extensive selection of policies catering to various travel needs. However, comparing the nine different plans can be a little confusing, especially for those buying travel insurance for the first time. Before comparing plans and getting quotes, it can help to first understand what travel insurance covers.

Regardless of the plan you select, Tin Leg provides comprehensive protection that includes coverage for the following:

Trip cancellation

Trip interruption

Delays due to weather

Emergency medical treatment, evacuation and repatriation

Travel delays

Baggage loss or delay

24/7 travel assistance

The key differences between the various plans are covered trip cancellation reasons and emergency medical and evacuation coverage, so you'll want to focus on these as you decide which plan is best for you.

Tin Leg Economy

The Tin Leg Economy plan is perfect for travelers seeking affordable essential coverage for their trips. This plan includes everything above with a maximum benefit of $20,000 for emergency medical coverage (but preexisting conditions aren’t covered) and $100,000 for medical evacuation and repatriation.

You also get concierge services coverage (e.g. restaurant referrals and reservations and ground-transportation arrangements) at this budget-friendly level.

Tin Leg Standard

The Tin Leg Standard plan provides more extensive protection. It covers trip cancellation due to acts of terrorism or being laid off from work, and provides assistance with costs related to identity theft.

Coverage maximums on this plan go up to $30,000 for emergency medical coverage and $200,000 for medical evacuation and repatriation. This tier is a good choice for travelers seeking comprehensive coverage and concierge services without breaking the bank.

Tin Leg Luxury

With this high-tier plan, you can indulge in luxury accommodations and exclusive services knowing that you have comprehensive coverage for various travel-related incidents. The Luxury plan offers the option to add Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage to your policy.

At this level, emergency medical is covered up to $100,000, and the medical evacuation and repatriation coverage goes up to $250,000. Tin Leg’s Luxury plan is the only one that offers optional rental car coverage.

Tin Leg Adventure

Designed for adventurers, this plan covers various activities often excluded from standard policies, including hiking, rock climbing and water sports. You can get up to $100,000 for medical emergencies and $1 million for medical evacuation and repatriation.

The Adventure plan provides $1,000 in baggage loss and equipment coverage as well as $500 for sports equipment delay. It also includes up to $25,000 in accidental death or dismemberment (AD&D) coverage.

Tin Leg Silver

Tin Leg Silver is a mid-tier plan best suited for travelers worried about baggage delays or loss. It offers the company’s highest baggage and personal effects coverage at $2,500 and the highest baggage delay benefit at $500.

As for medical coverage, Silver covers up to $250,000 in emergency medical benefits and up to $1 million in medical evacuation and repatriation. This plan is suitable for most travel needs, with balanced coverage and competitive pricing.

Tin Leg Gold

Gold offers the highest level of medical emergency coverage out of all Tin Leg’s plans: $500,000. It also includes up to $10,000 in AD&D benefits — the only other plan besides Adventure that includes this coverage.

Gold is one of four Tin Leg plans that offer optional CFAR coverage, along with Silver, Adventure and Luxury.

Tin Leg USA Only

Specifically designed for domestic travelers, this plan provides the lowest level of emergency medical coverage: $10,000. And while it excludes coverage for pre-existing conditions and cancellations due to acts of terrorism, it does include concierge services.

Tin Leg Basic

As the name suggests, the Tin Leg Basic plan offers straightforward travel protection at an affordable price. Basic is similar to Economy, but with higher medical coverage limits ($50,000), missed connection coverage and up to $25,000 in flight-only AD&D. It also offers coverage for preexisting conditions, but no concierge services.

Tin Leg Platinum

The Platinum plan is similar to the Luxury plan but doesn’t include concierge services or identity theft coverage, nor does it offer the option to add CFAR or rental car coverage. With Platinum, medical evacuation and repatriation coverage also increases to $500,000.

Tin Leg travel insurance pricing

As with other travel insurance companies, Tin Leg’s policies are priced based on factors such as your age, the duration of your trip, the number of travelers in your group and the travel insurance plan you select.

The names of Tin Leg's travel insurance plans don't necessarily reflect their actual cost. If you’re interested in travel insurance from Tin Leg, use the quote tool on its website to get accurate quotes for your specific travel needs.

To give you an idea of what you could expect from Tin Leg's plans in terms of pricing, we gathered sample quotes for three different trips. For more information, read our article on the average cost of travel insurance.

Trip cost Economy Standard Luxury Adventure Gold Basic Platinum USA Only Family of four (ages 45, 45, 15 and 12) traveling to Italy for 15 days $15K $784 $934 $1,006 $1,114 $680 $344 $412 n/a Two travelers (30 years old) traveling to Ireland for seven days $5K $172 $204 $216 $258 $184 $113 $140 n/a Two travelers (65 years old) traveling to Florida for 21 days $5K $486 $576 $652 $720 $356 $525 $592 $476

* Samples include trip cancellation coverage and reflect pricing for travelers departing from Colorado.

Tin Leg travel insurance financial stability

To make travel insurance worth it, the company you work with should be financially stable enough to pay out claims now and in the immediate future.

Tin Leg Travel Insurance was founded by the insurance comparison website Squaremouth in 2014. While it's a relatively new company, its plans are underwritten by well-established insurers such as Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company, and Spinnaker Insurance Company.

All of these underwriters have A ratings or higher with credit rating agency AM Best, evidencing their strong claims-paying ability.

Tin Leg travel insurance accessibility

Tin Leg is a Squaremouth brand available to U.S. residents traveling domestically and internationally. Plans can be purchased online through the marketplace.

Availability

Tin Leg’s sells coverage to U.S. residents exclusively. Coverage details may vary by state.

Contact information

Tin Leg’s customer service team is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Tin Leg customer service phone number : 844-240-1233

: 844-240-1233 Tin Leg email address: info@tinleg.com

The Tin Leg claims department can be reached on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET at the phone number above or by email at claims@tinleg.com. Claims can also be submitted on the website anytime.

Tin Leg's emergency assistance services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to insurance plan holders.

Emergency assistance for domestic callers : 844-927-9265

: 844-927-9265 Emergency assistance for international callers: +1-727-264-5657

User experience

When you're ready to buy travel insurance, Tin Leg’s quote tool makes it easy to find the right plan. With nine Tin Leg plans to consider, you can view plans side by side to compare their coverage options.

Tin Leg Travel Insurance Customer Satisfaction

Tin Leg has earned high marks for customer satisfaction on Squaremouth’s website, where it has earned 4.61 out of 5 stars based on almost 3,300 reviews. Positive reviews praise Tin Leg’s easy claims process, helpful customer service and straightforward trip cancellation policies. Keep in mind, however, that Tin Leg is a Squaremouth brand.

On the Better Business Bureau's website, Squaremouth has an A- rating. There are few reviews on the site, and they’re almost entirely negative. While not all reviews mention Tin Leg, Squaremouth’s customers do complain about denied claims and poor communication.

Tin Leg Travel Insurance FAQ Is Tin Leg legit? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Tin Leg is a legitimate travel insurance provider founded in 2014 by a team of travel insurance industry experts at Squaremouth. Tin Leg's insurance products are underwritten by leading insurance entities such as Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company, and Spinnaker Insurance Company. Who handles claims for Tin Leg? chevron-down chevron-up Tin Leg processes and handles its claims internally. The company's dedicated claims team ensures that customers receive efficient and fair support when filing a claim. How do I contact Tin Leg travel insurance? chevron-down chevron-up You can contact Tin Leg travel insurance through their website, by email or by phone. Tin Leg's customer service team is available at 844-240-1233 daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

How We Evaluated Tin Leg Travel Insurance

In our evaluation of Tin Leg travel insurance, we considered these factors:

Coverage options: We compared Tin Leg’s range of travel insurance plans.

Pricing: We pulled sample quotes and compared Tin Leg’s rates with those of other travel insurance providers.

Accessibility: We considered Tin Leg’s accessibility and availability to provide services to travelers.

Customer satisfaction: We assessed customer reviews on the company's website as well as third-party review sites.

Financial stability: We examined Tin Leg’s financial stability and industry reputation.

Summary of Tin Leg Travel Insurance Review

Tin Leg offers an impressive range of plans to accommodate various needs. While its nine plans offer various coverage amounts and covered cancellation reasons, customization by way of add-ons is limited.

Third-party customer reviews for Tin Leg and its parent company, Squaremouth, cite claim processing delays. With that in mind, do your research before you commit to a policy.