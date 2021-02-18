Today's Mortgage Rates Jump Higher | February 18, 2021

Today’s average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped above 3.2% for only the second time so far this year. Rates for 15-year fixed and 5/1 adjustable rate mortgages were also higher than yesterday’s rates. Rates are trending higher across all loan types and increasing at a slightly faster pace than in previous weeks. All loan types are up both day-over-day and week-over-week.

Many experts expect rates to slowly increase through 2021 with bigger gains coming later in the year. However, rates are still very low historically speaking. Borrowers interested in either a mortgage refinance or a home purchase can still take advantage of very favorable interest rates.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.262% today.

The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.439% today.

The average rate on a 5/1 jumbo ARM is 3.2% today.

Today’s 30-year fixed mortgage rates

Today’s 30-year rate is 3.262%.

That’s a one-day increase of 0.074 percentage points.

of 0.074 percentage points. That’s a one-week increase of 0.179 percentage points

A fixed-rate mortgage means that the interest rate on your loan will remain unchanged throughout its full term. Your monthly payments will also remain unchanged. With a 30-year loan, you’ll be paying a fixed monthly amount for 30 years, unless you refinance or sell your home prior to the end of the term.

With a 30-year loan, your interest rate will typically be lower than the rate on a 15-year loan, for example. As a result, your monthly payments will be lower. However, because you’re paying interest on the loan for a longer period of time, you will pay more in overall interest than if you had taken out a shorter-term loan.

Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans Click below to get started and see your rate today View Rates for February 18, 2021

Today’s 15-year fixed mortgage rate

Today’s 15-year rate is 2.439%.

That’s a one-day increase of 0.042 percentage points.

of 0.042 percentage points. That’s a one-week increase of 0.160 percentage points.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage means that both your interest rate and monthly payments will remain unchanged throughout the life of the loan. If you keep the loan for its full term, you will pay it off in 15 years.

When compared to a 30-year loan, the interest rate on a 15-year loan will usually be lower. As a result, you will pay less in overall interest over the life of the loan. However, because you are paying the loan off in a shorter period of time, your monthly payments will be higher than with a longer-term loan.

Today’s 5/1 jumbo adjustable-rate mortgage rates

Today’s 5/1 ARM rate is 3.2%.

That’s a one-day increase of 0.238 percentage points.

of 0.238 percentage points. That’s a one-week increase of 0.287 percentage points.

With a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, your interest rate will remain fixed for five years, as will your monthly payment. Once that fixed-rate period ends, the interest rate will change every year according to market conditions. As a result, your interest rate could either increase or decrease. Once your rate starts to fluctuate, your monthly payment will also increase or decrease. Other common adjustable-rate terms include 7/1 and 10/1 loans.

Adjustable-rate loans usually have lower interest rates than a 30-year fixed-rate loan, especially during the initial fixed-rate period. However, the rates on 30-year loans have been near record lows since the beginning of the pandemic, recently resulting in lower interest rates than an ARM.

Current VA, FHA, and jumbo loan rates

The average rates for FHA, VA and jumbo loans are:

The latest rate on a 30-year FHA mortgage is 3.298%.

The latest rate on a 30-year VA mortgage is 3.248%.

The latest rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.595%.

Current mortgage refinance rates

The average rates for 30-year loans, 15- year loans and 5/1 jumbo ARMs are:

The latest refinance rate on a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.678%.

The latest refinance rate on a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.711%.

The latest refinance rate on a 5/1 jumbo ARM is 3.381%.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

Mortgage rates sunk through 2020. Millions of homeowners responded to low mortgage rates by refinancing existing loans and taking out new ones. Many people bought homes they may not have been able to afford if rates were higher.

In January 2021, rates briefly dropped to the lowest levels on record, but trended higher through the month and into February.

Looking ahead, experts believe interest rates will rise more in 2021, but modestly. Factors that could influence rates include how quickly the COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and when lawmakers can agree on another economic relief package. More vaccinations and stimulus from the government could lead to improved economic conditions, which would boost rates.

While mortgage rates are likely to rise this year, experts say the increase won’t happen overnight and it won’t be a dramatic jump. Rates should stay near historically low levels through the first half of the year, rising slightly later in the year. Even with rising rates, it will still be a favorable time to finance a new home or refinance.

Factors that influence mortgage rates include:

The Federal Reserve. The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market. The Fed has reaffirmed its commitment to these policies for the foreseeable future multiple times, most recently at a late January policy meeting.

The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market. The Fed has reaffirmed its commitment to these policies for the foreseeable future multiple times, most recently at a late January policy meeting. The 10-year Treasury note. Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March, and have been slowly rising since then. Currently, yields have been hovering above 1% since the beginning of the year, pushing interest rates slightly higher. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March, and have been slowly rising since then. Currently, yields have been hovering above 1% since the beginning of the year, pushing interest rates slightly higher. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates. The broader economy. Unemployment rates and change in gross domestic product are important indicators of the overall health of the economy. When employment and GDP growth are low, it means the economy is weak, which can push interest rates down. Thanks to the pandemic, unemployment levels reached all-time highs early last year and have not yet recovered. GDP also took a hit, and while it has bounced back somewhat, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Tips for getting the lowest mortgage rate possible

There is no universal mortgage rate that all borrowers receive. Qualifying for the lowest mortgage rates takes a little bit of work and will depend on both personal financial factors and market conditions.

Check your credit score and credit report. Errors or other red flags that may be dragging your credit score down. Borrowers with the highest credit scores are the ones who will get the best rates, so checking your credit report before you start the house-hunting process is key. Taking steps to fix errors will help you raise your score. If you have high credit card balances, paying them down can also provide a quick boost.

Save up money for a sizeable down payment. This will lower your loan-to-value ratio, or how much of the home’s price the lender has to finance. A lower LTV usually translates to a lower mortgage rate. Lenders also like to see money that has been saved in an account for at least 60 days. It tells the lender you have the money to finance the home purchase.

Shop around for the best rate. Don’t settle for the first interest rate that a lender offers you. Check with at least three different lenders to see who offers the lowest interest. Also consider different types of lenders, such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to traditional banks.

Also take time to find out about different loan types. While the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the most common type of mortgage, consider a shorter-term loan like a 15-year loan or an adjustable-rate mortgage. These types of loans often come with a lower rate than a conventional 30-year mortgage. Compare the costs of all to see which one best fits your needs and financial situation. Government loans — such as those backed by the Federal Housing Authority, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture — can be more affordable options for those who qualify.

Finally, lock in your rate. Locking your rate once you’ve found the right rate, loan product, and lender will help guarantee your mortgage rate won’t increase before you close on the loan.

Our mortgage rate methodology

Money’s daily mortgage rates show the average rate offered by over 8,000 lenders across the United States the previous business day. Today, we are showing rates for Wednesday, February 17. Our rates reflect what a typical borrower with a 700 credit score might expect to pay for a home loan right now. These rates were offered to people putting 20% down and include discount points.

More from Money: