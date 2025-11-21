We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

Millennials Are Finally Joining the Ranks of 401(k) Millionaires

By: Liliana Hall
Reporter | Joined March 2025
Liliana Hall joined Money in 2025. She is an Austin-based reporter for Money, where she covers a range of topics, including financial news, policy, banking, investing, passive income, financial planning and student loan debt.
Editor: Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
Published: Nov 21, 2025 12:04 p.m. EST
The number of 401(k) millionaires has climbed to a record high thanks to overall market gains that lifted account balances over the summer.

According to Fidelity’s latest retirement analysis, which covers July, August and September, 654,000 savers now have at least $1 million in their workplace retirement accounts. That's up from 595,000 at the end of June, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth in the typical 401(k) balance.

The average 401(k) balance reached $144,400, a 5% increase from the second quarter and up 9% compared to the same quarter one year ago. Individual retirement account (IRA) balances followed a similar pattern, rising to an average of $137,902, also a 5% uptick from June.

A major contributor to these milestones is high savings rates. Workers saved an average of 9.5% of their pay, while employers kicked in another 4.7%, bringing combined contributions to 14.2% — yet another record high that has remained steady since early this year.

That’s nearly in line with Fidelity’s recommended total savings rate of 15% — the benchmark the company says helps workers maintain their lifestyle in retirement.

Millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996 — are starting to join the ranks of 401(k) millionaires. They now represent roughly 4% of all 401(k) millionaires, up from just 1.8% a year ago. Still, Gen Xers (born between 1965 and 1980) and baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) continue to make up the majority of savers, at about 60% and 36%, respectively.

Fidelity confirmed these demographic figures in an email to Money on Thursday.

“Historically, the 401(k) millionaires have been Gen X and Boomers, but as they are now getting further in their careers, we're starting to see millennials reach the million-dollar milestone, which is an interesting change to note,” Michael Shamrell, vice president of workplace thought leadership at Fidelity Investments, told Yahoo Finance.

Another standout from the report shows women with 15 years of continuous investment in their 401(k) now have an average balance of $501,100, surpassing $500,000 for the first time. This represents a 16.5% increase from this time last year.

Still, retirement confidence remains uneven. Just 6 in 10 women say they believe they'll be able to retire with a comfortable lifestyle, compared with 75% of men who report being very or somewhat confident, according to a survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

The confidence gap mirrors a persistent difference in retirement savings. Men's 401(k) balances tend to significantly outpace women's. A 2023 Bank of America report found that the average 401(k) account balance for men was $89,000, roughly 50% higher than the $59,000 average for women.

The reason? Largely the gender pay gap, which reduces women's lifetime earnings — and the amount they're able to contribute to retirement accounts.

