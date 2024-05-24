Number of 401(k) Millionaires Surges Thanks to Booming Stock Market

Stock market growth has boosted 401(k) balances and led to a record number of accounts over the $1 million mark.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity reports that 485,000 accounts had seven-figure balances, which is a 15% increase from the end of 2023 when there were 422,000 401(k) millionaires. A year ago, there were 340,000, according to the investment firm.

While only a small percentage of Americans have reached the $1 million dollar milestone for 401(k)s, the majority of people with any amount of money in a retirement account has benefited from the rise in stock prices. The S&P 500 index gained more than 10% in the first quarter, and is up 26% over the past 12 months.