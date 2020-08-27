Credit Cards Don't Have to Be Complicated. Here Are the Best Basic Options With Few Fees and Low APRs

Most credit cards are not very simple. In fact, I’ve been studying and writing about credit cards for a living since 2008, and even I get confused sometimes by the complicated terms applied to their rewards and benefits.

Thankfully, that’s not true of all credit cards, as some issuers are addressing their customer’s demand for basic, uncomplicated cards — so it’s easy to understand the fees, as well as how to earn rewards and make the most of them.

Why consider a simple credit card?

There are hundreds of credit card offered just by the major issuers, and perhaps tens of thousands more if you include all of the smaller banks and credit unions in the U.S. Although this selection includes all manner of reward cards, cards for building credit, and cards co-branded with retailers and travel companies, many Americans just want a “plain vanilla” card. A simple credit card may sound appealing if all you want is a secure and convenient method of payment, and if you can accept that the tradeoff for simplicity is that you receive few extras.

A simple credit card is one that’s easy to understand and doesn’t have complicated rewards and benefit programs to decipher. Having a simple credit card means you’ll earn little or no rewards for spending. But that’s just as well for those with modest purchasing needs, and for others who find themselves tempted to overspend and incur debt. Because simple credit cards often lack many of the features and benefits of their more complicated competitors, simple cards should offer fewer fees and lower interest rates.

Best Simple Credit Cards

PenFed Gold VISA® Card. PenFed is the Pentagon Federal Credit Union, which is the second largest federal credit union. It was created to offer financial services to families of military and defense workers. Today, no military service is required to join PenFed and be approved for this simple card. The PenFed Gold Visa offers low rates and fees, and very little else that you need to worry about. It has no annual fee, no cash advance fee and no foreign transaction fee. What it does offer is an extremely low APR (7.49% to 17.99%), depending on your creditworthiness. This card doesn’t offer any rewards, but new applicants can earn a $100 statement credit after spending $1,500 within 90 days of account opening. It also offers new applicants 0% APR on balance transfers for their account’s first 12 months.

Capital One Platinum Mastercard®. This is a simple card that’s available to people with fair credit who want to build or rebuild their credit history and improve their credit score. Like most simple credit cards, it has no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and no balance transfer fees. While your account may initially be approved with only a modest line of credit, Capital One will automatically consider you for a higher line of credit in as little as six months. There are no rewards for this card, which has standard interest rate of 26.99% APR.

Citi Simplicity® Card. The name says it all: Citi is clearly going after those who want an uncomplicated credit card. The Simplicity card not only has no annual fee, but also has no late fees either. As expected, it doesn’t offer rewards, but new applicants will receive 18 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. The interest rates offered, 14.74% to 24.74% based on your creditworthiness, place it right in-between the PenFed Gold and the Capital One Mastercard.

Bottom line

When you don’t want a “relationship” with your card issuer, or to spend your evenings reviewing the fine print of a card’s promised rewards and benefits, then perhaps you just need a simple credit card. By taking a look at one of these top simple cards, you’ll quickly find the one that best meets your needs.

