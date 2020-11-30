The Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon and Walmart

Happy Cyber Monday! If you’re in the market for holiday gifts — or just for great deals on things you want for yourself — the options are nearly endless this week.

Virtually every retailer is promoting Cyber Monday deals today, followed by Cyber Week deals in the days that follow. You’ll find tons of discounts on smart TVs, toys, robot vacuums, kitchen essentials, and more. Of course, Cyber Monday sales are all available online, so there’s no need to go into a store.

If you missed out on a particular Black Friday deal and regret it, there is probably still time to take advantage of a discount that’s the same or very similar right now. In fact, when we look over the Black Friday deals on TVs, or at the range of Black Friday discounts from Amazon and Walmart, and compare them to what’s on sale today, they are incredibly similar.

Many of the deals are exactly the same, and many more are in the same ballpark. For example, prices for most Amazon devices are the same on Cyber Monday as they were last week. Apple AirPods — the regular ones, with a wired charging case — are available on Cyber Monday for the same price as they were on Black Friday too: $109.99, down from $159 regularly.

On the other hand, the fancier AirPods Pro earbuds deal on Black Friday — $169 at Walmart, versus $249 regularly — is no longer available. And yes, there are some deals up for grabs on Cyber Monday that weren’t on sale last week. Namely, there are lots of toy deals freshly available as of Cyber Monday.

Below, we are highlighting some of the best Cyber Monday deals from Amazon and Walmart because they are the two biggest players for holiday sales.

If you have another store you prefer, it’s of course worthwhile to see what it has on sale. Many retailers are matching prices on holiday deals, so, odds are, you’ll be able to find the items below at the same price nearly anywhere you want to shop.

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Vacuums, Instant Pots and Home Goods

Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark ION Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi: $149 at Walmart (list price $299)

• Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $259 at Amazon (list price $329.99)

• Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum: $119 at Walmart (list price $149)

• Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean With Self-Cleaning Brushroll Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: $249.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)

• BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum: $97.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99)

• BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum: $59 at Walmart (list price $89)

• iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum Wi-Fi Connectivity: $179 at Amazon (list price $279.99)

• Anker eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $129 at Walmart (list price $249.99)

• eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum Wi-Fi: $179.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)

• eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum: $149.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99)

• Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: $149 at Walmart (list price $238)

• Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5-Inch Charcoal Grill: $299 at Walmart (list price $499.99)

• Ninja Blender 1200: $69 at Walmart (list price $119)

• Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer: $149 at Walmart (list price $299)

• Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven: $89 at Walmart (list price $149.99)

• Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Cooker: $49 at Walmart (list price $99.99)

• Blue Diamond 11-Piece Cookware Set: $49 at Walmart (list price $89.99)

• Up to 40% off Kitchen Essentials From Brita, Le Creuset, T-fal and More

• AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test: $49 at Walmart (list price $99)

• AquaSonic DUO Dual Handle Ultra Whitening Wireless Electric Toothbrushes: $35 at Amazon (list price $65.83)

• 30% to 50% off Greenworks Outdoor Tools

• 30% to 50% off Black + Decker Vacuums and Power Tools

Cyber Monday TV Deals and Electronics Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• Samsung 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 at Amazon (list price $1,497.99)

• onn. 60-Inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $288 at Walmart

• RCA 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $259.99 at Walmart (list price $319.99)

• TCL 40-Inch 40S325 Roku Smart TV: $179.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)

• Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player: $24 at Walmart (list price $39.99)

• Up to 60% off JBL Headphones, Soundbars and Speakers

• Samsung Galaxy Bluetooth Smart Watch: $169 at Walmart (list price $259)

• Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones: $99 at Walmart (list price $149)

Cyber Monday Toy Deals

Courtesy of Walmart

• Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy: $12.96 at Walmart (list price $15.96)

• Cry Babies Tina Doll: $17.88 at Walmart (list price $24.99)

• Up to 30% off Nerf Toys at Amazon

• Play-Doh Doctor Drill-N-Fill Set: $7.48 at Walmart (list price $14.96)

• Up to 30% off Play-Doh Toys at Amazon

• Barbie Estate 3-in-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle: $79 at Walmart (list price $89.99)

• Marvel Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Series, 4-Pack: $20 at Walmart (list price $34)

• Nerf N-Strike Elite Infinus With Speed-Load Tech: $29.97 at Walmart (list price $69.99)

LEGO City Space Rover Testing Drive 60225 NASA Inspired Kit: $17.95 at Walmart (list price $29.99)

More From Money:

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which Day Has Better Deals?

All The Best TV Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart

All of Amazon’s Best Deals During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Weekend