8 Best Moving Companies in Wyoming

To find the best mover in Wyoming, look no further than our list. We combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in The Equality State is Moving APT. But read through our full list of eight top movers to see if one suits your needs better.

Best Moving Companies in Wyoming for 2023

Moving APT - Best Overall Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing U-Pack - Best DIY Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover

Why we chose it

Moving APT operates as an intermediary, connecting customers with the ideal moving company. This skill can come in handy in Wyoming, where movers are spread out, and your local mover may not be able to handle your situation. Renowned for its trustworthiness, it boasts a remarkable 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating based on 367 reviews. With just 14 complaints in the past year, all resolved, it maintains a B rating on the BBB.

As a registered broker with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it exclusively collaborates with FMCSA-licensed carriers, ensuring transparency. Partnering with major carriers like Allied Van Lines, North American Van Lines, and others, Moving APT stands out as a transparent broker. While engaging a broker has its merits, drawbacks include limited control over the final choice, influenced by carrier availability and potential cost discrepancies. Yet, Moving APT distinguishes itself by offering round-the-clock customer support to address any concerns promptly.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners Cons Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers, prices fluctuate based on weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Moving APT offers clear ballpark estimates on its website, providing a helpful table detailing potential moving costs using their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) operates as a proficient moving broker, eliminating the hassle of hunting for the ideal mover. With a remarkable 25-year industry presence, IMRG stands out as one of the most seasoned moving brokers. Consumer Affairs reports an impressive 80% of their 312 reviews rated at 4 or 5 stars, a commendable feat for any moving entity, particularly a broker.

IMRG's invaluable insights ease the daunting task of choosing the right moving company, especially for those unfamiliar with the nuances. However, their strict cancellation policy necessitates prompt action, mandating cancellations within 72 hours of booking.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG offers online estimates through their calculator, but they caution that these are rough approximations. For precise quotes, direct contact with the company is recommended.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and a licensed carrier, ensuring nationwide coverage, even in remote parts of Wyoming (though it does operate one of its own branches in Cheyenne). With a vast network of over 500 partners, NAVL offers comprehensive moving solutions for residential and commercial needs.

Impressively, NAVL boasts more than 1,400 in-house drivers, covering over 30 million miles in 2021, as per its FMCSA profile. NAVL's standout feature includes its optional binding estimates, alleviating the stress of unexpected costs. Initiating a quote online prompts contact from a representative, facilitating an accurate quote and the option for a binding estimate. Their estimate choices encompass:

Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed fixed price.

Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Potential for lower final costs but never exceeding the estimate.

Customized Pricing: A blend of a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later.

With an A+ BBB rating and consistently earning 4 out of 5 stars or higher on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch, NAVL's reputation is impressive, underlining its reliability.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates optional

Large owned fleet of trucks

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL proves cost-effective for various moves but leans towards higher pricing for full-service, long-distance relocations. According to their website, the average long-distance move in the past year was $3,758. However, additional research suggests a 1,000-mile move could cost approximately $5,000.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck stands out with its casual branding but takes moving seriously. As one of the country's largest movers, it boasts a record of 9 million moves and 350+ independently-owned franchises spanning nearly every state, including a location in Cheyenne. This national-local hybrid allows you to support local small businesses while enjoying the advantages of a nationwide mover. Local franchises offer neighborhood familiarity, ensuring seamless door-to-door service for local or cross-country moves. Flexible options include Value Flex for smaller budget moves and Expedited for comprehensive packing and unpacking.

Customer satisfaction is evident, with 96% willing to refer the service to friends, though Consumer Affairs reviews average three, four, or five stars. However, the company's independently run locations may lead to service variations by location. While it may not cover every corner of available states, if you seek the blend of a national company with a local touch, Two Men And A Truck is worth considering.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations in the U.S.

Experienced local mover mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move rates begin at approximately $150 per hour. Pricing varies significantly, depending on factors like location and services. A one-bedroom, 500-mile move can cost around $2,000, whereas a full-service, multi-bedroom move spanning 2,000 miles might approach $20,000. For a middle-ground scenario, a two-bedroom, 1,500-mile move falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the longest-running moving company in the U.S. Boasting a remarkable 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews, it upholds a legacy of customer value and respect. Customers praise its careful handling and competitive pricing. Bekins offers comprehensive services for various moves, including local, long-distance, military, and senior relocations, even specializing in handling large or delicate items.

The standout feature is its Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option offering swift, full-service door-to-door moves at a higher cost. While occasional reviews mention damaged items and delays with standard service, they are infrequent, prompting recommendations for full-value protection.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee available

Expert packing for specialty items

Option for full-replacement value protection

Choice of priority service for quicker moves Cons Occasional complaints regarding damages

Lack of online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

A 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, accounting for added services like protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile relocation, expect costs of around $6,000-$7,000. Prices vary based on preferences: a basic one-bedroom or studio move may cost as low as $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services prioritizes packing with utmost dedication, training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Their expertise spans everyday items to valuable treasures like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, ensuring your belongings remain pristine throughout the move. This meticulous approach shines through in exceptional customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews.

JK Moving also offers valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips. They provide financing options in partnership with Enhancify, offering quotes in 60 seconds and 0% financing for qualified customers. Nevertheless, they specialize less in local moves, and some customers find their rates relatively higher, necessitating price comparisons.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expert packing crews

0% financing for some customers

GPS tracking Cons Local moves are only offered in VA, MD, DC

Higher pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving's meticulous approach to service, including extensive staff training, is reflected in its pricing. Real customer reviews indicate a 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000. Prices may vary based on selected services and specific requirements.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack stands out in terms of affordability, exemplified by a customer's reported savings of $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move compared to a full-service company. According to U-Pack, moving one ReloCube door to door costs approximately $2,500. Each ReloCube measures 308 cubic feet (5' 10" L x 6' 10" W x 7' 9" H inside) and typically requires one per room. Quotes on their website for a 1,700-mile move underscore U-Pack's cost-effectiveness compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a standout long-distance moving company, offering personalized moving packages and earning solid customer reviews. IVL impresses with its comprehensive services, covering local, interstate, international, and long-distance moves. The company offers flexible packing, item transport, loading, storage, and even self-packing to accommodate various needs. Licensed by the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, IVL operates as an authorized interstate mover, excelling particularly on the east and west coasts and the mid-west. They provide round-the-clock customer support, although a 25% upfront deposit may deter some customers. IVL consistently ranks among the best in national publications' lists.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours prior to moving

First month of storage free

Online tracking

Virtual walk-through quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator suggests that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home move typically ranges from $2,500 to $4,500, while a 2,500-mile move of the same size may cost between $7,500 and $10,000. For local moves, hourly rates vary based on the number of movers, starting at $150 per hour.

Services

Local and long-distance relocations

International moving services

Corporate and employee relocations

Custom crating and packaging

Secure storage solutions

Vehicle transportation and shipping

How To Select A Moving Company In Wyoming

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget, and consider container movers for cost-effective options. Inventory your belongings: Create an accurate inventory, especially for specialized items, to avoid unexpected charges. Choose your move type: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service moving options. Check reviews: Look for honest customer reviews, keeping in mind that negative experiences are more likely to be reported. Check the company's scale using the FMCSA website. Get multiple quotes: Although obtaining accurate quotes requires a home walkthrough, comparing at least two other quotes can save you money.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Wyoming

Distance affects costs ; longer moves require more time and resources.

; longer moves require more time and resources. Item weight , not just volume, impacts pricing (e.g., heavy furniture).

, not just volume, impacts pricing (e.g., heavy furniture). Specialty services like piano or art moving come at higher costs.

like piano or art moving come at higher costs. Basic insurance may be inadequate; consider additional coverage options.

may be inadequate; consider additional coverage options. Timing influences costs; off-peak months, like January, are more budget-friendly.

How to Prepare for a Move in Wyoming

Create a moving checklist with tasks and timelines.

Research state-specific requirements for document updates.

Label boxes for efficient unpacking in the new home.

Declutter by selling or donating unused items.

Keep essentials for immediate access during transit.

Research the mover's policies, delivery history, and obtain a binding estimate if possible.

Wyoming Moving Company FAQ

Why are Wyoming moving companies so expensive?

Wyoming moving companies may be expensive due to factors like the state's vast and sparsely populated landscape, leading to longer travel distances and increased fuel costs.

How do I know my Wyoming moving company is reputable?

To determine the reputation of a Wyoming moving company, consider checking online reviews, asking for referrals from friends or family, and verifying their licensing and insurance. The Better Business Bureau and the Wyoming Department of Transportation can provide additional information on a company's status.

What is the cheapest month to move in Wyoming?

The cheapest months to move in Wyoming are during winter, particularly January and February. Demand for moving services tends to be lower during these colder months, which can result in lower prices compared to the peak moving season in the summer.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Wyoming

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

