Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

Whether you prefer to dine in or explore restaurants around town, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card might be ideal for you.

This card offers a high cash-back rate on dining and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) plus other popular spending categories. And it doesn't have annual or foreign transaction fees, which makes it a great addition to any wallet.

Read on for a deep dive into the card's benefits, features and potential drawbacks.

Pros and cons of the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Pros Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores such as Walmart® and Target®)

No annual or foreign transaction fees

Includes travel accident insurance, which isn’t common among no-annual-fee cards

You can transfer your rewards from this card to a different Capital One travel card that earns miles Cons Includes fewer insurance policies and purchase protections than other cards without an annual fee

5% cash back bonus on travel does not include airfare and only applies to hotels and car rentals booked through Capital One Travel

Overview

The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is one of the best cash-back credit cards around.

This no-annual-fee credit card offers a high bonus rate on six spending categories, including 3% cash back on dining, entertainment and grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). So, if you spend a lot on groceries or are frequently going to restaurants or concerts, this is one of the best credit cards to keep handy in your wallet.

Moreover, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card doesn't charge foreign transaction fees, which are common for credit cards with no annual fee. The card also provides travel accident insurance and 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, making it one of the best travel credit cards around.

The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is meant for excellent credit; however, if your credit falls in the “good” but not excellent range, you can consider the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards for Good Credit.

This version offers pretty much the same rewards rate and benefits, just not the welcome bonus or an introductory APR. It can also have a higher APR of up to reg_apr,reg_apr_type.

There's also a higher-end version of these cards, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card. It has a $95 annual fee, but does offer a higher reward rate — 4% cash back on dining, entertainment, and select streaming services and 3% back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).

Rewards

Earning cash back with the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Card

With the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card you can earn:

8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

1% on all other purchases

Additionally, cardmembers can get 10% cash back on qualifying Uber and Uber Eats purchases through November 14, 2024. (Offer valid in the U.S. only.)

It's worth mentioning that Capital One has broad definitions for its bonus categories, giving cardmembers outstanding cash-back earning potential at countless establishments, both here and internationally.

For example, the dining category includes restaurants, cafes, bars, bakeries, food delivery services (such as DoorDash), takeout services and more. The entertainment category is also quite comprehensive, including venues and events like movie theaters, professional sporting events, amusement parks and tourist attractions, among others.

More importantly, the card doesn't have quarterly or yearly reward caps or foreign transaction fees, so you can earn unlimited rewards worldwide.

However, you should review the card’s fine print as there are a few restrictions. For example, the entertainment category excludes golf courses and college sporting events. And while the card's streaming service bonus includes popular names like Netflix and Hulu, it doesn't cover Amazon Prime Video.

Redeeming your cash back

With the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, you can redeem your rewards for:

Statement credits

Checks

PayPal

Amazon

Gift cards

You can redeem your cash back as a physical check or as statement credits to reduce your outstanding balance. You can manually request the cash back through your Capital One account or set up automatic redemptions that can be scheduled for a fixed date each year or after accruing a set amount of rewards (starting at $25).

You can also transfer your rewards to a Capital One card that earns miles, such as the card_name. This would convert your rewards into miles, which you can then transfer to any of Capital One's 17 travel partners. These include:

Aeromexico Club Premier

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France KLM Flying Blue

Asia Miles

Accor Live Limitless

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Choice Privileges

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Finnair Plus

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

TAP Portugal Miles&Go

Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles

Virgin Red

Lastly, you can redeem accumulated rewards for gift cards from retailers, restaurants and more or through Amazon or PayPal checkout.

Benefits and Perks

Insurance and warranties

Travel accident insurance. You, your spouse (or domestic partner) and dependent children are covered up to $1,000,000 against accidental loss of life, limb, sight, speech or hearing while riding, entering or exiting a licensed common carrier, such as an airline, cruise or train. You must pay the passenger fare in full with your card to be eligible for coverage.

You, your spouse (or domestic partner) and dependent children are covered up to $1,000,000 against accidental loss of life, limb, sight, speech or hearing while riding, entering or exiting a licensed common carrier, such as an airline, cruise or train. You must pay the passenger fare in full with your card to be eligible for coverage. Extended warranty. It doubles the original manufacturer's warranty (up to a maximum of 24 months) on select items purchased with your card. If you buy an optional extended warranty of up to 24 months, this policy will provide up to 24 additional months of coverage once the original and optional coverage periods end.

Statement credits

Complimentary Uber One membership. Use your Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card to sign up and pay for Uber One, and you'll get a monthly statement credit to cover the membership cost. Uber One includes $0 delivery on eligible food purchases, groceries and more on Uber Eats. You also get member pricing and access to top-rated drivers for Uber rides. This offer is available through November 14, 2024. Offer valid only in the U.S.

Other benefits

Complimentary concierge service. Get personalized assistance with dinner reservations, travel bookings, entertainment experiences and more, 24/7, 365 days a year.

24-hour travel assistance services. Get an emergency replacement card and a cash advance if your credit card is lost or stolen while traveling.

Capital One Travel. You can use this platform to book flights, hotels and car rentals — and the reservations come with a price match guarantee. If you find a cheaper itinerary elsewhere, notify Capital One within 24 hours after making the reservation, and you may receive a travel credit for the difference. (Terms apply.)

Capital One Dining. Cardholders can gain access to hard-to-book restaurants and exclusive dinners by acclaimed chefs.

Capital One Entertainment. This ticketing platform provides access to exclusive events such as celebrity meet-and-greets and premium seats at sporting and musical events.

Interest rates and fees

Interest Rates Fees Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type Intro APR: intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration Balance transfer APR: balance_transfer_rate Balance transfer intro APR: balance_transfer_intro_apr,balance_transfer_intro_duration — followed by reg_apr,reg_apr_type (Balance transfer fee applies) Cash advance APR: cash_advance_apr Annual fee: annual_fees Foreign transaction fee: foreign_transaction_fee Balance transfer fee: Introductory fee of 3% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account during the first 15 months account is open. After that, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that we may offer you at any other time. None for transferred balances at the Purchase APR after the first 15 months that your account has been open. Cash advance fee: cash_advance_fee

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card FAQs Who is the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card best for? chevron-down chevron-up This card’s bonus categories make it an ideal option for people who frequently spend on dining and entertainment activities, such as concerts, movies, sporting events and more. Can I use the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card while traveling? chevron-down chevron-up The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card doesn't charge foreign transaction fees, so you can use it worldwide without incurring additional charges. Moreover, unlike other credit cards, this card's bonus categories are not restricted to U.S. establishments, which means you can earn rewards during your travels.

How we evaluated the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

To evaluate the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, we considered the following factors:

Annual fee. The card's yearly fee is key when deciding if its rewards and benefits are worth the expense. It's also important when determining how a card compares to others in the same price range.

Additional rates and fees. We also considered other relevant rates and fees, including the card's foreign transaction, balance transfer and interest rates.

Rewards. We evaluated the card's bonus categories and how easy it is for cardholders to maximize their rewards. We also looked into the card's redemption options, such as cash back or travel.

Benefits. We reviewed the card's insurance policies and purchase protections as well as their coverage level. We also considered additional perks, such as complimentary statement credits or memberships.

Summary of Money’s Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card review

If you frequently spend on dining and entertainment, or spend a lot on groceries, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is definitely worth considering. The card offers high rewards on several popular spending categories, including dining and entertainment. Pair this with its lack of annual and foreign transaction fees, and you get a solid cash-back credit that can maximize your point-earning potential both at home and while traveling.