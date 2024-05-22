Airfare Is Cheaper This Summer. Here's How to Save on Your Next Trip

Taking a flight this summer will likely be less expensive than last year, especially for domestic travel.

Flight prices in the U.S. for Memorial Day weekend are 9.5% lower compared to a year ago, according to a new report from Hopper. The average domestic airfare is $260, down from $287 a year ago.

For the summer as a whole, Hopper expects domestic airfare to cost an average of $305, compared to $324 last year, with flight prices peaking around the July 4 and Labor Day holidays.

Airlines are prepared for an increase in the number of travelers flying this Memorial Day, with 6.6% more seat capacity on flights from U.S. airports between Thursday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 28, according to the report.