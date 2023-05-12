If you drive for work, tracking your miles can help you save big on taxes. Calculating your mileage used to be a tedious pen-and-ink endeavor; today, there's an app for that. We found the best mileage tracker apps, reviewed them and made a list of our top picks to make tracking your mileage a breeze.

Our Top Picks for Best Mileage Tracker App

Best Mileage Tracker Reviews

What is the best app for tracking mileage? It all depends on your use case. We identified the top mileage tracker apps for freelance drivers, fleets, free use, rideshare drivers, versatility and based on user ratings.

Best for Freelance: Hurdlr View App

Pros Automatic tracking

Links to your bank to track expenses

Compiles mileage and expense data into tax-ready reports

Estimates your tax obligations Cons Can't automatically classify trips as business or personal

Why we chose it: In addition to automatically tracking your mileage, Hurdlr lets you categorize rides for multiple freelance ventures and tracks your profits and tax obligations.

Unlike some mileage tracking apps, Hurdlr doesn’t restrict users to just two broad business and personal fields. Instead, you can maintain separate categories and tracking systems for multiple businesses.

Hurdlr won’t automatically categorize your trips, but it will let you categorize them for multiple businesses, like Uber, Lyft and Instacart, plus you can choose from preset professions or create personalized categories to suit your freelance ventures, such as writing, marketing or accounting.

Hurdlr saves you time and effort by automatically categorizing recurring business expenses and identifying them as potential tax deductions. You can sync Hurdlr with your bank, PayPal, Stripe, Square and other payment services to help track your income and expenses. Hurdlr also lets you upload expense receipts right in the app, so you don't have to hang onto pieces of paper.

Come tax time, Hurdlr compiles your mileage and expense data into reports that you can use to estimate your tax obligations. You can export these expense reports and associated receipts to send to your tax specialist. These features are included in the app’s free version.

With Hurdlr's premium and pro versions, you can access more tax tools, like a detailed tax tracker that helps with your quarterly tax accounting. If you need to file a 1040 tax form, Hurdlr has partnered with TaxSlayer to offer free filing of federal and state taxes for premium users. The premium version costs $8.34 per month. The pro version costs $16.67 per month and includes additional accounting and reporting features.

Best for Fleets: TripLog View App

Pros Automatic or manual tracking

Auto-classifies trips as business or personal

Incorporates timesheets

Plans driving routes Cons App feels dated

Why we chose it: TripLog can help you slash administrative costs by streamlining timesheets and allowing employees to clock in and out without ever leaving the app.

TripLog offers a suite of tools that extends beyond mileage tracking. For example, If your small business has a fleet of drivers, the app lets your employees complete and submit their timesheets within TripLog (if you purchase access to those features). Thanks to its integration with Google Maps, TripLog can also plan your drivers’ daily routes ahead of time, estimate their gas mileage and help them find the best gas prices along their route.

You can set TripLog to automatically distinguish between personal and business trips by setting certain work hours or designating routes that you or your employees drive often. It also offers multiple ways to record mileage. You can track your trips manually within the app or set TripLog to automatically begin tracking mileage when it detects that you're driving.

TripLog links to your bank account to track expenses like gas, tolls, parking, lodging, meals and more. You can upload photos of receipts, and the app generates reports detailing your expenses and deductions, saving you time when you file your taxes. TripLog's integrations make it easy to export the data it collects to use in tax and accounting software like Quickbooks, ADP, Concur and Xero.

For businesses, Triplog offers the Teams plan and the Enterprise plan. The Teams plan costs $10 per user per month and charges an additional $4 per user per month to access the time and scheduling features. Businesses have to contact Triplog to receive pricing for the Enterprise plan which lets you add up to 11 users and grants access to an administrative console to manage your employees’ usage of the app.

Best Free Option: Stride View App

Pros Lets you upload receipts

Links to your bank to track expenses

Integrates with tax filing software Cons No automatic tracking

Can't automatically classify trips as business or personal

Why we chose it: Stride is an excellent, no-muss, no-fuss option for tracking your miles that includes all of its advertised perks for free.

If you're looking for a straightforward mileage tracker app and don't need a lot of information about your trips, Stride is a great option. The app has an intuitive interface that’s easy to navigate, and you can link Stride to your bank account to import expenses, upload photos of receipts and easily run a report to show what mileage and expenses you can deduct on your taxes. The app also integrates with H&R Block's tax software, so you can pull its data over to your tax forms directly.

The biggest downside to Stride is that you have to manually track each trip. However, doing so is just a matter of opening the app and clicking "start trip.” Moreover, while you can't classify trips as business or personal within the Stride app, you can get around this by only recording the trips that qualify as business expenses.

Keep in mind that Stride can't link to apps from companies like Uber, Lyft or Instacart. If you're driving for one of those companies, you'll need to use its app simultaneously with Stride. On the bright side, when you use Stride, you can tap into its wider network of offerings, which includes tax preparation and health, dental, vision and life insurance.

Best for Rideshares: SherpaShare View App

Pros Automatic tracking

Tracks revenue in real time

Links to your bank to track expenses

Finds profitable routes Cons Can't automatically classify trips as business or personal

Why we chose it: SherpaShare automatically logs rides, tracks your revenue in real time and helps find profitable driving routes.

SherpaShare was built to help drivers boost their rideshare earnings, a design that is evident in many of its features. These include chatting with other drivers within the app to compare notes and a heat map that shows where other drivers are most active. The Hotspot feature, another of its tools intended for ridesharing, tells users about popular venues and upcoming events so that they know which areas to target for customers. You can even analyze historical data in SherpaShare's online dashboard to see how to improve your driving efficiency.

SherpaShare uses automatic GPS tracking to log your mileage. The app is easy to navigate and can help grow your bottom line by suggesting the most profitable driving routes. It also monitors your revenue and profits and can update you on your progress on an hourly basis.

In addition to mileage tracking, SherpaShare offers tools to keep track of your finances. You can tag your trips as personal or business and further classify them by company. You can also link your bank account and credit cards to the app, as well as upload photos of receipts to easily catalog income and expenses. Based on your preferences, SherpaShare takes your expense data and creates a mileage tracking spreadsheet or printable mileage log with the information you need to make calculating taxes easier.

SherpaShare’s monthly plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 ($4.99/mo) when billed annually. The company also has a premium plan at $10 per month that comes with additional customer support features and access to deals and promotions for other products.

Best for Versatility: Everlance View App

Pros Automatic or manual tracking

Links to bank accounts

Automates payments to special bank account for taxes

Lets you upload receipts Cons Won't link to rideshare accounts

Can't automatically classify trips as business or personal

Why we chose it: A great all-around solution if you're looking for hassle-free mileage tracking for a variety of gigs, Everlance tracks rides automatically and helps you monitor business expenses.

Everlance makes it easy to keep business and personal time separate by setting work hours within the app. Drives during those hours are automatically classified as business-related. You can even use Everlance to manage a team of drivers. Managers have access to their team members' work-related trips as soon as they end, including details like origin, destination, timing and routing.

While Everlance doesn't have some of the complex workflow management tools offered by competitors, the app is easy to use and includes everything you need to track miles and expenses in preparation for tax time. You can upload photos of receipts along with any notes you want to make and link them to each trip. You can also set different mileage rates for different purposes, which is handy if your reimbursement rates differ from one client to another.

Another advantage of the app is that it lets users link their bank account and credit cards to it. Everlance also offers a free bank account, called "the Vault," that links to the app to automatically calculate and set aside money for taxes. Moreover, the app uses your expense and mileage data to create reports for your taxes, which you can view on Everlance's web browser platform. Everlance will even flag expenses that you can write off on your taxes.

Everlance has three different plans. The Occasional Driver plan is free and comes with basic GPS-based trip recording capabilities and expense management features. The CPM Program costs $10 per user per month and provides employee reimbursement and an automatic mileage tracking. The FAVR program costs $33 per user per month and provides more in-depth employee reimbursement and other advanced features.

Best User Ratings: Zoho Expense View App

Pros Tracks other expenses alongside mileage

Links to bank accounts

Lets you upload receipts

Integration with Zoho Books, Quickbooks and Zero helps track expenses and finances Cons No automatic tracking

Can't classify trips as business or personal

Why we chose it: Zoho Expense boasts high user scores in both the Apple and Google app stores and offers expense tracking options beyond just mileage.

Individual users and small businesses alike say Zoho Expense is easy to use in online review websites. They applaud its versatility, availability across platforms, easy-to-monitor database and customizable fields and categories. These features make it a good choice if you want to avoid using multiple apps to manage your business travel expenses.

Zoho Expense gives you four options for tracking mileage. You can:

Manually enter the miles you drove and let the app calculate your reimbursement based on a preset rate

Enter your starting point and destination and let the app calculate your mileage

Enable GPS tracking within the app

Track mileage using your car's odometer

You can link Zoho Expense to your bank account to track expenses in multiple currencies and pin copies of receipts to expense reports within the app. The app offers integration with several accounting software options, including Zoho Books, QuickBooks, Sage Accounting and Xero, which makes it easy to pull your mileage and expense report data to prepare for tax season. You can also receive direct reimbursements for your mileage through the Zoho Expense app.

For business use, you can create automated expense reporting and approvals processes and use the app to enforce spending rules and limits. Businesses can also use Zoho Expenses to collect online payments from customers through its client portal, allowing you to handle the full lifecycle of a business trip in a single app. Zoho Expense even lets you grow from an individual user to an enterprise by adding users and delegating management and corporate card reconciliation for each user account.

There are four different plans Zoho Expense users can choose from. There is a free plan that supports up to three users. The Standard plan costs $3 per user per month and comes with more reporting and financial management tools. The Premium plan costs $5 per user per month and adds additional expense request and approval functions. The Enterprise plan costs $8 per user per month and offers software integrations.

Other Mileage Tracker Apps We Considered

We identified three runners-up that offer solid options for mileage tracking but don't have the same comprehensive suite of features as our top six choices.

Pros Automatic tracking

Syncs earnings from rideshare and delivery companies

Finds profitable routes Cons Only shows trips recorded by gig companies

Can't classify trips as business or personal

Gridwise is a good option for gig economy workers who want an app that automatically tracks mileage. It sets itself apart from other apps by offering detailed earnings estimates and a heat map, which helps you find the best places and times to drive, on its paid plans.

That being said, Gridwise only pulls data from gig economy services, meaning you can't add trips for other jobs. It also doesn’t separate trips into different business and personal categories.

Pros Automatic tracking

Links to bank accounts

Lets you upload receipts

Integration with QuickBooks helps track finances Cons Not as intuitive to use as competitors

Manually classify trips as business or personal

Requires subscription to QuickBooks

If you're already using it to track your finances, QuickBooks might be the logical choice for mileage tracking. This is because you can log your data without having to use new software or download a new app.

Like other apps on this list, Quickbooks links to your bank account, lets you upload receipts to track expenses, estimates your taxes and automatically tracks your miles. However, you’ll have to manually tag each trip as business or personal. The app can also be quite clunky for inexperienced users.

Pros Creates receipts and expense reports Cons No automatic tracking

Can't classify trips as business or personal

Shoeboxed is a good option if you're looking for an app that helps you turn mileage into receipts. After calculating your mileage from a trip, it determines your reimbursement amount using standard mileage rates and creates a receipt within the app, which it records in your expense report.

Shoeboxed didn’t male our top list because it lacks the additional features of other apps in this list. If you're looking to do more than generate receipts, you might want to look elsewhere. Mileage Tracker App Guide

Whether you're a real estate agent or a rideshare driver, if you use your car for work purposes, you’ll want to record your business mileage to deduct from your taxes. Using a mileage tracker app can save you time and money and ensure accuracy, especially when it comes to your car insurance costs. Just be sure your new high-mileage habits don't exceed any average annual mileage limitations set by your car insurance, and reassess your insurance as needed.

What are mileage-tracking apps?

Simply put, mileage tracking apps record the number of miles you drive. Most apps allow you to categorize trips as personal or business-related and produce reports for you to submit to your employer or use when doing your taxes. Some apps even let you track fuel costs, upload receipts and automate expense reporting.

How do mileage-tracking apps work?

Mileage tracking apps use your mobile device's GPS to track vehicle mileage as you drive. Some apps connect directly to your car's Bluetooth and will begin recording automatically when you start driving. Others may automatically categorize your trip as business or personal, depending on data you share with the app about your driving habits.

How to pick mileage tracker apps

When picking a mileage tracker app, it's helpful to consider its available integrations, reviews, customer support offerings, customer reviews and ease of use. Think about how you plan to use the app and consider your driving habits and personality.

Do you need a simple mileage tracker, or are you looking for more integrated expense reporting and data analytic features? Are you willing to manually start and stop an app to track each ride, or do you need automatic tracking to ensure you don't miss any rides? Are you willing to pay for an app, or are you strictly looking for free options?

Eliminate any apps that don't offer the features you're looking for so that you can home in on your personal top contenders.

Integrations

Look for a mileage tracker that can integrate with other apps and software you use. For example, if you drive for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, you'll want a mileage tracker that can integrate with those apps to track your income and calculate your taxes. Some mileage tracker apps also support integration with banks, allowing you to connect your checking account or credit cards to track income and expenses.

Reviews

Read reviews in the Apple and Google app stores to see what real users say about the app(s) you're considering. Specifically, look up reviews from users who have similar needs and concerns to yours. This will help you find valuable information and tips to steer you in the right direction.

Customer support

Choose an app that offers reliable customer support. If you come across any problems, you don't want your mileage data tied up in an app that you can't access. Review the company's customer support policies and look at user reviews to see what others have experienced when they needed help.

Ease of Use

An app might have glowing reviews for being simple and intuitive, but what's easy for one person may not be so for another. When looking at mileage tracker apps, consider how tech-savvy you are and whether an app's interface is easy for you to understand. If possible, try the free version of an app first to test-drive it before you commit to a monthly fee.

Best Mileage Tracker Apps FAQ How do you automate mileage tracking? chevron-down chevron-up To automatically record your miles, choose a mileage tracker app that uses your phone's GPS to detect when you're driving. Alternatively, choose an app that connects to your car's Bluetooth or USB system and automatically starts recording a trip when it detects movement. How do you keep track of mileage? chevron-down chevron-up You can record your mileage by calculating your route in Google Maps or logging your car's odometer, but these approaches can be tedious and leave room for human error. In contrast, using a mileage tracker app doesn't necessarily require active participation from you. The app will do the heavy lifting by calculating the mileage for each trip; some apps will tally the total miles you can deduct at the end of the tax year. Does Google Maps have a mileage tracker? chevron-down chevron-up Google Maps doesn't have a built-in mileage tracker. If you plan your routes using Google Maps, you can use it to look up the mileage for each trip and manually enter it into your own log. If you have an Android phone, you can download your Google Maps Timeline using Google Takeout and export your location history to find the trips you want to log.

How We Chose the Best Mileage Tracker Apps

We chose the best mileage tracker apps based on:

Ease of use : Customer experience is key when choosing the best mileage trackers. If an app is too complicated to use, it could end up losing you money due to incorrect mileage tracking. We looked for apps with interfaces that are intuitive to navigate.

: Customer experience is key when choosing the best mileage trackers. If an app is too complicated to use, it could end up losing you money due to incorrect mileage tracking. We looked for apps with interfaces that are intuitive to navigate. Reviews : Looking up other customers’ opinions is crucial to paint a clear picture of what it’s like to use each app.

: Looking up other customers’ opinions is crucial to paint a clear picture of what it’s like to use each app. Customer support : A responsive support team can make a big difference in terms of user experience. We favored apps whose customer support has received praise online.

: A responsive support team can make a big difference in terms of user experience. We favored apps whose customer support has received praise online. Integrations : We looked for mileage tracker apps that seamlessly integrate with other popular software, such as rideshare apps and tax and accounting software.

: We looked for mileage tracker apps that seamlessly integrate with other popular software, such as rideshare apps and tax and accounting software. Availability of essential features: We chose apps with features that went beyond basic mileage tracking functions — automatic mileage tracking, IRS-compliant mileage logs, automatic trip classification, expense receipt capture, route planning — to deliver you the best possible value.

Summary of Money's Best Mileage Tracker Apps of 2023