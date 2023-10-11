8 Best Moving Companies in South Dakota

Finding the best moving companies for local and long-distance moves in South Dakota can be challenging with limited choices in some areas. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in The Mount Rushmore State is Moving APT. Peruse all eight of our top picks, though, to see if another company suits your needs better.

Best Moving Companies in South Dakota for 2023

Moving APT - Best Overall Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing U-Pack - Best DIY Mover American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover

Why we chose it

Interestingly, our pick for best South Dakota mover doesn’t actually perform moves. Instead, Moving APT acts as a liaison between customers and moving companies. It scours a vast network of movers to pinpoint the ideal match for your needs. This model can be beneficial in South Dakota, where populations are spread out, and there may not be a mover in your area that can complete the job. Moving APT steps in to find the perfect mover for you. With a stellar reputation, it's considered one of the most reliable brokers in the industry, boasting a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating based on 367 reviews and a B rating on BBB, with only 14 resolved complaints in the past year.

As a registered broker with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it exclusively collaborates with licensed carriers, ensuring partnership transparency. Though using a broker has advantages, like expert guidance in choosing the right mover, it also means relinquishing some control over the selection process, subject to carrier availability and potential cost variations. Nevertheless, Moving APT distinguishes itself by providing 24/7 customer support, exemplifying transparency in its practices.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners Cons Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Pricing for moving services can significantly differ from online estimates due to factors like weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and insurance. Nevertheless, Moving APT stands out for its transparency, offering ballpark estimates on its website. See the provided table for potential moving costs using their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) is another broker on our list and took the #2 spot for the same reasons Moving APT secured first place. IMRG is a seasoned moving broker with 25 years in the industry. It simplifies the daunting task of finding the right mover with either too many or too few choices, as might be true in South Dakota. Its remarkable track record includes an impressive 80% of 312 Consumer Affairs reviews at 4 or 5 stars, a rare feat for a moving broker.

IMRG possesses the expertise you might lack when selecting a mover, offering invaluable insights for smoother choices. However, remember that IMRG enforces a stringent cancellation policy, necessitating cancellation within 72 hours of booking. For those seeking convenience and expertise, IMRG emerges as a reliable choice in moving.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices for you

Identifies the optimal mover for your needs

Conducts preliminary screening of moving firms Cons Not ultimately accountable for damages

Potential for enhancement in its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Use the online calculator for a rough estimate, but note that IMRG considers them as ballpark figures. For precision, reach out to the company directly for an accurate quote.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and licensed carrier, providing nationwide coverage through a vast network of over 500 partners for residential and commercial moves. Though it has only one branch in South Dakota (Mitchell), it likely has agents in your area. Nationwide, NAVL maintains a substantial fleet of over 1,400 in-house drivers, who collectively traversed over 30 million miles in 2021, as reported by the FMCSA.

What sets NAVL apart are its noteworthy binding estimate options. You can initiate an online quote, and a representative will contact you to provide an accurate price and binding estimate if desired. Their three estimate choices include Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed price), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (final cost potentially lower but never higher), and Customized Pricing (a blend of a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later).

In terms of reputation, NAVL boasts an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on reputable sites like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large owned fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL is a cost-effective choice for various move types, but its rates tend to be higher for full-service, long-distance moves. The company's website cites an average long-distance move cost of $3,758 over the last year. However, additional investigation reveals that a 1,000-mile move typically costs around $5,000.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Why we chose it

U-Pack is the top choice for those seeking a partial DIY moving experience. It proves to be more cost-effective than full-service options and grants you greater control throughout the process. U-Pack provides "ReloCubes®," portable containers you can load with your belongings and securely lock until they reach your new destination. Alternatively, they offer trailer options, with charges based solely on your usage.

The company enjoys stellar reviews on the BBB, boasting an impressive average customer rating of 4.05 out of 5 stars. Furthermore, its legitimate status under USDOT 914011 with the FMCSA assures customers of its reliability. U-Pack presents an excellent solution if you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer to avoid long-distance truck driving.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Clearly displayed pricing

Payment solely based on your actual usage

No unauthorized access to your belongings during transit Cons Limited to non-local moves

Service availability varies by location

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack excels in affordability—a key aspect of the DIY approach. One customer's reported savings of $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move using U-Pack captured our attention. U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for a door-to-door move per ReloCube, each offering 308 cubic feet of space. This makes it cost-effective, especially when compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has evolved into one of the nation's largest moving companies, primarily due to its unwavering commitment to quality service. While proficient in handling standard household moves, AVL also boasts expertly trained teams for safeguarding precious items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms. The company's dedication to quality is reflected in its stellar online reputation, garnering an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a commendable 3.44 out of 5 stars.

AVL has also earned the prestigious Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award in the moving industry. Nevertheless, room for improvement lies in enhancing the bidding process to mitigate last-minute price fluctuations and addressing customer concerns related to the use of third-party contractors. Overall, AVL is a reliable choice for standard and specialty moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage available

Expert military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available to/from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website excels in aiding with move estimates, offering a range of scenarios and associated costs. Here are some sample estimated prices featured on their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique, piano, and art collection moving

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture

Online tracking

Storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is America's oldest operating moving company, celebrated for its enduring commitment to customer value and respect, reflected in its 4.6 out of 5-star Google Reviews rating. Customers laud the careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing. Bekins offers a comprehensive suite of services spanning local, long-distance, military, and senior moves and specialty item transport like pianos and heirlooms.

Notably, their Priority Relocation Service provides a top-tier, white-glove moving experience, guaranteeing last-minute service, packing, exclusive truck space, on-time delivery (with a $100-per-day late payment commitment), and peak season availability. While their standard service has occasionally led to damaged items and delays, Bekins remains a reputable choice for diverse moving needs.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection available

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move can range from $8,500 to $10,500, influenced by added services such as enhanced protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile move, the estimate falls within $6,000 to $7,000. Costs significantly fluctuate based on your specific requirements, with a basic one-bedroom or studio move starting at $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom, full-service relocation covering 1,500 miles could surpass $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services is a moving company to consider for long-distance and interstate moves to or from South Dakota. It approaches packing with utmost dedication, rigorously training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or cherished valuables like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their expert team ensures your possessions emerge from the move looking untouched.

This commitment to excellence shines through in their exceptional customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews. Furthermore, they provide valuable online resources like a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips. JK Moving even offers financing options through their partnership with Enhancify, with quick quotes and potential 0% financing, making relocation more affordable. However, their specialization in non-local moves and slightly higher rates require a cost comparison with other quotes for your specific move.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Trained packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS tracking Cons Local moves only in VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving, known for its premium service, invests heavily in meticulous staff training, which is reflected in its pricing. Online reviews by actual customers suggest that a 1,000-mile move may cost between $7,000 and $15,000. However, individual pricing may differ from this range.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) earns its place among our preferred long-distance movers thanks to positive customer reviews and tailored moving solutions. IVL offers a comprehensive range of services, encompassing local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, with options such as full-service packing, delicate item transport, loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and a budget-friendly self-packing choice.

Licensed as an approved interstate mover by the FMCSA (USDOT# 2293832) and serving primarily the east and west coasts and much of the mid-west, IVL streamlines quoting via phone or a virtual walk-through process using cell phone videos. While 24/7 customer support is available, IVL's B-rated BBB response to complaints is notable. Although a 25% upfront deposit aligns with industry standards, some customers experienced higher final bills than estimates despite transparent extra fee disclosure on IVL's website.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator suggests that an 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move ranges from $2,500 to $4,500, while a 2,500-mile move of the same size home costs between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves are billed hourly, with rates starting at $150 per hour, contingent on the moving team size.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

How To Select A Moving Company In South Dakota

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget, and consider container movers for cost savings on a tight budget. Inventory your belongings: Create an accurate inventory, particularly for specialized items, as discrepancies can lead to unexpected costs. Choose your move type: Opt for the right type of move, whether container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door. Check reviews: Seek candid customer reviews, but note that most feedback may stem from negative experiences. Assess the ratio of negative reviews to the company's overall volume of moves. Check the mover's size by examining the miles traveled on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website. Compare quotes: Despite the effort required for multiple quotes involving either in-person or virtual home assessments, the potential savings can reach thousands when comparing at least two moving quotes.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in South Dakota

Distance : Longer distance means higher costs due to time, fuel, and licenses.

: Longer distance means higher costs due to time, fuel, and licenses. Amount of items : Both volume and weight affect your moving quote.

: Both volume and weight affect your moving quote. Specialty services : Services like piano or art moving come at a premium.

: Services like piano or art moving come at a premium. Insurance : Basic coverage is insufficient; consider additional insurance for protection.

: Basic coverage is insufficient; consider additional insurance for protection. Timing: Moving in off-peak months, like January, is more cost-effective.

How to Prepare for a Move in South Dakota

Create a moving checklist : Establish a comprehensive checklist outlining tasks and deadlines, which you can often find on moving company websites or through dedicated apps that guide you through each stage of your move.

: Establish a comprehensive checklist outlining tasks and deadlines, which you can often find on moving company websites or through dedicated apps that guide you through each stage of your move. Update legal documents : Prepare for state-to-state moves by researching and fulfilling the necessary requirements, such as re-registering your vehicle in your new location.

: Prepare for state-to-state moves by researching and fulfilling the necessary requirements, such as re-registering your vehicle in your new location. Plan your new home layout: Label your packed boxes according to their destinations in your new home, simplifying the unloading process for the movers and streamlining your unpacking efforts.

Declutter your space : Prioritize decluttering by donating, selling, or downsizing before the move. Consider whether replacing certain items at your new destination is more cost-effective than transporting them, particularly for items like old furniture and infrequently used possessions.

: Prioritize decluttering by donating, selling, or downsizing before the move. Consider whether replacing certain items at your new destination is more cost-effective than transporting them, particularly for items like old furniture and infrequently used possessions. Pack essentials separately : Identify crucial items you'll need immediately upon arrival, as the rest of your belongings may not be accessible for weeks once loaded onto the moving truck.

: Identify crucial items you'll need immediately upon arrival, as the rest of your belongings may not be accessible for weeks once loaded onto the moving truck. Research your mover: Familiarize yourself with your chosen moving company's policies and track record regarding delivery dates and costs. Opt for a binding estimate and secure a guaranteed arrival time whenever possible.

South Dakota Moving Company FAQ

Why are South Dakota moving companies so expensive?

The state's geographic location can influence costs, especially for long-distance moves to or from South Dakota, as greater distances often translate to higher expenses. Additionally, the time of year can impact prices, with peak moving season during the summer months generally resulting in higher rates.

How do I know my South Dakota moving company is reputable?

For companies that operate inside state lines only, check licensing with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (SDPUC). For companies that travel interstate, check with the FMCSA. It’s also a good idea to check honest reviews from past customers.

What is the cheapest month to move in South Dakota?

Winter months are typically the least expensive time to move thanks to lower demand and spare capacity among moving companies.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in South Dakota

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in South Dakota