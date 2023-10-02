7 Best Moving Companies in Washington, D.C.
To find the best movers in Washington, D.C., simply review our list of top companies. Our number one pick was JK Moving Services, but the other six moving companies also offer standout services and features.
Best Moving Companies in Washington, D.C. for 2023
- JK Moving Services - Best Overall
- American Van Lines - Best Military Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services has been Washington, D.C.’s local mover for over 40 years. Started in Annandale, Virginia in 1982, the company has grown to become one of the nation’s largest movers. Though it operates in all 50 states, its specializes in D.C. long-distance and local moves. Its quality is nearly unmatched in the industry, too. They train their staff in a fully furnished two-story house at their headquarters. Whether you entrust them with everyday items or cherished valuables like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their well-prepared team ensures your belongings remain untouched.
The company's exceptional attention to detail is reflected in stellar online reviews, boasting high customer service ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Google Reviews. JK Moving also offers valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and tips to prevent moving scams. Moreover, they provide financing options through a partnership with Enhancify, offering quick quotes and even 0% financing in some cases. Pre-approval won't impact your credit score. However, note that JK Moving isn't specialized in local moves and may have higher rates than competitors. To determine the best option for your move, obtain a quote from JK Moving and compare it with others you've received.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expert packing and loading crews
- 0% financing for qualified customers
- Local DC, MD, and VA moves
- Limited local moves outside of core area
- Less competitive pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving offers top-tier services, including rigorous staff training, reflected in their pricing. A 1,000-mile move typically ranges from $7,000 to $15,000 based on real customer reviews. Your specific cost may vary depending on the selected services.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has risen to become one of the nation's largest moving companies. We liked that AVL specializes in military moving, a very important service in the D.C. area. It also handles standard household moves and boasts a team of highly-trained experts for transporting cherished items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms. Their versatility extends to the transportation of complete art and wine collections.
This emphasis on excellence is evident in their online reputation, boasting an A rating from the BBB and receiving Newsweek and Statista's prestigious Best Customer Service Award for moving companies. While room for improvement exists in their bidding process and customer complaints regarding last-minute price increases and third-party contractors, AVL remains a dependable choice for routine and specialized moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Specializes in military relocations
- Offers storage solutions
- Handles antiques, pianos, and valuable items
- May require a substantial deposit
- Utilizes third-party partners for certain moves
- Services not offered in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines' website stands out in its ability to provide detailed move estimates. It offers a range of scenarios, each accompanied by its respective cost. Here are some sample price estimates featured on their site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Antique, piano, and art moving
- Military moves
- Disassembly and reassembly
- Online shipment tracking
- Optional storage
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
PODS emerges as a highly adaptable container moving option, offering a competitive edge over similar company U-Pack. Its flexibility lies in storing household belongings in your driveway for as long as needed, a feature U-Pack lacks. With PODS, you can gradually declutter your home over months before the move, with a simple one-month storage fee starting at $149. Containers of eight, 12, or 16 feet are conveniently dropped off in your driveway, and you can schedule pick-up and drop-off when ready.
Pricing is straightforward, based on container size, duration, and distance. PODS even serves as a temporary storage solution during home renovations. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews rated it 4 or 5 stars, some complaints centered on missed delivery dates and difficulty reaching customer representatives. Nevertheless, it's an excellent choice for those desiring a self-paced packing and unpacking experience or a convenient temporary storage solution in their driveway.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as needed to load
- Lower cost than full-service
- Driveway storage solution
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom home (up to 1,200 sq. ft.), but please be aware that costs can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) earns high praise as a top long-distance moving choice, offering diverse services from local to international moves. The company's flexibility spans full-service packing, delicate item transport, loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and a budget-friendly self-pack option.
IVL, licensed as an interstate mover, also operates as an authorized broker, primarily serving the east and west coasts and much of the mid-west, with regional offices in key states. While they maintain a B rating with the BBB, they require a 25% deposit – high compared to some companies. IVL's transparent approach, including upfront fee disclosure on its website, helps customers estimate all-in costs.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits available
- Complimentary first month of storage
- Utilizes GPS tracking
- Offers virtual walk-through quotes
- Contracts third-party movers
- Final payment in cash or check
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator suggests prices ranging from $2,500 to $4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home move. For a 2,500-mile move with the same home size, costs fall between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, based on the moving staff's number.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and licensed carrier, offering nationwide coverage through a network of 500+ partner providers for residential and commercial moves. Additionally, NAVL employs over 1,400 in-house drivers who logged over 30 million miles in 2021, per their FMCSA profile. NAVL's standout feature is its optional binding estimates, alleviating the stress of unexpected costs.
The company's online quote initiates contact with a representative who can provide an accurate quote and, if desired, a binding estimate. Three estimate options include Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed price), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (costs can only go lower), and Customized Pricing (blending a binding estimate with the ability to add services later). Reputation-wise, NAVL shines with an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on reputable sites like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large owned fleet
- Easy claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL proves budget-friendly for various moves, but full-service, long-distance relocations can be costlier. Their site cites an average 12-month long-distance move at $3,758, yet additional research suggests a $5,000 estimate for a 1,000-mile journey.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Moving APT connects clients with ideal moving companies. Renowned for its trustworthiness, it boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a B rating on the BBB, addressing all 14 complaints in the past year. As an FMCSA-registered broker, it exclusively partners with FMCSA-licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines, making it one of the most transparent brokers.
While it aids in selecting the right mover, drawbacks include less control over the chosen company and potential cost variations. Nonetheless, Moving APT's 24/7 customer support bolsters its commitment to customer satisfaction.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Rates can vary from those quoted
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving costs fluctuate based on weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and insurance. Notably, Moving APT offers transparent ballpark estimates on its website. Below is a table outlining potential expenses for a move using their service.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), as a seasoned moving broker with 25 years of experience, takes the hassle out of finding the right mover for you. Impressive reviews on Consumer Affairs, with 80% of 312 ratings at 4 or 5 stars, highlight their proficiency in this role. One satisfied customer commended their efficiency and care in handling her family's belongings. IMRG's expertise simplifies the daunting task of choosing the ideal moving company, a challenge many face. However, be aware of their strict cancellation policy, requiring a 72-hour notice for cancellations when opting for their services.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Finds the best mover for you
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG offers online estimates through their calculator, but these are rough approximations. For precise quotes, reaching out to the company is advised.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In Washington, D.C.
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget. Those with limited funds might consider container movers over full-service options.
- Take inventory: Create a precise inventory of your possessions, especially those needing specialized handling. Misrepresenting items or weight can lead to unexpected charges.
- Choose your move type: Today, various moving options are available, including container-based, DIY, and full-service door-to-door moves.
- Check reviews: Seek candid feedback from past customers. Keep in mind that most reviews stem from negative experiences, so assess the ratio of bad reviews relative to the company's volume of moves. You can find their mileage data, indicating their size, on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website.
- Compare quotes: While obtaining multiple quotes can be time-consuming, it's essential for accuracy. Comparing at least two other quotes can result in significant cost savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Washington, D.C.
- Distance affects cost; longer distances entail higher expenses.
- The volume and weight of items impact the quote.
- Specialty services like piano or art transport cost more.
- Basic insurance is typically insufficient, requiring extra coverage.
- Timing matters; moving in off-peak months can save money.
How to Prepare for a Move in Washington, D.C.
- Craft a moving checklist: Organize tasks and deadlines. Movers often offer online checklists or apps for step-by-step guidance.
- Update documents: Moving to a new state? Check vehicle registration and state-specific requirements.
- Plan your new home: Label boxes for easy placement. Simplify unpacking for a smoother transition.
- Declutter wisely: Donate, sell, and downsize before relocating. Consider rebuying instead of moving certain items.
- Keep essentials handy: Items on the truck may be inaccessible for weeks. Pack vital necessities for your car or flight.
- Research thoroughly: Understand your mover's policies, track record, and costs. Seek binding estimates and guaranteed arrival times when possible.
Washington, D.C. Moving Company FAQ
Why are Washington, D.C. moving companies so expensive?
Washington D.C.’s cost of living drives up labor prices and summer moves can come with high price tags due to high demand.
How do I know my Washington, D.C. moving company is reputable?
Verify the company’s licensing and credentials with the FMCSA for interstate moves or the D.C. Utilities and Transportation Commission for in-city moves. Ask for referrals from friends, family, or colleagues who have used moving services in the area.
What is the cheapest month to move in Washington, D.C.?
The cheapest month to move in Washington, D.C. is typically January. During this month, demand for moving services is lower, which can lead to lower prices.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Washington, D.C.
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
