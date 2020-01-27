Here Are the Biggest and Best TVs You Can Buy for Less Than $500 Before the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2020 is this Sunday, February 2, with the kickoff scheduled to take place a little after 6:30 p.m. ET. So it’s really time to get your Super Bowl party plans in order — and perhaps that includes an upgrade with a big new TV.

Luckily, Black Friday isn’t the only time of year you’ll find great TV deals. Right now, there are plenty of excellent Super Bowl TV sales, and the deals feature many BIG TVs — smart TVs, 65-inch TVs, and even some 70-inch TVs — for less than $500.

To watch the Super Bowl this year (San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs), all you need to tune in your local Fox station. Most cable and live-streaming TV services come with local network TV channels, including Fox. Even if you don’t have a satellite or cable package or subscribe to a streaming TV service, in most of the country you can watch the Super Bowl for free by connecting an HDTV antenna to your TV. You can buy a digital TV antenna for under $30, and once it’s hooked up to your TV you can watch the local affiliates of major networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC for free.

But what about the TV itself? Well, the Super Bowl is as good an excuse as any to upgrade your TV. The good thing is that, while many people argue that Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Amazon Prime Day has the lowest prices on TVs, the truth is that there is no single “best time to buy a TV.” You can find great TV deals at almost any time of year — including right now.

It’s easy enough lately to find 50-inch smart TV deals for under $500, or even less than $300. Even if you’re in the market for a large TV — 65 inches or bigger — you have several options if your Super Bowl electronics budget maxes out at $500. Here are the biggest and best TV deals at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target we could find this week:

Best TV Deals for Less Than $500

RCA 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 at Walmart (list price $899.99)

Element 70-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV HDR: $499.99 at Walmart (list price $798)

TCL 65-Inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $449.99 at Target (list price $749.99)

Insignia 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV Edition: $249.99 at Amazon (list price $350)

TCL 55-Inch 4K Smart Roku TV: $279.99 at Amazon (list price $297.55)

Hisense 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With HDR: $399.99 at Best Buy (list price $499.99)

Samsung 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With HDR and Alexa Compatability: $447.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)

