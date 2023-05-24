6 Best VoIP Business Services of 2023

Effective communication is essential for the growth and success of your business. When you start a business, your phone system is one of many necessary expenses to consider. With the increasing need for remote work and the rise of digital communication, companies are increasingly turning to cloud-based voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) services to replace traditional landlines.

VoIP is a reliable and cost-effective phone solution, but with so many providers on the market, it can be a challenge to choose the best VoIP service for your business needs. To make your search easier, we researched and reviewed the best VoIP phone services available and built this comprehensive guide. The reviews below will help you choose the best VoIP service for your company.

Our Top Picks for Best Business VoIP Services

Best Business VoIP Services Reviews

Best All-in-One: Nextiva Our Partner Get Started

Pros Affordable price

Reliable call quality and uptime

Intuitive interface Cons Limited international calling options

Highlights:

Monthly Fees Per User $19 to $42 Customer Support By phone 24/7; by chat and email during business hours

Why we chose it: Nextiva has a user-friendly interface, advanced call management features and range of pricing plans, making it an ideal choice for small businesses looking for an all-in-one VoIP provider.

Nextiva is a popular comprehensive VoIP business phone system that offers plans for small to mid-sized businesses. Its Essential plan stands out as a solid budget-friendly option with core business communication features like unlimited nationwide calling, auto attendants, video calling, online fax, voicemail and a toll-free number. Additionally, Nextiva's mobile and desktop apps come at no extra cost, giving you the flexibility to work from anywhere.

Companies seeking more functionality will appreciate Nextiva’s higher tier plans that offer advanced integrations with Microsoft Teams, Salesforce and ZenDesk, as well as SMS messaging and call recording. While Nextiva offers a comprehensive range of attractive features, its international calling options are limited.

Nextiva boasts an impressive 99.999% uptime, an important metric to consider when choosing a VoIP provider. Uptime is the percentage of time that a VoIP system is operational and available to its users.

Another reason Nextiva made our list is its high call quality and positive ratings from customers on a variety of online review sites. Nextiva customer support is available 24/7 by phone, as well as by chat and email during business hours.

Overall, Nextiva is a great choice for a small business that wants an affordable all-in-one VoIP service with user-friendly software, high call quality and near-perfect uptime. Businesses that need extensive international calling, however, may want to consider other providers, such as RingCentral.

Best for Small Businesses: Ooma Office Our Partner Get Started

Pros Affordable plans

Reliable call quality

Mobile app for managing calls on-the-go Cons Limited integrations

Limited international calling options

Highlights:

Monthly Fees Per User $20 to $30 Customer Support By phone and live chat 24/7

Why we chose it: Ooma Office is our pick for best VoIP for small businesses because it offers affordable plans that include a wide range of essential features, such as unlimited calling within the US and Canada, voicemail, voicemail transcription, caller ID and call waiting.

Ooma's prices are among the most affordable on the market, making it an ideal choice for small businesses or those on a tight budget. Its basic business plan comes with all the essential features, including a virtual receptionist, call forwarding and a mobile app. Ooma’s mobile app lets users take their business phone on the go, while a virtual receptionist feature routes incoming calls to the appropriate department or employee.

Ooma also offers a range of add-ons to help small businesses streamline their operations, such as online faxing and integration with popular customer relationship management (CRM) systems like Salesforce and HubSpot. The company provides 24/7 customer support by phone and live chat and offers a robust online help center.

However, Ooma's integrations with other software platforms and its international calling options are limited compared to its competitors.

Overall, Ooma is an attractive choice for small businesses that want cloud-based VoIP service with reliable call quality at an affordable price. For a large business with more complex needs, AT&T (which also made our list of best internet providers) may be a better fit.

Best for International Calling: RingCentral Get Started

Pros Inbound virtual numbers in more than 105 countries

Multilingual IVRs available in 18 languages

Over 300 integrations with business applications Cons Higher prices than some competitors

Inconsistent customer support

Highlights:

Monthly Fees Per User $20 to $45 Customer Support By phone and live chat 24/7

Why we chose it: RingCentral offers international calling to over 100 countries, with competitive per-minute rates and no hidden fees. By eliminating the cost of managing multiple phone systems, RingCentral is a top choice for businesses in need of international calling.

With coverage in over 45 countries and inbound virtual numbers in more than 105 countries, RingCentral has an extensive global reach. Furthermore, businesses can choose from 18 languages for VoIP settings, multilingual interactive voice responses (IVRs) — automated, interactive phone menu systems — and other voice prompts.

RingCentral’s range of communication tools includes voice and video conferencing, team messaging, online fax and a mobile app for users to access on-the-go. It also offers over 300 integrations to help businesses centralize their communications, including Google Workspace, Hubspot, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce and Zoho (which made our list of the best accounting software). RingCentral’s CRM integration keeps things organized for contact centers with high-volume outbound calls.

RingCentral offers 24/7 phone support as well as email and chat. The company is BBB accredited with an A+ rating, indicating a history of positive customer relationships. However, some users have complained about slow response times and inconsistent resolution of issues.

Another downside is cost, which is higher than many competitors. RingCentral offers three plans: Core, Advanced and Ultra. The Ultra plan, which includes chat, text and SMS messaging, call recording, internet fax and 300+ integrations, plus unlimited storage and powerful analytics, costs $35 per month per user when paid annually. Paid monthly, the plan is $45 per month per user.

RingCentral is a solid VoIP solution that offers a wide range of features and integrations and impressive international calling capabilities. However, RingCentral's pricing plans for full functionality are higher than average.

Best for Customer Support: Intermedia Unite Get Started

Pros Excellent customer support

Team of experts for onboarding and migration

Reliable uptime Cons Higher prices than some competitors

International calling rates can be expensive

Highlights:

Monthly Fees Per User $28 to $33 Customer Support By phone 24/7; by chat during business hours

Why we chose it: Intermedia Unite offers 24/7 US-based support via phone, email, chat and social media. The company also provides a dedicated account manager for larger businesses, ensuring personalized support and assistance.

Intermedia Unite boasts a “Worry-Free Experience” thanks to a team of onboarding experts to guide businesses through the implementation process and ensure a seamless transition to their service.

Intermedia has been recognized by J.D. Power for “outstanding customer service” six times between 2016 and 2021. The company also has high ratings on various online customer review sites. These factors make Intermedia Unite an excellent choice for businesses that prioritize responsive and reliable customer support.

Intermedia Unite offers advanced call management features and a mobile app for on-the-go communication. Its plans include integrations with a wide range of popular business software and applications, including Salesforce, Microsoft Teams and Slack.

However, Intermedia Unite's prices are higher compared to some other VoIP providers, and international calling rates can be expensive.

Overall, Intermedia Unite is a strong choice for businesses that prioritize customer support and onboarding guidance. It may not be the most affordable option for all businesses, especially those who need international calling.

Best for AI-Enhanced Features: Dialpad Get Started

Pros AI-enhanced communication features

User-friendly interface

Integrates with popular business software Cons Higher prices than some competitors

Limited international calling options

Highlights:

Monthly Fees Per User $15 to $35, contact Dialpad for Enterprise level pricing Customer Support By web and chat 24/5; higher tiers offer 24/7 live chat and phone support

Why we chose it: Dialpad's AI-powered features, such as automated note-taking and real-time transcription, make it a top choice for businesses looking to incorporate AI into their communication workflows.

Thanks to its AI-powered app, Dialpad enables businesses to handle customer support, sales and collaboration tasks seamlessly. With built-in AI, Dialpad can transcribe calls, take notes and track action items in real-time.

The app's intuitive interface and advanced features, such as call transcription and analytics, make it a good choice for businesses that value efficiency and data insights. The company also made our list of best call center software.

Dialpad integrates with popular business software, such as G Suite and Salesforce, which can streamline workflow. Additionally, Dialpad offers a mobile app for on-the-go use — convenient for businesses with remote workers or those that require flexibility.

However, Dialpad costs more compared to some competitors and has limited international calling options. Some advanced features, such as call coaching and AI-powered voice recognition, are only available for more expensive plans.

Best Budget Option: Google Voice Get Started

Pros Integrates with Google Workspace

Easy to set up and use Cons Limited features and international calling

Limited customer support at lower tiers

Highlights:

Monthly Fees Per User $10 to $30 Customer Support By web and chat 24/5; higher tiers offer 24/7 live chat and phone support

Why we chose it: Google Voice is one of the most affordable VoIP options on the market. Google Voice is a simple and straightforward VoIP service that is ideal for businesses that already rely on Google products.

Google Voice offers a very user-friendly platform, affordable pricing and effortless integrations with Google Workspace. The service is designed to work seamlessly with Google products, such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Meet and Google Calendar, making it a convenient choice for businesses that already use these tools.

Google Voice also has a mobile app for iOs and Android that allows for on-the-go communication, as well as call screening and spam filtering to help reduce unwanted calls. Other features include call recording, voicemail transcription and an automated attendant.

However, the service lacks some of the advanced features other providers offer, such as toll-free numbers, virtual fax and CRM integration. Additionally, customer support for Google Voice is limited, with live support offered only at the higher tiers.

Despite these drawbacks, for businesses on a tight budget, Google Voice is an attractive option due to its affordability and ease of use, particularly if you don't need more advanced features.

Other companies we considered

Pros Seamless integration with Zoom's video conferencing platform

High-quality voice and video calling

Ability to host large conference calls Cons Limited customer support

International calling limited to 19 countries

While Zoom is already well-known for its video calling services, Zoom Phone is a relative newcomer among VoIP providers. Still, it offers a range of benefits for businesses, including seamless integration with Zoom's popular video conferencing platform, a user-friendly interface and the ability to host large conference calls with up to 300 attendees (it also made our list of the best conference calling services). Zoom’s Business Plus plan includes both Zoom video and phone features, starting at $25 per user per month. This could be very attractive for businesses that already use Zoom for video calls.

However, Zoom Phone has limited international calling options — its add-on international calling subscription only covers 19 countries — and its customer support options are lacking. Live chat customer support is available for licensed users only with subscriptions of $50 per month, and live phone support is reserved for owners and admins on higher tiers.

Pros Integrates with popular third-party business applications Cons Advanced features require additional fees

Slow customer support response times

8x8 offers a multitude of integrations including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Hubspot, NetSuite, Freshdesk, Slack and Zendesk. However, some users have reported that customer support can be slow to respond, and some features are not as robust as those offered by competitors while also requiring additional fees.

Pros Wide range of features and add-ons

Customizable plans Cons Higher prices than some competitors

Restrictive contract terms

Vonage Business offers a range of flexible plans making it a solid option if your business requires a high level of customization. Businesses can choose from a menu of add-ons and integrations as well as customizable call flows, caller ID and hold music. In addition, Vonage provides open application program interface (API) access, allowing businesses to integrate their VoIP service with their other business applications and systems.

However, Vonage is more expensive than other VoIP providers, and it requires customers to sign a one- or two-year contract. This can be limiting for businesses that prefer more flexibility and may result in early termination fees.

Business VoIP Services Guide

Main things to know before choosing a business VoIP service

When choosing a business VoIP service, consider factors beyond just the cost. Some important considerations include:

Call Quality: The call quality of your VoIP service is critical, so look for providers that offer high-quality audio and prioritize voice traffic on their network. Additionally, consider whether the provider has multiple data centers and redundant systems in place to ensure reliable service and minimal downtime.

Features: Different VoIP providers offer varying features, so start by evaluating your needs. Common features include call forwarding, voicemail transcription, auto-attendants, call recording and conferencing. Some providers offer more advanced features such as CRM integrations or call analytics.

Customer Support: Good customer support is crucial in case you experience technical issues or have questions. Look for a provider that offers 24/7 support via multiple channels, such as phone, email and chat. Additionally, consult online reviews from third-party review sites, and consider the provider's reputation for customer service.

Scalability: Look for providers that offer flexible or tiered pricing based on the number of users, so it can scale with your business as you grow.

Integrations: If your business uses other tools and applications, such as a CRM or helpdesk software, make sure your VoIP service can integrate with them. Look for providers that offer integrations with popular software, as well as open APIs that allow for custom integrations.

Number porting: Number porting lets you transfer your existing phone number to a new service. Keeping your existing business phone numbers can be important for maintaining relationships with customers, so check whether the VoIP service you choose offers number porting.

What is the average cost of business VoIP services?

The cost of business VoIP services varies depending on the provider and the features it offers. On average, you can expect to pay anywhere from $15 to $50 per user per month. Some VoIP providers offer tiered pricing based on the number of users, while others opt for a flat rate. Additionally, some providers may charge extra for certain features, such as call recording, voicemail transcription or virtual fax.

Most VoIP services offer discounts if you pay annually. In many cases, the cost per user also goes down as the number of users increases.

How do VoIP services work?

VoIP, or voice over internet protocol, lets you make and receive phone calls over the internet rather than through traditional phone lines. When you initiate a call using a VoIP service, your voice is transformed into digital information packets that are transmitted over the internet to the person you're calling. The recipient's device then converts the digital packets back into audio, allowing them to hear your voice.

Because of the decreased reliance on phone lines, businesses can often save money on communications with VoIP services compared to traditional phone providers.

What are the types of business VoIP services?

There are several types of business VoIP services:

Hosted VoIPs are provided by a third-party provider and hosted on their servers

On-premise VoIPs are installed and managed on-site

Cloud-based VoIPs, also known as a virtual PBX systems, are VoIP services that are hosted in the cloud and can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection

Common features of the best VoIP business services include toll-free numbers, unlimited calling in the US and Canada, hold music and voice calling. Some VoIP providers also offer text messaging or SMS capabilities, giving your business multiple ways to communicate with customers.

What are the requirements for having a VoIP service?

To use a VoIP service, you'll need a high-speed internet connection, a VoIP-enabled device such as a computer or phone and a VoIP service provider. You'll also need to make sure your network is properly configured to prioritize voice traffic to ensure good VoIP call quality. Additionally, you may need extra equipment such as an internet protocol (IP) phone or an adapter to connect your existing phone to the internet.

Also known as a VoIP phone or internet phone, an IP phone uses internet protocol (IP) to transmit voice calls over the internet rather than traditional phone lines. It looks and functions like a regular telephone, but instead of connecting to a phone jack, it connects to the internet through a wired Ethernet connection or Wi-Fi.

Business VoIP Services FAQ Is it secure to use business VoIP services? chevron-down chevron-up If you take the appropriate steps, it is possible to use business VoIP services securely. Encryption of voice data, coupled with firewalls and intrusion detection, are examples of security measures that you can deploy to protect against cyber threats. However, it's important to choose a reputable VoIP service provider with a proven track record for robust security protocols to make sure your sensitive business information stays safe. How can I set up a business VoIP service? chevron-down chevron-up The process of setting up a business VoIP service can depend on the provider and your specific needs. In general, you need to choose a provider and select a pricing plan, set up your hardware and software, configure your network for VoIP traffic and test and activate your service. Many providers offer assistance with setup and configuration, and some may even handle the entire process for you. Is VoIP the same as Wi-Fi calling? chevron-down chevron-up No, VoIP and Wi-Fi calling are not the same thing, although they both involve making calls over the internet. VoIP refers to the technology used to transmit voice data over the internet. Wi-Fi calling, on the other hand, is specifically the process of using a Wi-Fi network to make and receive phone calls on a mobile device. Some mobile carriers offer Wi-Fi calling, which requires a compatible device and a Wi-Fi network to function.

How We Found the Best Business VoIP Services

We compared the most popular business VoIP services available to select the best VoIP providers. The main criteria we took into consideration include:

Features : The range and quality of features each company offers, such as conferencing, integrations, international calling and AI capabilities.

: The range and quality of features each company offers, such as conferencing, integrations, international calling and AI capabilities. Ease of use : How user-friendly and intuitive the interface and setup process is.

: How user-friendly and intuitive the interface and setup process is. Pricing: The cost and value of the service, including tiered plans and features at different price points to accommodate businesses of different sizes.

Customer support : The quality and availability of customer support and resources, such as live chat, phone support and online documentation.

: The quality and availability of customer support and resources, such as live chat, phone support and online documentation. Reliability: The stability and uptime of the service, as well as any reported technical issues.

Summary of the Best Business VoIP Services of 2023