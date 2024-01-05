Time Is Running out to Snag This Rare $900 Credit Card Welcome Bonus

There isn't much time left before one of the best welcome bonuses for business credit cards expires.

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card from Chase are offering new cardholders $900 cash back after spending $6,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. The offer expires on Jan. 18 — at 9 am EST, to be precise. These no-annual fee cards previously offered a $750 cash back bonus after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

The $900 introductory offer equals 90,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, which you can redeem for statement credits, account deposits, travel, gift cards and more through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal. You can also transfer your points to other cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, such as the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

Among the best business credit cards with no annual fee

Even without this elevated cash-back bonus on the table, these Chase cards are among the best business credit cards around, offering outstanding rewards and valuable travel and purchase protections.

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases made for your business, making it the perfect card for business owners who don't want to keep track of bonus categories or spending caps. The card includes rental car insurance when you use it to pay your reservation and purchase protection to cover eligible items from theft or damage, among other perks.

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card offers the same benefits, but it's a better option for those who'd prefer a credit card with bonus categories that give the chance to earn a higher rate of cash back. It offers 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services (up to the first $25,000 in combined yearly purchases). You can also earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to the first $25,000 in combined yearly purchases). All other eligible business purchases get 1% cash back.

Both cards are available for all types of businesses, from large corporations to freelancers. Chase will provide free employee cards with customizable spending limits, access to quarterly reports, up to 24 months of statement details and more. You can also integrate the cards into your QuickBooks account, and Chase will automatically import your card payments daily.

Newsletter Daily Money Every day we publish the latest news, stories, and content on the financial topics that matter. This is your daily guide to all things personal finance. By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up

More from Money:

13 Best Credit Cards of 2024

5 Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards

Here’s How Much Debt the Average American Has