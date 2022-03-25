Credit Card Review: GM Business Card™

If you're a small business owner with a fleet of vehicles, there's a good chance that GM is a part of it.

As a leading producer of trucks and other commercial vehicles, General Motors powers many company's contractors and delivery operations. Now, there's a new GM Business Card that's issued by Goldman Sachs, the company that introduced the Apple Card a few years ago.

How this card works

The GM Business Card offers bonus rewards for purchases of parts and service from GM dealerships, as well as several other common business purchases. This card can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, and the rewards you earn can be redeemed for the purchase or lease of a new GM vehicle.

You start off by earning a $250 credit after using your card to spend $2,500 on purchases within three months of account opening. You earn 5% back on service and parts from GM dealerships and 3% back on gas station, restaurant and office supply store purchases. For all other purchases with the card, you earn 1% back.

There's no limit to the amount of rewards you can earn, which can be redeemed for up to the entire cost of the purchase or lease of a new GM vehicle.

This card also comes with nine months of 0% APR financing on new purchases. There's no annual fee for this card and no foreign transaction fees.

Advantages

This card offers exceptional rewards for purchasing parts and service from GM dealerships. It also offers strong rewards for purchases at gas stations, restaurants and office supply stores. Its nine months of interest free financing and $250 new account bonus are also valuable. And it's always great to have a business card with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.

Disadvantages

The biggest issue with this card is that the rewards you earn can only be redeemed for the purchase or lease of a new GM vehicle. If you choose a used GM vehicle, or another brand of automobile, then you can't redeem your rewards.

Alternatives

Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards from Bank of America: This card offers 3% cash back in the category of your choice, including gas stations, office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom and wireless, computer services or business consulting services. You also earn 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases. New applicants earn $300 after spending $3,000 in purchases within three months. This card comes with nine months of 0% APR financing on new purchases, and there's no annual fee.

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card: This card offers you 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants. You also earn an annual $100 statement credit for monthly software service purchases such as FreshBooks or QuickBooks. New applicants earn $500 after spending $4,500 in purchases within 150 days of account opening. There's no annual fee for this card.

Chase Ink Business Cash: This card offers new applicants $750 after spending $7,500 on new purchases within three months of account opening. You earn 5% cash back on your first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. You also earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year and earn 1% cash back on all other purchases — with no limits. There's no annual fee for this card.

Bottom line

If you have your sights on a new GM vehicle, this card is a great way to earn rewards towards it. Every time you visit a GM dealership or make other charges to your card, you'll be closer to purchasing the new car or truck you want. If this sounds better than earning cash back or travel rewards, then this could be the right credit card for your business.

