How Much Does It Cost to Neuter a Cat?

There are many reasons why you should spay/neuter your cat. Besides controlling the cat population, it can prevent uterine infections as well as ovary and testicular cancer. When adopting a cat, it’s important to include the cost of spaying or neuter procedures into your budget.

But what is the average cost and the best place to neuter your cat? Read on to learn the different options available to pet parents regarding neutering their cat, the differences in cost and the long-term benefits of sterilization.

What is spaying or neutering?

Spaying or neutering refers to the surgical procedure and veterinary practice of removing an animal’s reproductive organs. Spaying refers to removing the ovaries and uterus of a female cat, while neutering refers to removing the testicles of a male cat. It is commonly called sterilization or castration.

An anesthetic is administered during the neuter surgery, which is usually administered by licensed veterinarians through spay/neuter clinics, animal hospitals or sometimes non-profit animal shelters.

The Humane Society asserts that sterilization benefits pet health and communities by helping curb pet overpopulation and helping your cat lead a healthier life.

Cost of spaying or neutering your cat

As with most things, the cost of spay/neuter services varies on a number of factors. Having your cat neutered at a private veterinarian’s office will probably cost more than doing it with a mobile clinic. This is because a veterinarian will probably require blood work as well as have the option to have your pet stay overnight to recover.

Local animal shelters also usually run low-cost cat neutering services, including TNR (trap-neuter-return) services for feral cats. These shelters can also offer services for pet owners and even include financial assistance for those who qualify.

Depending on where you live and what provider you decide to use, neutering your cat can cost anywhere from less than $100 to upwards of $400. There are some free options available, including spaying and neutering services provided by the ASPCA if you qualify.

In general, the most affordable spaying and neutering services are usually provided by mobile clinics which will not have your cat stay overnight and will require less prep before the actual process.

