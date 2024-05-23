DOJ Sues Live Nation, Ticketmaster to Break up 'Monopolistic Control' of Ticket Prices

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Live Nation on Thursday over alleged antitrust violations, arguing the Ticketmaster parent company has become a monopoly at the expense of everyday consumers.

The federal lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, doesn't mince words, starting off by saying, "One monopolist serves as the gatekeeper for the delivery of nearly all live music in America today."

The government’s move to sue Live Nation is a long time coming for entertainment lovers frustrated with the system. Criticism intensified in 2022 after a botched rollout of tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, which is now the highest-grossing concert tour ever.