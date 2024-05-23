Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
DOJ Sues Live Nation, Ticketmaster to Break up 'Monopolistic Control' of Ticket Prices

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve
Reporter
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter.
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum
Julia Glum
News Editor
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets.
Published: May 23, 2024
The U.S. Department of Justice sued Live Nation on Thursday over alleged antitrust violations, arguing the Ticketmaster parent company has become a monopoly at the expense of everyday consumers.

The federal lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, doesn't mince words, starting off by saying, "One monopolist serves as the gatekeeper for the delivery of nearly all live music in America today."

The government’s move to sue Live Nation is a long time coming for entertainment lovers frustrated with the system. Criticism intensified in 2022 after a botched rollout of tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, which is now the highest-grossing concert tour ever.

