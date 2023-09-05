10 Best Moving Companies in Arizona

To help you find the best moving companies in Arizona, we combed through dozens of movers to determine the best one: Two Men And A Truck. That being said, there could be other Arizona moving companies that suit your needs better, so read on.

Best Moving Companies in Arizona for 2023

Two Men and a Truck - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Compare Top Moving Companies In Arizona

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck, with its casual name and logo, takes moving seriously. For its reputation, 10 Arizona branches, and service offerings, this company wins Money’s award for top Arizona mover. It boasts 9 million moves and 350+ franchises across the U.S., blending national reach with local support. Franchises cater to neighborhoods, ensuring top-notch service for local or cross-country moves. Versatile options include Value Flex for budget moves and Expedited for larger moves. The company holds a strong fanbase, with 96% willing to refer and 78% positive Consumer Affairs reviews. Though each franchise varies, seeking a balance between national presence and local connection makes Two Men And A Truck a worthy choice.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 10 Arizona locations to choose from

Local and long-distance mover

Container options for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves begin at $150 per hour. Prices fluctuate by location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move could cost around $2,000. Conversely, a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service assistance might approach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario, like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls within $10,000-$15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Since its inception in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has evolved into one of the country's largest movers, driven by a commitment to quality. They excel in handling both standard moves and valuable items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. The company's emphasis on quality is evident in its A rating from the BBB and its recognition with the Best Customer Service Award from Newsweek and Statista. While some improvement is needed in the bidding process to avoid last-minute price hikes and third-party contractor issues, AVL remains a reliable option for everyday and specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Antique, piano, and valuables moving

Storage available

Expert military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website excels in providing accurate move estimates. It presents diverse scenarios with corresponding costs. Here are a few illustrative price examples showcased on their site.

Note that prices are just estimates, and yours will vary based on distance, weight, and other services.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Disassembly and reassembly

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services places utmost importance on packing your possessions. Its extensively trained staff, familiar with moving everyday items and valuables like antiques and wine collections, maintains the integrity of your belongings. This meticulous approach is reflected in stellar customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews. Moreover, financing options via Enhancify are available, including potential 0% financing for your move. However, JK Moving's downsides encompass limited local moves and higher rates. For cost comparison, obtain a quote from JK and compare it with others you receive.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly-trained packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving prioritizes service excellence, evident in rigorous staff training, impacting pricing. A 1,000-mile move's cost ranges from $7,000 to $15,000 as per customer reviews. Your specific price depends on chosen services and variables.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Why we chose it

U-Pack stands out for semi-DIY Arizona moves, offering cost savings and increased control. With "ReloCubes®" containers, pack your items and lock them until delivery. Alternatively, opt for a trailer and pay solely for used space. Positive BBB reviews average 4.05/5 stars. Licensing with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) ensures legitimacy. Ideal for those willing to pack but not drive long distances in a large truck, U-Pack is a favorable choice.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack states a ReloCube move is about $2,500. Each is 308 cubic feet, measuring 5' 10" x 6' 10" x 7' 9". Typically, one ReloCube is enough for a room. Below are U-Pack quotes for a 1,700-mile move, offering cost savings compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS offers flexibility as a container mover, edging out U-Pack in this regard. Store items in your driveway for any duration, allowing gradual decluttering. Pay a starting $149 monthly fee for a container. Shift to moving mode by scheduling pick-up and drop-off. Pricing is simpler than full-service movers, based on POD size, duration, and distance. Consumer Affairs shows 69% 4- or 5-star reviews, though some report missed delivery dates and communication challenges. The company is ideal for those who seek a personalized pace for packing, unpacking, or temporary storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are PODS' sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom home (up to 1,200 sq. ft.). Keep in mind that costs can significantly differ due to location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance mover

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out with stellar reviews and tailored moving options. Offering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, IVL accommodates your preferences, from full-service packing to self-packing for budget control.

IVL holds a license as an approved interstate mover, authorized to broker outside its core regions. With offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Texas, customers have the option of phone quotes or virtual walk-throughs.

Accessible 24/7, IVL responds promptly to concerns, maintaining a B rating from the BBB. While an upfront 25% deposit might deter some, it’s a common deposit for movers. Some customers noted higher-than-estimated bills, but IVL transparently outlines extra fees on its website, aiding cost estimates.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator indicates $2,500-$4,500 for 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom moves. A 2,500-mile move costs $7,500-$10,000. Local moves charge hourly, beginning at $150 per hour based on staff.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) is both a moving broker and licensed carrier operating nationwide. With over 500 partners across the U.S., it offers full-service solutions for residential and commercial moves. It also boasts over 1,400 in-house drivers who covered 30 million miles in 2021 per FMCSA. NAVL's appeal extends to its binding estimates, providing peace of mind against unexpected costs. You can begin your quote online and get an accurate, binding estimate from a representative. Options include Bottom Line, Not-To-Exceed, and Customized Pricing. The company holds an A+ BBB rating and strong online ratings from U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Guaranteed quotes

Large owned fleet

Online claims Cons Limited storage options

Occasionally brokers moves

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL proves budget-friendly for some moves but pricier for long-distance full-service ones. The cost is around $5,000 for 1,000 miles, according to research. Costs fluctuate based on factors like home size, distance, and service type. Choose assured pricing for transparency.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

United Van Lines (UVL) stands out for its strong property protection measures. While others offer $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL offers $6. This means a 100-pound table would be protected at $600 instead of the usual $60. Declare high-value items before the move for proper coverage. Despite these safeguards, UVL has received complaints about third-party contractors, common in the industry for broader reach. Despite some downsides, UVL's commendable 100-million-mile yearly miles and A+ BBB rating speak volumes.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior protection

Custom crating

Online tracking Cons Mixed customer ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move in summer, United Van Lines charges $6,000 to self-pack and $12,000 for full-service packing, with a month's notice. Obtaining a quote involves submitting details online and receiving a call from a UVL representative. Be ready to discuss factors affecting cost during the call, as UVL doesn't provide instant online estimates.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Auto shipping

Storage

Small moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT acts as an Arizona moving broker, connecting you with various moving companies to find the best match. It stands out as a trusted, highly-rated broker in the industry. With a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating from 367 reviews, it showcases transparency. Registered under FMCSA, it exclusively uses licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines and PODS. While working with brokers has pros and cons, Moving APT provides help in selecting the right mover. Despite less control over your chosen company, their 24/7 support addresses any issues.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Wider range of services compared to a carrier

Price matching

250+ free moving advice articles on its site

Instant online estimates Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers, prices differ due to factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Moving APT stands out by openly displaying ballpark estimates on its website, even offering a table illustrating potential costs for its services.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) serves as a skilled moving broker, finding top movers on your behalf. Boasting 25 years of expertise, it's the most seasoned broker on our list. Among 312 reviews, 80% rate it 4 or 5 stars, an impressive feat for any broker. Amy from Georgia shared her seamless experience, praising the efficient handling of her belongings. IMRG's knowledge streamlines the arduous process of choosing the right mover. Yet, be aware of their stringent cancellation policy, requiring a 72-hour notice for changes.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG offers an online calculator for estimates, but these are ballpark figures. For precision, reach out to the company directly.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In Arizona

Set a budget: Decide your moving budget. Opt for a container mover if budget is tight.

Inventory: Accurately list items needing special care. Overlooked items could increase costs.

Choose move type: Options include container, DIY, or full-service moving.

Reviews matter: Seek genuine customer feedback. Note more bad reviews relative to total moves.

Compare quotes: Get multiple quotes, despite effort. Compare to save potential thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Arizona

Getting an accurate online quote is nearly impossible with any mover. That’s because there are potentially dozens of factors that go into a quote.

Distance affects cost : Longer moves involve more time, fuel, licenses.

Item quantity and weight contribute to pricing, e.g., heavy items.

Specialty services (piano, art) demand special crews, cost more.

Base insurance is often insufficient; extra coverage adds to expenses.

Timing matters; moving in off-peak months saves on costs.

How to Prepare for a Move in Arizona

Checklist Creation: Craft a moving checklist detailing tasks and timelines. Many moving companies offer checklists on their sites or even handy apps to guide you step by step.

Document Update: Moving across state lines often means updating your vehicle registration and more. Delve into your new state's requirements.

Home Mapping: Mark boxes with their destined rooms. Your movers will appreciate this, making unpacking a breeze. Just put things where they belong.

Declutter Delight: Before the move, consider donating, selling, or downsizing. You might even find it's more cost-effective to repurchase some items in your new location.

Essentials on Hand: Remember, once your things are on the truck, it might be weeks before you can access it. Keep key essentials with you for a smoother transition.

Expect the Best: Research your mover's track record, delivery times, and costs. Opt for binding estimates and guaranteed arrival times when possible. Stay prepared!

Arizona Moving Company FAQ

Why are Arizona moving companies so expensive?

Several factors contribute to the relatively high costs of moving in Arizona. One key reason is the extreme heat during summer months, which can limit the hours when it's safe for movers to work, thus extending the moving process. Additionally, Arizona's vast landscapes and long distances between cities can increase transportation expenses.

How do I know my Arizona moving company is reputable?

Check ratings on verified review sites. Verify the company's license with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and ensure they have proper insurance coverage.

What is the cheapest month to move in Arizona?

Months like November, December, January, and February tend to have lower demand for moving services, which can lead to more affordable rates.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Arizona

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Arizona