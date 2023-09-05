10 Best Moving Companies in Arizona
To help you find the best moving companies in Arizona, we combed through dozens of movers to determine the best one: Two Men And A Truck. That being said, there could be other Arizona moving companies that suit your needs better, so read on.
Best Moving Companies in Arizona for 2023
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Overall
- American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
Compare Top Moving Companies In Arizona
Why we chose it
Two Men And A Truck, with its casual name and logo, takes moving seriously. For its reputation, 10 Arizona branches, and service offerings, this company wins Money’s award for top Arizona mover. It boasts 9 million moves and 350+ franchises across the U.S., blending national reach with local support. Franchises cater to neighborhoods, ensuring top-notch service for local or cross-country moves. Versatile options include Value Flex for budget moves and Expedited for larger moves. The company holds a strong fanbase, with 96% willing to refer and 78% positive Consumer Affairs reviews. Though each franchise varies, seeking a balance between national presence and local connection makes Two Men And A Truck a worthy choice.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 10 Arizona locations to choose from
- Local and long-distance mover
- Container options for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves begin at $150 per hour. Prices fluctuate by location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move could cost around $2,000. Conversely, a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service assistance might approach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario, like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls within $10,000-$15,000.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
Since its inception in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has evolved into one of the country's largest movers, driven by a commitment to quality. They excel in handling both standard moves and valuable items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. The company's emphasis on quality is evident in its A rating from the BBB and its recognition with the Best Customer Service Award from Newsweek and Statista. While some improvement is needed in the bidding process to avoid last-minute price hikes and third-party contractor issues, AVL remains a reliable option for everyday and specialized moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Antique, piano, and valuables moving
- Storage available
- Expert military moves
- May require a large deposit
- Uses third parties for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines' website excels in providing accurate move estimates. It presents diverse scenarios with corresponding costs. Here are a few illustrative price examples showcased on their site.
Note that prices are just estimates, and yours will vary based on distance, weight, and other services.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Disassembly and reassembly
- Online shipment tracking
- Optional storage
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services places utmost importance on packing your possessions. Its extensively trained staff, familiar with moving everyday items and valuables like antiques and wine collections, maintains the integrity of your belongings. This meticulous approach is reflected in stellar customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews. Moreover, financing options via Enhancify are available, including potential 0% financing for your move. However, JK Moving's downsides encompass limited local moves and higher rates. For cost comparison, obtain a quote from JK and compare it with others you receive.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expertly-trained packing crews
- 0% financing for qualified customers
- GPS shipment tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Less competitive pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving prioritizes service excellence, evident in rigorous staff training, impacting pricing. A 1,000-mile move's cost ranges from $7,000 to $15,000 as per customer reviews. Your specific price depends on chosen services and variables.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
U-Pack stands out for semi-DIY Arizona moves, offering cost savings and increased control. With "ReloCubes®" containers, pack your items and lock them until delivery. Alternatively, opt for a trailer and pay solely for used space. Positive BBB reviews average 4.05/5 stars. Licensing with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) ensures legitimacy. Ideal for those willing to pack but not drive long distances in a large truck, U-Pack is a favorable choice.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent pricing
- Pay only for what you use
- No one has access to your items during shipment
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack states a ReloCube move is about $2,500. Each is 308 cubic feet, measuring 5' 10" x 6' 10" x 7' 9". Typically, one ReloCube is enough for a room. Below are U-Pack quotes for a 1,700-mile move, offering cost savings compared to full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS offers flexibility as a container mover, edging out U-Pack in this regard. Store items in your driveway for any duration, allowing gradual decluttering. Pay a starting $149 monthly fee for a container. Shift to moving mode by scheduling pick-up and drop-off. Pricing is simpler than full-service movers, based on POD size, duration, and distance. Consumer Affairs shows 69% 4- or 5-star reviews, though some report missed delivery dates and communication challenges. The company is ideal for those who seek a personalized pace for packing, unpacking, or temporary storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as you want to load
- Lower cost than full-service movers
- Offers driveway storage solution
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are PODS' sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom home (up to 1,200 sq. ft.). Keep in mind that costs can significantly differ due to location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance mover
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) stands out with stellar reviews and tailored moving options. Offering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, IVL accommodates your preferences, from full-service packing to self-packing for budget control.
IVL holds a license as an approved interstate mover, authorized to broker outside its core regions. With offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Texas, customers have the option of phone quotes or virtual walk-throughs.
Accessible 24/7, IVL responds promptly to concerns, maintaining a B rating from the BBB. While an upfront 25% deposit might deter some, it’s a common deposit for movers. Some customers noted higher-than-estimated bills, but IVL transparently outlines extra fees on its website, aiding cost estimates.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move
- First month of storage is free
- GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through option for quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator indicates $2,500-$4,500 for 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom moves. A 2,500-mile move costs $7,500-$10,000. Local moves charge hourly, beginning at $150 per hour based on staff.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) is both a moving broker and licensed carrier operating nationwide. With over 500 partners across the U.S., it offers full-service solutions for residential and commercial moves. It also boasts over 1,400 in-house drivers who covered 30 million miles in 2021 per FMCSA. NAVL's appeal extends to its binding estimates, providing peace of mind against unexpected costs. You can begin your quote online and get an accurate, binding estimate from a representative. Options include Bottom Line, Not-To-Exceed, and Customized Pricing. The company holds an A+ BBB rating and strong online ratings from U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Guaranteed quotes
- Large owned fleet
- Online claims
- Limited storage options
- Occasionally brokers moves
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL proves budget-friendly for some moves but pricier for long-distance full-service ones. The cost is around $5,000 for 1,000 miles, according to research. Costs fluctuate based on factors like home size, distance, and service type. Choose assured pricing for transparency.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
United Van Lines (UVL) stands out for its strong property protection measures. While others offer $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL offers $6. This means a 100-pound table would be protected at $600 instead of the usual $60. Declare high-value items before the move for proper coverage. Despite these safeguards, UVL has received complaints about third-party contractors, common in the industry for broader reach. Despite some downsides, UVL's commendable 100-million-mile yearly miles and A+ BBB rating speak volumes.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior protection
- Custom crating
- Online tracking
- Mixed customer ratings
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move in summer, United Van Lines charges $6,000 to self-pack and $12,000 for full-service packing, with a month's notice. Obtaining a quote involves submitting details online and receiving a call from a UVL representative. Be ready to discuss factors affecting cost during the call, as UVL doesn't provide instant online estimates.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Auto shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
Moving APT acts as an Arizona moving broker, connecting you with various moving companies to find the best match. It stands out as a trusted, highly-rated broker in the industry. With a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating from 367 reviews, it showcases transparency. Registered under FMCSA, it exclusively uses licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines and PODS. While working with brokers has pros and cons, Moving APT provides help in selecting the right mover. Despite less control over your chosen company, their 24/7 support addresses any issues.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- Price matching
- 250+ free moving advice articles on its site
- Instant online estimates
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Like all movers, prices differ due to factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Moving APT stands out by openly displaying ballpark estimates on its website, even offering a table illustrating potential costs for its services.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) serves as a skilled moving broker, finding top movers on your behalf. Boasting 25 years of expertise, it's the most seasoned broker on our list. Among 312 reviews, 80% rate it 4 or 5 stars, an impressive feat for any broker. Amy from Georgia shared her seamless experience, praising the efficient handling of her belongings. IMRG's knowledge streamlines the arduous process of choosing the right mover. Yet, be aware of their stringent cancellation policy, requiring a 72-hour notice for changes.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Finds the best mover for you
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG offers an online calculator for estimates, but these are ballpark figures. For precision, reach out to the company directly.
|From
|To
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In Arizona
Set a budget: Decide your moving budget. Opt for a container mover if budget is tight.
Inventory: Accurately list items needing special care. Overlooked items could increase costs.
Choose move type: Options include container, DIY, or full-service moving.
Reviews matter: Seek genuine customer feedback. Note more bad reviews relative to total moves.
Compare quotes: Get multiple quotes, despite effort. Compare to save potential thousands.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Arizona
Getting an accurate online quote is nearly impossible with any mover. That’s because there are potentially dozens of factors that go into a quote.
- Distance affects cost: Longer moves involve more time, fuel, licenses.
- Item quantity and weight contribute to pricing, e.g., heavy items.
- Specialty services (piano, art) demand special crews, cost more.
- Base insurance is often insufficient; extra coverage adds to expenses.
- Timing matters; moving in off-peak months saves on costs.
How to Prepare for a Move in Arizona
- Checklist Creation: Craft a moving checklist detailing tasks and timelines. Many moving companies offer checklists on their sites or even handy apps to guide you step by step.
- Document Update: Moving across state lines often means updating your vehicle registration and more. Delve into your new state's requirements.
- Home Mapping: Mark boxes with their destined rooms. Your movers will appreciate this, making unpacking a breeze. Just put things where they belong.
- Declutter Delight: Before the move, consider donating, selling, or downsizing. You might even find it's more cost-effective to repurchase some items in your new location.
- Essentials on Hand: Remember, once your things are on the truck, it might be weeks before you can access it. Keep key essentials with you for a smoother transition.
- Expect the Best: Research your mover's track record, delivery times, and costs. Opt for binding estimates and guaranteed arrival times when possible. Stay prepared!
Arizona Moving Company FAQ
Why are Arizona moving companies so expensive?
Several factors contribute to the relatively high costs of moving in Arizona. One key reason is the extreme heat during summer months, which can limit the hours when it's safe for movers to work, thus extending the moving process. Additionally, Arizona's vast landscapes and long distances between cities can increase transportation expenses.
How do I know my Arizona moving company is reputable?
Check ratings on verified review sites. Verify the company's license with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and ensure they have proper insurance coverage.
What is the cheapest month to move in Arizona?
Months like November, December, January, and February tend to have lower demand for moving services, which can lead to more affordable rates.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Arizona
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
