10 Best Moving Companies in Illinois

Finding quality and reputable moving companies in Illinois can be a challenge that you might find overwhelming. That’s why we analyzed dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in the state is International Van Lines. We looked at standout features, online reviews, and specialty moving services, so be sure to read up on all our top moving companies: one might be better for your situation.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $400 discount for interstate moves

Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

10% early reservation discounts (30 days advance notice)

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military and students *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder

Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Discount for all Consumers Advocate readers

24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move

Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Best Moving Companies in Illinois for 2023

International Van Lines - Best Overall North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover

Compare Top Moving Companies In Illinois

Best Overall: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) receives our award for best Illinois mover. It stands out with solid customer reviews. Covering local Illinois moves including Chicago, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, IVL offers flexibility for your preferences, be it full-service packing, fragile item transport, or self-packing to save you money.

Licensed for interstate moves, IVL's approved by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). It has regional offices in various states, offering quotes by phone or virtual walk-through. Reach their 24/7 reps for any concerns. Holding a solid BBB rating, IVL is transparent about costs. While some customers don’t like the fee structure (25% upfront deposit and $75 per 75 feet the truck parks from the home), at least the company is transparent. IVL's prominence on national "best of" lists speaks for its credibility.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Deposits refundable up to 48 hours before the move

Free first month of storage

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through quote option Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's estimator pegs a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move at $2,500-$4,500. Stretch it to 2,500 miles, and it's $7,500-$10,000. Local moves? They go by hourly rates, beginning at $150 per hour based on the moving team size.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom packing

Storage options

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a nationwide hybrid broker and carrier. It has over 500 partners all over the country, offering comprehensive moving solutions. They even have 1,400+ dedicated drivers who covered over 30 million miles in 2021, per their FMCSA profile.

But it's not just their coverage and experience that stand out. NAVL's got something impressive: optional binding estimates. They get it – moving's already tough without unexpected bills. Start with an online quote, and a rep will get in touch with an accurate quote and, if you want, a binding estimate. They've got three estimate choices:

Bottom Line Pricing: It's binding – your guaranteed price. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your final cost might be less, but never more. Customized Pricing: Mixes a binding estimate with room for extra services later.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Optional binding estimates

Large truck fleet and employed staff

Online claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

Based on our research, NAVL offers affordability for various moves, though full-service, long-distance ones may be pricier. Their site estimates an average long-distance move at $3,758 based on internal data. Yet, deeper analysis suggests about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. If you prefer no surprises, their "Bottom Line Pricing" offers a guaranteed cost.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate and residential

Packing/unpacking/loading/unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Whether you're taking charge of your move or entrusting it to experts during your move to, from, or within Illinois, there’s always a chance something could break in transit. United Van Lines (UVL) recognizes this, offering some of the industry's finest safeguards to ease worries.

While others provide $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL sets the bar at $6 per pound. Picture a 100-pound table – UVL covers it at $600. Additionally, valuable items that are worth “more than their weight in gold” can be declared for precise protection. For instance, a $1,000 bottle of wine is insured at its value even though it doesn’t weigh much.

Yet, some customers complain about third-party contractors. Many moving companies subcontract for wider reach, but this poses vetting and accountability concerns. UVL should enhance contractor screening. Despite these occasional concerns, FMCSA confirms their 100 million miles yearly, backed by BBB's A+ rating.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating options

Online tracking and claims Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Some customer complaints

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during summer with roughly a month's notice, United Van Lines charges around $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate (state-to-state) moves

Vehicle shipping

Storage options

Small moves okay

Experienced military mover

Full-service moving

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Consider Moving APT as the LendingTree of movers – not executing moves themselves, but searching numerous companies to find your ideal match. They stand out as one of the most reliable and esteemed brokers in the industry. They have a 4.3/5 Google rating from 367 reviews and addressed all 14 Better Business Bureau (BBB) complaints in the past year (a small number for such a large operation). Registered with the FMCSA, they only collaborate with licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. This transparency sets them apart.

While using a broker has merits, the trade-off is some control over your mover selection. Availability, location, and timing impact the choice, potentially altering the final cost from the initial quote. Nevertheless, Moving APT offers consistent 24/7 customer support to tackle any issues head-on.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers so you don't have to

More than 2,500 moving partners

Will match another quoted price

250+ free moving advice articles on its site Cons Not responsible for damage/loss as a broker

Rates can vary from quotes

How much does Moving APT cost?

Just like any mover or broker, your costs will differ from online estimates due to factors like weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Yet, Moving APT shines by openly sharing ballpark figures on their website. Here's a table they provide, giving you an idea of potential costs for your move with their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has risen to be among the nation's biggest movers, and its story revolves around prioritizing quality. Whether handling regular moves or delicate treasures like pianos, antiques, or family heirlooms, AVL's focus on excellence stands out. It's evident in its “A” BBB rating and 3.44 out of 5 stars on that site. They've even clinched Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award.

Yet, AVL isn't flawless. It could improve its bidding process, as some experience last-minute price hikes. Also, third-party contractor complaints emerge. Still, when all's said and done, AVL emerges as a reliable choice for both typical and specialty moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Antiques, pianos, and other valuable-item moving

Storage

Expert military movers Cons May require a large deposit

Third parties used for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

When it comes to estimating your move, American Van Lines' website goes the extra mile. It offers different scenarios with associated costs. Here's a glimpse of the estimated prices you can find on their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving; also fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly; packing and unpacking

Online shipment tracking

Storage

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, upholds a core value of customer respect. With a strong 4.6/5 Google rating, their careful handling and competitive pricing stand out. Their services cover local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, even handling precious items like pianos and family heirlooms.

A highlight is their Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option for swift and detailed moves. Standard service draws occasional criticism for damage and delays, but complaints are rare. Opt for full-value protection if you choose a basic move. Despite minor setbacks, Bekins remains reputable for budget-friendly local and cross-country moves.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee with Priority Service

Specialty packing available

Full-replacement protection available Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move might tally $8,500 to $10,500, factoring in extras such as protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile move, expect around $6,000 to $7,000. Prices swing widely based on your preferences. A simple 1-bedroom move starts from $3,500, while a loaded 5-bedroom venture covering 1,500 miles could reach $15,000 or more.

Services

In-state and state-to-state moves

Local moving

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage available

Why we chose it

Enhancing your move, Mayflower Transit, LLC provides top-notch online tools tailored for you. Their iOS and Android apps streamline your journey – from checklists and contacts to scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and even setting up utilities at your new home.

The convenience extends with their 24/7 shipment tracking system, offering you unmatched peace of mind throughout.

Consumer Affairs reveals 63% of reviews as 4- and 5-star, with just 12% at 1-star – a solid rating for a moving company. Some gripes touch on third-party use, where rare damage or delays occurred. Nevertheless, considering their scale, few complaints are inevitable. Their BBB A+ rating signifies prompt issue resolution.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online portal

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies in some areas

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website is a bit secretive about pricing. However, our digging unveiled that it's part of Unigroup, a conglomerate that also owns United Van Lines. Given United's transparency, you can gauge Mayflower's cost. By this reasoning, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move in summer with a month's notice might range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service).

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Large and small moves

Debris pickup

Move-out cleaning

PC network and moving

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

At JK Moving Services, packing isn't taken lightly. They go all out, even training their team in a furnished two-story house at their HQ. Whether it's everyday items or precious pieces like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their trained staff ensures your possessions seem untouched after moving.

The company has earned high BBB and Google Reviews customer service ratings. They provide valuable resources too – timeline-based checklists and anti-scam tips.

Partnering with Enhancify, they offer quotes in 60 seconds and potential 0% financing. Pre-approval without a hard inquiry on your credit is another plus.

Yet, JK isn't perfect. They're not local-move specialists, and some find their rates higher. To compare costs, grab a JK quote and weigh it against others.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expert packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving stands out for their top-tier service. They invest in thorough staff training, reflecting in their rates. Online reviews by actual customers indicate a 1,000-mile move ranging from $7,000 to over $15,000. Think of JK Moving as the Apple or BMW of movers – a premium experience worth the extra cost.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Optional storage

Employee relocation services

Commercial moving

Specialty packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men and a Truck might be the most laid-back name on our list, but that doesn't mean they're casual about moving. It’s among the nation's largest movers, boasting 9 million successful moves and 350+ independently-owned franchises spanning nearly every state.

We appreciate their blend of national presence and local touch – supporting small local businesses without losing nationwide expertise. With neighborhood-savvy franchises, they excel in both local and cross-country moves, offering flexible choices:

Value Flex: A budget-friendly, semi-DIY option for smaller moves. Expedited: Full-service, door-to-door, including packing/unpacking for larger transitions.

They've garnered a devoted following; 96% would recommend them, and 78% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate 3-5 stars. Yet, there are imperfections. Because each franchise runs independently, service variation by location is possible. Additionally, pickup/delivery might not span all corners of eligible states.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Local and long-distance moving

Specialty container options for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves begin at about $150 per hour. Based on our findings, pricing hinges on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move could cost $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing might approach $20,000. In-between, a 1,500-mile, two-bedroom move might fall within $10,000 to $15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack emerges as our top choice for partial DIY moves, giving you affordability without sacrificing control for your move to or from Illinois.

Take their "ReloCubes®" for instance – you pack these containers, secure them, and they're delivered to your new place. Another option is their trailers. You pay solely for what you use. If you order three cubes but need two, you're billed for two. With trailers, payment is per linear foot used.

Their BBB reviews are stellar, with a 4.05 out of 5 average, and finding a negative review is tough. If you're fine with packing and loading but dread driving a large truck cross-country, U-Pack could be a fitting solution for you.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent prices

Pay for what you use

No access by others during transport Cons No local moves

Does not deliver to all areas

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack excels in affordability, a key DIY perk. A customer reported saved a staggering $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move versus full-service alternatives. According to U-Pack, moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs roughly $2,500. Each cube measures 308 cubic feet (5’10” x 6’10” x 7’9” internally), with one per room typically needed.

Their site quotes for a 1,700-mile move showcase their cost-effectiveness against full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your move should be easy and stress-free, no matter the distance or size. Receive a custom quote from a Moving Company today that's designed to meet your needs and budget by clicking below. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In Illinois

Set a budget: Decide your move spending. Tight budget? Opt for container movers, not full-service.

Inventory matters: Note all items, especially special ones. Hidden extras could mean added costs pre-loading.

Pick a move type: Options abound. Choose container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moves.

Seek reviews: Find genuine feedback. Remember, bad experiences prompt reviews. Compare bad reviews to overall volume of moves. Check their miles traveled on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration site.

Compare quotes: Though gathering quotes takes time, it's valuable. Compare at least two to save thousands. In-person or virtual home walkthroughs ensure accuracy.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Illinois

Quotes vary due to many factors like distance, volume, and services. That’s why it’s nearly impossible to get a purely-online quote.

Distance matters: Longer moves mean more expenses, including licenses.

Items' weight and volume influence the final quote.

Specialty services like piano moving are costly but specialized.

Insurance adds costs, but better protection might be worth it.

Timing affects pricing; moving off-peak months saves money.

How to Prepare for a Move in Illinois

Craft a moving checklist: Jot down tasks and deadlines. Some movers offer web checklists, even apps for step-by-step guidance.

Update paperwork: Moving states? Prep for vehicle registration and more in the new state.

Visualize new home: Label boxes for easy placement. Simplifies unpacking, leaves you with just arranging.

Downsize: Sell, donate before moving. Sometimes, rebuying is cheaper than moving (old furniture, unused items).

Keep essentials: Truck items may take weeks to access. Keep necessities for your car or flight.

Set expectations: Research mover’s policies, reliability, delivery records. Aim for binding estimates, assured arrival times.

Illinois Moving Company FAQ

Why are Illinois moving companies so expensive?

Illinois moving companies can seem pricey due to factors like distance, demand, and specialized services. Urban centers often have higher costs too.

How do I know my Illinois moving company is reputable?

To gauge a moving company's reliability, examine reviews, BBB ratings, and their licensing status. Reputable ones are transparent about their services and costs.

What is the cheapest month to move?

Winter offers the cheapest months to move. Demand is low, meaning smaller prices for moving services. If flexibility allows, moving in non-peak months and days of the week saves money.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Illinois

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Illinois