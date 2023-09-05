10 Best Moving Companies in Illinois
Finding quality and reputable moving companies in Illinois can be a challenge that you might find overwhelming. That’s why we analyzed dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in the state is International Van Lines. We looked at standout features, online reviews, and specialty moving services, so be sure to read up on all our top moving companies: one might be better for your situation.
Compare Top Moving Companies In Illinois
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) receives our award for best Illinois mover. It stands out with solid customer reviews. Covering local Illinois moves including Chicago, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, IVL offers flexibility for your preferences, be it full-service packing, fragile item transport, or self-packing to save you money.
Licensed for interstate moves, IVL's approved by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). It has regional offices in various states, offering quotes by phone or virtual walk-through. Reach their 24/7 reps for any concerns. Holding a solid BBB rating, IVL is transparent about costs. While some customers don’t like the fee structure (25% upfront deposit and $75 per 75 feet the truck parks from the home), at least the company is transparent. IVL's prominence on national "best of" lists speaks for its credibility.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Deposits refundable up to 48 hours before the move
- Free first month of storage
- GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through quote option
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's estimator pegs a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move at $2,500-$4,500. Stretch it to 2,500 miles, and it's $7,500-$10,000. Local moves? They go by hourly rates, beginning at $150 per hour based on the moving team size.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom packing
- Storage options
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a nationwide hybrid broker and carrier. It has over 500 partners all over the country, offering comprehensive moving solutions. They even have 1,400+ dedicated drivers who covered over 30 million miles in 2021, per their FMCSA profile.
But it's not just their coverage and experience that stand out. NAVL's got something impressive: optional binding estimates. They get it – moving's already tough without unexpected bills. Start with an online quote, and a rep will get in touch with an accurate quote and, if you want, a binding estimate. They've got three estimate choices:
- Bottom Line Pricing: It's binding – your guaranteed price.
- Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your final cost might be less, but never more.
- Customized Pricing: Mixes a binding estimate with room for extra services later.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Optional binding estimates
- Large truck fleet and employed staff
- Online claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
Based on our research, NAVL offers affordability for various moves, though full-service, long-distance ones may be pricier. Their site estimates an average long-distance move at $3,758 based on internal data. Yet, deeper analysis suggests about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. If you prefer no surprises, their "Bottom Line Pricing" offers a guaranteed cost.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate and residential
- Packing/unpacking/loading/unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Whether you're taking charge of your move or entrusting it to experts during your move to, from, or within Illinois, there’s always a chance something could break in transit. United Van Lines (UVL) recognizes this, offering some of the industry's finest safeguards to ease worries.
While others provide $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL sets the bar at $6 per pound. Picture a 100-pound table – UVL covers it at $600. Additionally, valuable items that are worth “more than their weight in gold” can be declared for precise protection. For instance, a $1,000 bottle of wine is insured at its value even though it doesn’t weigh much.
Yet, some customers complain about third-party contractors. Many moving companies subcontract for wider reach, but this poses vetting and accountability concerns. UVL should enhance contractor screening. Despite these occasional concerns, FMCSA confirms their 100 million miles yearly, backed by BBB's A+ rating.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom crating options
- Online tracking and claims
- Needs to vet third-party contractors better
- Some customer complaints
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during summer with roughly a month's notice, United Van Lines charges around $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate (state-to-state) moves
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage options
- Small moves okay
- Experienced military mover
- Full-service moving
Why we chose it
Consider Moving APT as the LendingTree of movers – not executing moves themselves, but searching numerous companies to find your ideal match. They stand out as one of the most reliable and esteemed brokers in the industry. They have a 4.3/5 Google rating from 367 reviews and addressed all 14 Better Business Bureau (BBB) complaints in the past year (a small number for such a large operation). Registered with the FMCSA, they only collaborate with licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. This transparency sets them apart.
While using a broker has merits, the trade-off is some control over your mover selection. Availability, location, and timing impact the choice, potentially altering the final cost from the initial quote. Nevertheless, Moving APT offers consistent 24/7 customer support to tackle any issues head-on.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers so you don't have to
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Will match another quoted price
- 250+ free moving advice articles on its site
- Not responsible for damage/loss as a broker
- Rates can vary from quotes
How much does Moving APT cost?
Just like any mover or broker, your costs will differ from online estimates due to factors like weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Yet, Moving APT shines by openly sharing ballpark figures on their website. Here's a table they provide, giving you an idea of potential costs for your move with their service.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has risen to be among the nation's biggest movers, and its story revolves around prioritizing quality. Whether handling regular moves or delicate treasures like pianos, antiques, or family heirlooms, AVL's focus on excellence stands out. It's evident in its “A” BBB rating and 3.44 out of 5 stars on that site. They've even clinched Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award.
Yet, AVL isn't flawless. It could improve its bidding process, as some experience last-minute price hikes. Also, third-party contractor complaints emerge. Still, when all's said and done, AVL emerges as a reliable choice for both typical and specialty moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Antiques, pianos, and other valuable-item moving
- Storage
- Expert military movers
- May require a large deposit
- Third parties used for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
When it comes to estimating your move, American Van Lines' website goes the extra mile. It offers different scenarios with associated costs. Here's a glimpse of the estimated prices you can find on their site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Antique and piano moving; also fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly; packing and unpacking
- Online shipment tracking
- Storage
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, upholds a core value of customer respect. With a strong 4.6/5 Google rating, their careful handling and competitive pricing stand out. Their services cover local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, even handling precious items like pianos and family heirlooms.
A highlight is their Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option for swift and detailed moves. Standard service draws occasional criticism for damage and delays, but complaints are rare. Opt for full-value protection if you choose a basic move. Despite minor setbacks, Bekins remains reputable for budget-friendly local and cross-country moves.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee with Priority Service
- Specialty packing available
- Full-replacement protection available
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move might tally $8,500 to $10,500, factoring in extras such as protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile move, expect around $6,000 to $7,000. Prices swing widely based on your preferences. A simple 1-bedroom move starts from $3,500, while a loaded 5-bedroom venture covering 1,500 miles could reach $15,000 or more.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state moves
- Local moving
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage available
Why we chose it
Enhancing your move, Mayflower Transit, LLC provides top-notch online tools tailored for you. Their iOS and Android apps streamline your journey – from checklists and contacts to scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and even setting up utilities at your new home.
The convenience extends with their 24/7 shipment tracking system, offering you unmatched peace of mind throughout.
Consumer Affairs reveals 63% of reviews as 4- and 5-star, with just 12% at 1-star – a solid rating for a moving company. Some gripes touch on third-party use, where rare damage or delays occurred. Nevertheless, considering their scale, few complaints are inevitable. Their BBB A+ rating signifies prompt issue resolution.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use online portal
- Virtual quotes
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies in some areas
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website is a bit secretive about pricing. However, our digging unveiled that it's part of Unigroup, a conglomerate that also owns United Van Lines. Given United's transparency, you can gauge Mayflower's cost. By this reasoning, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move in summer with a month's notice might range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service).
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Large and small moves
- Debris pickup
- Move-out cleaning
- PC network and moving
Why we chose it
At JK Moving Services, packing isn't taken lightly. They go all out, even training their team in a furnished two-story house at their HQ. Whether it's everyday items or precious pieces like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their trained staff ensures your possessions seem untouched after moving.
The company has earned high BBB and Google Reviews customer service ratings. They provide valuable resources too – timeline-based checklists and anti-scam tips.
Partnering with Enhancify, they offer quotes in 60 seconds and potential 0% financing. Pre-approval without a hard inquiry on your credit is another plus.
Yet, JK isn't perfect. They're not local-move specialists, and some find their rates higher. To compare costs, grab a JK quote and weigh it against others.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expert packing crews
- 0% financing for qualified customers
- GPS tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Less competitive pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving stands out for their top-tier service. They invest in thorough staff training, reflecting in their rates. Online reviews by actual customers indicate a 1,000-mile move ranging from $7,000 to over $15,000. Think of JK Moving as the Apple or BMW of movers – a premium experience worth the extra cost.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Optional storage
- Employee relocation services
- Commercial moving
- Specialty packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
Two Men and a Truck might be the most laid-back name on our list, but that doesn't mean they're casual about moving. It’s among the nation's largest movers, boasting 9 million successful moves and 350+ independently-owned franchises spanning nearly every state.
We appreciate their blend of national presence and local touch – supporting small local businesses without losing nationwide expertise. With neighborhood-savvy franchises, they excel in both local and cross-country moves, offering flexible choices:
- Value Flex: A budget-friendly, semi-DIY option for smaller moves.
- Expedited: Full-service, door-to-door, including packing/unpacking for larger transitions.
They've garnered a devoted following; 96% would recommend them, and 78% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate 3-5 stars. Yet, there are imperfections. Because each franchise runs independently, service variation by location is possible. Additionally, pickup/delivery might not span all corners of eligible states.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Local and long-distance moving
- Specialty container options for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves begin at about $150 per hour. Based on our findings, pricing hinges on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move could cost $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing might approach $20,000. In-between, a 1,500-mile, two-bedroom move might fall within $10,000 to $15,000.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
U-Pack emerges as our top choice for partial DIY moves, giving you affordability without sacrificing control for your move to or from Illinois.
Take their "ReloCubes®" for instance – you pack these containers, secure them, and they're delivered to your new place. Another option is their trailers. You pay solely for what you use. If you order three cubes but need two, you're billed for two. With trailers, payment is per linear foot used.
Their BBB reviews are stellar, with a 4.05 out of 5 average, and finding a negative review is tough. If you're fine with packing and loading but dread driving a large truck cross-country, U-Pack could be a fitting solution for you.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent prices
- Pay for what you use
- No access by others during transport
- No local moves
- Does not deliver to all areas
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack excels in affordability, a key DIY perk. A customer reported saved a staggering $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move versus full-service alternatives. According to U-Pack, moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs roughly $2,500. Each cube measures 308 cubic feet (5’10” x 6’10” x 7’9” internally), with one per room typically needed.
Their site quotes for a 1,700-mile move showcase their cost-effectiveness against full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
How To Select A Moving Company In Illinois
Set a budget: Decide your move spending. Tight budget? Opt for container movers, not full-service.
Inventory matters: Note all items, especially special ones. Hidden extras could mean added costs pre-loading.
Pick a move type: Options abound. Choose container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moves.
Seek reviews: Find genuine feedback. Remember, bad experiences prompt reviews. Compare bad reviews to overall volume of moves. Check their miles traveled on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration site.
Compare quotes: Though gathering quotes takes time, it's valuable. Compare at least two to save thousands. In-person or virtual home walkthroughs ensure accuracy.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Illinois
Quotes vary due to many factors like distance, volume, and services. That’s why it’s nearly impossible to get a purely-online quote.
- Distance matters: Longer moves mean more expenses, including licenses.
- Items' weight and volume influence the final quote.
- Specialty services like piano moving are costly but specialized.
- Insurance adds costs, but better protection might be worth it.
- Timing affects pricing; moving off-peak months saves money.
How to Prepare for a Move in Illinois
Craft a moving checklist: Jot down tasks and deadlines. Some movers offer web checklists, even apps for step-by-step guidance.
Update paperwork: Moving states? Prep for vehicle registration and more in the new state.
Visualize new home: Label boxes for easy placement. Simplifies unpacking, leaves you with just arranging.
Downsize: Sell, donate before moving. Sometimes, rebuying is cheaper than moving (old furniture, unused items).
Keep essentials: Truck items may take weeks to access. Keep necessities for your car or flight.
Set expectations: Research mover’s policies, reliability, delivery records. Aim for binding estimates, assured arrival times.
Illinois Moving Company FAQ
Why are Illinois moving companies so expensive?
Illinois moving companies can seem pricey due to factors like distance, demand, and specialized services. Urban centers often have higher costs too.
How do I know my Illinois moving company is reputable?
To gauge a moving company's reliability, examine reviews, BBB ratings, and their licensing status. Reputable ones are transparent about their services and costs.
What is the cheapest month to move?
Winter offers the cheapest months to move. Demand is low, meaning smaller prices for moving services. If flexibility allows, moving in non-peak months and days of the week saves money.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Illinois
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Illinois
