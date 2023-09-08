10 Best Moving Companies in Indiana
We’ve made it easy to find top moving companies in Indiana. We combed through dozens of movers to determine that the top one in the Hoosier State is International Van Lines. Read on to learn more about this and other highly-rated moving companies in Indiana.
Best Moving Companies in Indiana for 2023
- International Van Lines - Best Overall
- American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
Compare Top Moving Companies In Indiana
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) takes our award for top Indiana mover thanks to strong customer reviews and the largest selection of services of just about any mover. IVL's specialties include local, long-distance, interstate moves, and international, with flexible options like full-service packing, fragile item transport, and more. It’s licensed as an interstate mover and a broker by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The company maintains a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). While a 25% upfront deposit might deter some, this is typical for the industry. Despite occasional concerns about higher-than-estimated bills, IVL transparently outlines additional fees on its website, making it easier to estimate your final cost.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move
- First month of storage is free
- GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through option for quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's estimator quotes $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile 2-bedroom move. A 2,500-mile move costs $7,500-$10,000. Local moves charge hourly, starting at $150 per hour based on staff count.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
Founded in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown to be among the country's largest movers, prioritizing quality. While handling regular household items, AVL excels with expert crews for delicate moves like pianos, antiques, and collections. Its emphasis on quality is reflected in its online reputation, boasting an A BBB rating 3.44 out of 5 stars. AVL also earned Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award. Though it faces criticisms like last-minute price hikes and third-party contractor use, AVL remains a strong option for routine and specialty moves despite its imperfections.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Storage available
- Expert military moves
- May require a large deposit
- Uses third parties for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines' website stands out for offering extensive move estimates. It presents various scenarios with associated costs. Here are a few sample price estimates provided on the site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Antique and piano moving
- Moves fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables
- Online shipment tracking
- Optional storage
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines upholds its stated goal of value and respect. Its impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and commendable track record reflect this dedication. Clients praise careful handling, professionalism, and competitive pricing. Offering diverse services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, Bekins excels in transporting even big, antique, and fragile items. Their Priority Relocation Service, a high-end option, ensures meticulous door-to-door transfer. Bekins' white-glove choice guarantees attention and punctuality, though at a premium cost. Whether a budget-friendly local move or upscale cross-country relocation, Bekins Van Lines remains a reliable option.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Specialty packing
- Full-replacement value protection available
- Optional priority service moving
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our research, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, considering added services like protection and packing. A 500-mile move costs around $6,000-$7,000. Costs vary based on preferences. A basic one-bedroom move might cost $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move could reach $15,000 for 1,500 miles.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC offers exceptional online tools for seamless moves. Their iOS and Android apps enable comprehensive organization, from checklists and contacts to scheduling and utility setup. With the online shipment tracker, you're assured 24/7 oversight for complete peace of mind. Consumer Affairs reports 63% of reviews as 4- and 5-star, and only 12% as 1-star, a commendable rating. While some negative feedback relates to third-party involvement resulting in damage or delays, such issues are inevitable at this scale. The A+ BBB rating showcases their efficient complaint handling, reinforcing Mayflower's reliability.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use online moving portal
- Virtual quotes available
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's pricing information on its website is limited, yet it's owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. Considering United's transparent pricing, a move with Mayflower of 1,000 miles and 3-bedrooms in summer could range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service) with a month's notice.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a dual-role entity: a moving broker and licensed carrier, ensuring national reach. Its extensive network, featuring over 500 partners, offers comprehensive moving solutions for both residential and commercial needs in Indiana. With over 1,400 in-house drivers covering more than 30 million miles in 2021, according to its FMCSA profile, NAVL's experience stands out.
NAVL's notable feature lies in its binding estimates, which are crucial for reducing post-move surprises. The company's three estimate options include Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed rate), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (final cost won't exceed estimate), and Customized Pricing (mix of binding and flexible services). Reputation-wise, NAVL maintains an A+ BBB rating and boasts positive ratings from sources like U.S. News and MarketWatch, achieving 4 out of 5 stars or better.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large owned fleet
- Easy claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
Our findings show NAVL's affordability for various moves, but full-service, long-distance ones can be pricier. Their site cites a $3,758 average for 12-month long-distance moves, yet deeper research suggests about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. Those who don’t want surprises at the end can pay more for a guaranteed price, known as Bottom Line Pricing.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Moving, whether self-handled or by professionals, carries inevitable risks of items breaking. United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with top-tier protection solutions. While standard coverage is $0.60 per pound elsewhere, UVL offers $6 per pound. A 100-pound item's coverage jumps from $60 to $600. Declare high-value items before moving for accurate protection, like a $1,000 diamond ring. Despite these advantages, UVL faces drawbacks—third-party contractors trigger concerns. Nonetheless, rare complaints contrast with its 100-million-mile annual travel per FMCSA and BBB's A+ rating. UVL's premium price aligns with its remarkable tenfold increase in base protection.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom crating
- Online tracking
- Needs to better vet third-party contractors
- Mixed customer ratings
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
United Van Lines charges around $6,000 to $12,000 for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during summer with a month's notice. Your cost hinges on factors such as moving day, distance, weight, bedrooms, packing, and services. For a quote, fill out an online form and expect a call from a representative. Prepare to address factors influencing your cost beforehand.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
Moving APT is a mover matchmaking service, connecting you with the best-fit moving company. It boasts a strong reputation, with a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating, B BBB rating, and FMCSA registration. It partners with reputable carriers like Allied, United, and PODS. While brokers offer guidance in selecting movers, the trade-off is less control over the chosen company due to carrier availability. Moving APT stands out for its transparency, offering 24/7 customer support to resolve concerns. While cost and company choice might vary, APT's openness sets it apart from other brokers.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Instant online estimates
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Rates can vary from those quoted
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Like all movers, prices differ from online estimates due to factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Moving APT stands out with transparent ballpark estimates. They provide a table on their site showcasing potential costs for using their service.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) acts as a moving broker, finding the best mover for you. With 25 years of experience, it's among the most seasoned brokers. Consumer Affairs reports 80% positive reviews, notable for any mover, let alone a broker. Reviewer Amy from Georgia praised IMRG for efficiently handling her family's move. For those unsure which mover suits their needs, IMRG offers valuable insights. Yet, note their strict cancellation policy—72-hour cancellation is a must.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Finds the best mover for you
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
Use IMRG's online calculator for a rough estimate. Keep in mind these are ballpark figures. For a precise quote, reach out to them.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
U-Pack emerges as our preferred choice for semi-DIY moves. It offers cost savings compared to full-service alternatives and empowers you with greater process control.
ReloCubes®: These containers facilitate your move. Load them with your belongings and lock them until delivery to your new address.
Trailer option: Alternatively, choose trailers, paying only for space used. You can adjust to your needs, whether it's cubes or linear feet.
BBB reviews rate U-Pack highly with 4.05 out of 5 stars on average, scarcely showing negative feedback. Licensed with the FMCSA, it's a trustworthy choice. If you're comfortable with packing but not keen on long drives, U-Pack is a smart solution.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent pricing
- Pay only for what you use
- No one has access to your items during shipment
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack states that relocating a single ReloCube door-to-door is approximately $2,500. Each cube holds 308 cubic feet, measuring 5’ 10” long x 6’ 10” wide x 7’ 9” high internally. Typically, you'll require one ReloCube per room.
Here are U-Pack’s quotes for a 1,700-mile move. Compared to full-service movers, it offers a notably cost-effective option.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS stands out as the most flexible container mover, offering an edge over U-Pack, another contender on our list. What sets PODS apart is its ability to accommodate items in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, PODS allows gradual decluttering over months before your move.
For a starting storage fee of $149 per month, you receive an eight, 12, or 16-foot container right at your doorstep. Arrange collection and delivery when ready. PODS is perfect for streamlining a home sale or moving at your own pace. Consumer Affairs reveals 69% of reviews as 4- or 5-star, with criticisms primarily targeting missed deliveries and communication issues. Still, this suits those who desire self-paced packing, unpacking, or temporary storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as you want to load
- Lower cost than full-service movers
- Contactless moving
- Offers driveway storage solution
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom, up to 1,200 square feet home. Keep in mind that rates can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
How To Select A Moving Company In Indiana
Set a budget: Determine your moving budget, considering options like container movers for cost savings.
Inventory: Make a precise list, especially of special items, to avoid surprise charges.
Choose move type: Opt for container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door move.
Check reviews: Find genuine feedback, considering both positive and negative comments.
Quote comparison: Despite effort, comparing quotes from at least two providers could save significant money.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Indiana
- Online quotes are complex due to various factors.
- Distance affects cost: time, fuel, state lines license.
- Item weight and volume are considered in quotes.
- Specialty services like piano moving can be expensive.
- Basic insurance may not cover; extra coverage adds cost.
- Timing matters: January cheaper, June pricier. Optimize for savings.
How to Prepare for a Move in Indiana
- Craft a moving checklist with timelines for smooth progress.
- Update documents, like vehicle registration, for your new state.
- Pre-plan your new home layout; label boxes for easy setup.
- Lighten the load by donating or selling items you don't need.
- Keep essentials handy in your car or flight for quick access.
- Research the mover's history, policies, and costs for a reliable choice.
Indiana Moving Company FAQ
Why are Indiana moving companies so expensive?
Indiana moving companies can be expensive due to high demand during peak moving seasons, such as summer, and the costs associated with hiring skilled labor and maintaining moving equipment.
How do I know my Indiana moving company is reputable?
For companies that only do in-state moves, check licensing information with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). For companies that cross state lines, check the company’s FMCSA profile. Reviewing honest customer reviews on reputable websites is also a good idea.
What is the cheapest month to move in Indiana?
The cheapest month to move in Indiana is typically during winter, especially January and February. Demand is lower, leading to potentially lower costs for moving services due to decreased competition.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Indiana
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
