10 Best Moving Companies in Indiana

We’ve made it easy to find top moving companies in Indiana. We combed through dozens of movers to determine that the top one in the Hoosier State is International Van Lines. Read on to learn more about this and other highly-rated moving companies in Indiana.

Best Moving Companies in Indiana for 2023

International Van Lines - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover

Compare Top Moving Companies In Indiana

Best Overall: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) takes our award for top Indiana mover thanks to strong customer reviews and the largest selection of services of just about any mover. IVL's specialties include local, long-distance, interstate moves, and international, with flexible options like full-service packing, fragile item transport, and more. It’s licensed as an interstate mover and a broker by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The company maintains a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). While a 25% upfront deposit might deter some, this is typical for the industry. Despite occasional concerns about higher-than-estimated bills, IVL transparently outlines additional fees on its website, making it easier to estimate your final cost.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's estimator quotes $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile 2-bedroom move. A 2,500-mile move costs $7,500-$10,000. Local moves charge hourly, starting at $150 per hour based on staff count.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown to be among the country's largest movers, prioritizing quality. While handling regular household items, AVL excels with expert crews for delicate moves like pianos, antiques, and collections. Its emphasis on quality is reflected in its online reputation, boasting an A BBB rating 3.44 out of 5 stars. AVL also earned Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award. Though it faces criticisms like last-minute price hikes and third-party contractor use, AVL remains a strong option for routine and specialty moves despite its imperfections.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage available

Expert military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website stands out for offering extensive move estimates. It presents various scenarios with associated costs. Here are a few sample price estimates provided on the site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines upholds its stated goal of value and respect. Its impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and commendable track record reflect this dedication. Clients praise careful handling, professionalism, and competitive pricing. Offering diverse services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, Bekins excels in transporting even big, antique, and fragile items. Their Priority Relocation Service, a high-end option, ensures meticulous door-to-door transfer. Bekins' white-glove choice guarantees attention and punctuality, though at a premium cost. Whether a budget-friendly local move or upscale cross-country relocation, Bekins Van Lines remains a reliable option.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection available

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our research, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, considering added services like protection and packing. A 500-mile move costs around $6,000-$7,000. Costs vary based on preferences. A basic one-bedroom move might cost $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move could reach $15,000 for 1,500 miles.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers exceptional online tools for seamless moves. Their iOS and Android apps enable comprehensive organization, from checklists and contacts to scheduling and utility setup. With the online shipment tracker, you're assured 24/7 oversight for complete peace of mind. Consumer Affairs reports 63% of reviews as 4- and 5-star, and only 12% as 1-star, a commendable rating. While some negative feedback relates to third-party involvement resulting in damage or delays, such issues are inevitable at this scale. The A+ BBB rating showcases their efficient complaint handling, reinforcing Mayflower's reliability.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's pricing information on its website is limited, yet it's owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. Considering United's transparent pricing, a move with Mayflower of 1,000 miles and 3-bedrooms in summer could range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service) with a month's notice.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a dual-role entity: a moving broker and licensed carrier, ensuring national reach. Its extensive network, featuring over 500 partners, offers comprehensive moving solutions for both residential and commercial needs in Indiana. With over 1,400 in-house drivers covering more than 30 million miles in 2021, according to its FMCSA profile, NAVL's experience stands out.

NAVL's notable feature lies in its binding estimates, which are crucial for reducing post-move surprises. The company's three estimate options include Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed rate), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (final cost won't exceed estimate), and Customized Pricing (mix of binding and flexible services). Reputation-wise, NAVL maintains an A+ BBB rating and boasts positive ratings from sources like U.S. News and MarketWatch, achieving 4 out of 5 stars or better.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large owned fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

Our findings show NAVL's affordability for various moves, but full-service, long-distance ones can be pricier. Their site cites a $3,758 average for 12-month long-distance moves, yet deeper research suggests about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. Those who don’t want surprises at the end can pay more for a guaranteed price, known as Bottom Line Pricing.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving, whether self-handled or by professionals, carries inevitable risks of items breaking. United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with top-tier protection solutions. While standard coverage is $0.60 per pound elsewhere, UVL offers $6 per pound. A 100-pound item's coverage jumps from $60 to $600. Declare high-value items before moving for accurate protection, like a $1,000 diamond ring. Despite these advantages, UVL faces drawbacks—third-party contractors trigger concerns. Nonetheless, rare complaints contrast with its 100-million-mile annual travel per FMCSA and BBB's A+ rating. UVL's premium price aligns with its remarkable tenfold increase in base protection.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking Cons Needs to better vet third-party contractors

Mixed customer ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

United Van Lines charges around $6,000 to $12,000 for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during summer with a month's notice. Your cost hinges on factors such as moving day, distance, weight, bedrooms, packing, and services. For a quote, fill out an online form and expect a call from a representative. Prepare to address factors influencing your cost beforehand.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT is a mover matchmaking service, connecting you with the best-fit moving company. It boasts a strong reputation, with a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating, B BBB rating, and FMCSA registration. It partners with reputable carriers like Allied, United, and PODS. While brokers offer guidance in selecting movers, the trade-off is less control over the chosen company due to carrier availability. Moving APT stands out for its transparency, offering 24/7 customer support to resolve concerns. While cost and company choice might vary, APT's openness sets it apart from other brokers.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

Instant online estimates Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers, prices differ from online estimates due to factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Moving APT stands out with transparent ballpark estimates. They provide a table on their site showcasing potential costs for using their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) acts as a moving broker, finding the best mover for you. With 25 years of experience, it's among the most seasoned brokers. Consumer Affairs reports 80% positive reviews, notable for any mover, let alone a broker. Reviewer Amy from Georgia praised IMRG for efficiently handling her family's move. For those unsure which mover suits their needs, IMRG offers valuable insights. Yet, note their strict cancellation policy—72-hour cancellation is a must.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Use IMRG's online calculator for a rough estimate. Keep in mind these are ballpark figures. For a precise quote, reach out to them.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Why we chose it

U-Pack emerges as our preferred choice for semi-DIY moves. It offers cost savings compared to full-service alternatives and empowers you with greater process control.

ReloCubes®: These containers facilitate your move. Load them with your belongings and lock them until delivery to your new address.

Trailer option: Alternatively, choose trailers, paying only for space used. You can adjust to your needs, whether it's cubes or linear feet.

BBB reviews rate U-Pack highly with 4.05 out of 5 stars on average, scarcely showing negative feedback. Licensed with the FMCSA, it's a trustworthy choice. If you're comfortable with packing but not keen on long drives, U-Pack is a smart solution.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack states that relocating a single ReloCube door-to-door is approximately $2,500. Each cube holds 308 cubic feet, measuring 5’ 10” long x 6’ 10” wide x 7’ 9” high internally. Typically, you'll require one ReloCube per room.

Here are U-Pack’s quotes for a 1,700-mile move. Compared to full-service movers, it offers a notably cost-effective option.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as the most flexible container mover, offering an edge over U-Pack, another contender on our list. What sets PODS apart is its ability to accommodate items in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, PODS allows gradual decluttering over months before your move.

For a starting storage fee of $149 per month, you receive an eight, 12, or 16-foot container right at your doorstep. Arrange collection and delivery when ready. PODS is perfect for streamlining a home sale or moving at your own pace. Consumer Affairs reveals 69% of reviews as 4- or 5-star, with criticisms primarily targeting missed deliveries and communication issues. Still, this suits those who desire self-paced packing, unpacking, or temporary storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Contactless moving

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom, up to 1,200 square feet home. Keep in mind that rates can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

How To Select A Moving Company In Indiana

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget, considering options like container movers for cost savings.

Inventory: Make a precise list, especially of special items, to avoid surprise charges.

Choose move type: Opt for container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door move.

Check reviews: Find genuine feedback, considering both positive and negative comments.

Quote comparison: Despite effort, comparing quotes from at least two providers could save significant money.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Indiana

Online quotes are complex due to various factors.

Distance affects cost : time, fuel, state lines license.

Item weight and volume are considered in quotes.

Specialty services like piano moving can be expensive.

Basic insurance may not cover; extra coverage adds cost.

Timing matters: January cheaper, June pricier. Optimize for savings.

How to Prepare for a Move in Indiana

Craft a moving checklist with timelines for smooth progress. Update documents, like vehicle registration, for your new state. Pre-plan your new home layout; label boxes for easy setup. Lighten the load by donating or selling items you don't need. Keep essentials handy in your car or flight for quick access. Research the mover's history, policies, and costs for a reliable choice.

Indiana Moving Company FAQ

Why are Indiana moving companies so expensive?

Indiana moving companies can be expensive due to high demand during peak moving seasons, such as summer, and the costs associated with hiring skilled labor and maintaining moving equipment.

How do I know my Indiana moving company is reputable?

For companies that only do in-state moves, check licensing information with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). For companies that cross state lines, check the company’s FMCSA profile. Reviewing honest customer reviews on reputable websites is also a good idea.

What is the cheapest month to move in Indiana?

The cheapest month to move in Indiana is typically during winter, especially January and February. Demand is lower, leading to potentially lower costs for moving services due to decreased competition.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Indiana

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Indiana