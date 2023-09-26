10 Best Moving Companies in Kansas
Finding the best moving companies in Kansas can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in The Sunflower State is Two Men And A Truck. Read on to see why this company topped our list and more about the other nine standout movers we found in the state.
Best Moving Companies in Kansas for 2023
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Overall
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
Why we chose it
With its quirky name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men and a Truck stands out as an informal yet reputable brand.
Despite its casual vibe, it's one of the nation's largest moving companies, boasting a remarkable track record of 9 million successful moves and over 350 independently owned franchises across nearly every state, including five in or near Kansas (Overland Park, Wichita, Topeka, Kansas City, MO, and Shawnee). This unique blend of national presence and local entrepreneurship means you can support small businesses while enjoying the advantages of a nationwide mover. Local franchises offer personalized service tailored to your neighborhood, whether it's a local or cross-country move, with flexible options like Value Flex for budget-conscious moves and Expedited for larger relocations.
Although service quality may vary by location, the majority of customers are satisfied, with 96% willing to recommend the service. While Two Men and a Truck isn't flawless and may have limitations in remote areas, it's an excellent choice if you seek a national company with a local touch.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moving rates begin at approximately $150 per hour, but costs fluctuate significantly based on factors such as location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could reach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario, like a two-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles, typically falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a nationwide moving broker and licensed carrier, with an extensive network of over 500 partners for residential and commercial moves, backed by a fleet of 1,400+ in-house drivers covering 30 million miles in 2021. The company maintains four branches in Kansas (Lenexa, Wichita, Olathe, Junction City). NAVL impresses with its optional binding estimates, offering price certainty in a stressful moving scenario. They provide three estimate choices, including Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed rate), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (with potential savings), and Customized Pricing for service flexibility. Holding an A+ BBB rating and consistently earning 4 out of 5 stars on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch, NAVL maintains a reputable standing.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large owned truck fleet
- Employs its own drivers for many moves
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers affordability for various moves, but full-service, long-distance relocations tend to be costlier. Their website cites an average long-distance move at $3,758 in the last year, yet deeper investigation reveals an approximate $5,000 expense for a 1,000-mile move.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Founded in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) is now one of the nation's largest movers, renowned for its emphasis on quality service. Beyond standard household moves, AVL excels in handling valuable items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. With an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and recognition from Newsweek and Statista for outstanding customer service, AVL has a solid reputation. However, some customers have raised concerns about last-minute price increases and the use of third-party contractors. Despite these issues, AVL remains a reliable choice for everyday and specialty moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Storage available
- Military moves
- Requires large deposit
- Uses third parties
- Not available to/from AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines' website stands out for its comprehensive move estimation tool, offering various scenarios with associated costs. Here are some sample estimated prices from their site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Antique and piano moving
- Moves fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables
- Online shipment tracking
- Optional storage
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, proudly upholds its founding values of customer value and respect, reflected in its impressive 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews and strong online reputation. Customers laud the company for its careful handling of belongings, professionalism, and competitive pricing. Bekins offers a comprehensive range of services, including local, long-distance moving, military, and senior moves, along with specialty handling for items like pianos and family heirlooms.
The company's Priority Relocation Service, a premium white-glove option, ensures swift, full-service door-to-door moves with meticulous attention and guaranteed on-time delivery, albeit at a higher cost. While some everyday service reviews mentioned damaged items and delays, these instances were infrequent. Whether it's a budget-friendly local move or a top-tier cross-country relocation, Bekins Van Lines proves itself to be a reputable choice.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Specialty packing
- Full-replacement value protection available
- Some complaints about damage
- No estimates for local moves online
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom relocation typically falls within the $8,500-$10,500 range, contingent on add-on services such as enhanced protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile move, the estimate hovers around $6,000-$7,000. Prices significantly vary based on preferences; a basic one-bedroom or studio move may cost as low as $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles could reach upwards of $15,000.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
U-Pack shines as the top choice for those seeking partial DIY moving solutions. It not only offers cost savings compared to full-service movers but also grants you greater autonomy in the process. U-Pack provides "ReloCubes®," portable containers for your possessions, allowing you to fill and secure them until delivery at your new destination. Alternatively, you can opt for trailers, paying only for the space you use. The company boasts an exceptional BBB rating of 4.05 out of 5 stars, and it holds a license with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you prefer packing and loading but dislike driving a large truck cross-country, U-Pack presents an ideal solution.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-understand pricing
- Pay for only used space
- No staff access to your items during shipment
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack quotes approximately $2,500 for a door-to-door move using one ReloCube, each offering 308 cubic feet of space (5'10" L x 6'10" W x 7'9" H). Generally, one ReloCube suits a single room. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates, as per their website, prove notably cost-effective compared to full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS stands out as a supremely flexible container mover, offering a unique advantage over competitors like U-Pack. The key to its flexibility lies in the option to store household items in your driveway for as long as needed, allowing gradual decluttering for months prior to your move. For a starting storage fee of $149 per month, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container placed in your driveway. When ready, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off. This service proves invaluable for home decluttering, sales preparations, or leisurely moving. Pricing is straightforward, determined by container size, duration, and distance. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are highly positive, some critics mention missed delivery dates and communication challenges. Nevertheless, PODS remains an excellent choice for those seeking a personalized packing and unpacking pace or temporary driveway storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- No time pressure for loading
- Economical compared to full-service movers
- Contactless moving options
- Provides driveway storage solutions
- Unavailable in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not offered
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
PODS offers sample rates for a 2-3 bedroom home up to 1,200 square feet. Keep in mind that prices can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local/long-distance moves
- Driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) is a standout choice for long-distance moves, backed by strong customer reviews and flexible moving packages. They cover local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, offering options from full-service packing to self-packing for cost savings. IVL holds DOT approval for interstate moves (USDOT# 2293832) and operates as an authorized broker outside its core regions. With regional offices across several states, IVL provides quotes via phone or innovative virtual walkthroughs. Their 24/7 customer support ensures prompt assistance, and while a 25% upfront deposit is standard, it may be a drawback for some customers. BBB rates them with a respectable B rating.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move
- Free first month of storage
- Online tracking
- Virtual walk-through quotes
- Third-party movers used outside core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator suggests that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move ranges from $2,500 to $4,500, while a 2,500-mile move for the same-sized home costs between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, determined by the moving staff required for the job.
Services
- Local moves
- Long-distance moves
- International moving
- Corporate services
- Custom crating and storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
When relocating, the risk of items breaking is inevitable, but United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with exceptional protection measures. While many companies provide a standard coverage of $0.60 per pound, UVL offers $6 per pound, translating to substantial protection. For instance, if a 100-pound table incurs damage during transport, UVL would cover it at $600, whereas most others offer a mere $60.
Additionally, UVL allows the declaration of high-value items, ensuring they are insured at their declared value. Despite these advantages, UVL faces criticism concerning third-party contractors, a common industry practice for expanding geographic reach. However, UVL's infrequent complaints, considering their extensive 100 million miles of annual travel according to the FMCSA and A+ BBB rating, demonstrate their overall reliability. Though UVL's costs exceed those of competitors, this is justifiable given their significantly higher base protection level.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom crating
- Online tracking
- Needs to vet third-party contractors better
- Mixed customer ratings
- Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT
How much does United Van Lines cost?
For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in the summer with approximately one month's notice, United Van Lines charges approximately $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing, as per our findings.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
Moving APT connects you with a network of moving companies to find your ideal fit. Renowned for its trustworthiness, it boasts a 4.3/5 average rating on Google Reviews with 367 reviews, complemented by a BBB rating of B and just 14 addressed complaints in the past year. Registered as a broker with the FMCSA, it exclusively partners with licensed carriers, ensuring transparency in its operations.
Yet, the broker model has trade-offs, primarily a degree of control relinquished over the selected carrier, determined by availability and location. The final cost may also differ from the initial quote due to various carrier options. Nonetheless, Moving APT stands out for its transparency, offering 24/7 customer support to address concerns.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- 24/7 customer support
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving costs fluctuate based on factors like weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Moving APT is notably transparent, offering ballpark estimates on their website. Below is a table showcasing potential costs for using their service.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) operates as a seasoned moving broker, sparing customers the effort of scouting for the ideal mover. With 25 years of industry experience, IMRG stands out as the most experienced broker. Consumer Affairs reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with 80% of 312 ratings at 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable achievement for a broker. Satisfied customers like Amy from Georgia commend the efficient service. IMRG's valuable expertise simplifies the daunting task of selecting the right moving company for your unique needs. However, be aware of the strict cancellation policy, requiring a 72-hour notice from booking.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices for you
- Finds the best mover
- Pre-screens movers
- Not responsible for damage
- Could improve refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG offers online calculator estimates, though they emphasize they're approximate. For precision, reach out directly for a custom quote.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In Kansas
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget. If finances are tight, consider a container mover over full-service.
- Inventory items: Create an accurate item list, especially for special items. Underestimating could lead to unexpected costs.
- Choose a move type: Opt for container-based, DIY, or full-service moves as per your preference.
- Check reviews: Research genuine customer reviews, bearing in mind that negative feedback is more common. Assess complaints relative to the company's scale, found on the FMCSA website.
- Compare quotes: Obtain multiple quotes for accurate pricing, though it may require a home assessment. This step can yield significant savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Kansas
- Distance: Longer moves entail higher costs, especially for interstate relocations.
- Item Quantity: Consider both volume and weight for accurate quotes.
- Specialty Services: Transporting unique items incurs additional expenses.
- Insurance: Basic coverage may be insufficient; extra insurance adds cost.
- Timing: Non-peak months like January are budget-friendly for moving.
How to Prepare for a Move in Kansas
- Develop a moving checklist: Craft a comprehensive checklist detailing tasks and timelines. Some moving companies offer online checklists or apps for step-by-step guidance.
- Update important documents: Moving to a different state may necessitate re-registering your vehicle and other administrative tasks. Research the specific requirements of your new state.
- Plan your new space: Label packed boxes according to their intended locations in your new home. This streamlines the unloading process for movers, making it easier for you to unpack.
- Streamline your belongings: Before moving, declutter by donating, selling, or downsizing items. Assess whether repurchasing certain items in your new location might be more cost-effective than moving them.
- Keep essentials accessible: Identify essential items to keep with you during the move, as access to items on the moving truck may be delayed for weeks.
- Understand your mover: Research your chosen moving company's policies and track record regarding delivery dates and costs. Obtain a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time for added assurance if possible.
Kansas Moving Company FAQ
Why are Kansas moving companies so expensive?
One primary factor is the distance of the move. Long-distance moves, especially if crossing state lines, tend to cost more due to fuel, labor, and vehicle expenses. Additionally, the time of year can impact costs, with peak moving season (typically summer) being more expensive. Furthermore, the volume and weight of your belongings, as well as any additional services required, can also influence the overall cost.
How do I know my Kansas moving company is reputable?
Verify their licensing and credentials with the Kansas Corporation Commission for in-state movers and with the FMCSA for movers operate across state lines.
What is the cheapest month to move in Kansas?
The cheapest month to move in Kansas, as in many places, is typically January. This is considered an off-peak moving season, leading to lower demand for moving services. Consequently, moving companies may offer more competitive rates during this time.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Kansas
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Kansas
