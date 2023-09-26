10 Best Moving Companies in Kansas

Finding the best moving companies in Kansas can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in The Sunflower State is Two Men And A Truck. Read on to see why this company topped our list and more about the other nine standout movers we found in the state.

Best Moving Companies in Kansas for 2023

Two Men and a Truck - Best Overall North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Best Overall: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its quirky name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men and a Truck stands out as an informal yet reputable brand.

Despite its casual vibe, it's one of the nation's largest moving companies, boasting a remarkable track record of 9 million successful moves and over 350 independently owned franchises across nearly every state, including five in or near Kansas (Overland Park, Wichita, Topeka, Kansas City, MO, and Shawnee). This unique blend of national presence and local entrepreneurship means you can support small businesses while enjoying the advantages of a nationwide mover. Local franchises offer personalized service tailored to your neighborhood, whether it's a local or cross-country move, with flexible options like Value Flex for budget-conscious moves and Expedited for larger relocations.

Although service quality may vary by location, the majority of customers are satisfied, with 96% willing to recommend the service. While Two Men and a Truck isn't flawless and may have limitations in remote areas, it's an excellent choice if you seek a national company with a local touch.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moving rates begin at approximately $150 per hour, but costs fluctuate significantly based on factors such as location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could reach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario, like a two-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles, typically falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a nationwide moving broker and licensed carrier, with an extensive network of over 500 partners for residential and commercial moves, backed by a fleet of 1,400+ in-house drivers covering 30 million miles in 2021. The company maintains four branches in Kansas (Lenexa, Wichita, Olathe, Junction City). NAVL impresses with its optional binding estimates, offering price certainty in a stressful moving scenario. They provide three estimate choices, including Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed rate), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (with potential savings), and Customized Pricing for service flexibility. Holding an A+ BBB rating and consistently earning 4 out of 5 stars on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch, NAVL maintains a reputable standing.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large owned truck fleet

Employs its own drivers for many moves Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers affordability for various moves, but full-service, long-distance relocations tend to be costlier. Their website cites an average long-distance move at $3,758 in the last year, yet deeper investigation reveals an approximate $5,000 expense for a 1,000-mile move.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) is now one of the nation's largest movers, renowned for its emphasis on quality service. Beyond standard household moves, AVL excels in handling valuable items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. With an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and recognition from Newsweek and Statista for outstanding customer service, AVL has a solid reputation. However, some customers have raised concerns about last-minute price increases and the use of third-party contractors. Despite these issues, AVL remains a reliable choice for everyday and specialty moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage available

Military moves Cons Requires large deposit

Uses third parties

Not available to/from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website stands out for its comprehensive move estimation tool, offering various scenarios with associated costs. Here are some sample estimated prices from their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, proudly upholds its founding values of customer value and respect, reflected in its impressive 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews and strong online reputation. Customers laud the company for its careful handling of belongings, professionalism, and competitive pricing. Bekins offers a comprehensive range of services, including local, long-distance moving, military, and senior moves, along with specialty handling for items like pianos and family heirlooms.

The company's Priority Relocation Service, a premium white-glove option, ensures swift, full-service door-to-door moves with meticulous attention and guaranteed on-time delivery, albeit at a higher cost. While some everyday service reviews mentioned damaged items and delays, these instances were infrequent. Whether it's a budget-friendly local move or a top-tier cross-country relocation, Bekins Van Lines proves itself to be a reputable choice.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection available Cons Some complaints about damage

No estimates for local moves online

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom relocation typically falls within the $8,500-$10,500 range, contingent on add-on services such as enhanced protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile move, the estimate hovers around $6,000-$7,000. Prices significantly vary based on preferences; a basic one-bedroom or studio move may cost as low as $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles could reach upwards of $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

U-Pack shines as the top choice for those seeking partial DIY moving solutions. It not only offers cost savings compared to full-service movers but also grants you greater autonomy in the process. U-Pack provides "ReloCubes®," portable containers for your possessions, allowing you to fill and secure them until delivery at your new destination. Alternatively, you can opt for trailers, paying only for the space you use. The company boasts an exceptional BBB rating of 4.05 out of 5 stars, and it holds a license with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you prefer packing and loading but dislike driving a large truck cross-country, U-Pack presents an ideal solution.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-understand pricing

Pay for only used space

No staff access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack quotes approximately $2,500 for a door-to-door move using one ReloCube, each offering 308 cubic feet of space (5'10" L x 6'10" W x 7'9" H). Generally, one ReloCube suits a single room. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates, as per their website, prove notably cost-effective compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as a supremely flexible container mover, offering a unique advantage over competitors like U-Pack. The key to its flexibility lies in the option to store household items in your driveway for as long as needed, allowing gradual decluttering for months prior to your move. For a starting storage fee of $149 per month, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container placed in your driveway. When ready, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off. This service proves invaluable for home decluttering, sales preparations, or leisurely moving. Pricing is straightforward, determined by container size, duration, and distance. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are highly positive, some critics mention missed delivery dates and communication challenges. Nevertheless, PODS remains an excellent choice for those seeking a personalized packing and unpacking pace or temporary driveway storage.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros No time pressure for loading

Economical compared to full-service movers

Contactless moving options

Provides driveway storage solutions Cons Unavailable in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not offered

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

PODS offers sample rates for a 2-3 bedroom home up to 1,200 square feet. Keep in mind that prices can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local/long-distance moves

Driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a standout choice for long-distance moves, backed by strong customer reviews and flexible moving packages. They cover local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, offering options from full-service packing to self-packing for cost savings. IVL holds DOT approval for interstate moves (USDOT# 2293832) and operates as an authorized broker outside its core regions. With regional offices across several states, IVL provides quotes via phone or innovative virtual walkthroughs. Their 24/7 customer support ensures prompt assistance, and while a 25% upfront deposit is standard, it may be a drawback for some customers. BBB rates them with a respectable B rating.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

Free first month of storage

Online tracking

Virtual walk-through quotes Cons Third-party movers used outside core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator suggests that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move ranges from $2,500 to $4,500, while a 2,500-mile move for the same-sized home costs between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, determined by the moving staff required for the job.

Services

Local moves

Long-distance moves

International moving

Corporate services

Custom crating and storage

Car shipping

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

When relocating, the risk of items breaking is inevitable, but United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with exceptional protection measures. While many companies provide a standard coverage of $0.60 per pound, UVL offers $6 per pound, translating to substantial protection. For instance, if a 100-pound table incurs damage during transport, UVL would cover it at $600, whereas most others offer a mere $60.

Additionally, UVL allows the declaration of high-value items, ensuring they are insured at their declared value. Despite these advantages, UVL faces criticism concerning third-party contractors, a common industry practice for expanding geographic reach. However, UVL's infrequent complaints, considering their extensive 100 million miles of annual travel according to the FMCSA and A+ BBB rating, demonstrate their overall reliability. Though UVL's costs exceed those of competitors, this is justifiable given their significantly higher base protection level.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Mixed customer ratings

Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT

How much does United Van Lines cost?

For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in the summer with approximately one month's notice, United Van Lines charges approximately $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing, as per our findings.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT connects you with a network of moving companies to find your ideal fit. Renowned for its trustworthiness, it boasts a 4.3/5 average rating on Google Reviews with 367 reviews, complemented by a BBB rating of B and just 14 addressed complaints in the past year. Registered as a broker with the FMCSA, it exclusively partners with licensed carriers, ensuring transparency in its operations.

Yet, the broker model has trade-offs, primarily a degree of control relinquished over the selected carrier, determined by availability and location. The final cost may also differ from the initial quote due to various carrier options. Nonetheless, Moving APT stands out for its transparency, offering 24/7 customer support to address concerns.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

24/7 customer support Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving costs fluctuate based on factors like weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Moving APT is notably transparent, offering ballpark estimates on their website. Below is a table showcasing potential costs for using their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) operates as a seasoned moving broker, sparing customers the effort of scouting for the ideal mover. With 25 years of industry experience, IMRG stands out as the most experienced broker. Consumer Affairs reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with 80% of 312 ratings at 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable achievement for a broker. Satisfied customers like Amy from Georgia commend the efficient service. IMRG's valuable expertise simplifies the daunting task of selecting the right moving company for your unique needs. However, be aware of the strict cancellation policy, requiring a 72-hour notice from booking.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices for you

Finds the best mover

Pre-screens movers Cons Not responsible for damage

Could improve refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG offers online calculator estimates, though they emphasize they're approximate. For precision, reach out directly for a custom quote.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In Kansas

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget. If finances are tight, consider a container mover over full-service. Inventory items: Create an accurate item list, especially for special items. Underestimating could lead to unexpected costs. Choose a move type: Opt for container-based, DIY, or full-service moves as per your preference. Check reviews: Research genuine customer reviews, bearing in mind that negative feedback is more common. Assess complaints relative to the company's scale, found on the FMCSA website. Compare quotes: Obtain multiple quotes for accurate pricing, though it may require a home assessment. This step can yield significant savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Kansas

Distance : Longer moves entail higher costs, especially for interstate relocations.

: Longer moves entail higher costs, especially for interstate relocations. Item Quantity : Consider both volume and weight for accurate quotes.

: Consider both volume and weight for accurate quotes. Specialty Services : Transporting unique items incurs additional expenses.

: Transporting unique items incurs additional expenses. Insurance : Basic coverage may be insufficient; extra insurance adds cost.

: Basic coverage may be insufficient; extra insurance adds cost. Timing: Non-peak months like January are budget-friendly for moving.

How to Prepare for a Move in Kansas

Develop a moving checklist : Craft a comprehensive checklist detailing tasks and timelines. Some moving companies offer online checklists or apps for step-by-step guidance. Update important documents: Moving to a different state may necessitate re-registering your vehicle and other administrative tasks. Research the specific requirements of your new state. Plan your new space: Label packed boxes according to their intended locations in your new home. This streamlines the unloading process for movers, making it easier for you to unpack. Streamline your belongings: Before moving, declutter by donating, selling, or downsizing items. Assess whether repurchasing certain items in your new location might be more cost-effective than moving them. Keep essentials accessible: Identify essential items to keep with you during the move, as access to items on the moving truck may be delayed for weeks. Understand your mover: Research your chosen moving company's policies and track record regarding delivery dates and costs. Obtain a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time for added assurance if possible.

Kansas Moving Company FAQ

Why are Kansas moving companies so expensive?

One primary factor is the distance of the move. Long-distance moves, especially if crossing state lines, tend to cost more due to fuel, labor, and vehicle expenses. Additionally, the time of year can impact costs, with peak moving season (typically summer) being more expensive. Furthermore, the volume and weight of your belongings, as well as any additional services required, can also influence the overall cost.

How do I know my Kansas moving company is reputable?

Verify their licensing and credentials with the Kansas Corporation Commission for in-state movers and with the FMCSA for movers operate across state lines.

What is the cheapest month to move in Kansas?

The cheapest month to move in Kansas, as in many places, is typically January. This is considered an off-peak moving season, leading to lower demand for moving services. Consequently, moving companies may offer more competitive rates during this time.

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Kansas

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

