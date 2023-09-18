10 Best Moving Companies in Kentucky

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $400 discount for interstate moves Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

10% early reservation discounts (30 days advance notice)

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military and students *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE 24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE Full-service moving brokerage

Helps you find your cost-effective moving solution

Handles residential and commercial moving

Packing and unpacking, storage, and auto relocation services

Finding the best movers in Kentucky can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve combed through many companies to determine that the top mover in the Bluegrass State is Two Men And A Truck. However, review the entire top 10 list to see if another company suits your move better.

Best Moving Companies in Kentucky for 2023

Two Men And A Truck - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection

Best Overall: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its quirky name and casual logo, Two Men And A Truck may seem informal, but it's a serious mover. As one of the country's largest moving companies, it boasts 9 million moves and over 350 locally-owned franchises nationwide, including four in Kentucky (Louisville, Lexington, Erlanger, and Bowling Green). This unique blend of a national company with local franchises means you can support local small businesses while enjoying the perks of a nationwide mover. These local branches are well-acquainted with their neighborhoods, offering superior door-to-door service for both local and cross-country moves, with flexible options like Value Flex for budget moves and Expedited for larger ones. While not flawless due to location-based variations and coverage limitations, Two Men And A Truck earns praise from 96% of customers who'd recommend it to friends. With 78% positive reviews on Consumer Affairs, it's a solid choice if you seek the strength of a national company with a personal touch.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations nationwide

Experienced local mover

Container option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves begin at approximately $150 per hour, but pricing varies based on location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move could cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing might reach $20,000. A two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles typically falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown to become one of the nation's largest moving companies. AVL excels in transporting valuable items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even offering expertise in moving entire art or wine collections.

The company has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and 3.44 out of 5 stars. AVL further garnered recognition as Newsweek and Statista's recipient of the Best Customer Service Award for moving companies. However, some room for improvement lies in AVL's bidding process, with occasional complaints about last-minute price increases and concerns regarding its utilization of third-party contractors. Nonetheless, AVL remains a reliable choice for both standard and specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros High-value item mover

Storage

Military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available to/from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines offers a user-friendly website for estimating your move, providing various scenarios and their associated costs. Here are a few sample estimated prices from their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Antique moving

Moves fine art collections

Furniture disassembly

Storage available

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the oldest operating moving company in the U.S., known for upholding the values of "value and respect." With a remarkable 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews and a strong online reputation, customers appreciate their careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing. Bekins offers a broad range of services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, with expertise in handling large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and family heirlooms. Their standout Priority Relocation Service, or white-glove option, ensures swift, full-service door-to-door moves, ideal for those who prefer a hands-off approach, featuring last-minute service requests, packing/unpacking, exclusive truck space, guaranteed on-time delivery (with a $100-per-day late payment guarantee), and availability during peak moving seasons.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty crating

Replacement value protection

Optional priority moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically falls between $8,500 and $10,500, factoring in optional services like added protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile relocation, expect to pay around $6,000-$7,000. Prices vary significantly based on your specific requirements. A basic one-bedroom or studio move might be as low as $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom relocation covering 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers robust online tools for a seamless move experience. Their iOS and Android apps help you stay organized with features like checklists, contact management, and utility setup at your new address. Additionally, their 24/7 online shipment tracking provides unparalleled peace of mind during your move. Mayflower enjoys a positive reputation, with 63% of reviews rated 4-5 stars on Consumer Affairs, a notable achievement in the moving industry. While some negative feedback relates to third-party involvement and occasional damage or delivery issues, Mayflower's A+ BBB rating reflects its effective complaint resolution for a company of its size.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use moving portal

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates Cons Few local move areas

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks transparent pricing, but it's worth noting that Mayflower is under the umbrella of Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. United Van Lines provides more pricing transparency. Based on their rates, a 1,000-mile move for a 3-bedroom house in summer with one month's notice could range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service packing).

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services prides itself on meticulous packing, with staff trained in a fully furnished house at their headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or valuable treasures like sculptures and antiques, they handle it with care. Stellar online reviews reflect their commitment to quality. They offer useful resources like timeline-based checklists and anti-scam tips. Moreover, JK Moving collaborates with Enhancify, providing financing options, including 0% financing for eligible applicants. While they don't specialize in local moves and may have slightly higher rates, requesting a quote from JK Moving and comparing it with others to gauge suitability is advisable.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Highly skilled packing teams

0% financing available for eligible clients

Real-time shipment tracking via GPS Cons Local moves only in VA, MD, and DC

Pricing less competitive

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving is a premium moving service known for its meticulous staff training, which is reflected in its pricing. A 1,000-mile move, as per online customer reviews, typically ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000.

Services

Car shipping

Storage available

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Why we chose it

U-Pack is an excellent choice for those seeking partial DIY moving solutions. It offers cost savings compared to full-service options and grants you greater control over your move. U-Pack provides versatile containers known as "ReloCubes®," allowing you to load your belongings at your own pace before locking them securely for transport to your new destination. Additionally, U-Pack offers trailer options, with the unique benefit of paying only for the space you use. Highly regarded by customers with a BBB rating averaging 4.05 stars, U-Pack is also licensed with the FMCSA. It's ideal if you prefer avoiding long-distance driving while handling your packing and loading.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Clear pricing options

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack quotes approximately $2,500 for relocating one ReloCube from door to door. These cubes offer 308 cubic feet of space, with interior dimensions measuring 5'10" in length, 6'10" in width, and 7'9" in height. Generally, you'll require one ReloCube per room. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's pricing, as per their website, is notably cost-effective compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as a highly flexible Kentucky long-distance mover and local mover, offering a slight edge over its competitor U-Pack, which also made our list. What sets PODS apart is its convenience - you can store household items in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, with PODS, you can gradually declutter your home over several months before your move. You simply pay a monthly storage fee, starting at $149, and have a choice of container sizes (eight, 12, or 16 feet) dropped off in your driveway. Pricing is straightforward, based on POD size, duration, and distance. While some negative reviews mention missed delivery dates and difficulty reaching representatives, it remains an excellent option for those seeking a flexible, self-paced packing and storage solution.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Flexible loading timeline

Cost-effective compared to full-service movers

Contactless moving options

Convenient driveway storage solution Cons Service is unavailable in AK, MT, ND, WY

No packing service provided

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Following are example prices provided by PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet. Note that prices can vary dramatically based on location, timing, and size of home.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as one of our top long-distance moving companies, backed by favorable customer reviews and customized moving options. IVL's versatility shines through its comprehensive services, catering to local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. They offer various choices, from full-service packing and fragile item handling to loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and a cost-effective self-pack option.

Licensed with the Department of Transportation and FMCSA (USDOT# 2293832), IVL primarily serves the East and West Coasts and much of the Midwest, with regional offices in several states. They provide 24/7 customer support and maintain a BBB rating of B, albeit with a 25% upfront deposit, a standard industry practice. IVL's transparency about extra fees on its website aids customers in estimating their overall expenses.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits are available up to 48 hours before the move

Enjoy the first month of storage at no charge

Benefit from GPS tracking services

Convenient virtual walk-through option for obtaining quotes Cons Reliance on third-party movers in non-core regions

Final payment is accepted in cash or by check

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator suggests that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home move costs approximately $2,500-$4,500, while the same-size move over 2,500 miles could range from $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are billed by the hour and begin at $150 per hour, depending on staff requirements.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) stands out as a versatile moving broker and licensed carrier, boasting a vast network of over 500 partners nationwide. With over 1,400 in-house drivers covering over 30 million miles in 2021, NAVL combines nationwide reach with experienced service. Notably, NAVL offers optional binding estimates to alleviate the stress of unexpected costs during your move. These estimates come in three forms: Bottom Line Pricing, ensuring a guaranteed cost; Not-To-Exceed Pricing, ensuring your final bill doesn't surpass the estimate; and Customized Pricing, a blend of a binding estimate with add-on options. NAVL's reputable track record includes an A+ BBB rating and consistently positive reviews on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large fleet

Easy claims Cons Limited storage locations

Contracts out moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers competitive rates for various move types, but full-service, long-distance moves may be relatively costly. The company's website cites an average cost of $3,758 for long-distance moves in the past year. However, further research indicates that a 1,000-mile move can average around $5,000. Your expenses depend on service choice, insurance, distance, home size, special items, and the season. NAVL's pricing flexibility allows customers to opt for Bottom Line Pricing to ensure cost predictability and avoid surprises.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

United Van Lines (UVL) excels in minimizing the risk of breakage during your move with robust protection options. While many companies provide basic coverage at $0.60 per pound, UVL sets the standard at $6 per pound, offering significantly better coverage. For instance, if a 100-pound table gets damaged, UVL will reimburse you $600, compared to the usual $60 offered by most competitors. Additionally, UVL allows you to declare high-value items, ensuring their full value is covered. Although some customers express concerns about third-party contractors, UVL maintains an impressive track record, traveling 100 million miles annually and boasting an A+ BBB rating. Despite the higher costs, UVL's superior protection justifies the investment.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking Cons Mixed customer ratings

Not available in HI, RI, WV, VT

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Our research indicates that United Van Lines charges between $6,000 and $12,000 for a 1,000-mile move of a 3-bedroom house during the summer, with approximately one month's notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Let a Moving Company handle the heavy lifting as you move into your new home They can help handle fragile items, delicate furniture, and even the most challenging belongings with precision and care. Click below to get a free quote today. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In Kentucky

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget, considering container movers for cost savings. Inventory: To avoid unexpected costs, make an accurate item list, especially for specialty items. Pick your move type from container-based, DIY, or full-service moving options. Check reviews: Find honest customer reviews, keeping in mind the ratio of bad reviews to total moves. Get quotes: Gather multiple quotes, even though it requires a detailed home assessment, for potential cost savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Kentucky

Online quotes are often inaccurate due to numerous factors, like the following. Always talk to a rep for an accurate quote.

Distance significantly affects costs, especially for interstate moves.

Item volume and weight impact the final quote, heavy items included.

Specialty services like piano or art moving come at higher prices.

Basic protection (around $0.60 per pound) may be insufficient.

Extra insurance adds to the cost but offers valuable coverage.

Timing matters; moving during non-peak times saves money.

How to Prepare for a Move in Kentucky

Craft a personalized moving checklist with tasks and deadlines. Many moving companies offer online checklists and helpful apps. Update necessary documents when moving to another state. Research specific requirements in your new location. Simplify unpacking by labeling boxes with their intended room in your new home. Declutter before the move by donating or selling items, especially those unused for over a year. Pack essential items separately for quick access upon arrival at your new place. Research your chosen moving company's policies, track record, and overall cost transparency for a smoother move.

Kentucky Moving Company FAQ

Why are Kentucky moving companies so expensive?

The cost of moving with Kentucky moving companies can vary based on several factors, including the distance of the move, the amount of belongings to be transported, and the time of year. However, one reason for relatively higher moving costs in Kentucky could be the demand during peak moving seasons, such as summer, which can drive up prices.

How do I know my Kentucky moving company is reputable?

To ensure a Kentucky moving company's reputation, research customer reviews, check with the Better Business Bureau, and verify licenses and credentials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and FMCSA.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Kentucky

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Kentucky