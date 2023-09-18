10 Best Moving Companies in Kentucky
Finding the best movers in Kentucky can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve combed through many companies to determine that the top mover in the Bluegrass State is Two Men And A Truck. However, review the entire top 10 list to see if another company suits your move better.
- Two Men And A Truck - Best Overall
- American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
Why we chose it
With its quirky name and casual logo, Two Men And A Truck may seem informal, but it's a serious mover. As one of the country's largest moving companies, it boasts 9 million moves and over 350 locally-owned franchises nationwide, including four in Kentucky (Louisville, Lexington, Erlanger, and Bowling Green). This unique blend of a national company with local franchises means you can support local small businesses while enjoying the perks of a nationwide mover. These local branches are well-acquainted with their neighborhoods, offering superior door-to-door service for both local and cross-country moves, with flexible options like Value Flex for budget moves and Expedited for larger ones. While not flawless due to location-based variations and coverage limitations, Two Men And A Truck earns praise from 96% of customers who'd recommend it to friends. With 78% positive reviews on Consumer Affairs, it's a solid choice if you seek the strength of a national company with a personal touch.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations nationwide
- Experienced local mover
- Container option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves begin at approximately $150 per hour, but pricing varies based on location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move could cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing might reach $20,000. A two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles typically falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown to become one of the nation's largest moving companies. AVL excels in transporting valuable items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even offering expertise in moving entire art or wine collections.
The company has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and 3.44 out of 5 stars. AVL further garnered recognition as Newsweek and Statista's recipient of the Best Customer Service Award for moving companies. However, some room for improvement lies in AVL's bidding process, with occasional complaints about last-minute price increases and concerns regarding its utilization of third-party contractors. Nonetheless, AVL remains a reliable choice for both standard and specialized moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- High-value item mover
- Storage
- Military moves
- May require a large deposit
- Uses third parties for some moves
- Not available to/from AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines offers a user-friendly website for estimating your move, providing various scenarios and their associated costs. Here are a few sample estimated prices from their site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Antique moving
- Moves fine art collections
- Furniture disassembly
- Storage available
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the oldest operating moving company in the U.S., known for upholding the values of "value and respect." With a remarkable 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews and a strong online reputation, customers appreciate their careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing. Bekins offers a broad range of services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, with expertise in handling large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and family heirlooms. Their standout Priority Relocation Service, or white-glove option, ensures swift, full-service door-to-door moves, ideal for those who prefer a hands-off approach, featuring last-minute service requests, packing/unpacking, exclusive truck space, guaranteed on-time delivery (with a $100-per-day late payment guarantee), and availability during peak moving seasons.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Specialty crating
- Replacement value protection
- Optional priority moving
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically falls between $8,500 and $10,500, factoring in optional services like added protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile relocation, expect to pay around $6,000-$7,000. Prices vary significantly based on your specific requirements. A basic one-bedroom or studio move might be as low as $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom relocation covering 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC offers robust online tools for a seamless move experience. Their iOS and Android apps help you stay organized with features like checklists, contact management, and utility setup at your new address. Additionally, their 24/7 online shipment tracking provides unparalleled peace of mind during your move. Mayflower enjoys a positive reputation, with 63% of reviews rated 4-5 stars on Consumer Affairs, a notable achievement in the moving industry. While some negative feedback relates to third-party involvement and occasional damage or delivery issues, Mayflower's A+ BBB rating reflects its effective complaint resolution for a company of its size.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use moving portal
- Virtual quotes
- Binding estimates
- Few local move areas
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website lacks transparent pricing, but it's worth noting that Mayflower is under the umbrella of Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. United Van Lines provides more pricing transparency. Based on their rates, a 1,000-mile move for a 3-bedroom house in summer with one month's notice could range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service packing).
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services prides itself on meticulous packing, with staff trained in a fully furnished house at their headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or valuable treasures like sculptures and antiques, they handle it with care. Stellar online reviews reflect their commitment to quality. They offer useful resources like timeline-based checklists and anti-scam tips. Moreover, JK Moving collaborates with Enhancify, providing financing options, including 0% financing for eligible applicants. While they don't specialize in local moves and may have slightly higher rates, requesting a quote from JK Moving and comparing it with others to gauge suitability is advisable.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Highly skilled packing teams
- 0% financing available for eligible clients
- Real-time shipment tracking via GPS
- Local moves only in VA, MD, and DC
- Pricing less competitive
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving is a premium moving service known for its meticulous staff training, which is reflected in its pricing. A 1,000-mile move, as per online customer reviews, typically ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000.
Services
- Car shipping
- Storage available
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
U-Pack is an excellent choice for those seeking partial DIY moving solutions. It offers cost savings compared to full-service options and grants you greater control over your move. U-Pack provides versatile containers known as "ReloCubes®," allowing you to load your belongings at your own pace before locking them securely for transport to your new destination. Additionally, U-Pack offers trailer options, with the unique benefit of paying only for the space you use. Highly regarded by customers with a BBB rating averaging 4.05 stars, U-Pack is also licensed with the FMCSA. It's ideal if you prefer avoiding long-distance driving while handling your packing and loading.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Clear pricing options
- Pay only for what you use
- No one has access to your items during shipment
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack quotes approximately $2,500 for relocating one ReloCube from door to door. These cubes offer 308 cubic feet of space, with interior dimensions measuring 5'10" in length, 6'10" in width, and 7'9" in height. Generally, you'll require one ReloCube per room. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's pricing, as per their website, is notably cost-effective compared to full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS stands out as a highly flexible Kentucky long-distance mover and local mover, offering a slight edge over its competitor U-Pack, which also made our list. What sets PODS apart is its convenience - you can store household items in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, with PODS, you can gradually declutter your home over several months before your move. You simply pay a monthly storage fee, starting at $149, and have a choice of container sizes (eight, 12, or 16 feet) dropped off in your driveway. Pricing is straightforward, based on POD size, duration, and distance. While some negative reviews mention missed delivery dates and difficulty reaching representatives, it remains an excellent option for those seeking a flexible, self-paced packing and storage solution.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Flexible loading timeline
- Cost-effective compared to full-service movers
- Contactless moving options
- Convenient driveway storage solution
- Service is unavailable in AK, MT, ND, WY
- No packing service provided
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Following are example prices provided by PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet. Note that prices can vary dramatically based on location, timing, and size of home.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as one of our top long-distance moving companies, backed by favorable customer reviews and customized moving options. IVL's versatility shines through its comprehensive services, catering to local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. They offer various choices, from full-service packing and fragile item handling to loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and a cost-effective self-pack option.
Licensed with the Department of Transportation and FMCSA (USDOT# 2293832), IVL primarily serves the East and West Coasts and much of the Midwest, with regional offices in several states. They provide 24/7 customer support and maintain a BBB rating of B, albeit with a 25% upfront deposit, a standard industry practice. IVL's transparency about extra fees on its website aids customers in estimating their overall expenses.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits are available up to 48 hours before the move
- Enjoy the first month of storage at no charge
- Benefit from GPS tracking services
- Convenient virtual walk-through option for obtaining quotes
- Reliance on third-party movers in non-core regions
- Final payment is accepted in cash or by check
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator suggests that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home move costs approximately $2,500-$4,500, while the same-size move over 2,500 miles could range from $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are billed by the hour and begin at $150 per hour, depending on staff requirements.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) stands out as a versatile moving broker and licensed carrier, boasting a vast network of over 500 partners nationwide. With over 1,400 in-house drivers covering over 30 million miles in 2021, NAVL combines nationwide reach with experienced service. Notably, NAVL offers optional binding estimates to alleviate the stress of unexpected costs during your move. These estimates come in three forms: Bottom Line Pricing, ensuring a guaranteed cost; Not-To-Exceed Pricing, ensuring your final bill doesn't surpass the estimate; and Customized Pricing, a blend of a binding estimate with add-on options. NAVL's reputable track record includes an A+ BBB rating and consistently positive reviews on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large fleet
- Easy claims
- Limited storage locations
- Contracts out moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers competitive rates for various move types, but full-service, long-distance moves may be relatively costly. The company's website cites an average cost of $3,758 for long-distance moves in the past year. However, further research indicates that a 1,000-mile move can average around $5,000. Your expenses depend on service choice, insurance, distance, home size, special items, and the season. NAVL's pricing flexibility allows customers to opt for Bottom Line Pricing to ensure cost predictability and avoid surprises.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
United Van Lines (UVL) excels in minimizing the risk of breakage during your move with robust protection options. While many companies provide basic coverage at $0.60 per pound, UVL sets the standard at $6 per pound, offering significantly better coverage. For instance, if a 100-pound table gets damaged, UVL will reimburse you $600, compared to the usual $60 offered by most competitors. Additionally, UVL allows you to declare high-value items, ensuring their full value is covered. Although some customers express concerns about third-party contractors, UVL maintains an impressive track record, traveling 100 million miles annually and boasting an A+ BBB rating. Despite the higher costs, UVL's superior protection justifies the investment.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom crating
- Online tracking
- Mixed customer ratings
- Not available in HI, RI, WV, VT
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
Our research indicates that United Van Lines charges between $6,000 and $12,000 for a 1,000-mile move of a 3-bedroom house during the summer, with approximately one month's notice.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
How To Select A Moving Company In Kentucky
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget, considering container movers for cost savings.
- Inventory: To avoid unexpected costs, make an accurate item list, especially for specialty items.
- Pick your move type from container-based, DIY, or full-service moving options.
- Check reviews: Find honest customer reviews, keeping in mind the ratio of bad reviews to total moves.
- Get quotes: Gather multiple quotes, even though it requires a detailed home assessment, for potential cost savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Kentucky
Online quotes are often inaccurate due to numerous factors, like the following. Always talk to a rep for an accurate quote.
- Distance significantly affects costs, especially for interstate moves.
- Item volume and weight impact the final quote, heavy items included.
- Specialty services like piano or art moving come at higher prices.
- Basic protection (around $0.60 per pound) may be insufficient.
- Extra insurance adds to the cost but offers valuable coverage.
- Timing matters; moving during non-peak times saves money.
How to Prepare for a Move in Kentucky
- Craft a personalized moving checklist with tasks and deadlines. Many moving companies offer online checklists and helpful apps.
- Update necessary documents when moving to another state. Research specific requirements in your new location.
- Simplify unpacking by labeling boxes with their intended room in your new home.
- Declutter before the move by donating or selling items, especially those unused for over a year.
- Pack essential items separately for quick access upon arrival at your new place.
- Research your chosen moving company's policies, track record, and overall cost transparency for a smoother move.
Kentucky Moving Company FAQ
Why are Kentucky moving companies so expensive?
The cost of moving with Kentucky moving companies can vary based on several factors, including the distance of the move, the amount of belongings to be transported, and the time of year. However, one reason for relatively higher moving costs in Kentucky could be the demand during peak moving seasons, such as summer, which can drive up prices.
How do I know my Kentucky moving company is reputable?
To ensure a Kentucky moving company's reputation, research customer reviews, check with the Better Business Bureau, and verify licenses and credentials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and FMCSA.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Kentucky
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Kentucky
