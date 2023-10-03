10 Best Moving Companies in Maine
Finding the best moving companies in Maine isn’t easy, until now. We combed through dozens of companies to determine that the best mover in the state is United Van Lines. But read up on all 10 of our top picks to see if another company’s features and services suit you better.
Why we chose it
Whether you opt for a DIY move or entrust a relocation company with your belongings, the risk of precious items breaking is ever-present. However, United Van Lines (UVL) stands out in the industry for its exceptional protection measures. While many firms provide a basic coverage of just $0.60 per pound, UVL sets the standard at $6 per pound. If a 100-pound table sustains damage during transit, UVL will reimburse you $600, a contrast to the $60 offered by most competitors.
Moreover, you can declare high-value items, ensuring items like a $1,000 diamond ring receive full coverage upon declaration. UVL is a convenient choice, with three agent locations in Maine (Portland, Brewer, and Presque Isle). Despite UVL's superior protection, some customers have voiced concerns about third-party contractors. Many moving companies subcontract to broaden their geographic reach, posing risks as proper vetting becomes challenging.
Nevertheless, such grievances are infrequent, considering UVL's staggering 100 million miles traveled annually per their Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It's important to note that UVL commands higher costs than its counterparts, a justified premium given its robust base protection, tenfold that of most movers.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom crating
- Online claims
- Needs to better vet third-party contractors
- Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT
- Higher pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
Based on our research, moving with United Van Lines ranges from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in the summer with approximately one month's notice.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate and in-state moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
- Packing and loading
Why we chose it
Think of Moving APT as the LendingTree for moving services. Rather than executing the move themselves, they canvass various moving companies to locate the ideal match for your Maine move. Renowned for their trustworthiness, they boast a 4.3/5 average Google Reviews rating with 367 reviews and a B rating on BBB, addressing all 14 complaints in the past year.
Registered with the FMCSA, they exclusively use licensed carriers and disclose their partners, including names like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. While hiring a broker provides guidance, it may reduce control over your choice of mover and result in cost fluctuations. Nevertheless, Moving APT's transparency and 24/7 customer support set them apart.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers
- Wider range of services
- 2,500 moving partners
- Price match
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Like all movers and brokers, pricing with Moving APT depends on factors like weight, bedrooms, special items, and insurance. Still, Moving APT is transparent, offering ballpark estimates on their site, as shown in the table below.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and Long-Distance Moving
- Packing and Unpacking
- Moving Supplies
- Furniture Relocation
- Car Transport
- Storage Solutions
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), functioning as a skilled moving broker, relieves you of the burden of searching for the ideal mover. Boasting an impressive 25-year tenure in the industry, it stands as one of the most experienced brokers. Consumer Affairs reports that 80% of 312 reviews are rated 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable achievement for any moving entity, especially a broker. If you're grappling with choosing the right mover, IMRG's expertise simplifies the selection process. However, note their stringent 72-hour cancellation policy when engaging their services.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Identifies the optimal mover for your needs
- Preliminary vetting of moving companies
- Not the ultimate party responsible for damages
- Opportunity for a better refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG offers online estimates, cautioning that they are rough figures. While you can initiate a quote using their online calculator, the pricing remains fairly constant. For precise quotes, a conversation with the company is necessary.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing and loading
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage options
Why we chose it
Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the nation's largest moving companies, primarily by prioritizing quality service. While proficient in handling typical household moves, AVL employs highly-trained teams to transport valuable items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even managing entire art or wine collections.
Their commitment to quality is reflected in their online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and earning Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award for moving companies. Nonetheless, AVL faces room for improvement in its bidding process, occasional last-minute price increases, and some customer grievances concerning third-party contractors. Overall, AVL presents a reliable choice for both standard and specialized moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Storage available
- Military moves
- Requires a large deposit
- Third parties used for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines' website provides detailed move estimates, offering various scenarios and their corresponding costs. Below, you'll find a selection of estimated prices showcased on their site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Antique moving
- Moves art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly
- Optional storage
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services approaches packing with utmost dedication, training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether everyday items or prized possessions like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their trained team ensures your belongings remain unscathed during your move to or from Maine. Their exceptional attention to detail is reflected in top-notch customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews.
Furthermore, they offer valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips. JK Moving goes beyond by facilitating move financing in partnership with Enhancify, with some applicants qualifying for 0% financing. Nevertheless, they don't specialize in local moves, and some find their rates higher than competitors, making comparing quotes for your unique move essential.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Trained packing crews
- 0% financing for well-qualified customers
- GPS tracking
- Local moves only in VA, MD, DC
- Higher pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving prioritizes service excellence, investing in extensive staff training, which is reflected in its pricing. Based on real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move with JK Moving typically ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000. However, your specific cost may vary depending on the services you require.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
With its quirky name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men And A Truck adds a touch of informality to the moving industry while maintaining a strong commitment to the task at hand. As one of the country's largest movers, they boast an impressive track record of 9 million moves and a network of over 350 independently-owned franchises nationwide. This unique blend of national coverage and local expertise means you can support small businesses while enjoying the perks of a renowned mover.
These local franchises offer tailored, neighborhood-centric services, whether for local or cross-country moves, with flexible options like Value Flex for smaller moves and Expedited for comprehensive door-to-door service. While it garners an enthusiastic following, with 96% of customers willing to refer their services, the independently-run nature of each location can lead to variations in service quality. Additionally, some geographical limitations may affect pick-up and delivery in certain areas. Ultimately, Two Men And A Truck is worth considering for a national company with a personal touch.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Only one Maine branch
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local move rates commence at approximately $150 per hour, but prices fluctuate based on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, whereas a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could reach $20,000. Meanwhile, a 1,500-mile, two-bedroom move typically falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
U-Pack stands out as an excellent choice for those seeking partial DIY moves. Not only is it a cost-effective alternative to full-service options, but it also grants you greater control throughout the relocation process. U-Pack provides sturdy containers known as "ReloCubes®," allowing you to load your possessions and secure the cube until it reaches your new destination.
Alternatively, they offer trailer options, billed solely for the space you use, cubes, or linear feet of the trailer. The company garners stellar reviews on the BBB, boasting an impressive customer rating of 4.05 out of 5 stars, reflecting its legitimacy as a licensed entity with the FMCSA. U-Pack presents an ideal solution if you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer to avoid long-haul truck driving.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Clear and upfront pricing
- Charges based on actual usage
- Ensures item security during transit
- Excludes local moving services
- Limited delivery coverage area
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack quotes approximately $2,500 for moving one ReloCube door-to-door. Each cube provides 308 cubic feet of space (5’ 10” L x 6’ 10” W x 7’ 9” H inside). Typically, you'd require one ReloCube per room. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates are notably budget-friendly compared to full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS stands out as an exceptionally flexible interstate moving service, offering a slight edge over its competitor, U-Pack. Its standout feature lies in the ability to conveniently store household items in your driveway for extended periods. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing limit, PODS allows you to declutter your home gradually, spanning months before your move. For a monthly fee starting at $149, you can access containers in sizes of eight, 12, or 16 feet.
When ready, schedule pick-up and drop-off. PODS simplifies pricing, factoring in container size, duration, and distance. It's even helpful during home renovations. Despite occasional delivery delays and accessibility issues, 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-star, making it an ideal choice for self-paced packing, moving, or temporary driveway storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Load at your own pace
- More cost-effective than full-service movers
- Contactless moving options
- Convenient driveway storage
- No service to/from AK, MT, ND, WY
- No packing provided
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
PODS offers sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom, 1,200 square feet household. Keep in mind that actual prices may significantly differ due to factors such as location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) is a standout long-distance moving company, admired for its strong customer reviews and personalized moving options. IVL handles local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, offering various services such as full-service packing, fragile item transport, storage, and more.
Licensed as an approved interstate mover, IVL is also an authorized broker in specific areas. With regional offices in multiple states, IVL provides quotes through phone or a convenient virtual walkthrough process. While they maintain 24/7 customer support and a B rating from the BBB, some customers mention a 25% upfront deposit and potential discrepancies between estimated and final bills, although the company is transparent about additional fees on its website. IVL takes home plenty of awards from national publications for its superior service.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move
- Complimentary first month of storage
- Online tracking
- Virtual walk-through for quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator suggests a range of $2,500-$4,500 for an 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home move, while a 2,500-mile move of the same size home could cost $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, contingent on the number of movers required for the job.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom boxing and packing
- Storage
- Auto shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a moving broker and licensed carrier with a nationwide reach. Collaborating with over 500 partners, they offer comprehensive moving solutions for residential and commercial needs. With a fleet of over 1,400 drivers who covered 30 million miles in 2021, NAVL boasts extensive coverage and experience.
Notably, NAVL's optional binding estimates stand out. Their three estimate options include Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed price), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (which can only go lower), and Customized Pricing, allowing for added services later. Reputation-wise, NAVL boasts an A+ rating with the BBB and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on reputable sites like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding quotes
- Large truck fleet
- Easy claims
- Doesn't offer storage in all locations
- Brokers moves
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL emerges as a reasonably priced choice for various moves, yet full-service, long-distance relocations tend to be costlier. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves over the past year, but closer examination reveals around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. Actual costs depend on numerous factors, leading to significant variances from these estimates.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
How To Select A Moving Company In Maine
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget; if you're cost-conscious, consider container movers over full-service ones.
- Inventory your belongings: Accurately list your items, especially specialized ones; discrepancies can lead to unexpected costs.
- Choose your move type: Pick from container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving options.
- Read reviews: Seek genuine customer feedback; be mindful that reviews often stem from negative experiences, so consider the ratio relative to the company's volume of moves.
- Request multiple quotes: Though it may be time-consuming, comparing at least two other quotes to your own can result in significant cost savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Maine
- Distance affects cost; longer moves incur higher expenses.
- Item weight, especially heavy pieces, impacts the quote.
- Specialty services like piano or art moving come at a premium.
- Insurance beyond base coverage adds to the cost.
- Timing matters; moving in off-peak months can save money.
How to Prepare for a Move in Maine
- Create a moving checklist: Outline tasks and timelines for a smooth transition.
- Update necessary documents: Research and fulfill state-specific requirements when moving.
- Organize new home layout: Label boxes for easy placement by movers.
- Declutter before moving: Donate, sell, or downsize items to save on moving costs.
- Set aside essentials: Keep vital items accessible during the move.
- Understand your mover: Research their policies, delivery history, and secure binding estimates if available.
Maine Moving Company FAQ
Why are Maine moving companies so expensive?
Maine moving companies can be expensive due to several factors. Firstly, the geographical location of Maine, being in the northeastern part of the United States, can make long-distance moves costlier. Additionally, harsh winter weather conditions can limit the moving season, leading to higher demand during peak months, which in turn can increase prices. Moreover, the cost of labor and logistics may contribute to the overall expense.
How do I know my Maine moving company is reputable?
Verify that the company is properly licensed with the Maine Department of Transportation and the FMCSA. Also, look for customer reviews and ratings on platforms like the BBB, Google Reviews, or Yelp. Lastly, ask the moving company for references from past customers.
What is the cheapest month to move in Maine?
January is considered an off-peak season for the moving industry, resulting in lower demand and potentially lower prices.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Maine
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
