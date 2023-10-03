10 Best Moving Companies in Maine

Finding the best moving companies in Maine isn’t easy, until now. We combed through dozens of companies to determine that the best mover in the state is United Van Lines. But read up on all 10 of our top picks to see if another company’s features and services suit you better.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $400 discount for interstate moves

Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military, and students

Works with hundreds of commercial and residential moving partners *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE 24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Best Moving Companies in Maine for 2023

United Van Lines - Best Overall Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing

Best Overall: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Whether you opt for a DIY move or entrust a relocation company with your belongings, the risk of precious items breaking is ever-present. However, United Van Lines (UVL) stands out in the industry for its exceptional protection measures. While many firms provide a basic coverage of just $0.60 per pound, UVL sets the standard at $6 per pound. If a 100-pound table sustains damage during transit, UVL will reimburse you $600, a contrast to the $60 offered by most competitors.

Moreover, you can declare high-value items, ensuring items like a $1,000 diamond ring receive full coverage upon declaration. UVL is a convenient choice, with three agent locations in Maine (Portland, Brewer, and Presque Isle). Despite UVL's superior protection, some customers have voiced concerns about third-party contractors. Many moving companies subcontract to broaden their geographic reach, posing risks as proper vetting becomes challenging.

Nevertheless, such grievances are infrequent, considering UVL's staggering 100 million miles traveled annually per their Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It's important to note that UVL commands higher costs than its counterparts, a justified premium given its robust base protection, tenfold that of most movers.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online claims Cons Needs to better vet third-party contractors

Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT

Higher pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Based on our research, moving with United Van Lines ranges from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in the summer with approximately one month's notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate and in-state moving

Car shipping

Storage

Packing and loading

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Think of Moving APT as the LendingTree for moving services. Rather than executing the move themselves, they canvass various moving companies to locate the ideal match for your Maine move. Renowned for their trustworthiness, they boast a 4.3/5 average Google Reviews rating with 367 reviews and a B rating on BBB, addressing all 14 complaints in the past year.

Registered with the FMCSA, they exclusively use licensed carriers and disclose their partners, including names like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. While hiring a broker provides guidance, it may reduce control over your choice of mover and result in cost fluctuations. Nevertheless, Moving APT's transparency and 24/7 customer support set them apart.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers

Wider range of services

2,500 moving partners

Price match Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers and brokers, pricing with Moving APT depends on factors like weight, bedrooms, special items, and insurance. Still, Moving APT is transparent, offering ballpark estimates on their site, as shown in the table below.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and Long-Distance Moving

Packing and Unpacking

Moving Supplies

Furniture Relocation

Car Transport

Storage Solutions

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), functioning as a skilled moving broker, relieves you of the burden of searching for the ideal mover. Boasting an impressive 25-year tenure in the industry, it stands as one of the most experienced brokers. Consumer Affairs reports that 80% of 312 reviews are rated 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable achievement for any moving entity, especially a broker. If you're grappling with choosing the right mover, IMRG's expertise simplifies the selection process. However, note their stringent 72-hour cancellation policy when engaging their services.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Identifies the optimal mover for your needs

Preliminary vetting of moving companies Cons Not the ultimate party responsible for damages

Opportunity for a better refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG offers online estimates, cautioning that they are rough figures. While you can initiate a quote using their online calculator, the pricing remains fairly constant. For precise quotes, a conversation with the company is necessary.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing and loading

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage options

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the nation's largest moving companies, primarily by prioritizing quality service. While proficient in handling typical household moves, AVL employs highly-trained teams to transport valuable items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even managing entire art or wine collections.

Their commitment to quality is reflected in their online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and earning Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award for moving companies. Nonetheless, AVL faces room for improvement in its bidding process, occasional last-minute price increases, and some customer grievances concerning third-party contractors. Overall, AVL presents a reliable choice for both standard and specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage available

Military moves Cons Requires a large deposit

Third parties used for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website provides detailed move estimates, offering various scenarios and their corresponding costs. Below, you'll find a selection of estimated prices showcased on their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Antique moving

Moves art collections

Disassembly and reassembly

Optional storage

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services approaches packing with utmost dedication, training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether everyday items or prized possessions like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their trained team ensures your belongings remain unscathed during your move to or from Maine. Their exceptional attention to detail is reflected in top-notch customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews.

Furthermore, they offer valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips. JK Moving goes beyond by facilitating move financing in partnership with Enhancify, with some applicants qualifying for 0% financing. Nevertheless, they don't specialize in local moves, and some find their rates higher than competitors, making comparing quotes for your unique move essential.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Trained packing crews

0% financing for well-qualified customers

GPS tracking Cons Local moves only in VA, MD, DC

Higher pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving prioritizes service excellence, investing in extensive staff training, which is reflected in its pricing. Based on real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move with JK Moving typically ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000. However, your specific cost may vary depending on the services you require.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its quirky name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men And A Truck adds a touch of informality to the moving industry while maintaining a strong commitment to the task at hand. As one of the country's largest movers, they boast an impressive track record of 9 million moves and a network of over 350 independently-owned franchises nationwide. This unique blend of national coverage and local expertise means you can support small businesses while enjoying the perks of a renowned mover.

These local franchises offer tailored, neighborhood-centric services, whether for local or cross-country moves, with flexible options like Value Flex for smaller moves and Expedited for comprehensive door-to-door service. While it garners an enthusiastic following, with 96% of customers willing to refer their services, the independently-run nature of each location can lead to variations in service quality. Additionally, some geographical limitations may affect pick-up and delivery in certain areas. Ultimately, Two Men And A Truck is worth considering for a national company with a personal touch.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Only one Maine branch

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move rates commence at approximately $150 per hour, but prices fluctuate based on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, whereas a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could reach $20,000. Meanwhile, a 1,500-mile, two-bedroom move typically falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack stands out as an excellent choice for those seeking partial DIY moves. Not only is it a cost-effective alternative to full-service options, but it also grants you greater control throughout the relocation process. U-Pack provides sturdy containers known as "ReloCubes®," allowing you to load your possessions and secure the cube until it reaches your new destination.

Alternatively, they offer trailer options, billed solely for the space you use, cubes, or linear feet of the trailer. The company garners stellar reviews on the BBB, boasting an impressive customer rating of 4.05 out of 5 stars, reflecting its legitimacy as a licensed entity with the FMCSA. U-Pack presents an ideal solution if you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer to avoid long-haul truck driving.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Clear and upfront pricing

Charges based on actual usage

Ensures item security during transit Cons Excludes local moving services

Limited delivery coverage area

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack quotes approximately $2,500 for moving one ReloCube door-to-door. Each cube provides 308 cubic feet of space (5’ 10” L x 6’ 10” W x 7’ 9” H inside). Typically, you'd require one ReloCube per room. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates are notably budget-friendly compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as an exceptionally flexible interstate moving service, offering a slight edge over its competitor, U-Pack. Its standout feature lies in the ability to conveniently store household items in your driveway for extended periods. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing limit, PODS allows you to declutter your home gradually, spanning months before your move. For a monthly fee starting at $149, you can access containers in sizes of eight, 12, or 16 feet.

When ready, schedule pick-up and drop-off. PODS simplifies pricing, factoring in container size, duration, and distance. It's even helpful during home renovations. Despite occasional delivery delays and accessibility issues, 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-star, making it an ideal choice for self-paced packing, moving, or temporary driveway storage.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Load at your own pace

More cost-effective than full-service movers

Contactless moving options

Convenient driveway storage Cons No service to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

No packing provided

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

PODS offers sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom, 1,200 square feet household. Keep in mind that actual prices may significantly differ due to factors such as location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a standout long-distance moving company, admired for its strong customer reviews and personalized moving options. IVL handles local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, offering various services such as full-service packing, fragile item transport, storage, and more.

Licensed as an approved interstate mover, IVL is also an authorized broker in specific areas. With regional offices in multiple states, IVL provides quotes through phone or a convenient virtual walkthrough process. While they maintain 24/7 customer support and a B rating from the BBB, some customers mention a 25% upfront deposit and potential discrepancies between estimated and final bills, although the company is transparent about additional fees on its website. IVL takes home plenty of awards from national publications for its superior service.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

Complimentary first month of storage

Online tracking

Virtual walk-through for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator suggests a range of $2,500-$4,500 for an 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home move, while a 2,500-mile move of the same size home could cost $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, contingent on the number of movers required for the job.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Corporate relocations

Custom boxing and packing

Storage

Auto shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a moving broker and licensed carrier with a nationwide reach. Collaborating with over 500 partners, they offer comprehensive moving solutions for residential and commercial needs. With a fleet of over 1,400 drivers who covered 30 million miles in 2021, NAVL boasts extensive coverage and experience.

Notably, NAVL's optional binding estimates stand out. Their three estimate options include Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed price), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (which can only go lower), and Customized Pricing, allowing for added services later. Reputation-wise, NAVL boasts an A+ rating with the BBB and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on reputable sites like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding quotes

Large truck fleet

Easy claims Cons Doesn't offer storage in all locations

Brokers moves

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL emerges as a reasonably priced choice for various moves, yet full-service, long-distance relocations tend to be costlier. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves over the past year, but closer examination reveals around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. Actual costs depend on numerous factors, leading to significant variances from these estimates.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your move should be easy and stress-free, no matter the distance or size. Receive a custom quote from a Moving Company today that's designed to meet your needs and budget by clicking below. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In Maine

Set a budget : Determine your moving budget; if you're cost-conscious, consider container movers over full-service ones.

: Determine your moving budget; if you're cost-conscious, consider container movers over full-service ones. Inventory your belongings : Accurately list your items, especially specialized ones; discrepancies can lead to unexpected costs.

: Accurately list your items, especially specialized ones; discrepancies can lead to unexpected costs. Choose your move type : Pick from container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving options.

: Pick from container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving options. Read reviews : Seek genuine customer feedback; be mindful that reviews often stem from negative experiences, so consider the ratio relative to the company's volume of moves.

: Seek genuine customer feedback; be mindful that reviews often stem from negative experiences, so consider the ratio relative to the company's volume of moves. Request multiple quotes: Though it may be time-consuming, comparing at least two other quotes to your own can result in significant cost savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Maine

Distance affects cost ; longer moves incur higher expenses.

; longer moves incur higher expenses. Item weight , especially heavy pieces, impacts the quote.

, especially heavy pieces, impacts the quote. Specialty services like piano or art moving come at a premium.

like piano or art moving come at a premium. Insurance beyond base coverage adds to the cost.

beyond base coverage adds to the cost. Timing matters; moving in off-peak months can save money.

How to Prepare for a Move in Maine

Create a moving checklist : Outline tasks and timelines for a smooth transition.

: Outline tasks and timelines for a smooth transition. Update necessary documents : Research and fulfill state-specific requirements when moving.

: Research and fulfill state-specific requirements when moving. Organize new home layout : Label boxes for easy placement by movers.

: Label boxes for easy placement by movers. Declutter before moving : Donate, sell, or downsize items to save on moving costs.

: Donate, sell, or downsize items to save on moving costs. Set aside essentials : Keep vital items accessible during the move.

: Keep vital items accessible during the move. Understand your mover: Research their policies, delivery history, and secure binding estimates if available.

Maine Moving Company FAQ

Why are Maine moving companies so expensive?

Maine moving companies can be expensive due to several factors. Firstly, the geographical location of Maine, being in the northeastern part of the United States, can make long-distance moves costlier. Additionally, harsh winter weather conditions can limit the moving season, leading to higher demand during peak months, which in turn can increase prices. Moreover, the cost of labor and logistics may contribute to the overall expense.

How do I know my Maine moving company is reputable?

Verify that the company is properly licensed with the Maine Department of Transportation and the FMCSA. Also, look for customer reviews and ratings on platforms like the BBB, Google Reviews, or Yelp. Lastly, ask the moving company for references from past customers.

What is the cheapest month to move in Maine?

January is considered an off-peak season for the moving industry, resulting in lower demand and potentially lower prices.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Maine

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Maine