10 Best Moving Companies in Massachusetts
Finding reputable movers in Massachusetts shouldn’t be hard. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine the top mover in the Bay State is International Van Lines. That being said, peruse all the best movers in Massachusetts to see if there’s a better company for your specific situation.
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as Money’s best overall mover in Massachusetts due to stellar customer reviews and customizable moving packages. The company offers various move types: local, long-distance, interstate, and international.
IVL operates both as a mover and a broker beyond its core regions, spanning the east and west coasts and much of the mid-west. It holds a B rating from the BBB. One downside is that it requires a 25% upfront deposit. Still, IVL frequently ranks highly in national publications' "best of" lists.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move
- First month of storage is free
- GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through option for quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator indicates $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move. A 2,500-mile relocation could cost around $7,500-$10,000. Local moves depend on the staff count needed and start at $150 per hour.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
Since its establishment in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the nation's largest movers, thanks to its unwavering commitment to quality. AVL handles regular household moves as well as valuable item relocations such as pianos, antiques, and heirlooms, even accommodating entire art and wine collections. The company has earned an A rating from BBB with 3.44 out of 5 stars. Recognized with Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award, AVL's credibility shines. While room for improvement exists in its bidding process, AVL remains a reliable choice for everyday or specialized moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Storage available
- Expert military moves
- May require a large deposit
- Uses third parties for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
Unlike many websites, American Van Lines offers extensive help with move estimates, providing costs for various scenarios. A 3-bedroom move of 700 miles is estimated to cost around $5,900, while going 2,700 miles would be around $11,300.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Antique and piano moving
- Moves fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables
- Online shipment tracking
- Optional storage
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC provides top-tier online tools to facilitate your relocation. Their iOS and Android apps ensure comprehensive move management, enabling checklist completion, contact addition, pickup/drop-off scheduling, and utility setup at your new location. The company's 24/7 online tracking system offers peace of mind throughout your move. With 63% of customers rating 4- and 5-stars on Consumer Affairs, Mayflower boasts a commendable reputation. Still, there’s some negative feedback about occasional damage or missed deliveries.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use online moving portal
- Virtual quotes available
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website lacks transparent pricing, but research reveals its ownership by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. Assuming similar pricing, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move with self-packing might range around $6,000, while full-service packing could be approximately $12,000, given one month's summer notice.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services prioritizes meticulous packing of your belongings, even training staff within a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Exceptional attention to detail is reflected in top-tier customer service ratings from BBB and Google Reviews. This licensed mover offers valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist. Moreover, JK Moving collaborates with Enhancify, a home improvement lender, offering financing options to alleviate the financial strain of moving. With the potential for 0% financing, this becomes an appealing choice for approved applicants.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Trains staff
- Same-as-cash financing for qualified customers
- Shipment tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- On the pricey side
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving stands as a premium service provider, evident in its meticulous approach and well-trained staff. This quality is reflected in the pricing, with a 1,000-mile move costing around $7,000 to over $15,000 based on feedback from real customers.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage options
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Financing available
Why we chose it
Two Men and a Truck stands out with its informal charm, from its whimsical name to the hand-drawn logo. However, it’s not a ma-and-pa firm. It ranks among the largest movers in the U.S., boasting 9 million completed moves and 350 independently owned franchises spread across most states. The dual advantage of national presence and local franchise support is noteworthy, offering the benefits of a small business within a wider network. This local expertise ensures superior door-to-door service for local or cross-country moves, all backed by the company's adaptable options.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves begin at approximately $150 per hour. For longer distances, a one-bedroom, 500-mile move might cost $2,000, while a full-service, multi-bedroom, 2,000-mile move could approach $20,000. A two-bedroom, 1,500-mile move typically ranges from $10,000 to $15,000.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
U-Pack excels as our top choice for partial DIY moves, offering affordability and enhanced control over the process. With U-Pack, you're equipped with "ReloCubes®," containers to fill with your possessions, securely locking them until delivery. Alternatively, a trailer option is available, and charges are solely based on linear foot usage. Praiseworthy BBB reviews, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, attest to U-Pack's credibility (licensed under USDOT 914011 with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration or FMCSA). If you prefer packing and loading but not driving a large truck cross-country, U-Pack presents a favorable solution, balancing convenience and autonomy.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent pricing
- Pay only for what you use
- Staff has no access to cubes or trailers
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack's standout feature is its cost-effectiveness, epitomizing the DIY concept. Notably, a customer reported a $10,000 saving on a 2,500-mile move compared to full-service options. According to U-Pack, moving a ReloCube door-to-door costs about $2,500. U-Pack's quotes for a 1,700-mile move are notably budget-friendly compared to full-service competitors.
- One Bedroom/ReloCube: $2,300
- One Bedroom/Trailer: $2,700
- Three Bedroom/ReloCube: $5,900
- Three Bedroom/Trailer: $5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS holds a slight edge in flexibility among container movers, offering an advantage in specific move scenarios over competitor U-Pack, which is also on our list. The key to its flexibility lies in the option to store household items in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing limit, PODS enables gradual decluttering over months prior to moving. For a starting fee of $149, you can access eight, 12, or 16-foot containers delivered to your driveway. Once prepared, schedule pick-up and drop-off. PODS provides an excellent solution to methodical packing or convenient temporary driveway storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as you want to load
- Lower cost than full-service movers
- Offers driveway storage solution
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Following are example prices provided by PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
Services
- Container-based moving
- Local and long-distance
- Driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a dual moving broker and licensed carrier, boasting a widespread presence across the nation. With over 500 partners, it caters to full-service residential and commercial moves. Additionally, NAVL employs over 1,400 in-house drivers, covering 30 million miles in 2021 per FMCSA records. Noteworthy are its binding estimate options, sparing customers from unexpected costs. Three estimate choices include: Bottom Line Pricing (guaranteed), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (potentially lower but not higher), and Customized Pricing (blend of binding estimate and add-on services). The company maintains an A+ BBB rating and boasts 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Stellar ratings
- Easy claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
Research reveals NAVL's affordability for several move types, though full-service, long-distance moves can be pricier. Our research indicated a cost of around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile relocation.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international
- Car shipping
- Storage
- Packing and unpacking; loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
When relocating, whether by your own hand or through a company, the risk of item breakage is ever-present. United Van Lines (UVL) offers protection to alleviate this concern. While standard coverage for most movers starts at $0.60 per pound, UVL raises the bar with $6 per pound coverage. Valuable items can be declared for coverage, like a $10,000 watch. Despite leading protection, UVL has drawbacks, with customer concerns regarding third-party contractors, a common practice in the industry for expanding geographic reach.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom crating
- Online tracking
- Needs to vet third-party contractors better
- Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
Our research indicates that United Van Lines charges approximately $6,000 for self-packing and up to $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer, with around one month's notice.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), functioning as a moving broker, streamlines the process by finding the optimal mover on your behalf. Boasting 25 years of industry experience, it is the most seasoned broker on our list. Notably, Consumer Affairs reports that 80% of their 312 reviews range from 4 to 5 stars, a remarkable achievement for a broker. However, note their stringent cancellation policy, requiring a cancellation within 72 hours of booking.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Finds the best mover for your situation
- Pre-screens companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
You can get an estimate on the company’s online calculator, but for an accurate quote, you’ll need to call.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In Massachusetts
- Set a budget: Determine your move's budget. Opt for a container mover if finances are tight.
- Inventory: List all belongings, especially specialized items. Underestimating may lead to unexpected charges.
- Choose a move type: Select from container, DIY, or full-service moving.
- Seek reviews: Find authentic feedback. Keep in mind bad experiences often prompt reviews. Evaluate the ratio of negative to total reviews against their volume of moves.
- Compare quotes: Obtain multiple quotes despite the effort. Comparing can yield significant savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Massachusetts
Getting an accurate online quote is difficult with any mover. There are potentially dozens of factors that go into a quote, such as:
- Distance: Longer move equals higher expenses; includes driver, fuel, and licensing.
- Item volume and weight influence quote; heavy objects raise costs.
- Specialized services demand pricier specialized crews.
- Basic insurance (e.g., $0.60 per pound) is often insufficient, so you might opt for better coverage
- Timing: January moves are cheaper than peak-season; consider non-peak periods.
How to Prepare for a Move in Massachusetts
Prepare a moving checklist: Craft a personalized timeline for tasks. Movers often offer website checklists and apps guiding each journey step.
Update documents: State-to-state moves can mean re-registering your vehicle, among other tasks. Familiarize yourself with your new state's requirements.
Plan new space: Tag boxes for each room at your new place. Simplify the mover's work, making unpacking smoother.
Cut down belongings: Before the move, donate, sell, or downsize. Opt for rebuying in the new location if cost-effective.
Keep essentials handy: Pack crucial items for immediate need, as truck access might be delayed.
Research the mover: Assess policies, track record, delivery dates, and costs. Opt for binding estimates and confirmed arrival times if feasible.
Massachusetts Moving Company FAQ
Why are Massachusetts moving companies so expensive?
Moving to or from any state can be costly. Massachusetts moving companies can be expensive due to factors like high demand, limited moving seasons due to weather, and the state's higher cost of living.
How do I know my Massachusetts moving company is reputable?
Check in-state companies’ profiles with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU), which regulates movers that don’t cross state lines. For movers that work across state lines, check their profile on the FMCSA and Better Business Bureau.
What is the cheapest month to move?
The cheapest month to move is typically January. During winter, demand for moving services is lower, potentially lowering costs. Additionally, moving off-peak can save money compared to the summer months, which are the peak moving season.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Massachusetts
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
