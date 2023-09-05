10 Best Moving Companies in Massachusetts

Finding reputable movers in Massachusetts shouldn’t be hard. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine the top mover in the Bay State is International Van Lines. That being said, peruse all the best movers in Massachusetts to see if there’s a better company for your specific situation.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $400 discount for interstate moves

Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

10% early reservation discounts (30 days advance notice)

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military and students *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder

Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Discount for all Consumers Advocate readers

24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move

Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Best Moving Companies in Massachusetts for 2023

International Van Lines - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Compare Top Moving Companies In Massachusetts

Best Overall: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as Money’s best overall mover in Massachusetts due to stellar customer reviews and customizable moving packages. The company offers various move types: local, long-distance, interstate, and international.

IVL operates both as a mover and a broker beyond its core regions, spanning the east and west coasts and much of the mid-west. It holds a B rating from the BBB. One downside is that it requires a 25% upfront deposit. Still, IVL frequently ranks highly in national publications' "best of" lists.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator indicates $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move. A 2,500-mile relocation could cost around $7,500-$10,000. Local moves depend on the staff count needed and start at $150 per hour.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Since its establishment in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the nation's largest movers, thanks to its unwavering commitment to quality. AVL handles regular household moves as well as valuable item relocations such as pianos, antiques, and heirlooms, even accommodating entire art and wine collections. The company has earned an A rating from BBB with 3.44 out of 5 stars. Recognized with Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award, AVL's credibility shines. While room for improvement exists in its bidding process, AVL remains a reliable choice for everyday or specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage available

Expert military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

Unlike many websites, American Van Lines offers extensive help with move estimates, providing costs for various scenarios. A 3-bedroom move of 700 miles is estimated to cost around $5,900, while going 2,700 miles would be around $11,300.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC provides top-tier online tools to facilitate your relocation. Their iOS and Android apps ensure comprehensive move management, enabling checklist completion, contact addition, pickup/drop-off scheduling, and utility setup at your new location. The company's 24/7 online tracking system offers peace of mind throughout your move. With 63% of customers rating 4- and 5-stars on Consumer Affairs, Mayflower boasts a commendable reputation. Still, there’s some negative feedback about occasional damage or missed deliveries.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks transparent pricing, but research reveals its ownership by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. Assuming similar pricing, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move with self-packing might range around $6,000, while full-service packing could be approximately $12,000, given one month's summer notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services prioritizes meticulous packing of your belongings, even training staff within a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Exceptional attention to detail is reflected in top-tier customer service ratings from BBB and Google Reviews. This licensed mover offers valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist. Moreover, JK Moving collaborates with Enhancify, a home improvement lender, offering financing options to alleviate the financial strain of moving. With the potential for 0% financing, this becomes an appealing choice for approved applicants.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Trains staff

Same-as-cash financing for qualified customers

Shipment tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

On the pricey side

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving stands as a premium service provider, evident in its meticulous approach and well-trained staff. This quality is reflected in the pricing, with a 1,000-mile move costing around $7,000 to over $15,000 based on feedback from real customers.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage options

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Packing and unpacking

Financing available

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men and a Truck stands out with its informal charm, from its whimsical name to the hand-drawn logo. However, it’s not a ma-and-pa firm. It ranks among the largest movers in the U.S., boasting 9 million completed moves and 350 independently owned franchises spread across most states. The dual advantage of national presence and local franchise support is noteworthy, offering the benefits of a small business within a wider network. This local expertise ensures superior door-to-door service for local or cross-country moves, all backed by the company's adaptable options.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves begin at approximately $150 per hour. For longer distances, a one-bedroom, 500-mile move might cost $2,000, while a full-service, multi-bedroom, 2,000-mile move could approach $20,000. A two-bedroom, 1,500-mile move typically ranges from $10,000 to $15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack excels as our top choice for partial DIY moves, offering affordability and enhanced control over the process. With U-Pack, you're equipped with "ReloCubes®," containers to fill with your possessions, securely locking them until delivery. Alternatively, a trailer option is available, and charges are solely based on linear foot usage. Praiseworthy BBB reviews, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, attest to U-Pack's credibility (licensed under USDOT 914011 with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration or FMCSA). If you prefer packing and loading but not driving a large truck cross-country, U-Pack presents a favorable solution, balancing convenience and autonomy.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use

Staff has no access to cubes or trailers Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack's standout feature is its cost-effectiveness, epitomizing the DIY concept. Notably, a customer reported a $10,000 saving on a 2,500-mile move compared to full-service options. According to U-Pack, moving a ReloCube door-to-door costs about $2,500. U-Pack's quotes for a 1,700-mile move are notably budget-friendly compared to full-service competitors.

One Bedroom/ReloCube: $2,300

One Bedroom/Trailer: $2,700

Three Bedroom/ReloCube: $5,900

Three Bedroom/Trailer: $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS holds a slight edge in flexibility among container movers, offering an advantage in specific move scenarios over competitor U-Pack, which is also on our list. The key to its flexibility lies in the option to store household items in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing limit, PODS enables gradual decluttering over months prior to moving. For a starting fee of $149, you can access eight, 12, or 16-foot containers delivered to your driveway. Once prepared, schedule pick-up and drop-off. PODS provides an excellent solution to methodical packing or convenient temporary driveway storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Following are example prices provided by PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 370 $2,073-$2,850

Services

Container-based moving

Local and long-distance

Driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a dual moving broker and licensed carrier, boasting a widespread presence across the nation. With over 500 partners, it caters to full-service residential and commercial moves. Additionally, NAVL employs over 1,400 in-house drivers, covering 30 million miles in 2021 per FMCSA records. Noteworthy are its binding estimate options, sparing customers from unexpected costs. Three estimate choices include: Bottom Line Pricing (guaranteed), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (potentially lower but not higher), and Customized Pricing (blend of binding estimate and add-on services). The company maintains an A+ BBB rating and boasts 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Stellar ratings

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

Research reveals NAVL's affordability for several move types, though full-service, long-distance moves can be pricier. Our research indicated a cost of around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile relocation.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international

Car shipping

Storage

Packing and unpacking; loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

When relocating, whether by your own hand or through a company, the risk of item breakage is ever-present. United Van Lines (UVL) offers protection to alleviate this concern. While standard coverage for most movers starts at $0.60 per pound, UVL raises the bar with $6 per pound coverage. Valuable items can be declared for coverage, like a $10,000 watch. Despite leading protection, UVL has drawbacks, with customer concerns regarding third-party contractors, a common practice in the industry for expanding geographic reach.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Our research indicates that United Van Lines charges approximately $6,000 for self-packing and up to $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer, with around one month's notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), functioning as a moving broker, streamlines the process by finding the optimal mover on your behalf. Boasting 25 years of industry experience, it is the most seasoned broker on our list. Notably, Consumer Affairs reports that 80% of their 312 reviews range from 4 to 5 stars, a remarkable achievement for a broker. However, note their stringent cancellation policy, requiring a cancellation within 72 hours of booking.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for your situation

Pre-screens companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

You can get an estimate on the company’s online calculator, but for an accurate quote, you’ll need to call.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your move should be easy and stress-free, no matter the distance or size. Receive a custom quote from a Moving Company today that's designed to meet your needs and budget by clicking below. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In Massachusetts

Set a budget: Determine your move's budget. Opt for a container mover if finances are tight. Inventory: List all belongings, especially specialized items. Underestimating may lead to unexpected charges. Choose a move type: Select from container, DIY, or full-service moving. Seek reviews: Find authentic feedback. Keep in mind bad experiences often prompt reviews. Evaluate the ratio of negative to total reviews against their volume of moves. Compare quotes: Obtain multiple quotes despite the effort. Comparing can yield significant savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Massachusetts

Getting an accurate online quote is difficult with any mover. There are potentially dozens of factors that go into a quote, such as:

Distance : Longer move equals higher expenses; includes driver, fuel, and licensing.

Item volume and weight influence quote; heavy objects raise costs.

Specialized services demand pricier specialized crews.

Basic insurance (e.g., $0.60 per pound) is often insufficient, so you might opt for better coverage

Timing: January moves are cheaper than peak-season; consider non-peak periods.

How to Prepare for a Move in Massachusetts

Prepare a moving checklist: Craft a personalized timeline for tasks. Movers often offer website checklists and apps guiding each journey step.

Update documents: State-to-state moves can mean re-registering your vehicle, among other tasks. Familiarize yourself with your new state's requirements.

Plan new space: Tag boxes for each room at your new place. Simplify the mover's work, making unpacking smoother.

Cut down belongings: Before the move, donate, sell, or downsize. Opt for rebuying in the new location if cost-effective.

Keep essentials handy: Pack crucial items for immediate need, as truck access might be delayed.

Research the mover: Assess policies, track record, delivery dates, and costs. Opt for binding estimates and confirmed arrival times if feasible.

Massachusetts Moving Company FAQ

Why are Massachusetts moving companies so expensive?

Moving to or from any state can be costly. Massachusetts moving companies can be expensive due to factors like high demand, limited moving seasons due to weather, and the state's higher cost of living.

How do I know my Massachusetts moving company is reputable?

Check in-state companies’ profiles with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU), which regulates movers that don’t cross state lines. For movers that work across state lines, check their profile on the FMCSA and Better Business Bureau.

What is the cheapest month to move?

The cheapest month to move is typically January. During winter, demand for moving services is lower, potentially lowering costs. Additionally, moving off-peak can save money compared to the summer months, which are the peak moving season.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Massachusetts

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Massachusetts