10 Best Moving Companies in Minnesota

Finding the best moving companies in Minnesota can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine the top mover in the North Star State is Two Men And A Truck. Still, read about all 10 top movers in Minnesota to see if there’s a better one for you based on features, cost, and services.

Best Moving Companies in Minnesota for 2023

Two Men And A Truck - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Compare Top Moving Companies In Minnesota

Best Overall: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its quirky name and hand-drawn logo, don’t mistake Two Men And A Truck’s informality for lack of dedication to moving. In fact, it's one of the largest movers in the country, boasting 9 million moves completed and over 350 independently owned franchises nationwide, 11 of those in Minnesota. What's great is that it combines a national presence with local franchises, allowing you to support local businesses while enjoying the perks of a nationwide mover. These local franchises understand neighborhoods well, ensuring top-notch service for local and long-distance moves. However, consider that differences in service might arise due to independently-run locations, and certain remote areas might have limitations. For a blend of national expertise and local charm, Two Men And A Truck is worth considering.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Over 350 local branch locations

Proficient in local and long-distance moves

Crating choice for smaller moves Cons Customer service differs across franchises

Unavailable to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves begin at approximately $150 per hour. Prices fluctuate depending on location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could approach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario is a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, costing between $10,000 and $15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has become one of the nation's largest movers by prioritizing quality. While adept at handling typical household moves, AVL's expertise extends to valuable items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. Its commitment to excellence is reflected in its online reputation, boasting an A BBB rating and recognition with Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award. Although some shortcomings include price increase complaints and third-party contractor issues, AVL remains a dependable option for both standard and specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Specializes in delicate items like antiques and pianos

Offers storage solutions

Proficient in military relocations Cons May require a substantial upfront deposit

Partners with third parties for certain moves

Services unavailable to/from Alaska and Hawaii

How much does American Van Lines cost?

The American Van Lines website is more helpful than most in estimating your move. It gives a variety of scenarios and the cost for each. A 700-mile, three-bedroom move is around $5,800, while a 2,700-mile move of the same size could run over $11,000, according to the company.

Services

Local and global relocations

Specializes in moving antiques, pianos, and fine art

Disassembles and reassembles furniture

Offers online shipment tracking

Provides optional storage solutions

Handles packing, unpacking, and supplies

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and licensed carrier, serving the entire nation. With over 500 partners across the U.S., it offers comprehensive moving solutions for homes and businesses. Beyond this network, NAVL boasts a fleet of over 1,400 drivers who collectively covered 30 million miles in 2021, as noted in their FMCSA profile.

The company provides optional binding estimates, a relief for those wary of unexpected costs. The process begins with an online quote, followed by a representative's accurate estimate, including the choice of three estimate options:

Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed, binding estimate. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Final costs may be lower, but never exceed the estimate. Customized Pricing: Combines a binding estimate with service-addition flexibility.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates available

Owned truck fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage in all locations

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL proves cost-effective for various moves yet pricier for full-service, long-distance ones. Their site discloses a $3,758 average cost for recent long-distance moves, but deeper investigation reveals a $5,000 estimate for 1,000-mile moves.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Whether you're DIY moving or hiring help, items breaking is a risk. United Van Lines (UVL) stands out for its robust protection solutions. While many offer $0.60 per pound, UVL provides $6 per pound coverage, safeguarding a 100-pound table at $600 instead of $60 like most. You can also declare valuable items, ensuring they're covered at their worth. Yet, UVL has drawbacks; some mention third-party contractor issues, as these contractors aren't as rigorously vetted. Despite this, the company's complaints are rare, considering its extensive operations and A+ BBB rating. UVL is pricier due to its superior coverage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Crating available

Online tracking and claims Cons Needs to better vet third-party contractors

Mixed customer ratings

Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Based on our research, United Van Lines charges approximately $6,000 to $12,000 for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during summer with self-packing or full-service packing and around one month's notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services prioritizes meticulous packing by training its staff in a fully furnished house at its HQ. Whether it's everyday items or valuables like antiques or wine, their team ensures belongings appear untouched after the move. This diligence resonates in glowing customer reviews featuring high BBB and Google Ratings. The licensed mover offers practical resources like a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips. Moreover, JK assists with financing through a partnership with Enhancify, offering speedy quotes and potentially 0% financing for qualified customers. Despite higher rates and a focus on non-local moves, pre-approvals and thorough quotes make them a valuable consideration.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Highly skilled packing teams

Eligible customers can access 0% financing

Real-time GPS tracking for shipments Cons Limited to local moves in VA, MD, and DC

Pricing might not be as competitive

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving prioritizes quality service, reflected in its pricing. A 1,000-mile move costs $7,000 to $15,000 per real customer reviews. Variations depend on packing, insurance, distance, bedrooms, specialty items, and time of year.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Why we chose it

U-Pack shines as the top choice for semi-DIY moves, offering cost savings and enhanced control. Utilizing "ReloCubes®" or trailers, you pack your items, lock the container, and await delivery. Payment aligns with usage—unused containers or trailer space don't cost. BBB boasts impressive reviews at 4.05/5 stars, demonstrating its reliability while being USDOT 914011 licensed confirms its legitimacy. If you're comfortable packing and loading but hesitant to drive a big truck cross-country, U-Pack presents an ideal solution.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Clear and upfront pricing

Charges based on actual usage

Secure items during transit Cons Local moves not available

Limited delivery coverage

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack estimates about $2,500 per ReloCube for door-to-door moves. Each 308 cubic feet cube is suitable for one room. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack offers cost-effective options compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as an ultra-flexible container mover for your Minnesota move, offering advantages over U-Pack, another contender on our list. The key is its driveway storage feature, allowing you to gradually declutter your home for months before your move. For as low as $149 monthly, choose from eight, 12, or 16-foot containers placed in your driveway. When you're ready, schedule pickup and drop-off. It's perfect for stress-free decluttering, selling, or remodeling. Pricing is straightforward, based on container size, duration, and distance. Another advantage over U-Pack: PODS is not only a long-distance mover but can make local moves, too. While some negative reviews mention delivery delays and customer service, PODS offers a convenient, self-paced solution with solid 4- and 5-star ratings.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Load at your own pace

Cost-effective compared to full-service movers

Contactless moving experience

Provides driveway storage option Cons Unavailable in AK, MT, ND, WY

No packing service offered

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom, up to 1,200 square feet home. Keep in mind that costs can significantly differ based on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance relocation

Convenient temporary driveway storage solutions

Comprehensive moving supplies

Recommendations for packing and loading companies

Car shipping services

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out with positive reviews and personalized moving solutions. We favor IVL for its comprehensive offerings, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. Their versatility allows you to tailor the move to your preferences, from full-service packing to self-packing options. IVL holds the necessary licenses, approved by the Department of Transportation and FMCSA, and operates as an authorized broker beyond specific regions. Although headquartered in various states, IVL offers remote quotes through a cutting-edge virtual walk-through process. While upfront deposits might deter some, IVL's transparency about fees aids customers in gauging the final cost.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Get refunded up to 48 hours before moving day

Enjoy a complimentary first month of storage

Benefit from GPS tracking during your move

Receive remote quotes through virtual walk-through option Cons Relies on third-party movers beyond core regions

Final payment requires cash or check

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator indicates $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move. A 2,500-mile move costs $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, starting at $150 per hour based on staff count.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT functions as the LendingTree of moving, matching you with suitable movers. It boasts high trustworthiness and ratings, with a 4.3/5 average on Google Reviews and a B BBB rating, addressing all 14 complaints in the past year. Registered under FMCSA (USDOT #2247863), it exclusively employs FMCSA-licensed carriers, disclosing its partners like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, and more. Despite broker pros like tailored company selection, cons include less control and potential cost deviations. However, Moving APT stands out for transparency, offering 24/7 support to address issues that may arise during your move.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Offers price-matching

Provides 24/7 customer support

Features 250+ free moving advice articles online

Delivers instant online estimates Cons Functions as a broker, not a carrier

Quoted rates may differ

Excessive calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers, prices vary based on factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Yet, Moving APT stands out for openly displaying ballpark estimates on its site. Here's a table they offer for potential moving costs using their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a moving broker, handles the task of finding the right mover for you. With 25 years in the field, it's among the most experienced. A majority of their 312 reviews, as reported by Consumer Affairs, are 4 or 5 stars, impressive for any mover, let alone a broker. One customer mentioned a smooth experience. IMRG's expertise simplifies the daunting task of picking the right mover. However, note their strict cancellation policy: you must cancel within 72 hours of booking.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Locates the ideal mover for your needs

Screens moving companies Cons Not accountable for damages ultimately

Refund policy enhancements could be beneficial

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Use the online calculator for an estimate, but note it's approximate. For precise pricing, reach out to IMRG directly.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In Minnesota

Set Budget: Determine your move budget; consider container movers for tight budgets. Inventory Check: Make a precise inventory, noting special items. Inaccuracies may lead to unexpected costs. Choose Move Type: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service options. Check Reviews: Seek honest customer reviews; balance negative feedback with overall performance. Quote Comparison: Get multiple quotes for accurate cost assessment; compare against at least two others.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Minnesota

Distance : Longer moves incur higher costs; fuel, time, licensing.

Item Count : Both volume and weight impact pricing; heavy items add.

Specialty Services : Specialized items demand skilled crews, cost more.

Insurance : Base protection inadequate, additional coverage increases overall cost.

Timing: Non-peak months like January save money compared to June.

How to Prepare for a Move in Minnesota

Create a checklist: Plan your tasks and timelines for a smooth journey. Update documents: Moving states? Research what's needed, like vehicle registration. Home mapping: Label boxes for easy unpacking in your new abode. Declutter: Give, sell, downsize - lighter load, lighter costs. Essentials in hand: Keep necessities close during the move. Know the deal: Research the mover's reputation, estimates, and guarantees.

Minnesota Moving Company FAQ

Why are Minnesota moving companies so expensive?

Moving, in general, is expensive and may be compounded due to distance, weight, and other factors of the move. Get a few quotes to make sure you’re getting a good deal.

How do I know my moving company is reputable?

To ensure a reputable moving company, check for valid licenses, read reviews from trusted sources, and verify their affiliation with organizations like the Better Business Bureau. Look for transparency, clear communication, and a physical presence.

What is the cheapest month to move?

The cheapest month to move is usually during the off-peak seasons of fall and winter. Moving rates tend to be lower from October to April due to reduced demand.

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Minnesota

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Minnesota