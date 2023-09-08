10 Best Moving Companies in Missouri

Finding highly rated moving companies in Missouri can be a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. We analyzed dozens of companies in the Show-Me State and found that the top mover is North American Van Lines. Read on to learn more about top movers’ prices, features, and services.

Best Moving Companies in Missouri for 2023

North American Van Lines - Best Overall International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Mayflower - Best Technology Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Compare Top Moving Companies In Missouri

Best Overall: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a versatile hybrid moving broker and licensed carrier, serving nationwide and taking the award for best overall Missouri mover. With a vast network of over 500 partners nationwide and four local branches in Missouri, NAVL offers comprehensive moving solutions for all types of moves. NAVL maintains its own fleet of over 1,400 drivers who covered more than 30 million miles in 2021, as per their FMCSA profile. The company also stands out for its noteworthy binding estimates, which provide relief from unexpected final bills. Its three estimate options cater to various preferences:

Bottom Line Pricing: A binding estimate ensuring a fixed cost. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: The final cost may decrease but won't exceed the estimate. Customized Pricing: Combining a binding estimate with flexibility for additional services.

NAVL's solid reputation is reflected in its A+ BBB rating and consistent 4+ star ratings on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large owned fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers budget-friendly choices for various moves but pricier for full-service, long-distance ones. The site cites $3,758 average long-distance move; our findings suggest $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a top choice for long-distance moves, lauded for its excellent customer reviews and tailored moving packages. IVL excels in diverse moving categories – local, long-distance, interstate, and international – offering flexible options such as full-service packing, delicate item transport, storage, and self-packing. The company holds a license from the Department of Transportation and the FMCSA, listed under USDOT# 2293832. While its key focus lies in the east and west coasts and the Midwest, IVL operates nationwide, primarily using virtual assessments. Customer support is accessible around the clock, and the BBB has given IVL a commendable B rating in addressing complaints. The company is reputable and often appears at the top of “best of” lists in many national publications.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's estimator indicates $2,500-$4,500 for 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom moves; $7,500-$10,000 for 2,500 miles. Local hourly charges vary from $150 per hour.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving always carries a risk of items breaking, but United Van Lines (UVL) offers top-tier protection. While most companies provide $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL offers $6 per pound, ensuring better reimbursement. You can declare high-value items for accurate coverage. Yet, UVL faces criticism for third-party contractors, which can lead to oversight issues. Despite this, its rare complaints are outweighed by its 100 million miles per year and A+ BBB rating. UVL's higher cost is justified due to its superior protection, setting it apart from competitors with its comprehensive approach.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Mixed customer ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move in summer, United Van Lines charges $6,000 to self-pack and $12,000 for full-service. Your costs might differ based on chosen services. UVL doesn't provide online quotes; you input info for a rep call.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into a prominent mover by prioritizing quality. Beyond handling standard household moves, AVL employs skilled teams for delicate items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. Their dedication to quality is reflected in their online reputation, holding an A rating from BBB and 3.44/5 stars. AVL also received Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award. While not flawless, AVL excels for most moves, though it could refine its bidding process and third-party contractor usage. Ultimately, AVL is a dependable choice for everyday or specialized moves to, from, or within Missouri.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage available

Expert military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website excels in estimating moves, offering scenarios with costs. Examples of estimated prices are provided. Note that actual prices depend on distance, weight, special items, and services needed. A virtual home walk-through is required for an accurate quote.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC provides top-notch online tools for a seamless long-distance or interstate move. Their iOS and Android apps help you stay organized with checklists, scheduling, and utility setup. Their 24/7 online tracking system ensures peace of mind. Consumer Affairs reveals a positive reputation, with 63% of reviews being 4- or 5-star. Negative feedback often relates to third-party involvement causing damage or delays. Nevertheless, an A+ BBB rating underscores their commitment to addressing and resolving issues.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks transparency on pricing, but it's revealed that Mayflower is owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. As United is clearer with pricing, you can estimate Mayflower's costs. For instance, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move in summer might range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service) using United's pricing as a reference.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men and a Truck stands out with its casual yet serious approach to moving. Despite its informal branding, it's a major player, boasting 9 million moves and 350+ local franchises across the U.S. The hybrid model of national reach with local insight is impressive. Whether for local or cross-country moves, Two Men offers adaptable options: Value Flex for budget-conscious and Expedited for comprehensive service. Customer satisfaction is strong, with 96% saying they'd recommend the service. While variations exist due to local management, if you want a national-local combo, Two Men and a Truck is a reliable choice.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves begin at $150 per hour. Prices vary greatly for long-distance: a 500-mile, one-bedroom move costs around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could cost around $20,000. A two-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles falls between $10,000 and $15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack excels in partial DIY moves, offering affordability and control. You're provided with containers, like "ReloCubes®," allowing you to fill and lock them until delivery. They also offer trailers, charging solely for what you use. The company boasts a 4.05/5 BBB rating with few negative reviews. Licensed under USDOT 914011 with FMCSA, it's a legitimate choice. If you prefer packing and loading over driving a big truck cross-country, U-Pack is a suitable option.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack quotes approximately $2,500 for one ReloCube's door-to-door move. Each cube is 308 cubic feet, about one per room. Here are U-Pack's quotes for a 1,700-mile move. It's notably affordable compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as a flexible container mover, giving it a slight edge over its competitor U-Pack, which is also on our list. It offers driveway storage for any duration, allowing you to declutter over months before moving, compared to U-Pack's three-day limit.

For a starting fee of $149, get a container dropped in your driveway. When you're ready, schedule pickup and drop-off. PODS streamlines decluttering or moving at your pace, a useful feature during home sales or remodels. Pricing is simpler than full-service movers: determined by POD size, duration, and distance. Moreover, PODS can aid non-movers too.

While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-star, negatives focus on missed deliveries and communication issues. Nonetheless, it's a great solution for self-paced packing, unpacking, or temporary storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Contactless moving

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

The following are example prices, according to the company, for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet. Note that prices can vary dramatically based on location, timing, and size of home.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT functions like the LendingTree of movers, connecting you with ideal moving companies without all the legwork on your part. The broker boasts a stellar reputation, with a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating from 367 reviews and a BBB B rating. It's transparent, registered with FMCSA, and discloses partners like Allied Van Lines and PODS. While using a broker has pros (matching you with the right company), cons exist: limited control over your choice, dependent on availability and location. Costs may differ from quotes due to carrier options. However, Moving APT stands out by offering 24/7 customer support to address any concerns, setting it apart from other brokers.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

Instant online estimates Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving costs differ based on factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Moving APT provides clear ballpark estimates on its site, including a table showcasing potential service costs.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a seasoned moving broker, streamlines the mover search. With 25 years in the field, it stands as the most experienced broker. Around 80% of 312 Consumer Affairs reviews rate it 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable feat. IMRG offers valuable insights, easing the challenge of picking the right mover. Yet, remember its firm cancellation policy: cancellation within 72 hours of booking is required.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

You can start your quote on IMRG’s online calculator, but it gives very general pricing that doesn’t change much even if you switch up your scenario. Call the company for an accurate quote.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In Missouri

Budget: Set a spending limit. Tight budget? Consider container mover over full-service.

Inventory: List belongings, especially specialized items. Mismatched inventory could raise costs.

Move Type: Choose from containers, DIY, or full-service options.

Reviews: Seek honest customer feedback. Note the negative reviews ratio to total moves.

Compare Quotes: Gather multiple quotes for accurate cost estimation. It's worth the effort.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Missouri

Distance: Longer distance means higher costs for fuel, labor, etc.

Item Amount: Both volume and weight impact your moving cost.

Specialty Services: Costly for items like pianos, art, or wine.

Insurance: Base coverage inadequate, consider additional protection.

Timing: Cheaper to move in January, avoid peak months for savings.

How to Prepare for a Move in Missouri

Prepare a moving checklist: Outline tasks and deadlines to stay organized. Some movers offer checklists or apps for step-by-step guidance.

Update your documents: Moving between states often requires vehicle re-registration and other changes. Research your new state's requirements.

Plan your new space: Label boxes for rooms in the new home. This simplifies unpacking for a smoother transition.

Declutter smartly: Donate, sell, or downsize items before moving. It might be cheaper than moving unused things.

Set aside essentials: Items on the moving truck might not be accessible immediately. Pack essentials for quick access.

Research and anticipate: Study your mover's reputation, policies, and delivery history. Aim for binding estimates and guaranteed arrival times when possible.

Missouri Moving Company FAQ

Why are Missouri moving companies so expensive?

Demand peaks during warmer months, driving up costs. Long distances between major cities like St. Louis and Kansas City can increase travel expenses. Additionally, service quality, licensed carriers, and the need for additional insurance may contribute to higher prices.

How do I know my Missouri moving company is reputable?

Check its Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and verify its licensing and insurance information. Reliable companies should be transparent about their credentials and have a history of positive customer experiences. For companies that operate solely in-state, check licensing information on the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) website.

What is the cheapest month to move in Missouri?

The cheapest time to move in Missouri is typically during the winter months, especially January and February. Demand is lower during this time, resulting in potential cost savings. However, keep in mind that winter weather conditions could impact your move, so plan accordingly.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Missouri

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Missouri