10 Best Moving Companies in North Carolina
Finding the best movers in North Carolina can be a challenge and, honestly, a bit frustrating. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies and chosen Bekins Van Lines as our top North Carolina mover. However, be sure to look through others on the list that could be better for your specific move.
Best Moving Companies in North Carolina for 2023
- Bekins Van Lines - Best Overall
- American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
Why we chose it
Bekins Van Lines takes our award for best overall mover in North Carolina. Established in 1891, it stands as the oldest operating U.S. moving firm. Demonstrating unwavering commitment to "showing customers value and respect," it boasts a 4.6-star Google Reviews rating and a commendable record on other platforms. Customers appreciated its careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing, often deeming its staff "professional." The firm covers a wide range of moves, including local, long-distance, military, and senior relocations, and excels in managing sizable, delicate items such as pianos and heirlooms. The Priority Relocation Service, akin to a white-glove option, offers expedited, detail-oriented moving, albeit at a premium. A prudent choice for those preferring comprehensive assistance.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Specialty packing available
- Full-replacement value protection available
- Priority moving service
- Some complaints about damaged items
- Online estimates not available for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, moving a 3-bedroom home 1,500 miles away might range from $8,500 to $10,500, including optional services. For a 500-mile move, expect to pay about $6,000 to $7,000. Costs vary greatly – a simpler 1-bedroom move might be $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move could reach $15,000 to move 1,500 miles.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the country's largest movers. AVL prides itself on quality – not just for standard moves but also for your valued possessions like pianos, antiques, and family treasures. It has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 3.44 out of 5 stars on that platform. Newsweek and Statista even recognized them with a Best Customer Service Award. Granted, they're not flawless; some customers report last-minute price hikes and unprofessional third-party contractors. Still, AVL offers a dependable choice for your everyday or specialized move.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Storage
- Military moves
- May require a large deposit
- Third parties used for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
When planning your move in or out of North Carolina, the American Van Lines website stands out with its detailed cost estimates. They break down various scenarios, showing the corresponding prices. Check out these examples of estimated costs featured on their site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Antique and piano moving
- Moves fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables
- Online shipment tracking
- Optional storage
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
When it comes to semi-DIY moves, U-Pack is a standout choice. Not only does it save you money compared to full-service options, but it also hands you more control. Take their "ReloCubes®" – these containers are yours to fill and lock until they reach your new place. They even offer trailers. The billing? You pay for what you use – say you order three cubes but use two, you're only charged for two. Their BBB reviews show a 4.05 average rating with very few negative reviews. Plus, it is licensed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you don’t mind packing but would rather not drive a large truck cross-country, U-Pack could be your mover.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparency in pricing
- Pay for what you use only
- Ultimate privacy for your shipment
- It doesn't do local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack truly excels in cost savings. One customer reports saving $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move, opting for U-Pack over full-service. Per U-Pack, moving one ReloCube door to door costs around $2,500 and you need about one per room.
Here are U-Pack’s website quotes for a 1,700-mile move. Compared to full-service, they're budget-friendly.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS takes the lead in flexibility among container movers, giving you a leg up in certain moves compared to its rival, U-Pack. You can store your things in your driveway for however long you need. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, PODS lets you declutter bit by bit over months.
Just pay the monthly fee, starting at just $149 to get started. When you’ve packed days or even months later, book pick-up and drop-off. It's perfect for slow-moving or decluttering before a home sale. Pricing's straightforward: POD size, duration, and distance.
Consumer Affairs rates show 69% of reviews as 4 or 5 stars, while some grouse about late deliveries and tricky reps. Still, if you're after your packing pace or driveway storage, PODS nails it.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as you need to load and unload
- More budget-friendly than full-service movers
- Offers driveway storage
- States not covered include AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Example prices provided by PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet are around $5,000-$6,500 for a 2,790-mile move and just $2,000-$2,850 for a 370-mile move, including one month of storage.
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) shines with glowing customer reviews and personalized moving packages. What's really cool about IVL is how it covers all bases – local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves.
They're DOT-licensed interstate movers and also an authorized broker outside its core areas. You'll find them on the coasts, including North Carolina, and much of the mid-west. While their offices are spread out, most folks quote via phone or virtual walk-throughs.
24/7 support ensures your questions get answered. A decent response rate and a BBB B rating reflect their customer care. A 25% upfront deposit is standard, even if it deters some.
Overall, IVL is a solid company that appears at the top of plenty “best of” lists.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits up to 48 hours before moving
- Free first month of storage
- GPS shipment tracking
- Virtual walk-through option for quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
Based on IVL's online estimator, a 2-bedroom move spanning 1,100 miles costs $2,500-$4,500, while a 2,500-mile journey ranges $7,500-$10,000. Local moves bill by hour and crew size, starting at $150 per hour.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Employee relocations
- Custom packaging
- Storage available
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
When considering North American Van Lines (NAVL), it's about you and your move. As a hybrid broker and carrier, they're widely available nationwide. With over 500 partners across the country, they're well-equipped for residential and commercial moves. The company employs 1,400+ in-house drivers, who covered over 30 million miles in 2021, per their FMCSA data.
NAVL isn't just coverage and experience, though. Their binding estimates mean no surprise bills. Begin online, then get in touch with a rep for an accurate quote and, if you wish, a binding estimate. Choose from three options:
- Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed, binding estimate.
- Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Final cost might be less, never more.
- Customized Pricing: Mix of binding estimate and service additions.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates available
- Large owned truck fleet
- Online claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers out some moves
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
Through our research, NAVL emerges as a cost-effective choice for various moves, though pricier for full-service, long-distance ones. Their site notes a $3,758 average, looking at all long-distance moves over the past year. Yet, digging deeper reveals a cost of about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile journey.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Moving, whether by your hand or a company's, holds the risk of cherished items breaking. That's where United Van Lines (UVL) steps in. While others offer $0.60 per pound, UVL provides $6 per pound standard. Declare high-value items pre-move, like jewelry, china sets, or antiques.
Yet, some customers didn’t appreciate less-than-professional third-party contractors. Most moving companies contract out to expand their reach, but that invites risk. UVL should improve contractor screening. Still, it has few complaints, given its 100 million annual miles traveled per the FMCSA and an A+ rating with the BBB.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Better property protection than most
- Custom packing
- Online GPS tracking
- Mixed ratings
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, moving a 3-bedroom home 1,000 miles with United Van Lines ranges from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service during summer with about a month's notice.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- State-to-state and in-state moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
IMRG, as a moving broker, takes the load off you by finding the perfect mover for your North Carolina move. With 25 years under its belt, it tops our list for experienced moving brokers. On Consumer Affairs, 80% of 312 reviews score 4 or 5 stars – a feat for any mover, let alone a broker. If you're like most people, pinpointing the best mover isn't easy. That's where IMRG shines, making your choice simpler. Just remember, their strict 72-hour cancellation policy is a factor if you decide on them.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices
- Finds reputable, licensed movers for you
- Pre-screens companies it uses
- Not ultimately responsible for damage as a broker
- Should improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG has an online calculator, but they're just ballpark figures. For accurate numbers, reach out and connect for an accurate quote.
|From
|To
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Auto shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC is all about easing your move with top-notch online tools. Their iOS and Android apps are your command center – organize tasks, add contacts, schedule pickup and dropoff, even set up utilities at the new address. Its 24/7 shipment tracking gives you full peace of mind during the move. Consumer Affairs shows 63% of ratings are 4-5 stars, while only 12% sit at one star. An A+ BBB rating shows they handle matters quickly.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- User-friendly app-based moving portal
- Virtual quotes available
- Binding estimates are an option
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies for some moves
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's site doesn’t reveal prices, but our digging uncovered that it’s owned by Unigroup – which also owns United Van Lines. UVL is more upfront, so you can gauge Mayflower costs there. By that reasoning, a 3-bedroom, 1,000-mile move in summer with a month's notice could range $6,000-$12,000.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
At JK Moving Services, they mean business when it comes to your items. They go all out, training their team in a fully furnished house at HQ. From your everyday stuff to sculptures, antiques, and wine collections, their staff is ready to ensure your belongings look untouched.
This commitment reflects in reviews – top-notch customer service ratings from BBB and Google Reviews.
It can also help finance your move. JK's partnered with Enhancify, offering quick quotes and even 0% financing in some cases. Downsides? They don’t perform many local moves, and rates are higher than most.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expert packing crews
- 0% move financing for qualified customers
- GPS shipment tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Higher pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving goes the extra mile. With intensive staff training, their service shines – but it comes at a price. Real customer reviews suggest a 1,000-mile move costs $7,000 to $15,000. Expect variations based on the services you choose.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
How To Select A Moving Company In North Carolina
Plan your budget: Figure out your spending limit. Those watching their wallet might lean toward container movers, not full-service.
Check your stuff: Make an exact list of your items, especially special ones. Surprise items mean surprise costs.
Pick your move type: Today, options abound. Container, DIY, or full-service door-to-door, the choice is yours.
Read reviews: Hunt for genuine past customer experiences. But keep in mind that most people only leave reviews when they are upset, so take reviews with a grain of salt.
Compare quotes: Collecting multiple quotes takes time, but it's worth it. Face-to-face or virtual walk-throughs offer accurate numbers. Comparing could save you thousands.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in North Carolina
- Distance: More miles, more cost.
- Amount: Volume and weight factor in. Heavy items mean extra.
- Specialty: Art and pianos mean special crews and higher costs.
- Insurance: Basic coverage ($0.60/lb) might fall short. Consider added protection.
- Timing: January's cheap, June's not. Off-peak moves save money.
How to Prepare for a Move in North Carolina
Prepare a moving checklist: Organize tasks with timelines. Movers offer checklists, even apps for step-by-step guidance.
Update documents: Interstate move? Learn about vehicle re-registration and other state specifics.
Map out new home: Label boxes, so movers get placements right. Unpack hassle-free.
Cut the clutter: Downsize before you move. Some items may cost more to move than replace.
Keep essentials: Truck items won't be easy to access. Car or flight essentials are key.
Expectations matter: Investigate mover reliability and cost. Seek binding estimates for peace of mind.
North Carolina Moving Company FAQ
Why are North Carolina moving companies so expensive?
North Carolina moving companies might seem pricey due to current demand, seasonality, and distance. Also, specialized services, insurance, and equipment could contribute. However, quality service and damage prevention are worth considering.
How do I know my North Carolina moving company is reputable?
To ensure your North Carolina moving company is reputable, do your homework. Investigate their background, read reviews, and check if they're licensed and insured. For in-state moves, make sure the company is licensed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission.
What is the cheapest month to move?
Winter months such as January to March are often the cheapest, but you can still find good deals in summer months by shopping around.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in North Carolina
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
