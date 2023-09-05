10 Best Moving Companies in North Carolina

Finding the best movers in North Carolina can be a challenge and, honestly, a bit frustrating. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies and chosen Bekins Van Lines as our top North Carolina mover. However, be sure to look through others on the list that could be better for your specific move.

Best Overall: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines takes our award for best overall mover in North Carolina. Established in 1891, it stands as the oldest operating U.S. moving firm. Demonstrating unwavering commitment to "showing customers value and respect," it boasts a 4.6-star Google Reviews rating and a commendable record on other platforms. Customers appreciated its careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing, often deeming its staff "professional." The firm covers a wide range of moves, including local, long-distance, military, and senior relocations, and excels in managing sizable, delicate items such as pianos and heirlooms. The Priority Relocation Service, akin to a white-glove option, offers expedited, detail-oriented moving, albeit at a premium. A prudent choice for those preferring comprehensive assistance.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing available

Full-replacement value protection available

Priority moving service Cons Some complaints about damaged items

Online estimates not available for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, moving a 3-bedroom home 1,500 miles away might range from $8,500 to $10,500, including optional services. For a 500-mile move, expect to pay about $6,000 to $7,000. Costs vary greatly – a simpler 1-bedroom move might be $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move could reach $15,000 to move 1,500 miles.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the country's largest movers. AVL prides itself on quality – not just for standard moves but also for your valued possessions like pianos, antiques, and family treasures. It has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 3.44 out of 5 stars on that platform. Newsweek and Statista even recognized them with a Best Customer Service Award. Granted, they're not flawless; some customers report last-minute price hikes and unprofessional third-party contractors. Still, AVL offers a dependable choice for your everyday or specialized move.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage

Military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Third parties used for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

When planning your move in or out of North Carolina, the American Van Lines website stands out with its detailed cost estimates. They break down various scenarios, showing the corresponding prices. Check out these examples of estimated costs featured on their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Why we chose it

When it comes to semi-DIY moves, U-Pack is a standout choice. Not only does it save you money compared to full-service options, but it also hands you more control. Take their "ReloCubes®" – these containers are yours to fill and lock until they reach your new place. They even offer trailers. The billing? You pay for what you use – say you order three cubes but use two, you're only charged for two. Their BBB reviews show a 4.05 average rating with very few negative reviews. Plus, it is licensed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you don’t mind packing but would rather not drive a large truck cross-country, U-Pack could be your mover.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparency in pricing

Pay for what you use only

Ultimate privacy for your shipment Cons It doesn't do local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack truly excels in cost savings. One customer reports saving $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move, opting for U-Pack over full-service. Per U-Pack, moving one ReloCube door to door costs around $2,500 and you need about one per room.

Here are U-Pack’s website quotes for a 1,700-mile move. Compared to full-service, they're budget-friendly.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS takes the lead in flexibility among container movers, giving you a leg up in certain moves compared to its rival, U-Pack. You can store your things in your driveway for however long you need. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, PODS lets you declutter bit by bit over months.

Just pay the monthly fee, starting at just $149 to get started. When you’ve packed days or even months later, book pick-up and drop-off. It's perfect for slow-moving or decluttering before a home sale. Pricing's straightforward: POD size, duration, and distance.

Consumer Affairs rates show 69% of reviews as 4 or 5 stars, while some grouse about late deliveries and tricky reps. Still, if you're after your packing pace or driveway storage, PODS nails it.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you need to load and unload

More budget-friendly than full-service movers

Offers driveway storage Cons States not covered include AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Example prices provided by PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet are around $5,000-$6,500 for a 2,790-mile move and just $2,000-$2,850 for a 370-mile move, including one month of storage.

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) shines with glowing customer reviews and personalized moving packages. What's really cool about IVL is how it covers all bases – local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves.

They're DOT-licensed interstate movers and also an authorized broker outside its core areas. You'll find them on the coasts, including North Carolina, and much of the mid-west. While their offices are spread out, most folks quote via phone or virtual walk-throughs.

24/7 support ensures your questions get answered. A decent response rate and a BBB B rating reflect their customer care. A 25% upfront deposit is standard, even if it deters some.

Overall, IVL is a solid company that appears at the top of plenty “best of” lists.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits up to 48 hours before moving

Free first month of storage

GPS shipment tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

Based on IVL's online estimator, a 2-bedroom move spanning 1,100 miles costs $2,500-$4,500, while a 2,500-mile journey ranges $7,500-$10,000. Local moves bill by hour and crew size, starting at $150 per hour.

Services

Local, long-distance , and international moves

Employee relocations

Custom packaging

Storage available

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

When considering North American Van Lines (NAVL), it's about you and your move. As a hybrid broker and carrier, they're widely available nationwide. With over 500 partners across the country, they're well-equipped for residential and commercial moves. The company employs 1,400+ in-house drivers, who covered over 30 million miles in 2021, per their FMCSA data.

NAVL isn't just coverage and experience, though. Their binding estimates mean no surprise bills. Begin online, then get in touch with a rep for an accurate quote and, if you wish, a binding estimate. Choose from three options:

Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed, binding estimate. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Final cost might be less, never more. Customized Pricing: Mix of binding estimate and service additions.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates available

Large owned truck fleet

Online claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers out some moves

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

Through our research, NAVL emerges as a cost-effective choice for various moves, though pricier for full-service, long-distance ones. Their site notes a $3,758 average, looking at all long-distance moves over the past year. Yet, digging deeper reveals a cost of about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile journey.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving, whether by your hand or a company's, holds the risk of cherished items breaking. That's where United Van Lines (UVL) steps in. While others offer $0.60 per pound, UVL provides $6 per pound standard. Declare high-value items pre-move, like jewelry, china sets, or antiques.

Yet, some customers didn’t appreciate less-than-professional third-party contractors. Most moving companies contract out to expand their reach, but that invites risk. UVL should improve contractor screening. Still, it has few complaints, given its 100 million annual miles traveled per the FMCSA and an A+ rating with the BBB.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Better property protection than most

Custom packing

Online GPS tracking Cons Mixed ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, moving a 3-bedroom home 1,000 miles with United Van Lines ranges from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service during summer with about a month's notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

State-to-state and in-state moving

Vehicle shipping

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

IMRG, as a moving broker, takes the load off you by finding the perfect mover for your North Carolina move. With 25 years under its belt, it tops our list for experienced moving brokers. On Consumer Affairs, 80% of 312 reviews score 4 or 5 stars – a feat for any mover, let alone a broker. If you're like most people, pinpointing the best mover isn't easy. That's where IMRG shines, making your choice simpler. Just remember, their strict 72-hour cancellation policy is a factor if you decide on them.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Finds reputable, licensed movers for you

Pre-screens companies it uses Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage as a broker

Should improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG has an online calculator, but they're just ballpark figures. For accurate numbers, reach out and connect for an accurate quote.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Auto shipping

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC is all about easing your move with top-notch online tools. Their iOS and Android apps are your command center – organize tasks, add contacts, schedule pickup and dropoff, even set up utilities at the new address. Its 24/7 shipment tracking gives you full peace of mind during the move. Consumer Affairs shows 63% of ratings are 4-5 stars, while only 12% sit at one star. An A+ BBB rating shows they handle matters quickly.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros User-friendly app-based moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates are an option Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies for some moves

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's site doesn’t reveal prices, but our digging uncovered that it’s owned by Unigroup – which also owns United Van Lines. UVL is more upfront, so you can gauge Mayflower costs there. By that reasoning, a 3-bedroom, 1,000-mile move in summer with a month's notice could range $6,000-$12,000.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

At JK Moving Services, they mean business when it comes to your items. They go all out, training their team in a fully furnished house at HQ. From your everyday stuff to sculptures, antiques, and wine collections, their staff is ready to ensure your belongings look untouched.

This commitment reflects in reviews – top-notch customer service ratings from BBB and Google Reviews.

It can also help finance your move. JK's partnered with Enhancify, offering quick quotes and even 0% financing in some cases. Downsides? They don’t perform many local moves, and rates are higher than most.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expert packing crews

0% move financing for qualified customers

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Higher pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving goes the extra mile. With intensive staff training, their service shines – but it comes at a price. Real customer reviews suggest a 1,000-mile move costs $7,000 to $15,000. Expect variations based on the services you choose.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

How To Select A Moving Company In North Carolina

Plan your budget: Figure out your spending limit. Those watching their wallet might lean toward container movers, not full-service.

Check your stuff: Make an exact list of your items, especially special ones. Surprise items mean surprise costs.

Pick your move type: Today, options abound. Container, DIY, or full-service door-to-door, the choice is yours.

Read reviews: Hunt for genuine past customer experiences. But keep in mind that most people only leave reviews when they are upset, so take reviews with a grain of salt.

Compare quotes: Collecting multiple quotes takes time, but it's worth it. Face-to-face or virtual walk-throughs offer accurate numbers. Comparing could save you thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in North Carolina

Distance : More miles, more cost.

Amount : Volume and weight factor in. Heavy items mean extra.

Specialty : Art and pianos mean special crews and higher costs.

Insurance : Basic coverage ($0.60/lb) might fall short. Consider added protection.

Timing: January's cheap, June's not. Off-peak moves save money.

How to Prepare for a Move in North Carolina



Prepare a moving checklist: Organize tasks with timelines. Movers offer checklists, even apps for step-by-step guidance.

Update documents: Interstate move? Learn about vehicle re-registration and other state specifics.

Map out new home: Label boxes, so movers get placements right. Unpack hassle-free.

Cut the clutter: Downsize before you move. Some items may cost more to move than replace.

Keep essentials: Truck items won't be easy to access. Car or flight essentials are key.

Expectations matter: Investigate mover reliability and cost. Seek binding estimates for peace of mind.

North Carolina Moving Company FAQ

Why are North Carolina moving companies so expensive?

North Carolina moving companies might seem pricey due to current demand, seasonality, and distance. Also, specialized services, insurance, and equipment could contribute. However, quality service and damage prevention are worth considering.

How do I know my North Carolina moving company is reputable?

To ensure your North Carolina moving company is reputable, do your homework. Investigate their background, read reviews, and check if they're licensed and insured. For in-state moves, make sure the company is licensed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

What is the cheapest month to move?

Winter months such as January to March are often the cheapest, but you can still find good deals in summer months by shopping around.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in North Carolina

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in North Carolina