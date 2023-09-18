10 Best Moving Companies in Oklahoma

Finding the best moving company in Oklahoma can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve narrowed it down for you: Bekins Van Lines is our top Oklahoma mover. Still, review the remaining nine movers on our list; one might be better suited for your individual needs.

Best Moving Companies in Oklahoma for 2023

Bekins Van Lines - Best Overall International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Mayflower - Best Technology Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover

Best Overall: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines stands as the longest-operating moving firm in the U.S., upholding its commitment to customer value and respect. With a stellar 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews and a consistent track record on other review platforms, it wins Money’s award as the best Oklahoma moving company.

Customers praised their careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing, often lauding the professionalism of the staff. Their Priority Relocation Service is a standout feature, a white-glove option that ensures swift, meticulous door-to-door moving, albeit at a premium cost. It includes last-minute service requests, packing and unpacking, exclusive truck space, guaranteed punctual delivery (with a $100-per-day late payment policy), and availability during peak moving seasons.

However, some reviews mentioned damaged items and delays with their standard service. To mitigate this, opting for full-value protection is advisable, though such incidents are infrequent.

Whether you require a cost-effective local move or a top-tier cross-country relocation, Bekins Van Lines merits serious consideration as a trusted moving company.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Punctuality guarantee

Specialized packing services

Optional replacement value protection

Choice of priority service for faster moves Cons Occasional complaints for damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom relocation typically falls within the $8,500 to $10,500 range, considering optional services such as added protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile move, expect costs of approximately $6,000 to $7,000. Pricing varies based on your requirements, with basic one-bedroom or studio moves starting at $3,500 and extensive 5-bedroom, full-service relocations reaching $15,000 for a 1,500-mile distance.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a standout choice for long-distance moves, earning praise for its strong customer reviews and customizable moving options. IVL handles everything from local to international relocations, offering services like packing, fragile item transport, storage, and more. They hold the necessary licenses for interstate moving and operate as a broker in areas beyond their core coverage of the east and west coasts and much of the mid-west. While IVL maintains regional offices in several states, most customers obtain quotes via a user-friendly virtual walk-through process. Their round-the-clock customer support is a plus, with a decent response rate to inquiries and a BBB rating of B. Keep in mind that IVL requires a standard 25% upfront deposit, but their comprehensive services and stellar reputation make them a top choice for Oklahoma moves.

Overall, IVL is a trusted company that shows up in many national publications’ “best of” lists.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits within 48 hours of moving

First month of storage is complimentary

Online tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Third-parties used outside core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator indicates that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home relocation typically costs between $2,500 and $4,500, while a 2,500-mile move for a similar-sized residence falls in the range of $7,500 to $10,000. For local moves, charges are hourly, commencing at $150 per hour, contingent on the number of movers required.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a moving broker and a licensed carrier, offering nationwide coverage through a network of over 500 partners, complemented by an in-house fleet of 1,400 drivers who logged over 30 million miles in 2021. Notably, NAVL's standout feature is its optional binding estimates, providing customers with pricing assurance to mitigate unexpected costs. They offer three estimate options: Bottom Line Pricing, ensuring a guaranteed price; Not-To-Exceed Pricing, potentially lower but never higher; and Customized Pricing, a blend of binding estimates with the flexibility to add services later. With an A+ BBB rating and consistently strong reviews on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch, NAVL demonstrates a solid reputation in the industry.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large owned fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL proves budget-friendly for various moves, but full-service, long-distance relocations may run on the costlier side. NAVL's reported 12-month average for long-distance moves stands at $3,758, yet additional investigation reveals that a 1,000-mile move typically totals around $5,000. Those who don’t want surprises at the end can pay more for a guaranteed price, known as Bottom Line Pricing.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

United Van Lines (UVL) stands out for its top-tier protection in the moving industry, offering $6 per pound standard coverage compared to the industry average of $0.60 per pound. This means that UVL provides more substantial compensation for your belongings in the unfortunate event of damage. Additionally, you can declare high-value items, ensuring they are protected at their declared value rather than being limited by weight. However, some customers have expressed concerns about third-party contractors often used by moving companies, highlighting a potential area for UVL to improve its vetting process. Despite this, UVL maintains an excellent reputation, with an A+ BBB rating, and though it may cost more than competitors, its superior protection level justifies the premium pricing.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Exceptional property safeguarding

Tailored crate solutions

Convenient online claims process Cons Requires improved screening of third-party contractors

Does not operate in HI, RI, WV, VT

Above-average pricing compared to competitors

How much does United Van Lines cost?

United Van Lines charges approximately $6,000 to $12,000 for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in the summer with one month's notice. However, costs can significantly differ based on the moving day, season, distance, weight, number of bedrooms, and packing choices.

Services

Long-distance moves

Local moving

Interstate moving

Auto shipping

Storage options

Small moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) excels as a moving broker, eliminating the hassle of hunting for the right mover yourself. With 25 years of experience, it's among the most seasoned in the business. Consumer Affairs reports an impressive 80% of 312 reviews rating it 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable achievement for a broker. IMRG's expertise can streamline your mover selection process, which can otherwise be challenging. However, be ready to commit when using their services, as they enforce a strict cancellation policy demanding cancellations within 72 hours of booking.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Finds the best price

Identifies the ideal mover for your needs

Screens moving companies Cons Not the ultimate party liable for damages

Should improve refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

You can obtain an estimate using the company's online calculator, though IMRG cautions that these are approximate figures. For precise quotes, it's recommended to contact the company directly. According to the company, a 1,000-mile move of a 2-bedroom home costs $3,900-$7,000 and a 4-bedroom move would be $8,500+. Call for a personalized quote.

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has evolved into one of the nation's largest moving companies, attributed to its unwavering commitment to quality. While proficient in handling standard household items, AVL excels in safeguarding valuables such as pianos, antiques, family heirlooms, and even entire art or wine collections. Its dedication to quality is mirrored in its online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 3.44 out of 5-star rating. AVL's accolades include Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award for moving companies. Yet, opportunities for improvement exist in refining the bidding process and addressing customer concerns about last-minute price hikes and third-party contractors. Nevertheless, AVL remains a reliable choice for both routine and specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage options

Military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Third parties used for some moves

Not available to/from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website stands out for its comprehensive moving cost estimation tool, offering a range of scenarios and corresponding prices. Here are a few sample estimates from their site.

You can get a binding estimate, but it’s only as good as your inventory list. Make sure to let the company know about every last item.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance relocations

International moving

Handles antiques and pianos

Furniture and large valuables disassembly and reassembly

Convenient online shipment tracking

Optional storage solutions

Professional packing and unpacking services

High-quality moving supplies

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC stands out with its exceptional online tools designed to streamline your moving experience. Available as iOS or Android apps, these tools enable you to efficiently manage every aspect of your move, from checklists and contact management to scheduling pickups, arranging drop-offs, and even setting up utilities at your new address. Furthermore, the company's 24/7 online shipment tracking system offers unparalleled peace of mind throughout your relocation.

While maintaining a favorable reputation, with 63% of reviews receiving 4- or 5-star ratings on Consumer Affairs, there are some drawbacks. A small 12% of reviews rated 1-star, primarily due to third-party involvement, which occasionally resulted in damage or missed delivery dates. However, considering its size, such complaints are almost inevitable. Mayflower's A+ BBB rating underscores its effective handling of and resolution of grievances, further solidifying its reliability.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Online moving portal

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates available Cons Limited local moving services

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website doesn't readily provide pricing details, but it's worth noting that Mayflower is part of the Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines, a moving and logistics conglomerate with more transparent pricing. By this logic, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in the summer with one month's notice may range between $6,000 (self-pack) and $12,000 (full-service packing).

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its whimsical name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men and a Truck stands out as a unique and informal brand. However, this unassuming appearance belies its substantial presence as one of the nation's largest moving companies, having completed over 9 million moves and operating over 350 independently owned franchises across nearly every state, including two in Oklahoma (Tulsa and Oklahoma City). Notably, it combines national reach with local expertise, allowing you to support small local businesses while enjoying the advantages of a nationwide mover. These local franchises offer a better understanding of your neighborhood, enhancing door-to-door service for local and long-distance moves. The company provides flexible options, including Value Flex for smaller moves and Expedited service for larger ones. With a considerable fan base, 96% of customers would recommend the service to friends, and approximately 78% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate the company at three, four, or five stars, reflecting its strong reputation.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations in the U.S.

Local and long-distance mover

Crated moving option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by branch

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves commence at approximately $150 per hour, but pricing fluctuates significantly depending on location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could approach $20,000. Like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, a middle-ground scenario typically falls between $10,000 and $15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack emerges as the top choice for those seeking partial DIY moves, offering cost savings and increased control. You're provided with "ReloCubes®" containers, into which you load your possessions, securely locking them until delivery at your new address. Alternatively, you can opt for a trailer, only paying for the space used, be it cubes or linear footage in trailers, with a partition securing your items. U-Pack enjoys a stellar reputation on the BBB, boasting a 4.05 out of 5-star average rating, and holds a legitimate license under USDOT 914011 from the FMCSA. It's an ideal solution for individuals comfortable with packing and loading but averse to long-distance truck driving.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay for used space only

No one has access to your cube or trailer Cons No local moves

Does not deliver to all locations

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack excels in affordability, epitomizing the essence of DIY moving. A customer reported saving a remarkable $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move compared to a full-service company, a noteworthy feat. The company estimates around $2,500 per door-to-door ReloCube move, with each unit offering 308 cubic feet of space, approximately one per room. U-Pack's quotes for a 1,700-mile move reveal its cost-effectiveness compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS emerges as the ultimate in container moving flexibility, granting it a slight edge over its competitor, U-Pack, which also features on our list. What sets PODS apart is its unique capability to accommodate gradual decluttering for extended periods, as opposed to U-Pack's three-day limit for packing. For a one-month storage fee starting at $149, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container conveniently placed in your driveway. When ready, schedule pick-up and drop-off. PODS proves invaluable for decluttering before a move or during home remodeling, offering pricing simplicity based on container size, duration, and distance. Consumer Affairs reviews show a 69% satisfaction rate, with some criticisms related to missed delivery dates and communication challenges. Nevertheless, it's an ideal solution for those seeking a personalized packing pace or temporary driveway storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Flexible loading timeframe

Cost-effective compared to full-service movers

Contactless moving options

Convenient driveway storage solutions Cons Service is not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Lacks professional packing services

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom home (up to 1,200 sq. ft.), but it's important to acknowledge that costs can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

How To Select A Moving Company In Oklahoma

Set a budget : Determine your moving budget; consider container movers for cost-conscious individuals. Inventory : Accurately list your items, especially special-needs belongings; hidden costs can arise if you underreport. Choose a move type : Opt for container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving options available in today's market. Check reviews : Seek authentic customer feedback, bearing in mind that many review when dissatisfied. Examine the ratio of negative reviews to the company's total moves, found on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website. Get multiple quotes : Although gathering quotes can be labor-intensive, comparing at least two quotes to your own can yield substantial savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Oklahoma

Distance : Longer moves incur higher costs, including fuel and licensing.

Item volume and weight : Heavier items like oak tables can increase fees.

Specialty services : Piano or art/wine transport often comes at a premium.

Insurance : Basic coverage (usually $0.60/pound) may require additional protection.

Timing: Moving in non-peak months, like January, is more cost-effective.

How to Prepare for a Move in Oklahoma

Create a Personalized Checklist: Craft a tailored moving checklist based on your specific tasks and deadlines. Many moving companies offer helpful checklists or apps for step-by-step guidance. Update Documentation: If moving to a new state, research and complete necessary documentation, like vehicle re-registration, complying with state-specific requirements. Plan New Home Layout: Label boxes with their destination in your new home to simplify unpacking and help movers place items correctly. Streamline Belongings: Before moving, declutter by donating, selling, or downsizing. Consider selling or giving away items like old furniture or rarely used possessions. Pack Essentials Separately: Keep immediate necessities accessible during the move, as items on the moving truck may be inaccessible for weeks. Research Mover: Investigate your chosen moving company's policies and track record, particularly regarding delivery dates and cost estimates. Seek a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time if possible.

Oklahoma Moving Company FAQ

Why are Oklahoma moving companies so expensive?

Oklahoma moving companies can be expensive due to various factors, including the distance of the move, the amount of belongings, additional services required, and the time of year. Longer-distance moves and the need for specialized services can drive up costs.

How do I know my Oklahoma moving company is reputable?

To ensure your Oklahoma moving company is reputable, consider the following steps:

Check online reviews and ratings from previous customers on platforms like Yelp, Google, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Verify that the company is properly licensed, by checking the FMCSA and Oklahoma Corporation Commission websites.

Request references from the moving company and contact past clients to inquire about their experiences.

Ask for a written estimate that outlines all costs and services, ensuring transparency.

What is the cheapest month to move in Oklahoma?

The cheapest month to move in Oklahoma, as in many places, is typically during winter, particularly January. Demand for moving services tends to be lower during this period, resulting in potentially lower rates from moving companies.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Oklahoma

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Oklahoma