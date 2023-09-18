10 Best Moving Companies in Oregon

To find the best moving companies in Oregon, look no further. We analyzed dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in the Beaver State is North American Van Lines. But peruse our entire top 10 list to see if another company’s services, costs, and features suit your move better.

Best Overall: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and licensed carrier, boasting a vast network of over 500 partners nationwide and five Oregon-area locations, catering to residential and commercial moves. In 2021, their fleet of over 1,400 drivers covered more than 30 million miles, as per their Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) profile.

NAVL offers optional binding estimates, alleviating post-move bill anxieties. You can begin with an online quote, followed by contact from a representative who can provide an accurate quote and, if desired, a binding estimate. Their three estimate options encompass Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed price), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (final cost might be lower, never higher), and Customized Pricing (mixing binding estimate with optional service additions).

Regarding reputation, NAVL maintains an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently garners 4 stars or better on sites like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Guaranteed price quotes available

Extensive in-house vehicle fleet

Simplified claims procedure Cons Limited storage availability

Utilizes brokers for certain locations

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers affordability for various move types, though full-service, long-distance moves tend to be pricier. The website cites an average 12-month cost of $3,758 for long-distance moves, yet additional research suggests approximately $5,000 for a 1,000-mile relocation. Keep in mind that your specific costs may greatly differ from these estimates.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has evolved into one of the nation's largest moving companies, driven by a commitment to quality. While adept at handling typical household moves, AVL's standout feature is its expert crews, capable of safely transporting valuables like pianos, antiques, and cherished family heirlooms. AVL boasts an impressive online reputation, with an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 3.44 out of 5 stars rating. It's even received Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award among moving companies. However, some customers cite room for improvement in the bidding process and concerns about third-party contractors. Nevertheless, AVL remains a reliable choice for both standard and specialty moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Specializes in antique, piano, and valuable-item relocations

Offers storage solutions

Proficient in military moves Cons May necessitate a substantial deposit

Engages third-party services for certain moves

Unavailable for moves to/from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website stands out with its detailed move cost estimations. It provides a range of scenarios, each accompanied by its associated price. Here are a few sample estimates showcased on their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance relocation services

International moving expertise

Specialized handling of antiques and pianos

Fine art collection transportation

Furniture and large valuables disassembly/reassembly

Online shipment tracking is available

Optional storage solutions

Professional packing and unpacking services

Comprehensive moving supplies support

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines, the oldest American moving company, maintains a stellar reputation with a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews. Customers appreciate their careful handling and competitive pricing, often commending the professionalism of their staff. Bekins offers diverse services, covering local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, with expertise in handling large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and heirlooms. Their standout feature is the Priority Relocation Service, a premium white-glove option offering speed, attention to detail, and guaranteed on-time delivery during peak seasons. While their standard service has received occasional complaints of damaged items and delayed deliveries, full-value protection is available. Whether you seek a budget-friendly local move or a high-end cross-country relocation, Bekins Van Lines is a reputable choice.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee available

Specialty crating

Full-value replacement option

Priority service option Cons Damage complaints

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, influenced by optional services like additional protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move averages around $6,000 to $7,000. Costs vary significantly based on specific requirements, with a minimal one-bedroom or studio move starting at $3,500 and a comprehensive 5-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles potentially reaching $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers superior online tools for a seamless move experience. Their iOS and Android apps help you stay organized by allowing checklist completion, adding contacts, scheduling pickups, and drop-offs, and even setting up utilities at your new address.

With Mayflower's 24/7 online shipment tracking system, you can enjoy unparalleled peace of mind during your move. As for their reputation, Consumer Affairs reveals a solid rating, with 63% of reviews receiving 4- or 5-star ratings, a commendable score in the moving industry. While some negative feedback relates to third-party companies, Mayflower's A+ BBB rating indicates effective complaint resolution, acknowledging that occasional complaints are inevitable for a company of its size.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Convenient online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding quotes Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks clear pricing information, but it's owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines, known for transparent pricing. Using United as a reference, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move with one month's notice in the summer ranges from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its whimsical name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men and a Truck exudes informality but takes moving seriously. As one of the nation's largest movers, it boasts a track record of 9 million successful moves and over 350 independently owned franchises spanning nearly every state.

What sets it apart is the fusion of national reach with local charm, offering the support of local small businesses alongside the benefits of a nationwide mover. These local franchises understand your neighborhood, ensuring top-notch door-to-door service for local or cross-country moves, with flexible options including Value Flex for smaller moves and Expedited for larger ones.

Customer satisfaction is evident, with 96% expressing willingness to refer the service to friends, though some variability in service quality may arise due to independently run locations. While not flawless, Two Men and a Truck remains a solid choice for many.

But the bottom line is, if you want the power of a national company with a local touch, try Two Men and a Truck.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Container option Cons Customer experience can vary by branch

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move rates typically commence at approximately $150 per hour, though pricing fluctuates based on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost about $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading can approach $20,000. Like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, a middle-ground scenario falls within the $10,000 to $15,000 range.

Services

Comprehensive long-distance moving services

Container-based long-distance moves

Local relocation assistance

Professional packing and loading support

Access to moving supplies

Home staging services

Why we chose it

U-Pack is the ideal choice for those seeking partial DIY moves, offering cost-efficiency and increased process control. They provide "ReloCubes®," allowing you to load your possessions and secure the cubes until delivery at your new destination. Alternatively, you can opt for trailers, only paying for the space used, be it cubes or linear feet. Glowing BBB reviews attest to its quality, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars. U-Pack's USDOT licensing ensures legitimacy. If you're comfortable with packing and loading but averse to driving a large truck cross-country, U-Pack presents an excellent solution.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-understand pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons Local moves unavailable

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack states that moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs approximately $2,500. Each ReloCube measures 308 cubic feet (5'10" x 6'10" x 7'9" inside) and generally requires one cube per room. U-Pack's quotes for a 1,700-mile move are notably budget-friendly compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS excels in flexibility among container movers, offering a unique edge over competitors like U-Pack. And with half a dozen Oregon locations, there’s likely a branch by you. What sets it apart is the option to store household items in your driveway for an extended duration, enabling gradual decluttering leading up to your move. For as low as $149 per month, you can secure an eight, 12, or 16-foot container on-site. When ready, schedule pick-up and drop-off. Pricing is straightforward, based on POD size, duration, and distance, even serving non-movers during home remodels. While some reviews mention missed delivery dates and communication challenges, 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate PODS with 4 or 5 stars, making it an excellent choice for self-paced packing, unpacking, or convenient temporary storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as needed to load

Low-cost mover

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom, 1,200 square-foot household. Keep in mind that costs significantly depend on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) earns its spot as a top long-distance moving choice with favorable customer feedback and versatile moving packages. IVL caters to various needs, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. Their services range from full-service packing to fragile item transport, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and cost-effective self-packing options.

As a licensed interstate mover and approved by the FMCSA, IVL's reach spans the East and West Coasts and much of the Midwest, but it serves all 50 states via partner relationships. IVL ensures 24/7 access to representatives for inquiries or concerns, maintaining a decent complaint response rate, reflected in their B rating from the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit may deter some, it aligns with industry standards. Though a few customers cited final bills exceeding estimates, IVL transparently discloses extra fees on its website, assisting customers in calculating their overall expenses.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator suggests a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move ranges from $2,500 to $4,500, while a 2,500-mile move with the same-sized home costs between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, contingent on the moving crew size.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving always carries some risk of item damage, but United Van Lines (UVL) excels in mitigating this concern with industry-leading protection. While many movers provide $0.60 per pound basic coverage, UVL offers a standard $6 per pound, ensuring better compensation. For instance, if a 100-pound item breaks, UVL covers it at $600 compared to the $60 typically offered by others.

UVL also allows declaring high-value items not strictly based on weight. For example, a $1,000 diamond ring is insured at its declared value. However, the company's reliance on third-party contractors has drawn complaints. Although this practice expands coverage, it poses risks. Despite these occasional issues, UVL's remarkable 100-million-mile annual travel record and A+ BBB rating attest to its reliability, even if it comes at a higher cost due to its superior protection coverage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking and claims Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Mixed customer ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

United Van Lines estimates range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing during a summer 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move with a month's notice. Actual costs hinge on the moving date, distance, weight, bedroom count, packing choices, extra services, and property protection additions.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT operates as a matchmaking service for movers. While it doesn't conduct the moves itself, it excels as a reputable and well-rated broker within the industry. Boasting a 4.3/5 Google Reviews average and a B rating on BBB, with just 14 resolved complaints in the past year, it's a registered FMCSA broker (USDOT #2247863), ensuring the usage of licensed carriers and full carrier disclosure. Partners include renowned names like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines, contributing to its transparency. However, broker-driven moves can limit control and cost predictability, depending on carrier availability. Despite these challenges, Moving APT stands out with its 24/7 customer support, addressing any arising issues promptly.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Price matching

24/7 customer support

250+ free moving advice articles on its site Cons Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Pricing for any moving service hinges on diverse factors, including weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Nevertheless, Moving APT stands out for offering transparent ballpark estimates on its website. Below is a table illustrating potential costs for utilizing its service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance relocations

Packing and unpacking services

Comprehensive moving supplies

Furniture transportation

Vehicle shipping options

Secure storage solutions

How To Select A Moving Company In Oregon

Set a Budget: Determine your moving budget; consider container movers for savings. Inventory Check: Make a precise inventory, including specialized items, to avoid surprise fees. Choose Moving Type: Opt for container-based, DIY, or full-service moving. Read Reviews: Find authentic reviews; consider the bad to total reviews ratio. Get Multiple Quotes: Compare quotes to potentially save thousands on your move.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Oregon

Distance impacts the cost : farther moves are pricier.

Weight of items affects the quote, especially heavy ones.

Specialty services like piano moving come at a higher cost.

Insurance options can increase the overall moving expense.

Timing matters; moving in January is cheaper than in June.

How to Prepare for a Move in Oregon

Create a Moving Plan: Craft a checklist with tasks and timelines. Some movers offer online checklists. Update Documents: Research state requirements for vehicle registration and other tasks. Map New Home: Label boxes for easy unpacking in your new home. Declutter: Donate, sell, or downsize items you no longer need before moving. Pack Essentials: Keep crucial items with you for immediate access. Research Mover: Check the mover's policies, delivery record, and costs. Consider a binding estimate. .

Oregon Moving Company FAQ

Why are Oregon moving companies so expensive?

Oregon moving companies can be expensive due to high demand, labor costs, and the state's vast geography, which may require longer distances and moving time.

How do I know my moving company is reputable?

To ensure a reputable Oregon moving company, research online reviews, check their licensing with the Oregon Department of Transportation, and ask for referrals from friends or local sources.

What is the cheapest month to move?

The cheapest month to move in Oregon is typically January. During this off-peak season, demand is lower, leading to potentially lower moving costs compared to busier months like June.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Oregon

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

