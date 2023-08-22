8 Best Moving Companies in Pennsylvania

Finding moving companies in Pennsylvania that are reputable and a good value can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine the top movers in your area, their standout features, and what type of moves they are good for.

Best Moving Companies in Pennsylvania for 2023

American Van Lines - Best Overall

Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option

Mayflower - Best Technology

Two Men and a Truck - Best Local-Branch-Based Mover

PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover

North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing

United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Compare Top Moving Companies In Pennsylvania

Best Overall: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

American Van Lines (AVL), established in 1995, has evolved into one of the nation's largest moving companies. It's all about quality, handling both typical household items and treasures like pianos or art. You benefit from highly-trained teams and a reputation that gleams: A-rated by the BBB, 3.44/5 stars, plus it’s earned Newsweek and Statista accolades. But the company isn’t flawless: customers report price surprises and sub-par third-party contractors But on the whole, AVL stands strong for everyday or specialty moves, trusted by many since 1995.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage available

Expert military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website excels at estimating moves, offering scenario-based costs. Here's a peek at sample prices. But remember, these are ballpark figures. Your quote hinges on distance, weight, special items, storage, and more.

Getting a Quote: A virtual home tour ensures accurate quotes. It's inconvenient but better than online estimates that can backfire on moving day.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, operating since 1891, upholds its "value and respect" promise. A 4.6/5 Google rating and consistent reviews validate this. Customers note careful handling and professionalism, praising competitive pricing. Services span local, long-distance, military, and senior moves. Specialties like pianos and heirlooms are no challenge.

Their Priority Relocation Service, the white-glove choice, stands out. Swift, detail-oriented, but pricey. However, it lets you trust the whole process to the mover. Features include last-minute booking, packing, exclusive truck space, on-time pledge (with late payment assurance), and peak season availability.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection available

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

From our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move could range from $8,500 to $10,500. Additional services like protection, packing, and loading influence costs. For a 500-mile move, expect around $6,000-$7,000. A simple 1-bedroom move starts at $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move for 1,500 miles could reach $15,000 or more.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC goes the extra mile with top-notch tools for your Pennsylvania move. Their iOS or Android app helps you stay on top of everything: checklists, contacts, pickups, utilities setup, and more. For ultimate peace of mind, you can track your shipment 24/7 through their online system. Speaking of peace of mind, Consumer Affairs reveals that 63% of reviews rate Mayflower 4 or 5 stars, a solid score.

Though a few negative comments mention third-party companies causing hiccups like damage or missed delivery, remember, in the moving world, some bumps are inevitable. Their A+ BBB rating indicates they handle issues well.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower keeps its website pricing under wraps. But a little detective work uncovered its ownership by Unigroup, which also runs United Van Lines. If United's transparency is any indication, a 3-bedroom house move over 1,000 miles might range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service) in peak summer, with around a month's notice.

Services

Local, long-distance

International moves

Small moves

Debris pickup

Move-out cleaning

Home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Local-Branch-Based Mover: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men and a Truck brings a quirky charm, but don't let that fool you – it's a mover with muscle. With 9 million moves under its belt and 350 local franchises, it's both big and local. Franchises know your area for smooth local or long-haul moves. Choose Value Flex for smaller budgets or Expedited for full-service luxury. About 78% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 3-5 stars. While service can vary by location, its mix of national reach and local care makes it a solid choice. For a move that's personable yet national, think Two Men and a Truck.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ branch locations

Does local moves better than most

Container options for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves start at $150 per hour. Research shows prices differ by location and needs. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move can be around $2,000. Meanwhile, a 2,000-mile move with full-service packing may hit $20,000. For a middle ground, a two-bedroom move over 1,500 miles might cost $10,000-$15,000.

Services

Full-service, long-distance moves

Local moving

Container long-distance moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Can stage your home to sell

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as a flexible container mover, giving you an edge in certain types of moves, even over U-Pack, another container-based mover. You can store your household items in your driveway as long you need. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, with PODS, you can take your time decluttering your home over months before the actual move.

For a starting fee of $149, you can have a container of eight, 12, or 16 feet placed in your driveway. When the time comes, simply schedule pickup and delivery. PODS provides an excellent way to systematically declutter your home for sale or to pace your move.

Pricing is simpler compared to full-service movers – it's determined by the size of your POD, duration, and distance of the move. You can even use PODS for non-moving purposes, like temporary storage during a home renovation.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros No loading or unloading time limit

Lower cost alternative

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing or loading not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are some sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom home with up to 1,200 square feet. Keep in mind, though, that these prices can fluctuate significantly depending on where you're located, the timing of your move, and the size of your home.

From To Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) NYC Los Angeles 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 Los Angeles Phoenix, AZ 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance

Temporary driveway storage

Supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and a licensed carrier, accessible nationwide. With over 500 partners throughout the country, it offers full-service solutions for both residential and commercial moves. What's more, it boasts a fleet of over 1,400 in-house drivers who collectively covered over 30 million miles in 2021, per its FMCSA profile.

NAVL also stands out for its optional binding estimates. Begin your quote online, and a representative will reach out to provide an accurate quote or even a binding estimate if preferred. These estimate options include:

Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed, binding estimate. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your final cost may be lower but never higher. Customized Pricing: A blend of a binding estimate with flexibility to add services later on.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates optional

Large owned fleet

Easy claims process Cons Storage not offered everywhere

Brokers out some moves

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

In our investigation, we found that NAVL offers reasonable rates for various move types, but full-service, long-distance moves might lean towards the higher side. While their site cites an average of $3,758 for a recent long-distance move, our deeper research suggests around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.

However, your actual costs can significantly differ from these rough estimates based on your moving needs.

One thing we appreciate about NAVL is its transparent pricing. If you prefer an upfront cost without surprises, you can opt for their guaranteed pricing option known as "Bottom Line Pricing."

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

When moving, the fear of valued items breaking is valid, but United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with industry-leading protection. While many firms offer $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL provides $6 per pound standard. For instance, a 100-pound table breaking would lead to a $600 payout, much higher than competitors' $60. You can also declare high-value items for appropriate coverage. UVL does have downsides, including concerns about third-party contractors. Complaints are rare considering UVL's extensive operations (100 million miles yearly per FMCSA) and an A+ BBB rating. Though cost can be higher, UVL's protection level surpasses most Pennsylvania competitors.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Property protection

Custom packing for valuables

Online tracking

Start a claim online Cons Needs to better vet third-party contractors

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

United Van Lines typically charges between $6,000 to self-pack and $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer, with about one month's notice, based on our findings. Your actual cost could significantly differ depending on your requirements. To get a quote, you'll need to fill out an online form, and a UVL representative will call you to discuss your specific moving details.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) serves as your personal moving expert, finding the best mover for you.

With 25 years of experience, IMRG tops our list as the most seasoned moving broker. According to Consumer Affairs, 80% of 312 reviews are 4 or 5 stars—a remarkable achievement for any mover, especially a broker. Like many, you may not know which mover suits your needs. IMRG's expertise simplifies this choice for you.

Note their strict cancellation policy: a 72-hour cancellation notice is required if you opt for their services.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Finds the best price and service provider for your move

Pre-screens moving companies

Highly experienced staff Cons Not responsible for damage as a broker

Lackluster refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Use IMRG's online calculator for a quick estimate, but remember, these are ballpark figures. For a precise quote, reach out to the company directly.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In Pennsylvania

Set a budget: Determine your move's budget, considering container movers for affordability.

Inventory check: List belongings, especially those needing special care. Underestimating items could increase costs.

Pick move type: Choose from container-based, DIY, or full-service moving options.

Read reviews: Seek candid feedback. Remember, reviews tend to be negative. Check BBB rating too.

Compare quotes: Get multiple quotes for accuracy, even if a walkthrough is required. Savings potential is high.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Pennsylvania

Getting an accurate online quote is nearly impossible with any mover. That’s because there are dozens of factors that go into an accurate quote.

Distance: The farther, the pricier, considering time, fuel, and licenses.

Item Amount: Weight matters: a hefty oak table increases costs.

Specialty Services: Art, wine, piano moving could be pricey.

Insurance: Base coverage is insufficient; more protection adds cost.

Timing: January is cheaper than June; most people move during the summer, driving up demand and costs.

How to Prepare for a Move in Pennsylvania

Create a Plan: Craft a moving checklist with tasks and timelines.

State Requirements: Update documents as needed for your new state.

Home Mapping: Label boxes by room to ease unpacking.

Downsize: Donate or sell items for a lighter, cost-effective move.

Essentials On-Hand: Keep necessities separate for easy access.

Research Mover: Learn policies, delivery history, and costs.

Clear Expectations: Secure binding estimates and guaranteed arrival times.

Pennsylvania Moving Company FAQ

Why are Pennsylvania moving companies so expensive?

When it comes to the cost of moving in Pennsylvania, there are a few factors at play. The state's diverse terrain and varying urban and rural areas can impact the logistics of a move. Moving seasons and high demand for moving services can drive up prices. Labor, fuel, and equipment maintenance contribute to the overall pricing as well.

How do I avoid moving scams in Pennsylvania?

Avoiding moving scams in Pennsylvania requires careful research and due diligence. Start by checking the credentials of moving companies through the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Look for valid licenses, insurance, and a physical address. Read online reviews from reliable sources and ask for recommendations from friends or family. Avoid companies that demand large upfront deposits or provide estimates that are significantly lower than others. Always ask for a written contract detailing services and costs.

How do I make my move more affordable?

To make your move more budget-friendly in Pennsylvania, consider a few strategies. First, plan your move during off-peak seasons to secure better rates. Obtain multiple quotes from different moving companies to compare prices and services. Opt for a DIY approach where you can, like packing your own belongings. Declutter before the move by selling or donating items you no longer need. This will not only cut down on moving costs but also help you settle into your new home with fewer unnecessary items.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Pennsylvania

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Pennsylvania