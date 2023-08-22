8 Best Moving Companies in Pennsylvania
Finding moving companies in Pennsylvania that are reputable and a good value can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine the top movers in your area, their standout features, and what type of moves they are good for.
Best Moving Companies in Pennsylvania for 2023
- American Van Lines - Best Overall
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local-Branch-Based Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
Compare Top Moving Companies In Pennsylvania
Why we chose it
American Van Lines (AVL), established in 1995, has evolved into one of the nation's largest moving companies. It's all about quality, handling both typical household items and treasures like pianos or art. You benefit from highly-trained teams and a reputation that gleams: A-rated by the BBB, 3.44/5 stars, plus it’s earned Newsweek and Statista accolades. But the company isn’t flawless: customers report price surprises and sub-par third-party contractors But on the whole, AVL stands strong for everyday or specialty moves, trusted by many since 1995.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Storage available
- Expert military moves
- May require a large deposit
- Uses third parties for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines' website excels at estimating moves, offering scenario-based costs. Here's a peek at sample prices. But remember, these are ballpark figures. Your quote hinges on distance, weight, special items, storage, and more.
Getting a Quote: A virtual home tour ensures accurate quotes. It's inconvenient but better than online estimates that can backfire on moving day.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Antique and piano moving
- Moves fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables
- Online shipment tracking
- Optional storage
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
Bekins Van Lines, operating since 1891, upholds its "value and respect" promise. A 4.6/5 Google rating and consistent reviews validate this. Customers note careful handling and professionalism, praising competitive pricing. Services span local, long-distance, military, and senior moves. Specialties like pianos and heirlooms are no challenge.
Their Priority Relocation Service, the white-glove choice, stands out. Swift, detail-oriented, but pricey. However, it lets you trust the whole process to the mover. Features include last-minute booking, packing, exclusive truck space, on-time pledge (with late payment assurance), and peak season availability.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Specialty packing
- Full-replacement value protection available
- Optional priority service moving
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
From our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move could range from $8,500 to $10,500. Additional services like protection, packing, and loading influence costs. For a 500-mile move, expect around $6,000-$7,000. A simple 1-bedroom move starts at $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move for 1,500 miles could reach $15,000 or more.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC goes the extra mile with top-notch tools for your Pennsylvania move. Their iOS or Android app helps you stay on top of everything: checklists, contacts, pickups, utilities setup, and more. For ultimate peace of mind, you can track your shipment 24/7 through their online system. Speaking of peace of mind, Consumer Affairs reveals that 63% of reviews rate Mayflower 4 or 5 stars, a solid score.
Though a few negative comments mention third-party companies causing hiccups like damage or missed delivery, remember, in the moving world, some bumps are inevitable. Their A+ BBB rating indicates they handle issues well.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use online moving portal
- Virtual quotes available
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower keeps its website pricing under wraps. But a little detective work uncovered its ownership by Unigroup, which also runs United Van Lines. If United's transparency is any indication, a 3-bedroom house move over 1,000 miles might range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service) in peak summer, with around a month's notice.
Services
- Local, long-distance
- International moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup
- Move-out cleaning
- Home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
Two Men and a Truck brings a quirky charm, but don't let that fool you – it's a mover with muscle. With 9 million moves under its belt and 350 local franchises, it's both big and local. Franchises know your area for smooth local or long-haul moves. Choose Value Flex for smaller budgets or Expedited for full-service luxury. About 78% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 3-5 stars. While service can vary by location, its mix of national reach and local care makes it a solid choice. For a move that's personable yet national, think Two Men and a Truck.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ branch locations
- Does local moves better than most
- Container options for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves start at $150 per hour. Research shows prices differ by location and needs. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move can be around $2,000. Meanwhile, a 2,000-mile move with full-service packing may hit $20,000. For a middle ground, a two-bedroom move over 1,500 miles might cost $10,000-$15,000.
Services
- Full-service, long-distance moves
- Local moving
- Container long-distance moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Can stage your home to sell
Why we chose it
PODS stands out as a flexible container mover, giving you an edge in certain types of moves, even over U-Pack, another container-based mover. You can store your household items in your driveway as long you need. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, with PODS, you can take your time decluttering your home over months before the actual move.
For a starting fee of $149, you can have a container of eight, 12, or 16 feet placed in your driveway. When the time comes, simply schedule pickup and delivery. PODS provides an excellent way to systematically declutter your home for sale or to pace your move.
Pricing is simpler compared to full-service movers – it's determined by the size of your POD, duration, and distance of the move. You can even use PODS for non-moving purposes, like temporary storage during a home renovation.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- No loading or unloading time limit
- Lower cost alternative
- Offers driveway storage solution
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing or loading not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are some sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom home with up to 1,200 square feet. Keep in mind, though, that these prices can fluctuate significantly depending on where you're located, the timing of your move, and the size of your home.
|From
|To
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|NYC
|Los Angeles
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|Los Angeles
|Phoenix, AZ
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance
- Temporary driveway storage
- Supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and a licensed carrier, accessible nationwide. With over 500 partners throughout the country, it offers full-service solutions for both residential and commercial moves. What's more, it boasts a fleet of over 1,400 in-house drivers who collectively covered over 30 million miles in 2021, per its FMCSA profile.
NAVL also stands out for its optional binding estimates. Begin your quote online, and a representative will reach out to provide an accurate quote or even a binding estimate if preferred. These estimate options include:
- Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed, binding estimate.
- Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your final cost may be lower but never higher.
- Customized Pricing: A blend of a binding estimate with flexibility to add services later on.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates optional
- Large owned fleet
- Easy claims process
- Storage not offered everywhere
- Brokers out some moves
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
In our investigation, we found that NAVL offers reasonable rates for various move types, but full-service, long-distance moves might lean towards the higher side. While their site cites an average of $3,758 for a recent long-distance move, our deeper research suggests around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.
However, your actual costs can significantly differ from these rough estimates based on your moving needs.
One thing we appreciate about NAVL is its transparent pricing. If you prefer an upfront cost without surprises, you can opt for their guaranteed pricing option known as "Bottom Line Pricing."
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
When moving, the fear of valued items breaking is valid, but United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with industry-leading protection. While many firms offer $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL provides $6 per pound standard. For instance, a 100-pound table breaking would lead to a $600 payout, much higher than competitors' $60. You can also declare high-value items for appropriate coverage. UVL does have downsides, including concerns about third-party contractors. Complaints are rare considering UVL's extensive operations (100 million miles yearly per FMCSA) and an A+ BBB rating. Though cost can be higher, UVL's protection level surpasses most Pennsylvania competitors.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Property protection
- Custom packing for valuables
- Online tracking
- Start a claim online
- Needs to better vet third-party contractors
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
United Van Lines typically charges between $6,000 to self-pack and $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer, with about one month's notice, based on our findings. Your actual cost could significantly differ depending on your requirements. To get a quote, you'll need to fill out an online form, and a UVL representative will call you to discuss your specific moving details.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) serves as your personal moving expert, finding the best mover for you.
With 25 years of experience, IMRG tops our list as the most seasoned moving broker. According to Consumer Affairs, 80% of 312 reviews are 4 or 5 stars—a remarkable achievement for any mover, especially a broker. Like many, you may not know which mover suits your needs. IMRG's expertise simplifies this choice for you.
Note their strict cancellation policy: a 72-hour cancellation notice is required if you opt for their services.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Finds the best price and service provider for your move
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Highly experienced staff
- Not responsible for damage as a broker
- Lackluster refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
Use IMRG's online calculator for a quick estimate, but remember, these are ballpark figures. For a precise quote, reach out to the company directly.
|From
|To
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In Pennsylvania
- Set a budget: Determine your move's budget, considering container movers for affordability.
- Inventory check: List belongings, especially those needing special care. Underestimating items could increase costs.
- Pick move type: Choose from container-based, DIY, or full-service moving options.
- Read reviews: Seek candid feedback. Remember, reviews tend to be negative. Check BBB rating too.
- Compare quotes: Get multiple quotes for accuracy, even if a walkthrough is required. Savings potential is high.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Pennsylvania
Getting an accurate online quote is nearly impossible with any mover. That’s because there are dozens of factors that go into an accurate quote.
Distance: The farther, the pricier, considering time, fuel, and licenses.
Item Amount: Weight matters: a hefty oak table increases costs.
Specialty Services: Art, wine, piano moving could be pricey.
Insurance: Base coverage is insufficient; more protection adds cost.
Timing: January is cheaper than June; most people move during the summer, driving up demand and costs.
How to Prepare for a Move in Pennsylvania
Create a Plan: Craft a moving checklist with tasks and timelines.
State Requirements: Update documents as needed for your new state.
Home Mapping: Label boxes by room to ease unpacking.
Downsize: Donate or sell items for a lighter, cost-effective move.
Essentials On-Hand: Keep necessities separate for easy access.
Research Mover: Learn policies, delivery history, and costs.
Clear Expectations: Secure binding estimates and guaranteed arrival times.
Pennsylvania Moving Company FAQ
Why are Pennsylvania moving companies so expensive?
When it comes to the cost of moving in Pennsylvania, there are a few factors at play. The state's diverse terrain and varying urban and rural areas can impact the logistics of a move. Moving seasons and high demand for moving services can drive up prices. Labor, fuel, and equipment maintenance contribute to the overall pricing as well.
How do I avoid moving scams in Pennsylvania?
Avoiding moving scams in Pennsylvania requires careful research and due diligence. Start by checking the credentials of moving companies through the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Look for valid licenses, insurance, and a physical address. Read online reviews from reliable sources and ask for recommendations from friends or family. Avoid companies that demand large upfront deposits or provide estimates that are significantly lower than others. Always ask for a written contract detailing services and costs.
How do I make my move more affordable?
To make your move more budget-friendly in Pennsylvania, consider a few strategies. First, plan your move during off-peak seasons to secure better rates. Obtain multiple quotes from different moving companies to compare prices and services. Opt for a DIY approach where you can, like packing your own belongings. Declutter before the move by selling or donating items you no longer need. This will not only cut down on moving costs but also help you settle into your new home with fewer unnecessary items.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Pennsylvania
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
