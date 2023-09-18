10 Best Moving Companies in South Carolina
Finding the best moving companies in South Carolina can be difficult when you’re already stressed about your move. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the best South Carolina mover is Moving APT. Still, read through prices, services, and features for all 10 top SC movers to see which suits you best.
Best Moving Companies in South Carolina for 2023
- Moving APT - Best Overall
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branche
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
Why we chose it
Moving APT is a moving matchmaker, connecting you with the best mover for your South Carolina relocation. It takes the guesswork out of finding a company specializing in your needs, whether a container move, full-service, local, or long-distance move. It's a trusted broker with a 4.3/5 Google rating and a B rating on BBB. They're transparent, registered with FMCSA, and work with carriers like Allied Van Lines and PODS. While using a broker has pros (expert advice), there are cons (less control over the moving company that ultimately receives your job). Moving APT, however, provides 24/7 customer support to address any concerns.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- May receive many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving costs fluctuate, influenced by factors like weight, bedrooms, special items, and insurance. Moving APT excels in transparency, offering ballpark estimates on its website. Check the table for potential moving costs with their service.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance
- Packing, unpacking, loading, and unloading
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) acts as your expert moving broker, sparing you the hassle of finding the perfect mover. With an impressive 25 years of experience, it ranks as the most seasoned broker. Consumer Affairs reports that 80% of their 312 reviews rate them 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable achievement for any mover, let alone a broker. IMRG's knowledge can simplify your moving company selection, a challenging task for most. However, be cautious; they enforce a strict 72-hour cancellation policy, so commit only when certain.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Finds suitable movers for you
- Pre-screens companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
You can get an estimate on the company’s online calculator, the source for the following numbers.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has risen to become one of the nation's largest moving companies, prioritizing quality in its services. While proficient in standard household moves, AVL also boasts expert crews for handling valuable items such as pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even managing entire art or wine collections.
Its dedication to excellence is evident in its online reputation, with an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 3.44/5-star rating. AVL has also received the Best Customer Service Award for moving companies from Newsweek and Statista. Despite some concerns about pricing and third-party contractors, AVL remains a dependable choice for both regular and specialized moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Transports antiques, pianos, and valuable items
- Storage solutions
- Proficient in military relocations
- Requires a large deposit
- Uses third-party contractors
- Unavailable to/from AK and HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines' website excels in providing detailed move estimates, offering various scenarios with corresponding costs. Here are some price estimates available on their site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international
- High-value antique moving
- Moves fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly
- Shipment tracking
- Packing and unpacking
- Supplies
Why we chose it
Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines holds the title of the oldest operational moving company in the U.S., upholding its core values of customer value and respect. With a stellar 4.6/5 Google Reviews rating and a strong track record on various review platforms, it earns praise for meticulous handling and competitive pricing.
Bekins offers a wide range of services, covering local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, including transporting large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and heirlooms. Their standout feature, the Priority Relocation Service, provides a premium door-to-door experience, though it comes at a higher cost, ideal for those who prefer a hands-off approach to moving. This service guarantees last-minute availability, packing and unpacking, exclusive truck space, punctual delivery, and peak season access.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Expert packing for specialty items
- Choice of full-replacement value protection
- Option for priority service
- Occasional reports of damage
- No online quotes for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move falls within the $8,500 to $10,500 range, contingent on additional services like protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile move, expect to pay around $6,000 to $7,000. Costs vary significantly; a basic one-bedroom or studio move can be as low as $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
With its unique name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men and a Truck stands out for its informal charm.
Despite its relaxed image, it's among the nation's largest movers, boasting 9 million completed moves and 350+ independently-owned franchises, including at least eight in South Carolina. This blend of a national company with local franchises offers the best of both worlds - supporting small businesses while enjoying the perks of a nationwide mover. Local franchises offer personalized service, whether for local or long-distance moves, with flexible options like Value Flex for smaller moves and Expedited for larger ones.
While it has many satisfied customers, service quality may vary by location and may not cover every remote area. If you seek a national company with a local touch, consider Two Men and a Truck.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local move rates commence at approximately $150 per hour, but pricing fluctuates significantly based on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move may cost roughly $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading can approach $20,000. For a middle-ground scenario, a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles falls within the $10,000 to $15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
U-Pack stands out as the top choice for those seeking partial DIY moves. It offers a cost-effective alternative to full-service options while granting you greater control. U-Pack provides "ReloCubes®" or trailer options, enabling you to load your belongings and only pay for the space used. U-Pack is a trusted choice with positive BBB reviews averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars and legitimate USDOT 914011 licensing from FMCSA. U-Pack presents an excellent solution if you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer avoiding cross-country truck driving.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent pricing
- Pay only for what you use
- No one has access to your items during shipment
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack excels in cost savings, making it a prime choice for DIY movers. U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for a door-to-door ReloCube move, offering 308 cubic feet of space for each cube. U-Pack's website quotes for a 1,700-mile move are notably budget-friendly compared to full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS offers unparalleled flexibility in container moving, giving it a slight edge over its counterpart, U-Pack, on our list. What sets it apart is the liberty to store household items in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing limit, with PODS, you can gradually declutter your home over months before your move. For as low as $149 per month, you receive an 8, 12, or 16-foot container right in your driveway. When ready, schedule pickup and delivery. Pricing is straightforward, based on POD size, rental duration, and move distance. It's also handy for non-moving needs like home renovations. Despite some delivery issues, with 69% of 4- or 5-star Consumer Affairs reviews, PODS is an excellent choice for those who prefer a self-paced packing and unpacking experience or require temporary driveway storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as you want to load
- Lower cost than full-service movers
- Contactless moving
- Offers driveway storage solution
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Below, find sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household (up to 1,200 sq. ft.). Keep in mind that costs may significantly differ depending on location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Interstate moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) earns its spot as a preferred long-distance moving choice with strong customer endorsements and tailored moving packages. IVL impressively covers all aspects of relocation, spanning local, long-distance, interstate moves, and international moves. They offer a range of options, from full-service packing to self-packing, ensuring flexibility to suit your preferences and budget.
Licensed as an approved interstate mover by the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), IVL extends its services as an authorized broker outside its core regions. While based primarily on the East and West coasts and parts of the Midwest, IVL accommodates customers nationwide via phone or virtual walkthroughs.
A 25% upfront deposit aligns with industry standards, though some customers may find it off-putting. IVL maintains transparency regarding extra charges, aiding customers in cost estimation, including fees for truck parking distance, additional stair flights, or use of elevators, as well as a shuttle fee when a semi-truck cannot safely navigate the home's street. Overall, IVL's stellar reputation consistently earns it recognition in national publications' "best of" lists.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Deposits are refundable up to 48 hours before the move
- Complimentary first month of storage
- Utilizes GPS tracking
- Offers virtual walkthroughs for quotes
- Engages third-party movers beyond primary areas
- Final payment requires cash or check
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator outlines prices for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move at $2,500-$4,500. For a 2,500-mile move with the same home size, expect $7,500-$10,000. Local moves bill hourly, starting at $150 per hour, contingent on the number of movers required for the job.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and a licensed carrier, offering nationwide services through a network of over 500 partners and a substantial team of more than 1,400 in-house drivers. Impressively, NAVL stands out for its optional binding estimates, alleviating the stress of unexpected costs during your move. You can initiate a quote online and receive a precise estimate, including binding options:
- Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed, binding estimate.
- Not-To-Exceed Pricing: The final cost may be lower but never higher.
- Customized Pricing: Combines a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later.
NAVL boasts a commendable reputation with an A+ BBB rating and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large owned fleet
- Easy claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers budget-friendly choices for various moves, but full-service, long-distance relocations may be pricier. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves in the past year, yet research suggests around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. Costs fluctuate based on service type, insurance, distance, bedrooms, items, and timing. NAVL provides pricing flexibility, allowing those seeking predictability to opt for "Bottom Line Pricing" for a guaranteed cost.
Services
- Auto shipping
- Storage options
- Corporate
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
When moving, the risk of items breaking is inevitable, but United Van Lines (UVL) stands out for its top-tier protection measures. While many companies provide a standard coverage of $0.60 per pound, UVL offers a substantial $6 per pound. For instance, if a 100-pound table is damaged during transport, UVL would reimburse $600, compared to the typical $60 from other movers. You can also declare high-value items, ensuring coverage based on their declared worth.
Despite these strengths, concerns about third-party contractors exist. While UVL should improve contractor screening, complaints are rare, considering their extensive operations. UVL's higher costs are justified given its superior base protection level, ten times that of most competitors.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom crating
- Online claims
- Needs to better vet third-party contractors
- Not available in HI, RI, WV, VT
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in summer, United Van Lines charges $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing, per our findings, with approximately one month's notice.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage available
- Small moves okay
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
How To Select A Moving Company In South Carolina
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget; consider container movers for cost-saving options.
- Inventory your belongings: Create a precise inventory to prevent surprise costs, especially for specialized items.
- Choose a move type: Explore options like container-based, DIY, or full-service moving.
- Read reviews: Check genuine customer reviews, keeping in mind that negative feedback is more common; assess bad reviews relative to the company's volume of moves.
- Compare quotes: Despite the effort required for accurate quotes, it's worth comparing at least two others to potentially save thousands.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in South Carolina
- Distance: Longer moves cost more due to time, fuel, and licensing.
- Item weight: Heavier items increase moving fees.
- Specialty services: Specialized moves incur extra costs.
- Insurance: Additional protection adds to the expense.
- Timing: Non-peak months are more cost-effective for moving.
How to Prepare for a Move in South Carolina
Create your personalized moving checklist: Organize tasks and timelines, and consider using checklists from moving companies or helpful apps to streamline your move.
Handle the paperwork: When moving to a new state, research the necessary document updates, such as vehicle registration and other state-specific requirements.
Plan your new space: Label boxes with their destination rooms in your new home, simplifying the unloading process for movers and making settling in smoother.
Streamline belongings: Before moving, declutter by donating, selling, or downsizing. Sometimes it's more cost-effective to replace items in your new location than to move them.
Pack essentials separately: Keep important items accessible during the move, as your belongings on the truck might not be readily available for weeks.
Research your mover: Understand the moving company's policies, track record for meeting delivery dates and costs, and if possible, opt for a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time for added peace of mind.
South Carolina Moving Company FAQ
Why are South Carolina moving companies so expensive?
Moving companies are generally expensive, and South Carolina movers are no different. To save money, purge unnecessary items before the move, shop around, and consider container-based movers.
How do I know my South Carolina moving company is reputable?
Check with the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) for in-state movers. For interstate moves, check the company’s FMCSA profile and online reviews.
What is the cheapest month to move?
Typically, winter months are the best times to move price-wise in South Carolina due to low demand and worse weather.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in South Carolina
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in South Carolina
- Moving APT - Best Overall
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection