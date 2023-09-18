10 Best Moving Companies in South Carolina

Finding the best moving companies in South Carolina can be difficult when you’re already stressed about your move. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the best South Carolina mover is Moving APT. Still, read through prices, services, and features for all 10 top SC movers to see which suits you best.

Best Moving Companies in South Carolina for 2023

Moving APT - Best Overall Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branche U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection

Why we chose it

Moving APT is a moving matchmaker, connecting you with the best mover for your South Carolina relocation. It takes the guesswork out of finding a company specializing in your needs, whether a container move, full-service, local, or long-distance move. It's a trusted broker with a 4.3/5 Google rating and a B rating on BBB. They're transparent, registered with FMCSA, and work with carriers like Allied Van Lines and PODS. While using a broker has pros (expert advice), there are cons (less control over the moving company that ultimately receives your job). Moving APT, however, provides 24/7 customer support to address any concerns.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

May receive many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving costs fluctuate, influenced by factors like weight, bedrooms, special items, and insurance. Moving APT excels in transparency, offering ballpark estimates on its website. Check the table for potential moving costs with their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance

Packing, unpacking, loading, and unloading

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) acts as your expert moving broker, sparing you the hassle of finding the perfect mover. With an impressive 25 years of experience, it ranks as the most seasoned broker. Consumer Affairs reports that 80% of their 312 reviews rate them 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable achievement for any mover, let alone a broker. IMRG's knowledge can simplify your moving company selection, a challenging task for most. However, be cautious; they enforce a strict 72-hour cancellation policy, so commit only when certain.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds suitable movers for you

Pre-screens companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

You can get an estimate on the company’s online calculator, the source for the following numbers.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has risen to become one of the nation's largest moving companies, prioritizing quality in its services. While proficient in standard household moves, AVL also boasts expert crews for handling valuable items such as pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even managing entire art or wine collections.

Its dedication to excellence is evident in its online reputation, with an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 3.44/5-star rating. AVL has also received the Best Customer Service Award for moving companies from Newsweek and Statista. Despite some concerns about pricing and third-party contractors, AVL remains a dependable choice for both regular and specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transports antiques, pianos, and valuable items

Storage solutions

Proficient in military relocations Cons Requires a large deposit

Uses third-party contractors

Unavailable to/from AK and HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website excels in providing detailed move estimates, offering various scenarios with corresponding costs. Here are some price estimates available on their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local, long-distance, and international

High-value antique moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly

Shipment tracking

Packing and unpacking

Supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines holds the title of the oldest operational moving company in the U.S., upholding its core values of customer value and respect. With a stellar 4.6/5 Google Reviews rating and a strong track record on various review platforms, it earns praise for meticulous handling and competitive pricing.

Bekins offers a wide range of services, covering local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, including transporting large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and heirlooms. Their standout feature, the Priority Relocation Service, provides a premium door-to-door experience, though it comes at a higher cost, ideal for those who prefer a hands-off approach to moving. This service guarantees last-minute availability, packing and unpacking, exclusive truck space, punctual delivery, and peak season access.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Expert packing for specialty items

Choice of full-replacement value protection

Option for priority service Cons Occasional reports of damage

No online quotes for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move falls within the $8,500 to $10,500 range, contingent on additional services like protection, packing, and loading. For a 500-mile move, expect to pay around $6,000 to $7,000. Costs vary significantly; a basic one-bedroom or studio move can be as low as $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its unique name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men and a Truck stands out for its informal charm.

Despite its relaxed image, it's among the nation's largest movers, boasting 9 million completed moves and 350+ independently-owned franchises, including at least eight in South Carolina. This blend of a national company with local franchises offers the best of both worlds - supporting small businesses while enjoying the perks of a nationwide mover. Local franchises offer personalized service, whether for local or long-distance moves, with flexible options like Value Flex for smaller moves and Expedited for larger ones.

While it has many satisfied customers, service quality may vary by location and may not cover every remote area. If you seek a national company with a local touch, consider Two Men and a Truck.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move rates commence at approximately $150 per hour, but pricing fluctuates significantly based on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move may cost roughly $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading can approach $20,000. For a middle-ground scenario, a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles falls within the $10,000 to $15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack stands out as the top choice for those seeking partial DIY moves. It offers a cost-effective alternative to full-service options while granting you greater control. U-Pack provides "ReloCubes®" or trailer options, enabling you to load your belongings and only pay for the space used. U-Pack is a trusted choice with positive BBB reviews averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars and legitimate USDOT 914011 licensing from FMCSA. U-Pack presents an excellent solution if you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer avoiding cross-country truck driving.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack excels in cost savings, making it a prime choice for DIY movers. U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for a door-to-door ReloCube move, offering 308 cubic feet of space for each cube. U-Pack's website quotes for a 1,700-mile move are notably budget-friendly compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS offers unparalleled flexibility in container moving, giving it a slight edge over its counterpart, U-Pack, on our list. What sets it apart is the liberty to store household items in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing limit, with PODS, you can gradually declutter your home over months before your move. For as low as $149 per month, you receive an 8, 12, or 16-foot container right in your driveway. When ready, schedule pickup and delivery. Pricing is straightforward, based on POD size, rental duration, and move distance. It's also handy for non-moving needs like home renovations. Despite some delivery issues, with 69% of 4- or 5-star Consumer Affairs reviews, PODS is an excellent choice for those who prefer a self-paced packing and unpacking experience or require temporary driveway storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Contactless moving

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Below, find sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household (up to 1,200 sq. ft.). Keep in mind that costs may significantly differ depending on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Interstate moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) earns its spot as a preferred long-distance moving choice with strong customer endorsements and tailored moving packages. IVL impressively covers all aspects of relocation, spanning local, long-distance, interstate moves, and international moves. They offer a range of options, from full-service packing to self-packing, ensuring flexibility to suit your preferences and budget.

Licensed as an approved interstate mover by the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), IVL extends its services as an authorized broker outside its core regions. While based primarily on the East and West coasts and parts of the Midwest, IVL accommodates customers nationwide via phone or virtual walkthroughs.

A 25% upfront deposit aligns with industry standards, though some customers may find it off-putting. IVL maintains transparency regarding extra charges, aiding customers in cost estimation, including fees for truck parking distance, additional stair flights, or use of elevators, as well as a shuttle fee when a semi-truck cannot safely navigate the home's street. Overall, IVL's stellar reputation consistently earns it recognition in national publications' "best of" lists.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Deposits are refundable up to 48 hours before the move

Complimentary first month of storage

Utilizes GPS tracking

Offers virtual walkthroughs for quotes Cons Engages third-party movers beyond primary areas

Final payment requires cash or check

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator outlines prices for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move at $2,500-$4,500. For a 2,500-mile move with the same home size, expect $7,500-$10,000. Local moves bill hourly, starting at $150 per hour, contingent on the number of movers required for the job.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and a licensed carrier, offering nationwide services through a network of over 500 partners and a substantial team of more than 1,400 in-house drivers. Impressively, NAVL stands out for its optional binding estimates, alleviating the stress of unexpected costs during your move. You can initiate a quote online and receive a precise estimate, including binding options:

Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed, binding estimate. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: The final cost may be lower but never higher. Customized Pricing: Combines a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later.

NAVL boasts a commendable reputation with an A+ BBB rating and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large owned fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers budget-friendly choices for various moves, but full-service, long-distance relocations may be pricier. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves in the past year, yet research suggests around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. Costs fluctuate based on service type, insurance, distance, bedrooms, items, and timing. NAVL provides pricing flexibility, allowing those seeking predictability to opt for "Bottom Line Pricing" for a guaranteed cost.

Services

Auto shipping

Storage options

Corporate

Packing and unpacking

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

When moving, the risk of items breaking is inevitable, but United Van Lines (UVL) stands out for its top-tier protection measures. While many companies provide a standard coverage of $0.60 per pound, UVL offers a substantial $6 per pound. For instance, if a 100-pound table is damaged during transport, UVL would reimburse $600, compared to the typical $60 from other movers. You can also declare high-value items, ensuring coverage based on their declared worth.

Despite these strengths, concerns about third-party contractors exist. While UVL should improve contractor screening, complaints are rare, considering their extensive operations. UVL's higher costs are justified given its superior base protection level, ten times that of most competitors.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online claims Cons Needs to better vet third-party contractors

Not available in HI, RI, WV, VT

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in summer, United Van Lines charges $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing, per our findings, with approximately one month's notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage available

Small moves okay

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

How To Select A Moving Company In South Carolina

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget; consider container movers for cost-saving options. Inventory your belongings: Create a precise inventory to prevent surprise costs, especially for specialized items. Choose a move type: Explore options like container-based, DIY, or full-service moving. Read reviews: Check genuine customer reviews, keeping in mind that negative feedback is more common; assess bad reviews relative to the company's volume of moves. Compare quotes: Despite the effort required for accurate quotes, it's worth comparing at least two others to potentially save thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in South Carolina

Distance : Longer moves cost more due to time, fuel, and licensing.

Item weight : Heavier items increase moving fees.

Specialty services : Specialized moves incur extra costs.

Insurance : Additional protection adds to the expense.

Timing: Non-peak months are more cost-effective for moving.

How to Prepare for a Move in South Carolina

Create your personalized moving checklist: Organize tasks and timelines, and consider using checklists from moving companies or helpful apps to streamline your move.

Handle the paperwork: When moving to a new state, research the necessary document updates, such as vehicle registration and other state-specific requirements.

Plan your new space: Label boxes with their destination rooms in your new home, simplifying the unloading process for movers and making settling in smoother.

Streamline belongings: Before moving, declutter by donating, selling, or downsizing. Sometimes it's more cost-effective to replace items in your new location than to move them.

Pack essentials separately: Keep important items accessible during the move, as your belongings on the truck might not be readily available for weeks.

Research your mover: Understand the moving company's policies, track record for meeting delivery dates and costs, and if possible, opt for a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time for added peace of mind.

South Carolina Moving Company FAQ

Why are South Carolina moving companies so expensive?

Moving companies are generally expensive, and South Carolina movers are no different. To save money, purge unnecessary items before the move, shop around, and consider container-based movers.

How do I know my South Carolina moving company is reputable?

Check with the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) for in-state movers. For interstate moves, check the company’s FMCSA profile and online reviews.

What is the cheapest month to move?

Typically, winter months are the best times to move price-wise in South Carolina due to low demand and worse weather.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in South Carolina

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in South Carolina