10 Best Moving Companies in Texas

It’s not an easy task to decide which Texas moving company you’ll use. That’s why we researched dozens of companies to arrive at a list of top moving companies in the Lone Star state. We compared services, cost, and features for a final list of 10 top Texas movers.

Best Moving Companies in Texas for 2023

American Van Lines - Best Overall

Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option

Two Men and a Truck - Best Local-Branch-Based Mover

U-Pack - Best DIY Mover

PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover

United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection

Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker

Mayflower - Best Technology

International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover

North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing

Compare Top Moving Companies In Texas

Best Overall: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

American Van Lines (AVL), founded in 1995, has become a major player in the moving industry. Its emphasis on quality sets it apart. While it handles typical moves, it also excels in moving delicate items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. Its commitment to quality is evident in its online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and recognition for customer service excellence.

However, AVL isn't flawless. Some customers mention last-minute price hikes and concerns about third-party contractors. Nonetheless, AVL remains a dependable choice for both standard and specialized Texas moves, ensuring your belongings are handled with care.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Antique, piano, and valuable moving

Optional storage

Military moving Cons Large deposit required

Third parties utilized for some moves

Not available for moves to or from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

When it comes to estimating your move, the American Van Lines website goes the extra mile. It presents various scenarios and their associated costs. Here are a few examples of the estimated prices showcased on their site. The company will require a virtual walk-through of your home to provide an accurate quote.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving; fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly

Online tracking

Storage

Packing, unpacking, loading and unloading

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, operating since 1891, has a 4.6 out of 5-star Google Reviews rating and positive track record. Customers praise careful handling and competitive pricing, often describing the staff as professional. Services cover local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, even handling delicate items like pianos. The standout feature, though, is the company’s Priority Relocation Service. This option offers top-tier, white-glove moving with attention to detail and speed, albeit at a higher cost. While occasional downsides exist, like rare damage reports, Bekins remains a solid option for moves into, out of, or within Texas.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Optional guaranteed on-time arrival

Offers specialty packing

Full value protection available

Optional priority service Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 3-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles costs $8,500 to $10,500, factoring in add-ons like protection and packing. A 500-mile move averages $6,000 to $7,000. Expenses vary significantly based on preferences; a simple 1-bedroom move starts at $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom move can exceed $15,000 for 1,500 miles.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing, unpacking, and loading

IT equipment moves

Storage

Best Local-Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck's casual charm, from its name to its logo, doesn't mean it takes your Texas move lightly. Actually, it's a major player with 9 million moves and 350+ franchises nationwide, including plenty in the Lone Star state. The mix of a national brand and local franchises means you're supporting local businesses while enjoying a broader reach. Local teams understand your area, ensuring top-notch service for local or cross-country moves. You can choose Value Flex for budget-friendly, smaller moves, or Expedited for comprehensive, larger moves. With high customer satisfaction, though not flawless, it's a solid choice for a national-local moving experience.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branches

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move fees begin at approximately $150 per hour. Research shows prices differ significantly due to location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost about $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could reach around $20,000. A middle ground: a 1,500-mile two-bedroom move could cost $10,000-$15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

Looking for a partial DIY move? U-Pack is the way to go. Not only is it more cost-effective than full-service options, but you also get to call the shots. Imagine this: you get these handy containers called "ReloCubes®." You pack your stuff in them, lock them up, and they're taken to your new place. Simple, right?

You can also opt for a trailer. You only pay for what you use. Say you order three cubes but only need two – you only pay for two. With trailers, it's by linear foot. And you lock everything securely with a dividing wall.

U-Pack gets rave reviews on BBB, with an average of 4.05 out of 5 stars. So, if you're up for packing and loading but not so much for driving a big truck, U-Pack could be your answer.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-understand pricing

Pay only for used space

Only you have access to your items Cons No local moves

May not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack really nails the cost aspect of DIY moving. One customer reports slashing $10,000 off a 2,500-mile move by choosing U-Pack over full-service. Their ReloCube option costs roughly $2,500 per move. Each cube is about 308 cubic feet—about enough for one room. Check out these quotes for a 1,700-mile move; U-Pack's affordability shines in comparison to full-service options.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS takes the crown for container movers with unparalleled flexibility, giving it an edge over U-Pack. What's the magic ingredient? The freedom to stash your belongings in your driveway for however long you need. Unlike U-Pack's three-day window, PODS lets you declutter bit by bit over months before moving day. Pay a starting storage fee of $149 and they drop off an 8, 12, or 16-foot container at your doorstep. Once you're set to go, schedule pickup and drop-off. PODS is a genius solution whether you're selling, moving, or just need extra storage during a home makeover.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

No contact with moving personnel if not desired

Convenient driveway storage solution Cons Not available for moves to or from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here's a glimpse of PODS' pricing for a 2-3 bedroom home of around 1,200 square feet. Remember, actual costs hinge on location, timing, and your home's size.

From To Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) NYC Los Angeles 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 Los Angeles Phoenix, AZ 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving can be nerve-wracking, especially when prized possessions are at risk. United Van Lines (UVL) understands this, and their protective measures stand out. Unlike others with a mere $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL provides $6 per pound. So, if a 100-pound table gets damaged, UVL covers it at $600, surpassing the $60 norm. UVL also lets you declare valuable items, ensuring proper coverage for items like a $1,000 diamond ring.

Yet, UVL isn't perfect; complaints about third-party contractors arise. Although UVL's precautions are impressive, third-party involvement can pose challenges. To ensure smoother moves, better contractor screening could enhance this service. Despite this, UVL's rare complaints amidst millions of miles traveled and BBB's A+ rating make it a standout choice for your Texas move.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking

Online claims Cons Needs to better vet third-party contractors

Mixed customer ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Moving with UVL in the summer, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move might range from $6,000 to $12,000. Keep in mind, your price hinges on factors like moving date, distance, weight, bedrooms, packing, and added services. To get a UVL quote, fill an online form, and they'll call you. Be ready to talk about these factors to get an accurate estimate.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Think of Moving APT as your personal matchmaker for movers. It doesn't do the moving itself, but rather scouts out the perfect moving companies for you.

With a stellar 4.3/5 Google Reviews score and a reassuring B rating on BBB, it's among the most reputable brokers. The company's FMCSA registration ensures it works only with licensed carriers and discloses its partners, like Allied Van Lines and PODS. While brokers like APT help you choose a top-notch mover, you give up some control. Availability and location influence your final choice and cost, but APT's 24/7 support helps smooth any bumps.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

Price matching

250+ free moving advice articles on its site Cons Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive calls from carriers when submitting information

How much does Moving APT cost?

Just like with any moving service, your cost can differ based on factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. But Moving APT stands out by offering clear ballpark estimates online. Prices can range from $1,200 for a 1-bedroom move of 250 miles, all the way up to $18,000 for a 5-bedroom cross-country move.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers top-notch online tools tailored to your move. Whether you're on iOS or Android, their apps keep you organized. From checklists to moving contacts, scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and setting up utilities at your new place, it's all covered. For your peace of mind, their website lets you track your shipment around the clock.

What about reputation? Consumer Affairs shows 63% of reviews at 4- and 5-stars, with just 12% at 1-star. A solid rating for a mover. While some complaints mention third-party use, Mayflower addresses issues. With an A+ BBB rating, it shows commitment to customer satisfaction.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moving app

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

Use of third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website isn't very transparent about prices. However, we dug in and found out it's under Unigroup, which owns United Van Lines too. Since United is more open about pricing, you might assume Mayflower's cost is similar. For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move during summer with a month's notice, expect to pay $6,000 to $12,000.

Services

Local and long-distance moving

International moves

Smaller moves

Debris pickup

Move-out cleaning

PC network moving

App-based moving portal

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a top long-distance moving choice with great customer feedback and tailored moving options. Whether it's local, long-distance, or international, IVL has you covered. Their flexibility lets you customize the move, from packing to storage, all the way to self-packing to cut costs.

Licensed by the Department of Transportation and FMCSA as an interstate mover, IVL also operates as a broker outside specific regions. Serving across the US, IVL provides quotes over the phone or through virtual walkthroughs using your cell phone.

It offers 24/7 support and a B rating from the BBB shows that it addresses concerns. While a 25% upfront deposit is standard, clear extra fees help estimate costs. IVL, often a top contender in national rankings, stands as a reputable choice for most types of Texas moves.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits up to 48 hours before the move

Free storage for 1 month

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through quotes Cons Third-party movers used outside core areas

Cash or check required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

Based on IVL's estimator, a 2-bedroom home move spanning 1,100 miles costs $2,500-$4,500. For 2,500 miles, it's $7,500-$10,000. Local moves charge hourly, with rates starting at $150 per hour based on the number of staff helping with the move.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage is optional

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) is both a moving broker and carrier, with 500+ partners for full-service moves nationwide. It has 1,400+ in-house drivers covering 30 million miles in 2021 per FMCSA. NAVL's standout feature is binding estimates, giving you pricing certainty. Get an online quote, then a rep will provide an accurate quote or binding estimate. Options:

Bottom Line Pricing: Guaranteed rate. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Costs may drop, not rise. Customized Pricing: Mix binding estimate with add-ons.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates available

Owned fleet of trucks

Uses its own drivers and staff when possible Cons Limited storage locations

Brokers used in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

Our investigation revealed that NAVL is reasonably priced for various move types, though pricier for full-service, long-distance moves. The company's site cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves in the past year, but more in-depth research suggests around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Let a Moving Company handle the heavy lifting as you move into your new home They can help handle fragile items, delicate furniture, and even the most challenging belongings with precision and care. Click below to get a free quote today. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In Texas

Budget: Determine spending limit. Tight budget? Consider container mover over full-service.

Inventory: List belongings, especially special items. Underestimating means added fees.

Type of move: Options: container-based, DIY, full-service.

Reviews: Seek honest customer feedback. More bad reviews relative to volume could be red flag.

Compare quotes: Tedious but valuable. Get multiple quotes. Compare to save thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Texas

Getting an accurate online quote is nearly impossible with any mover. That’s because there are potentially dozens of factors that go into a quote.

Distance impacts cost: Time, fuel, state lines' licensing add expenses.

Items' weight matters: Heavier stuff, higher fees.

Specialty needs: Art or piano moving with extra crew means higher costs.

Insurance options: Basic coverage insufficient, consider additional protection

Timing effect: January move cheaper than peak June. Non-peak timing saves.

How to Prepare for a Move in Texas

Prepare a move checklist: Outline tasks and timelines for a smooth transition. Many movers offer checklists and even apps for step-by-step guidance.

Update documents: Moving between states often involves vehicle registration changes. Research state requirements.

Plan home setup: Label boxes for room placement, simplifying unpacking process.

Minimize belongings: Donate or sell unused items. Rebuying can be cheaper than moving.

Keep essentials handy: Store crucial items separate for immediate access.

Research mover policies: Check delivery records, costs, and binding estimates for clarity.

Texas Moving Company FAQ

Why are Texas moving companies so expensive?

Texas is a vast state with a booming economy, attracting a lot of people moving in and out. High demand and increased competition can drive up moving costs.

How do I know my moving company is reputable?

Look for licensed companies with positive reviews and BBB ratings. Check if they provide transparent pricing, clear policies, and timely responses to your queries.

What is the cheapest month to move?

January is generally the least busy month for moving. Demand is lower, which can result in lower prices and more flexible scheduling options.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Texas

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Texas