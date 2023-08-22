10 Best Moving Companies in Texas
It’s not an easy task to decide which Texas moving company you’ll use. That’s why we researched dozens of companies to arrive at a list of top moving companies in the Lone Star state. We compared services, cost, and features for a final list of 10 top Texas movers.
Best Moving Companies in Texas for 2023
- American Van Lines - Best Overall
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local-Branch-Based Mover
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
Compare Top Moving Companies In Texas
Why we chose it
American Van Lines (AVL), founded in 1995, has become a major player in the moving industry. Its emphasis on quality sets it apart. While it handles typical moves, it also excels in moving delicate items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. Its commitment to quality is evident in its online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and recognition for customer service excellence.
However, AVL isn't flawless. Some customers mention last-minute price hikes and concerns about third-party contractors. Nonetheless, AVL remains a dependable choice for both standard and specialized Texas moves, ensuring your belongings are handled with care.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Antique, piano, and valuable moving
- Optional storage
- Military moving
- Large deposit required
- Third parties utilized for some moves
- Not available for moves to or from AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
When it comes to estimating your move, the American Van Lines website goes the extra mile. It presents various scenarios and their associated costs. Here are a few examples of the estimated prices showcased on their site. The company will require a virtual walk-through of your home to provide an accurate quote.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Antique and piano moving; fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly
- Online tracking
- Storage
- Packing, unpacking, loading and unloading
Why we chose it
Bekins Van Lines, operating since 1891, has a 4.6 out of 5-star Google Reviews rating and positive track record. Customers praise careful handling and competitive pricing, often describing the staff as professional. Services cover local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, even handling delicate items like pianos. The standout feature, though, is the company’s Priority Relocation Service. This option offers top-tier, white-glove moving with attention to detail and speed, albeit at a higher cost. While occasional downsides exist, like rare damage reports, Bekins remains a solid option for moves into, out of, or within Texas.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Optional guaranteed on-time arrival
- Offers specialty packing
- Full value protection available
- Optional priority service
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, a 3-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles costs $8,500 to $10,500, factoring in add-ons like protection and packing. A 500-mile move averages $6,000 to $7,000. Expenses vary significantly based on preferences; a simple 1-bedroom move starts at $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom move can exceed $15,000 for 1,500 miles.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing, unpacking, and loading
- IT equipment moves
- Storage
Why we chose it
Two Men And A Truck's casual charm, from its name to its logo, doesn't mean it takes your Texas move lightly. Actually, it's a major player with 9 million moves and 350+ franchises nationwide, including plenty in the Lone Star state. The mix of a national brand and local franchises means you're supporting local businesses while enjoying a broader reach. Local teams understand your area, ensuring top-notch service for local or cross-country moves. You can choose Value Flex for budget-friendly, smaller moves, or Expedited for comprehensive, larger moves. With high customer satisfaction, though not flawless, it's a solid choice for a national-local moving experience.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branches
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local move fees begin at approximately $150 per hour. Research shows prices differ significantly due to location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost about $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could reach around $20,000. A middle ground: a 1,500-mile two-bedroom move could cost $10,000-$15,000.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
Looking for a partial DIY move? U-Pack is the way to go. Not only is it more cost-effective than full-service options, but you also get to call the shots. Imagine this: you get these handy containers called "ReloCubes®." You pack your stuff in them, lock them up, and they're taken to your new place. Simple, right?
You can also opt for a trailer. You only pay for what you use. Say you order three cubes but only need two – you only pay for two. With trailers, it's by linear foot. And you lock everything securely with a dividing wall.
U-Pack gets rave reviews on BBB, with an average of 4.05 out of 5 stars. So, if you're up for packing and loading but not so much for driving a big truck, U-Pack could be your answer.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-understand pricing
- Pay only for used space
- Only you have access to your items
- No local moves
- May not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack really nails the cost aspect of DIY moving. One customer reports slashing $10,000 off a 2,500-mile move by choosing U-Pack over full-service. Their ReloCube option costs roughly $2,500 per move. Each cube is about 308 cubic feet—about enough for one room. Check out these quotes for a 1,700-mile move; U-Pack's affordability shines in comparison to full-service options.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS takes the crown for container movers with unparalleled flexibility, giving it an edge over U-Pack. What's the magic ingredient? The freedom to stash your belongings in your driveway for however long you need. Unlike U-Pack's three-day window, PODS lets you declutter bit by bit over months before moving day. Pay a starting storage fee of $149 and they drop off an 8, 12, or 16-foot container at your doorstep. Once you're set to go, schedule pickup and drop-off. PODS is a genius solution whether you're selling, moving, or just need extra storage during a home makeover.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as you want to load
- Lower cost than full-service movers
- No contact with moving personnel if not desired
- Convenient driveway storage solution
- Not available for moves to or from AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here's a glimpse of PODS' pricing for a 2-3 bedroom home of around 1,200 square feet. Remember, actual costs hinge on location, timing, and your home's size.
|From
|To
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|NYC
|Los Angeles
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|Los Angeles
|Phoenix, AZ
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
Moving can be nerve-wracking, especially when prized possessions are at risk. United Van Lines (UVL) understands this, and their protective measures stand out. Unlike others with a mere $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL provides $6 per pound. So, if a 100-pound table gets damaged, UVL covers it at $600, surpassing the $60 norm. UVL also lets you declare valuable items, ensuring proper coverage for items like a $1,000 diamond ring.
Yet, UVL isn't perfect; complaints about third-party contractors arise. Although UVL's precautions are impressive, third-party involvement can pose challenges. To ensure smoother moves, better contractor screening could enhance this service. Despite this, UVL's rare complaints amidst millions of miles traveled and BBB's A+ rating make it a standout choice for your Texas move.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom crating
- Online tracking
- Online claims
- Needs to better vet third-party contractors
- Mixed customer ratings
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
Moving with UVL in the summer, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move might range from $6,000 to $12,000. Keep in mind, your price hinges on factors like moving date, distance, weight, bedrooms, packing, and added services. To get a UVL quote, fill an online form, and they'll call you. Be ready to talk about these factors to get an accurate estimate.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
Think of Moving APT as your personal matchmaker for movers. It doesn't do the moving itself, but rather scouts out the perfect moving companies for you.
With a stellar 4.3/5 Google Reviews score and a reassuring B rating on BBB, it's among the most reputable brokers. The company's FMCSA registration ensures it works only with licensed carriers and discloses its partners, like Allied Van Lines and PODS. While brokers like APT help you choose a top-notch mover, you give up some control. Availability and location influence your final choice and cost, but APT's 24/7 support helps smooth any bumps.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Price matching
- 250+ free moving advice articles on its site
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- Rates can vary from those quoted
- May receive calls from carriers when submitting information
How much does Moving APT cost?
Just like with any moving service, your cost can differ based on factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. But Moving APT stands out by offering clear ballpark estimates online. Prices can range from $1,200 for a 1-bedroom move of 250 miles, all the way up to $18,000 for a 5-bedroom cross-country move.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC offers top-notch online tools tailored to your move. Whether you're on iOS or Android, their apps keep you organized. From checklists to moving contacts, scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and setting up utilities at your new place, it's all covered. For your peace of mind, their website lets you track your shipment around the clock.
What about reputation? Consumer Affairs shows 63% of reviews at 4- and 5-stars, with just 12% at 1-star. A solid rating for a mover. While some complaints mention third-party use, Mayflower addresses issues. With an A+ BBB rating, it shows commitment to customer satisfaction.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Moving app
- Virtual quotes
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- Use of third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website isn't very transparent about prices. However, we dug in and found out it's under Unigroup, which owns United Van Lines too. Since United is more open about pricing, you might assume Mayflower's cost is similar. For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move during summer with a month's notice, expect to pay $6,000 to $12,000.
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- International moves
- Smaller moves
- Debris pickup
- Move-out cleaning
- PC network moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) is a top long-distance moving choice with great customer feedback and tailored moving options. Whether it's local, long-distance, or international, IVL has you covered. Their flexibility lets you customize the move, from packing to storage, all the way to self-packing to cut costs.
Licensed by the Department of Transportation and FMCSA as an interstate mover, IVL also operates as a broker outside specific regions. Serving across the US, IVL provides quotes over the phone or through virtual walkthroughs using your cell phone.
It offers 24/7 support and a B rating from the BBB shows that it addresses concerns. While a 25% upfront deposit is standard, clear extra fees help estimate costs. IVL, often a top contender in national rankings, stands as a reputable choice for most types of Texas moves.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits up to 48 hours before the move
- Free storage for 1 month
- GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through quotes
- Third-party movers used outside core areas
- Cash or check required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
Based on IVL's estimator, a 2-bedroom home move spanning 1,100 miles costs $2,500-$4,500. For 2,500 miles, it's $7,500-$10,000. Local moves charge hourly, with rates starting at $150 per hour based on the number of staff helping with the move.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage is optional
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) is both a moving broker and carrier, with 500+ partners for full-service moves nationwide. It has 1,400+ in-house drivers covering 30 million miles in 2021 per FMCSA. NAVL's standout feature is binding estimates, giving you pricing certainty. Get an online quote, then a rep will provide an accurate quote or binding estimate. Options:
- Bottom Line Pricing: Guaranteed rate.
- Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Costs may drop, not rise.
- Customized Pricing: Mix binding estimate with add-ons.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates available
- Owned fleet of trucks
- Uses its own drivers and staff when possible
- Limited storage locations
- Brokers used in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
Our investigation revealed that NAVL is reasonably priced for various move types, though pricier for full-service, long-distance moves. The company's site cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves in the past year, but more in-depth research suggests around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
How To Select A Moving Company In Texas
Budget: Determine spending limit. Tight budget? Consider container mover over full-service.
Inventory: List belongings, especially special items. Underestimating means added fees.
Type of move: Options: container-based, DIY, full-service.
Reviews: Seek honest customer feedback. More bad reviews relative to volume could be red flag.
Compare quotes: Tedious but valuable. Get multiple quotes. Compare to save thousands.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Texas
Getting an accurate online quote is nearly impossible with any mover. That’s because there are potentially dozens of factors that go into a quote.
- Distance impacts cost: Time, fuel, state lines' licensing add expenses.
- Items' weight matters: Heavier stuff, higher fees.
- Specialty needs: Art or piano moving with extra crew means higher costs.
- Insurance options: Basic coverage insufficient, consider additional protection
- Timing effect: January move cheaper than peak June. Non-peak timing saves.
How to Prepare for a Move in Texas
Prepare a move checklist: Outline tasks and timelines for a smooth transition. Many movers offer checklists and even apps for step-by-step guidance.
Update documents: Moving between states often involves vehicle registration changes. Research state requirements.
Plan home setup: Label boxes for room placement, simplifying unpacking process.
Minimize belongings: Donate or sell unused items. Rebuying can be cheaper than moving.
Keep essentials handy: Store crucial items separate for immediate access.
Research mover policies: Check delivery records, costs, and binding estimates for clarity.
Texas Moving Company FAQ
Why are Texas moving companies so expensive?
Texas is a vast state with a booming economy, attracting a lot of people moving in and out. High demand and increased competition can drive up moving costs.
How do I know my moving company is reputable?
Look for licensed companies with positive reviews and BBB ratings. Check if they provide transparent pricing, clear policies, and timely responses to your queries.
What is the cheapest month to move?
January is generally the least busy month for moving. Demand is lower, which can result in lower prices and more flexible scheduling options.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Texas
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Texas
- American Van Lines - Best Overall
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local-Branch-Based Mover
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing