The Best Outdoor TVs To Take Your Entertainment Outside

Watching television outdoors is a great way to soak up the sun when it’s warm and enjoy your favorite entertainment without having to leave the comfort of your home. Phone, laptop, and traditional screens often have glare and can be easily damaged by the elements, so why not consider an outdoor TV? With outdoor televisions being fairly new to the market, however, it can be difficult to determine which model will be a good investment.

In this article, we’ll discuss all the details you need to know before investing in an outdoor television of your own, including our top picks for the finest outdoor TVs of 2023. We’ve considered various factors, such as size, resolution, brightness, and durability to ensure that you get the most out of your outdoor entertainment. So, if you’re ready to take your backyard to the next level, keep reading to learn more about the most popular outdoor TVs available.

Best Overall: SunBrite Veranda 2 Series Outdoor TV

Most Premium: Samsung The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor TV

Best Value: Kuvasong Smart Outdoor TV

Best Smart Features: Sylvox Deck Pro Series Smart Outdoor TV

Ideal for Small Spaces: Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TV

Reviewing the Top Outdoor TVs of 2023

SunBrite Veranda 2 Series Outdoor TV - Best Overall

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $1,999.99

The SunBrite Veranda 2 Series Outdoor TV is our top pick overall due to its impressive rugged design, astounding picture quality and reasonable price. This next-generation model features a premium 4K ultra HD HDR 55-inch screen with direct LED backlight, making it up to 50% brighter than indoor TVs to deliver a breathtaking and vivid picture in any outdoor environment. It’s designed for permanent outdoor installation thanks to its rugged aluminum case built to provide ultimate protection against rain, snow, extreme temperatures, dust, and salt.

Ideal for those who prefer not to rely on indoor televisions when hosting gatherings in their backyard, this outdoor TV has built-in speakers and a generous media bay to accommodate popular streaming devices. The connectivity options are expansive too, with HDMI, SB, and HDMI ARC inputs as well as both IR and IP control. With its bright picture, versatile compatibility, and durable construction, this is the best overall choice for an economical and permanent outdoor TV that can withstand the elements.

Pros

Excellent picture quality even on sunny days

Impressive sound quality plus external speaker options

Solid metal build with cable-sealing back door

Easy setup and connection of streaming devices

Cons

Streaming devices must be purchased separately

External speakers are required for surround sound

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $9,999.99

What sets this outdoor TV apart is its highest 1,500+ nit level brightness rating and premium features that offer a clear and immersive viewing experience in any weather condition. Thanks to its optimized QLED picture with direct-sun protection, you can view your favorite entertainment in clarity despite any harsh conditions or bright sunlight. Its QLED 4K resolution provides a crisp image with authentic color and rich contrast. The 65-inch anti-glare screen boasts a wide viewing angle to ensure that you get the best view from wherever you’re sitting. It’s fully weather-resistant with an IP55 rating designed for extreme temperatures and resistance to water and dust.

This model is powered by Tizen so you can quickly access your favorite streaming services directly from it. Plus, it’s equipped with Alexa capabilities so you can control your TV with a simple voice command. This great combination of features and durability makes this an excellent option if you’re looking for a high-quality outdoor TV that provides everything you need to enjoy your entertainment in any weather condition.

Pros

Superior picture quality and brightness

Durable and built to withstand the elements

Smart TV with many different apps

Good sound quality and Bluetooth capability

Cons

Heavy construction requiring heavy-duty mount

Direct sunlight can diminish visibility

Kuvasong Smart Outdoor TV - Best Value

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $1,799.99

Sold with an external 40W soundbar and tiltable, swiveling wall mount, the Kuvasong Smart Outdoor TV offers a remarkable value for the price. The true 1500 nits high brightness LED panel is great for covered outdoor areas exposed to partial sunlight. This model can automatically reduce glare and enhance images so each viewer has an optimal view from any angle. This 65-inch TV is compatible with five input modes, including optical input, coax, USB, AUX, and Bluetooth. It also comes with a full-motion TV mount for easy setup.

This outdoor TV is fully compatible with an ATSC+NTSC TV system as it comes with three HDMI ports, three USB ports, RJ45, WIFI, AV-in, and an optical out port for other external devices. It’s also plug-and-play with most smart streaming devices and has built-in access to Netflix, YouTube, VUDU, and Screencast. Its convenient features, anti-glare technology, and included accessories make this outdoor TV an incredible value for its price.

Pros

Bright picture display in partial sunlight

Included soundbar provides excellent sound quality

Built-in WiFi and access to streaming channels

Great value relative to features and performance

Cons

Not rated for completely open outdoor areas

Poor sound quality and clarity without soundbar

Sylvox Deck Pro Series Smart Outdoor TV - Best Smart Features

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $2,599.00

The Sylvox Deck Pro Series Smart Outdoor TV packs an impressive amount of built-in entertainment features into one model with superior picture quality. It runs on Android 11.0 and comes pre-loaded with over 700,000 movies and shows that are intelligently organized for easy access. This pick also has a built-in Chromecast so you can easily stream movies, TV shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device. It’s compatible with Google Assistant so you can use voice commands to find movies, play music and easily control the TV’s features. It's also equipped with HDMIx3, USBx2, RJ45, TV, and AV interfaces along with 2.4G & 5G WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities.

This outdoor TV’s 4K ultra high definition 65-inch screen and high dynamic range deliver stunning detail and remarkable visuals in bright and accurate colors for an immersive viewing experience. This commercial-grade model features a unique waterproof design and cooling technology to withstand long-term use in any outdoor location. This weatherproof option offers a ton of content packed into stunning picture quality to make any movie or show feel like a true theater experience.

Pros

High-quality picture brightness and accurate colors

All weather encasing and metal frame durability

Over 700,000 shows are easy to access

WiFi, Bluetooth, Chromecast, and Google Assistant ready

Cons

Installation can be complicated for novice users

Sound quality lacking to external speaker needs

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $1,177.00

The Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TV is the perfect entertainment companion for smaller outdoor spaces in your home. It’s built for partially shaded outdoor living areas such as patios, backyards, and porches. Its 750-nit brightness provides clear pictures in low and bright light alike while its anti-glare display ensures good visibility in any outdoor lighting condition. Built with weatherproof IP54 housing, this model can withstand rain, snow, UV rays, dirt, salt, and humidity. This 43-inch outdoor TV also includes adaptive brightness technology to adjust the brightness automatically to match shifting outdoor light conditions.

For extra protection against the elements, a secure weather-tight media bay seals out moisture to keep all of your connections safe. This pick has multiple media inputs including HDMI, USB, and AV as well as three HDMI ports and two 5V USB ports. It also comes with an IP67-rated magnetic and waterproof remote control. From its high-quality visuals to its reliable weatherproofing and connectivity options, this outdoor TV offers everything you need for a reliable outdoor entertainment experience.

Pros

Ultra-bright picture even in lower light conditions

Adaptive brightness adapts to changing lighting conditions

Weatherproof housing to withstand the elements

Easy to operate with included remote control

Cons

Sound quality lacking unless soundbar is purchased

Installation can be difficult and time-consuming

Buying Guide: Outdoor TVs

Outdoor entertainment has never been more accessible with the latest outdoor televisions. Outdoor TVs are great for enjoying entertainment while hosting a backyard BBQ, having a pool party, or just enjoying a sunny day. With the right outdoor TV, you can enjoy picture-perfect visuals and immersive sound quality even in extreme weather conditions. Here’s a comprehensive buyer's guide covering the most important factors to evaluate to select the right outdoor TV for your needs.

Water resistance

The most crucial product feature to consider when purchasing an outdoor TV is its water resistance rating. Be sure to look for the IP rating that indicates how much water a television can survive when exposed or sprayed directly at its housing. For example, an IP68 rating means the TV is dustproof and protected from water ingress up to a full immersion depth of 1.5 meters for up to 60 minutes. The highest rating available is IPX9K which indicates protection from extremely high-pressure jets of water and total submersion.

Brightness

It's essential to consider the brightness output of outdoor TVs since this will determine the picture quality when used in direct sunlight. Look for models with panel brightness levels of at least 500 nits. This will ensure a good image even in sunny conditions.

Size

Consider your installation area to determine the size and weight of the TV that best suits your space. Look for lightweight TVs that are easy to mount but also consider your desired viewing distance and size from the seating area. Opt for a larger screen and heavier installation points for larger outdoor spaces and added stability during windy days.

Picture quality

Most outdoor TVs come with 1080p HD or 4K ultra HD resolution depending on the model. While 4K resolution is not always necessary it can be helpful if you’d like to stream movies or shows in UHD on your TV.

Sound system

For an optimal viewing experience, you must consider both your viewing environment and audio setup. Make sure to select a TV with either built-in speakers or external sound systems such as soundbars or multi-channel speakers. Opting for a sound system with a Bluetooth connection is also a good choice for streaming audio wirelessly to compatible devices such as smartphones or tablets.

Durability

Ensure your outdoor TV is built with durable materials such as metal housings or thermoplastic alloys designed to withstand extreme temperatures, dirt, humidity, and dust particles both indoors and outdoors without any issues. Also, look for models with UV protection and anti-glare coatings. This will help to keep brightness levels consistent in bright sunlight over time without visible fading from repeated exposure.

Connectivity

Ensure your outdoor TV has all the necessary inputs to connect any devices you may use such as streaming sticks, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and other content sources you plan on using. Look for HDMI inputs, USB ports, Wi-Fi support (ideal for streaming apps), Bluetooth connectivity, and other ports so you don’t need to purchase additional hardware later.

Temperature rating

When shopping for an outdoor television pay close attention to its temperature rating. This rating indicates how well a TV will handle extreme cold and heat conditions over time without causing any permanent damage to its internal components and surfaces due to exposure. Look for models with operating temperature ratings between -14 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mounting options

Make sure to look at available mounting options when selecting an outdoor TV. Choose the option that best fits your space such as tabletop stands (ideal for balconies), wall mounts (great for backyards), and pole mounts (great for patios) so you know exactly how and where you can securely mount the TV. You should also ensure any mounting hardware is made from corrosion-resistant material such as stainless steel to withstand harsh weather.

Warranty

Lastly, make sure you understand the manufacturer's warranty coverage before making a purchase so you know what to expect should any problems crop up down the road. Make sure you understand if parts replacement is covered under the warranty as well as any repair service fees.

People Also Ask

What is the best size outdoor TV for my space?

The best size outdoor TV for your space depends on the available space and the desired viewing distance. Generally, a 32-inch to 75-inch model is ideal for outdoor spaces but you may need to go larger if you have a big outdoor area or plan to sit far from the TV.

What kind of audio does an outdoor TV have?

Most outdoor TVs come with built-in speakers that provide decent sound quality. Some models may also come with external soundbars or ports compatible with outdoor speakers to give you more flexibility in terms of audio quality if desired.

What types of connections are available on outdoor TVs?

Outdoor TVs typically offer HDMI and other video connections compatible with most media devices like Blu-ray players, video game consoles, streaming devices, and more. Some models may also provide extra ports such as USB and Ethernet to connect to a home network or peripheral devices.

How do I protect an outdoor TV from extreme temperatures?

Keep your outdoor TV in a well-ventilated space and out of direct sunlight if possible. Many models are designed with temperature regulation systems that help keep internal components at safe levels in extreme temperatures. You can also extend its life by applying a weatherproof cover when not in use to protect it from direct sun exposure and other harsh weather conditions.

Will an outdoor TV work in all climates and weather conditions?

Some outdoor TVs will not hold up in all climates and weather conditions. When exposed to weather extremes over time, the TV components can break down within the unit and lead to permanent damage. It’s best to check with the manufacturer regarding the specific weather conditions their product can withstand before leaving your unit outside in extreme weather over an extended period.

Do I need special equipment to watch my outdoor TV at night?

Some models may require special equipment such as black light filters or glare shields to enhance nighttime viewing and reduce glare caused by ambient light.

Are special mounting brackets needed for an outdoor TV?

Yes, many outdoor TVs require special mounting brackets specifically designed to withstand the harsh weather conditions they may face outdoors. Be sure to check what type of bracket the manufacturer recommends before installation.

Why trust us

Our commitment to the consumer begins with product selection and ends with the last word we write in each article. Each outdoor TV is carefully vetted quantitatively through star ratings and the number of reviews qualitatively through careful examination of reviews and the features each one has to offer. Leveraging our team of bargain hunters, we’re also always sure to keep your budget in mind while we find the best outdoor TVs on the market. Our team of experts is dedicated to accurately depicting the pros and cons of each product, translating technical product specifications into information you can understand. Our mission is to make sure you get the most bang for your buck…or, in this case, the best outdoor entertainment experience for your buck.