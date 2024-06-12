We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

By: Bianca Rodríguez Rojas
Editor: José Omar Rodríguez
Published: Jun 12, 2024
Home security cameras are a key component of overall home security, but with so many devices in the market it can be overwhelming when you’re out shopping.

Key factors to consider are the resolution and field of view of the camera, as these will determine the clarity and scope of what you'll be able to record. You should also decide between a wired or wireless camera as this factor, along with storage capacity, influences how much footage you can record. Additionally, check if the camera you want to buy integrates well with your existing home security system, as good integration results in better monitoring and protection.

For more on home security, check out our list of best home security systems to learn more about cameras, alarms and other home-protection devices.

Our Top Picks for Best Security Cameras for Homes

  • Ring: Best Doorbell Camera
  • Arlo: Best Wireless Security Camera
  • Nest Cam: Best for Google Ecosystem
  • Eufy: Best Indoor Camera
  • Wyze: Best Affordable Floodlight Camera
Best Security Cameras for Homes Reviews

See Details
Pros
  • Receives software security updates
  • Integrates seamlessly to the Ring ecosystem
Cons
  • Video storage only with Ring Protect subscription
  • Not compatible with Apple Homekit or Google Assistant

Highlights

  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi
  • Resolution: 1080p HD
  • Field of view: 150° diagonal

Why we chose it: We chose the Ring Wired Doorbell for its variety of features and compatibility with the Ring Ecosystem.

Ring’s Wired Doorbell comes in three different models and price points. The mid-tier Wired Doorbell Plus costs $149.99 while the Pro comes in at $179.99. Both include motion detection and package alerts, and stand out for their Quick Replies feature, which lets customers set a prerecorded message for when they’re not available for two-way talk. Customers who want a wider view should go with the Wired Doorbell Pro, as it features bird’s eye view and head-to-toe video.

A highlight of Ring’s video doorbell is its integration into the Ring ecosystem. This is especially beneficial to those already subscribed to Ring Protect as the plan offers doorbell users up to 180 days of storage. Ring’s doorbells come with a variety of features that, with other Ring devices, help customers build a simple, yet comprehensive home security system.

See Details
Pros
  • Integrated spotlight
  • Camera kits with 1, 2, 3 and 4 cameras
  • Offers monitoring plans
Cons
  • Is not compatible with Samsung SmartThings or Apple Homekit

Highlights

  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi
  • Resolution: HD or 2K
  • Field of view: 130°

Why we chose it: The Arlo Essential XL made our list because it's a wireless, battery-powered camera that you can install just about anywhere.

The Arlo Essential XL 2nd Gen wireless camera stands out from similar cameras for integrating a spotlight as a standard feature. Because it's battery powered, you can use it both indoors or outdoors, or move it around as your needs change. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about changing batteries or needing to charge it often as its integrated battery can last up to 16 months depending on use, activity and environment.

The other standard features of the Essential XL are 2K or HD video, color night vision and a 130° field of view, giving customers a wide and detailed view of the area they want to monitor. All Arlo cameras include a 30-day trial of the Arlo Secure plan which offers 24/7 emergency response and a platform from which to automate, monitor and manage your security. However, you don’t need a subscription plan to take advantage of the camera’s standard features.

See Details
Pros
  • Compatible with ADT
  • Records during a Wi-Fi outage
Cons
  • Not compatible with Apple Homekit or Samsung SmartThings
  • Requires Google Home app

Highlights

  • Compatibility: Google Assistant
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi
  • Resolution: 1080p HD w/ HDR
  • Field of view: 135° diagonal

Why we chose it: We selected the Nest Cam because it belongs to the Google Home ecosystem but can also be used with ADT home security.

The Nest Cam is great for customers who already have other Google smart home products. It comes in three different models: wire-free, wired and with floodlights. All three cameras are weather resistant, have a resolution of 1080p HD and offer a 130° field of view. Google Nest cams not only send alerts when they detect motion, people, vehicles, and animals, but also use smart technology to detect familiar faces and sounds.

Nest cameras integrate natively with Google Home and Google Assistant. Google Nest also stands out for its partnership with ADT home security systems. This means Nest users can easily subscribe to ADT’s 24/7 professional monitoring.

See Details
Pros
  • 2K HD Resolution
  • Doesn’t need a monthly subscription
Cons
  • No monitoring service
  • Some Eufy cameras not compatible with Apple Homekit

Highlights

  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi
  • Resolution: 1080p, 2K
  • Field of view: 135° - 260°

Why we chose it: Eufy’s C120 Indoor Camera made our list for its recording capabilities, video resolution and compatibility with Amazon, Apple and Google virtual assistants.

Eufy’s C120 is an affordable indoor camera at $42.99. While this camera’s field of view is limited at 125°, it stands out for its storage and 24/7 recording capabilities. Customers can opt for local storage with a 128GB microSD card, which means you can store up to an estimated 288 hours (12 days) of recordings. Regardless of what and how much you want to record, the 2K resolution means recordings will be clear even if you zoom in on the video.

Eufy’s S350 Indoor Cam is also a great camera, but we didn’t select it as the best one because it only supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The C120 supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit, making it more versatile in terms of compatibility.

See Details
Pros
  • LED brightness that goes beyond conventional light bulbs
  • Ultra wide 180° field of view
  • More affordable than similar cameras
Cons
  • No support for Apple HomeKit or Samsung SmartThings
  • No two-way audio

Highlights

  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi
  • Resolution: 2.5K Quad HD
  • Field of view: 180°

Why we chose it: We picked the Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro because it includes 2.5K Quad HD, color night vision and 24/7 recording for a more affordable price than other floodlight cameras.

The highlight of Wyze’s Cam Floodlight Pro is its 180° panoramic field of view, which means customers will be able to monitor a large area such as a backyard. Another notable feature of this outdoor security camera is local storage (with a microSD card) that allows for 24/7 recording. This long-form recording, paired with the camera’s 2.5K QHD resolution and color night vision, makes for a detailed monitoring view.

Wyze also stands out for its affordability. At $109.88, Wyze’s Floodlight Pro is much more affordable than Eufy’s similar product, which costs $219.99. Additionally, the Floodlight Pro comes with 3,000 lumen LED lights that you can program to turn on when it detects movement as well as set it automatically using the Dusk-to-Dawn automation.

Best Home Security Cameras FAQs

What are home security cameras?

Home security cameras are devices homeowners can install to monitor and record what happens around their home. With them, owners can access live and recorded video to monitor their home and possibly deter intruders. These cameras usually feature high-resolution video quality, night vision (either infrared or color) and the capability to have two-way conversations. Storage wise, some cameras have local storage (usually on a microSD card) while others require a subscription to a cloud service to store footage.

How much do home security cameras cost?

Prices typically range from $30 to $300 per camera. Cost depends on the resolution, features and services that come with the camera. You can find budget models for as little as $30-$50, but the features will be basic and the resolution will likely be low. Mid-range cameras cost around $100 to $250 and usually include high resolution, night vision, motion detection and advanced audio capabilities. Top tier models, which may include 4K video, extensive storage, floodlights and other high-end features can cost upwards of $300.

Where should I place home security cameras?

If you have only one security camera, we suggest you place it in or around your front door to monitor this entry point. If you have more than one, you should install them at ground level to monitor windows and garage doors. The important thing is to place them where they can capture a broad area of your home. If you’re installing them outside to monitor the backyard or a shed, it's best to install them high enough to capture a clear view of the area and avoid someone tampering with the device. Lastly, make sure the area you’re recording is well lit and unobstructed.

How long do home security cameras keep footage?

This varies depending on your camera and what storage it includes. Some cameras have a microSD card port so you can store videos locally. How much footage the card can hold will depend on how many gigabytes the card has and the resolution of the recording. Recordings can range from a few days to several weeks. Cameras equipped for cloud storage will often offer users subscription plans to store footage. You should know that continuous recordings will fill up storage space faster than motion-triggered recordings.