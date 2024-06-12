Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner SEE DETAILS 🏅 Best Equipment & Professional Monitoring Google Nest Cams*, Doorbells, Sensors & more

Home security cameras are a key component of overall home security, but with so many devices in the market it can be overwhelming when you’re out shopping.

Key factors to consider are the resolution and field of view of the camera, as these will determine the clarity and scope of what you'll be able to record. You should also decide between a wired or wireless camera as this factor, along with storage capacity, influences how much footage you can record. Additionally, check if the camera you want to buy integrates well with your existing home security system, as good integration results in better monitoring and protection.

For more on home security, check out our list of best home security systems to learn more about cameras, alarms and other home-protection devices.

Our Top Picks for Best Security Cameras for Homes

Ring: Best Doorbell Camera

Arlo: Best Wireless Security Camera

Nest Cam: Best for Google Ecosystem

Eufy: Best Indoor Camera

Wyze: Best Affordable Floodlight Camera

Best Security Cameras for Homes Reviews

Pros Receives software security updates

Integrates seamlessly to the Ring ecosystem Cons Video storage only with Ring Protect subscription

Not compatible with Apple Homekit or Google Assistant

Highlights

Compatibility: Amazon Alexa

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Resolution: 1080p HD

Field of view: 150° diagonal

Why we chose it: We chose the Ring Wired Doorbell for its variety of features and compatibility with the Ring Ecosystem.

Ring’s Wired Doorbell comes in three different models and price points. The mid-tier Wired Doorbell Plus costs $149.99 while the Pro comes in at $179.99. Both include motion detection and package alerts, and stand out for their Quick Replies feature, which lets customers set a prerecorded message for when they’re not available for two-way talk. Customers who want a wider view should go with the Wired Doorbell Pro, as it features bird’s eye view and head-to-toe video.

A highlight of Ring’s video doorbell is its integration into the Ring ecosystem. This is especially beneficial to those already subscribed to Ring Protect as the plan offers doorbell users up to 180 days of storage. Ring’s doorbells come with a variety of features that, with other Ring devices, help customers build a simple, yet comprehensive home security system.

Best Wireless Security Camera: Arlo Essential XL See Details

Pros Integrated spotlight

Camera kits with 1, 2, 3 and 4 cameras

Offers monitoring plans Cons Is not compatible with Samsung SmartThings or Apple Homekit

Highlights

Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Resolution: HD or 2K

Field of view: 130°

Why we chose it: The Arlo Essential XL made our list because it's a wireless, battery-powered camera that you can install just about anywhere.

The Arlo Essential XL 2nd Gen wireless camera stands out from similar cameras for integrating a spotlight as a standard feature. Because it's battery powered, you can use it both indoors or outdoors, or move it around as your needs change. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about changing batteries or needing to charge it often as its integrated battery can last up to 16 months depending on use, activity and environment.

The other standard features of the Essential XL are 2K or HD video, color night vision and a 130° field of view, giving customers a wide and detailed view of the area they want to monitor. All Arlo cameras include a 30-day trial of the Arlo Secure plan which offers 24/7 emergency response and a platform from which to automate, monitor and manage your security. However, you don’t need a subscription plan to take advantage of the camera’s standard features.

Pros Compatible with ADT

Records during a Wi-Fi outage Cons Not compatible with Apple Homekit or Samsung SmartThings

Requires Google Home app

Highlights

Compatibility: Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Resolution: 1080p HD w/ HDR

Field of view: 135° diagonal

Why we chose it: We selected the Nest Cam because it belongs to the Google Home ecosystem but can also be used with ADT home security.

The Nest Cam is great for customers who already have other Google smart home products. It comes in three different models: wire-free, wired and with floodlights. All three cameras are weather resistant, have a resolution of 1080p HD and offer a 130° field of view. Google Nest cams not only send alerts when they detect motion, people, vehicles, and animals, but also use smart technology to detect familiar faces and sounds.

Nest cameras integrate natively with Google Home and Google Assistant. Google Nest also stands out for its partnership with ADT home security systems. This means Nest users can easily subscribe to ADT’s 24/7 professional monitoring.

Best Indoor Camera: Eufy C120 Indoor Cam See Details

Pros 2K HD Resolution

Doesn’t need a monthly subscription Cons No monitoring service

Some Eufy cameras not compatible with Apple Homekit

Highlights

Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Resolution: 1080p, 2K

Field of view: 135° - 260°

Why we chose it: Eufy’s C120 Indoor Camera made our list for its recording capabilities, video resolution and compatibility with Amazon, Apple and Google virtual assistants.

Eufy’s C120 is an affordable indoor camera at $42.99. While this camera’s field of view is limited at 125°, it stands out for its storage and 24/7 recording capabilities. Customers can opt for local storage with a 128GB microSD card, which means you can store up to an estimated 288 hours (12 days) of recordings. Regardless of what and how much you want to record, the 2K resolution means recordings will be clear even if you zoom in on the video.

Eufy’s S350 Indoor Cam is also a great camera, but we didn’t select it as the best one because it only supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The C120 supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit, making it more versatile in terms of compatibility.

Best Floodlight Camera: Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro See Details

Pros LED brightness that goes beyond conventional light bulbs

Ultra wide 180° field of view

More affordable than similar cameras Cons No support for Apple HomeKit or Samsung SmartThings

No two-way audio

Highlights

Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Resolution: 2.5K Quad HD

Field of view: 180°

Why we chose it: We picked the Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro because it includes 2.5K Quad HD, color night vision and 24/7 recording for a more affordable price than other floodlight cameras.

The highlight of Wyze’s Cam Floodlight Pro is its 180° panoramic field of view, which means customers will be able to monitor a large area such as a backyard. Another notable feature of this outdoor security camera is local storage (with a microSD card) that allows for 24/7 recording. This long-form recording, paired with the camera’s 2.5K QHD resolution and color night vision, makes for a detailed monitoring view.

Wyze also stands out for its affordability. At $109.88, Wyze’s Floodlight Pro is much more affordable than Eufy’s similar product, which costs $219.99. Additionally, the Floodlight Pro comes with 3,000 lumen LED lights that you can program to turn on when it detects movement as well as set it automatically using the Dusk-to-Dawn automation.

