Trinity Credit Services Credit Repair Review

Your credit can affect your ability to secure loans and favorable interest rates, as well as rent an apartment or land a job. While you can repair bad credit on your own, it’s often easier to use a third-party credit repair company to help you get the job done.

Established in 2005, Trinity Credit Services claims to have helped more than 20,000 people in Texas and Louisiana restore and improve their credit scores. The company’s services include credit report repair, credit counseling and loan assistance.

In this comprehensive review, we’ll look at the company’s range of services, pricing, customer satisfaction, accessibility and overall user experience to help you decide if it’s the right service for your credit repair needs. If you are currently located outside of Trinity’s service areas, you can check out our article on the best credit repair companies for options accessible to you.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad 90-day Money-Back Guarantee View Plans Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with an A rating

Transparent pricing policies

90-day money-back guarantee

Three tiers give you options on claims disputed and cost

Credit tracker alerts you of any change to your credit report Offers a single, low-cost credit repair package View Plans Services starting at $79 per month*

Pause and resume your credit repair membership at any time

90-day unconditional money-back guarantee

Reduced rates for couples looking to better their credit

A+ rating on Better Business Bureau

Educational content offers debt management tips Plans start at $79 per month (cancel anytime) View Plans $79 per month (cancel anytime)

Accelerated dispute process, verifications, and challenges

High credit report and score improvement rate

All three scores updated continuously

Money-back satisfaction guarantee Helps remove inaccurate remarks from report View Plans Service starts at $99 per month

Real Attorneys Local to Your State

Paralegals assigned to your case

90-day money-back guarantee

Free consultation Credit monitoring included View Plans Even the most basic packages include financial management tools Credit monitoring is included with every plan, regardless of the price

Setup or First Work Fee: $119 - $149

Monthly Fees: $69 - $149

90-day Money-Back Guarantee

Credit repair with loan assistance services

One of the unique features of Trinity Credit Services is its loan assistance services, which it provides in collaboration with a network of affiliated lenders. Trinity’s credit restoration program aims to improve your credit score and help you qualify for auto or home loans, if that is your goal.

Trinity Credit Services credit repair pros and cons

Pros Loan assistance services

Money-back guarantee

Free credit report evaluation Cons No pricing information on the website

Only serves Texas and Louisiana

No live chat customer support

Pros explained

Buying assistance services

Trinity Credit Services offers a unique loan assistance service that can help you qualify for an auto loan or home loan.. The company’s affiliates are more likely to approve you for a loan after you have finished Trinity’s credit restoration program.

Money-back guarantee

Trinity Credit Services prominently features a no-risk, money-back guarantee on its website. The company promises you’ll get results with its credit restoration services or it will give you a full refund. However, the terms of this guarantee aren’t clear on the company website and can only be found on the service agreement.

Free credit report evaluation

It’s important to understand what can hurt your credit score, and Trinity Credit Services offers a free credit report evaluation to help customers know where they stand. In this consultation, a credit repair expert will work with you to review and analyze your credit reports from all three major credit bureaus. This can help clarify what exactly has the strongest impact on your credit score and how it may be improved.

Cons explained

Doesn't display pricing information on its website

The Trinity Credit Services website doesn’t display any pricing information. Potential customers must contact a company representative to get an accurate estimate of how much the company’s services will cost. This makes it difficult to compare pricing with other credit repair services.

Only available in Texas and Louisiana

The company’s service area page indicates that it only provides credit repair services in certain cities within Texas and Louisiana. This severely limits Trinity’s reach and will leave many potential customers looking elsewhere for credit repair help.

Doesn't offer live chat customer support

Trinity Credit Services doesn’t currently offer any type of live chat customer support. This can be inconvenient for customers who need help with their credit repair services quickly but prefer not to have to call the company or wait for an email response.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Is your credit score hurting your chances of getting approved? Mistakes on your credit report could be costing you more than you think by lowering your credit score. Find out ways to improve your credit today! View Plans

Trinity Credit Services credit repair offerings

Trinity offers two primary credit repair services: a standard bundle of credit repair services and Credit Ready, a tailored credit repair service meant to address specific credit concerns. This could include getting a mortgage, qualifying for a car loan or even getting a job.

Credit Repair

Much like other credit repair services, Trinity Credit Services will analyze your credit report looking for inaccurate or outdated items and then dispute those with the three major bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion). Credit reporting agencies are required to investigate the disputes within 30 days and remove any items that are inaccurate or cannot be substantiated by the debtor.

Trinity’s credit restoration program consists of four steps and has an overall estimated timeframe of 180 days.

Free credit report evaluation: You and your assigned Trinity consultant will go over each item in your credit reports from all three major credit bureaus. Customized credit repair plan: Your credit consultant will establish a plan to remove and correct all inaccurate or incomplete information in your credit reports and provide you with a credit survival guide. Send them any correspondence: You will need to send all correspondence you receive from credit bureaus to Trinity. Its credit survival guide will contain pre-addressed labels for you to forward your mail. Monitor your status online: Trinity will also provide you with a client login and pin code to access not only the status of your case online, but also the company’s credit education programs and webinars.

Credit Ready

Credit Ready is a credit repair package designed for customers who want a specific outcome in the near future. This could include anything from obtaining a mortgage or car loan to qualifying for a job or certain security clearance.

Trinity Credit Services works with the customer to identify the best plan of action for their particular situation. This could involve any combination of credit report disputes, debt settlement and credit management education depending on the customer’s needs.

Trinity Credit Services pricing

One of Trinity Credit Services’ biggest drawbacks is its lack of transparency when it comes to pricing. It only provides pricing information after the customer has consulted a company representative. While you may be able to get a rough estimate of how much its services will cost by researching prices from other credit repair companies, this is far from ideal and may not be accurate.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad If this sounds overwhelming, contact a credit expert Credit Saint can identify and challenge questionable items on your behalf. Click below to start repairing your credit. View Plans

Trinity Credit Services accessibility

Availability

According to the company’s service area page on its website, Trinity only provides credit repair services in Texas and Louisiana. The company lists only certain cities in these states as part of its service area:

Texas: Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Waco

Louisiana: Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport

Contact information

You can contact Trinity Credit Services by phone and email. There are no listed hours for the phone line, so customers will likely need to call during regular business hours. A contact form on the company’s Contact Us page is also available for customers who wish to get in touch via email.

Phone: 844-844-0701

Email: Use the contact form on the website.

User experience

The Trinity Credit Services website is fairly basic in terms of design and layout. It does provide some useful information across its service offering pages, but its blog hasn’t been updated since 2014. This could be a concern for prospective customers, especially given the lack of transparency surrounding the company’s pricing models and some of its services.

Trinity Credit Services customer satisfaction

There are very few customer reviews of Trinity Credit Services on third-party review websites, making it difficult to determine how satisfied people are with the company’s services.Trinity Credit Services is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and currently holds a C+ rating from the organization.

Trinity Credit Services credit repair FAQ Does Trinity Credit Services really work? chevron-down chevron-up Consumer reviews for Trinity Credit Services are mostly positive, but there aren't a lot of them across third-party review sites. Additionally, the company website lacks transparency regarding its pricing and refund policy. Based on these factors, we cannot draw a conclusion on whether or not the company's services work. How much do services from Trinity Credit Services cost? chevron-down chevron-up There is no pricing information available on the company's website. This likely means the company charges a variable fee depending on the customer's credit situation and the required services.

How we evaluated Trinity Credit Services

To evaluate Trinity Credit Services, we looked at a variety of factors ranging from services offered to customer reviews. The following are the most important criteria we used to assess the company:

Services offered: We explored the types of services that Trinity Credit Services provides, such as credit report analysis, dispute resolution and creditor negotiation.

Customer reviews: We read customer reviews from a variety of sources to get an idea of how satisfied customers are with the company’s services.

Pricing: We searched for available pricing information on the company website.

Accessibility: We looked at where the company offers its services.

Customer support: We examined the different methods of customer support that the company provides.

User experience: We checked how user-friendly the company’s website is.

Summary of Money's Trinity Credit Services review

While it may not be the most well-known credit repair company, Trinity Credit Services has nearly 20 years of experience and a unique set of services that help it stand out from its competitors, including a specialized loan assistance program.

Unfortunately, the company's services are limited to just two states (Texas and Louisiana), rendering its services inaccessible to many potential customers. Trinity’s limited information about its fees and refund policy are also major drawbacks.

Although the company’s unique features, money-back guarantee and free credit consultation might make it an attractive option for residents of Texas and Louisiana looking to repair their credit and qualify for a home or car loan, its lack of transparency on important details might keep some on the fence about using its services.