Where to Hide Spare Keys

Published: May 24, 2024
A set of spare keys can be useful if you’re away from home for long periods of time or are planning a big vacation. They are also useful as a backup in case you misplace or lose your set of keys. But tiptoeing the line between being too obvious and too obscure with your hiding spot can be tricky.

Read on to learn about how and where to hide your spare keys. To learn more about home security, including some offerings on smart locks that could make your spare key obsolete, be sure to check out our picks for the best home security systems.

Do’s and don’ts when hiding spare keys

When it comes to your home’s security, there is no such thing as too safe. Having a spare key on your porch can come in handy, but you want to hide it in the most secure way possible. Here’s some useful tips for choosing your hiding spot.

Don’t hide a key under your doormat

It’s a cliché for a reason. Under the doormat or a potted plant is probably the first place an intruder or unwanted guest will look for your spare keys, which is why you should not hide them there. If you’ve seen someone do it in a movie, avoid doing it yourself.

Do hide keys in unusual places

The best way to hide a key is to figure out a good place to stash it that is unique to your living arrangement. The more inventive a hiding spot is, the less likely it will be checked by a potential intruder. Try hiding your key under a brick that only you know is loose, or using fishing wire to store a key in a nook only you are aware of.

Don’t hide your key inside your mailbox

Another place where people frequently put away things they want others to pick up at their home is a mailbox. While convenient, mailboxes are constantly being opened, which can lead to your keys falling out even if no one tries to take them.

Do tape your key to the top of the inside of your mailbox

A good alternative to just putting your key inside of the mailbox is to tape it to the top of the inside of your mailbox. This way, your key won’t be visible even to those who open your mailbox but it will still be easily accessible to those who know where it is. This applies to other spaces such as your breaker box and other boxes which might be outside your home.

Don’t leave without telling someone

Informing a trusted person such as a friendly neighbor or family member of your extended leave might be all you need to make sure your house is taken care of while you’re gone. You might even be able to leave your spare key with them to facilitate the process and save yourself the trouble of having to hide a spare key in the first place.

Do hide a key in plain sight

Hiding a key in a fake rock is much more effective if it looks like all the other rocks in your yard. The tougher it is to distinguish where you hide your key, the harder it’s going to be for an intruder to find it. Harder to find keys also make intruders look more suspicious when searching for them, which may dissuade them from looking further.

